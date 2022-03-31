You are here

  • Home
  • Biden to release of 1m barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices

Biden to release of 1m barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices

Biden to release of 1m barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices
US President Joe Biden (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/23xyp

Updated 40 sec ago
Reuters

Biden to release of 1m barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices

Biden to release of 1m barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices
Updated 40 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday will announce the release of 1 million barrels of oil a day for the next six months from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try to bring down gasoline prices, the White House said, according to Reuters.

Biden’s aim is to try to bring down gasoline prices that have soared in recent months particularly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden is to make the announcement at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT) event at the White House.

“After consultation with allies and partners, the president will announce the largest release of oil reserves in history, putting one million additional barrels on the market per day on average – every day – for the next six months,” the White House said.

In addition, the Defense Production Act will be authorized to support the production and processing of minerals and materials used for large capacity batteries — such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese, the White House said.

The scale of the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was described by the White House as unprecedented.

“The world has never had a release of oil reserves at this 1 million per day rate for this length of time. This record release will provide a historic amount of supply to serve as bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up,” it said.

The Department of Energy will use the revenue from the release to restock the SPR in future years, the White House said.

Topics: Oil Joe Biden

Related

OPEC+: IEA release of 61.7m barrels of oil stock failed to calm markets
Business & Economy
OPEC+: IEA release of 61.7m barrels of oil stock failed to calm markets

TASI rally ends a dismal March: Monthly Recap

TASI rally ends a dismal March: Monthly Recap
Updated 31 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI rally ends a dismal March: Monthly Recap

TASI rally ends a dismal March: Monthly Recap
Updated 31 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market closed the month of March higher, despite investors fretting over Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the chaos it caused on the markets, which sent oil prices on a rollercoaster ride.

While it fluctuates daily up and down, the main index, TASI, ended the month gaining 3.9 percent at 13,090, in one of the best monthly performances.

TASI also witnessed a record high as it crossed 13,000 points for the first time since 2006, amid a strong earnings season for most major players.

In what is considered the region’s most active initial public offerings market, the value of initial share sales reached as high as $3.4 billion during the first quarter of this year.

The result was driven by a flurry of listings during the month of March, led by Nahdi Medical, which was also the largest listing since Aramco. Among others were Al-Dawaa Medical Services, and Al Masane Al Kobra Mining. 

As for the parallel market, Nomu, it closed the month almost unchanged at 25,010 points.

While many investors’ moods soured amid the ongoing war, many investors feared that they would miss out on the seemingly unstoppable gains.

It's unclear how stock prices will react during the month ahead. Market sentiment could be downbeat and subject to wild swings, as the market is filled with uncertainty.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) TASI NOMU

Related

Saudi stocks gain as oil prices tumble: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks gain as oil prices tumble: Closing bell

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed losses by 56% in 2021 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed losses by 56% in 2021 
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed losses by 56% in 2021 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed losses by 56% in 2021 
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Water equipment and engineering services firm Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed its losses by 56 percent to SR171 million ($25.6 million) in 2021.

A decrease in zakat provision, and the sale of stakes in subsidiaries in Morocco and Egypt contributed to the results, according to a bourse filing.

As of the closing bell on Thurs. March 31, Amiantit shares edged 0.87 percent lower at SR45.45.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Amiantit

Related

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. appoints new CEO, board recommends capital decrease by 69.06%
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. appoints new CEO, board recommends capital decrease by 69.06%

Abu Dhabi wealth fund buys stake in fruit and veg distributor Unifrutti in supply chain move

Abu Dhabi wealth fund buys stake in fruit and veg distributor Unifrutti in supply chain move
Updated 31 March 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Abu Dhabi wealth fund buys stake in fruit and veg distributor Unifrutti in supply chain move

Abu Dhabi wealth fund buys stake in fruit and veg distributor Unifrutti in supply chain move
Updated 31 March 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi wealth fund, ADQ, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in fruit and vegetable producer, marketer, and distributor Unifrutti Group.

