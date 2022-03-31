You are here

  Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed losses by 56% in 2021 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed losses by 56% in 2021 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed losses by 56% in 2021 
As of the closing bell on Thurs. March 31, Amiantit shares edged 0.87 percent lower at SR45.45 (Amiantit Group)
RIYADH: Water equipment and engineering services firm Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed its losses by 56 percent to SR171 million ($25.6 million) in 2021.

A decrease in zakat provision, and the sale of stakes in subsidiaries in Morocco and Egypt contributed to the results, according to a bourse filing.

As of the closing bell on Thurs. March 31, Amiantit shares edged 0.87 percent lower at SR45.45.

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi wealth fund, ADQ, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in fruit and vegetable producer, marketer, and distributor Unifrutti Group.

The move is in an attempt to secure food supply amid pandemic and geopolitical tensions repercussions, Bloomberg reported.

The investment will help the group expand its footprint globally, along with enhancing food security in the UAE. 

This comes as the UAE is trying to bolster local output and invest in abroad farming since it imports most of its food supply.

“Our investment in Unifrutti would enable ADQ to develop a global platform for fresh produce that complements our other portfolio companies throughout the food value chain,” said Gil Adotevi, executive director of food and agriculture at ADQ, Bloomberg reported.

The terms of the deal are yet to be disclosed. 

Headquartered in Cyprus, Unifrutti is an export and import firm with presence in over 50 countries dispersed across the globe.

Japan to help Kuwait step up oil production

Japan to help Kuwait step up oil production
TOKYO: Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told Kuwait’s oil minister Muhammad Al-Faris at an online meeting Thursday of a plan to help Kuwait step up crude oil production as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has rocked the market.
Nippon Export and Investment Insurance, or NEXI, which the Japanese government wholly owns, will insure a syndicated loan to be extended to Kuwait Petroleum Corp.
According to the industry ministry, the syndicated loan is expected to reach 1 billion dollars, or some 120 billion yen. The loan will be decided soon by Western financial institutions as well as three Japanese megabanks–MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank.
In the online meeting, Hagiuda said he is concerned about high crude oil prices brought about by the Ukrainian crisis, stressing that he hopes that the syndicated loan will enable Kuwait to increase its crude oil output capacity.
In response, the Kuwaiti minister, who concurrently serves as deputy prime minister, suggested that Kuwait will have discussions with other oil-producing nations toward stabilizing the market.
After the meeting, the ministers signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between NEXI and Kuwait Petroleum in the fields of energy and decarbonization.
JIJI Press

Saudi developer Jabal Omar bounced back to profit in 2021

Saudi developer Jabal Omar bounced back to profit in 2021
RIYADH: Jabal Omar Development Co., one of Saudi Arabia’s largest listed developers, returned to profit in 2021, as easing pandemic restrictions led to increased revenue.

Makkah-based Jabal Omar posted SR946 million ($252 million) in profits, compared to losses amounting to SR1.34 billion a year earlier, a bourse filing showed.

The improved profits accompanied an increase in revenue of 75 percent year-on-year to SR310 million.

The property developer said it benefited from lower pandemic restrictions by the Saudi government in addition to the implementation of cost optimization initiatives.

Accumulated losses during the year dropped from 23 percent of capital to 14 percent, representing SR1.27 billion, it added. 

Cement producer Al-Jouf suffers 53% losses in 2021, as sales decline

Cement producer Al-Jouf suffers 53% losses in 2021, as sales decline
RIYADH: Al-Jouf Cement Co. has reported that it widened its losses by 53 percent in 2021 on the back of a drop in sales.

The cement producer’s losses reached SR150 million ($40 million), compared to losses of SR98 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the performance to a decline in sales, coupled with a decrease in average selling prices, as well as an increase in zakat expenses for the year. 

At the closing bell on Thursday, Al-Jouf saw its shares slip 0.18 percent, to SR11.06.

Tygo platform raises $1.8m in its latest funding round

Tygo platform raises $1.8m in its latest funding round
RIYADH: Tygo, a Saudi digital platform specializing in marketing and reselling services and products of communication providers, has successfully raised $1.8 million in its latest funding round, Magnitt reported. 

The round was led by Jawla Investments, with participation from BIM Ventures, and managed by Investors’ Mine angel network.

The financing will contribute to the development of the platform and enable access to local and international telecom companies in the near future.

Launched in 2021, Tygo creates a unified digital reference that provides solutions for telecom users to facilitate service delivery and build an integrated, end-to-end digital experience.

It also offers a wide range of services and products offered by licensed telecom companies, allowing purchasing or subscribing to them directly to their users.

This is due to the proliferation of telecom companies, the diversity of market options, and the desire to enhance the role of the telecom and information technology sector.