The move is in an attempt to secure food supply amid pandemic and geopolitical tensions repercussions, Bloomberg reported.

The investment will help the group expand its footprint globally, along with enhancing food security in the UAE. 

This comes as the UAE is trying to bolster local output and invest in abroad farming since it imports most of its food supply.

“Our investment in Unifrutti would enable ADQ to develop a global platform for fresh produce that complements our other portfolio companies throughout the food value chain,” said Gil Adotevi, executive director of food and agriculture at ADQ, Bloomberg reported.

The terms of the deal are yet to be disclosed. 

Headquartered in Cyprus, Unifrutti is an export and import firm with presence in over 50 countries dispersed across the globe.

Topics: ADQ Unifrutti

Related

ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300m venture capital fund
Business & Economy
ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300m venture capital fund

Japan to help Kuwait step up oil production

Japan to help Kuwait step up oil production
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan to help Kuwait step up oil production

Japan to help Kuwait step up oil production
  • NEXI will insure a syndicated loan to be extended to Kuwait Petroleum Corp.
  • The syndicated loan is expected to reach 1 billion dollars
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told Kuwait’s oil minister Muhammad Al-Faris at an online meeting Thursday of a plan to help Kuwait step up crude oil production as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has rocked the market.
Nippon Export and Investment Insurance, or NEXI, which the Japanese government wholly owns, will insure a syndicated loan to be extended to Kuwait Petroleum Corp.
According to the industry ministry, the syndicated loan is expected to reach 1 billion dollars, or some 120 billion yen. The loan will be decided soon by Western financial institutions as well as three Japanese megabanks–MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank.
In the online meeting, Hagiuda said he is concerned about high crude oil prices brought about by the Ukrainian crisis, stressing that he hopes that the syndicated loan will enable Kuwait to increase its crude oil output capacity.
In response, the Kuwaiti minister, who concurrently serves as deputy prime minister, suggested that Kuwait will have discussions with other oil-producing nations toward stabilizing the market.
After the meeting, the ministers signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between NEXI and Kuwait Petroleum in the fields of energy and decarbonization.
JIJI Press

Topics: Japan NEXI Kuwait Petroleum Corp Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Fire at Kuwait’s new international airport project extinguished
Middle-East
Fire at Kuwait’s new international airport project extinguished
Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities
World
Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities

Saudi developer Jabal Omar bounced back to profit in 2021

Saudi developer Jabal Omar bounced back to profit in 2021
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi developer Jabal Omar bounced back to profit in 2021

Saudi developer Jabal Omar bounced back to profit in 2021
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Jabal Omar Development Co., one of Saudi Arabia’s largest listed developers, returned to profit in 2021, as easing pandemic restrictions led to increased revenue.

Makkah-based Jabal Omar posted SR946 million ($252 million) in profits, compared to losses amounting to SR1.34 billion a year earlier, a bourse filing showed.

The improved profits accompanied an increase in revenue of 75 percent year-on-year to SR310 million.

The property developer said it benefited from lower pandemic restrictions by the Saudi government in addition to the implementation of cost optimization initiatives.

Accumulated losses during the year dropped from 23 percent of capital to 14 percent, representing SR1.27 billion, it added. 

Topics: Jabal Omar Development

Related

Saudi Jabal Omar Development Co. gets approval to restructure a $800m loan
Business & Economy
Saudi Jabal Omar Development Co. gets approval to restructure a $800m loan

Latest updates

Biden to release of 1m barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices
Biden to release of 1m barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices
Saudi Arabia designates 25 people and entities involved in facilitating financial activities of Houthis
Saudi Arabia designates 25 people and entities involved in facilitating financial activities of Houthis
Turning a new page: Kingdom’s first newspaper celebrates its 100th anniversary
Logo of Umm Al-Qura newspaper. (supplied)
Sudanese protest military coup, tumbling economy
Sudanese protest military coup, tumbling economy
TASI rally ends a dismal March: Monthly Recap
TASI rally ends a dismal March: Monthly Recap

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.