Exploiting truce, Houthis deploy war machinery outside Marib
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at Houthi positions, Marib, Yemen, Mar. 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Yemen’s FM Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak said that the Houthis breached the truce by launching strikes on government-controlled areas and reinforcing their positions outside Marib
  • Editor of Al-Masdar Online Ali Al-Fakih: They believe that they are militarily superior and are able to achieve more gains through force, not through consultations
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Officials and military analysts have accused the Iran-backed Houthis of exploiting a truce announced by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen to deploy heavy equipment and military forces outside the strategic city of Marib as they prepare to launch another offensive to capture the city. 

As the militia continues to mobilize military reinforcements outside the central city of Marib, Yemen’s president has again appealed to the Houthis to stop fighting, join peace talks and sever ties with Iran. 

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak said that the Houthis breached the truce by launching drone and missile strikes on government-controlled areas and reinforcing their positions outside Marib with more troops and equipment.  

In a tweet, Mubarak said that the “truce has been greatly welcomed” but is threatened by the Houthis’ breaches, including military deployments, the mobilization of troops and vehicles, and artillery and drone strikes.

Yahiya Abu Hatem, a military analyst, told Arab News that Marib city is facing a “serious threat” from the latest Houthi military deployments of new forces, tanks, rocket launchers, artilleries and BMP military vehicles, calling for the coalition to resume airstrikes. 

“The airstrikes must be resumed. The legitimate government and the coalition must not let Marib fall prey to the Houthis,” Abu Hatem said.

Speaking on Monday evening to a gathering of senior government officials and participants in the Yemeni consultations in Riyadh, President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi called upon the Houthis to relinquish their ideologies and expansionist ambitions, stop serving Iran’s agenda, form a political party and come to the negotiating table with his government to find a settlement to end the war. 

“I tell you, come back as a Yemeni political component that adheres to the republican and national constants, unity and democracy, and come to the dialogue table to make peace for our Yemeni people,” Hadi said, repeating his accusations against the Iranian regime of undermining peace and security in Yemen by supporting the Houthis. 

“Stay away from Iran’s destructive projects and come back to heal the wounds of our torn homeland and to [pledge] our loyalty to the united and great Yemen. Our hand is extended to you for a comprehensive and just peace,” the president added. 

The raging war that has killed thousands of Yemenis started in late 2014 when the Houthis militarily took power in Yemen, forcing Hadi and his government to the southern city of Aden. 

In a bid to find a solution to the conflict, the Gulf Cooperation Council has sponsored comprehensive and direct consultations between Yemeni factions at its headquarters in Riyadh.

At Monday’s iftar, Hadi also urged participants in the consultations to set their differences aside and focus on developing a roadmap for achieving peace and stability in the country, stressing that he would approve any recommendations to come out of the conference. 

“I am with you and with any recommendations that support unity and seek to build a state with strong national institutions,” he said. 

The Houthis rejected repeated calls from the GCC and many other countries to join the conference and demanded direct talks with Saudi Arabia. 

Yemeni political analysts say that it is unlikely that the Houthis would positively respond to Hadi’s call for peace. 

Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News that the Houthis would snub Hadi’s call as they see him as their primary enemy and think they have an upper hand on the battlefields and can make gains more quickly through military operations than peace talks. 

“They believe that they are militarily superior and are able to achieve more gains through force, not through consultations,” Al-Fakih said. 

Topics: Yemen Marib Houthis Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak

Updated 05 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Catholic religious order will provide services free of charge or at symbolic fee
  • Inauguration ceremony attended by Lebanese public health minister, apostolic envoy
Updated 05 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The Order of Malta, a Rome-based Catholic religious order founded in Jerusalem in the 11th century, has inaugurated a community health center near Beirut.

The St. John the Baptist Community Health Center is made up of three floors dedicated to primary healthcare free of charge or at a symbolic fee for those in need. It is expected to receive up to 500 patients per day.

Medical specialties provided include general medicine, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, oncology, mental health, neurodegenerative diseases and lab tests.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by representatives of Christian and Muslim religious communities in Lebanon, as well as Public Health Minister Firass Abiad, Apostolic Envoy Josef Spiteri and German MPs, whose government partly funded the center.

A common prayer was recited by Maronite Archbishop of Beirut Boulos Abdel Sater and Druze Sheikh Sami Abdel Khalek.

Abiad thanked the Order of Malta, saying: “I’m pleased to see the complementarity between primary healthcare and secondary hospital care materialize.”

The Order of Malta has diplomatic relations with over 100 states and the EU, and has permanent observer status at the UN.

It is neutral and apolitical, and is active in 120 countries, providing medical, social and humanitarian aid for people in need.

Topics: Beirut Lebanon Health center St. John the Baptist Community Health Center The Order of Malta

Updated 05 April 2022
Reuters

Updated 05 April 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: A Lebanese judge on Tuesday lifted travel bans imposed last month on two senior Lebanese bankers as part of an ongoing probe into transactions between commercial banks and the central bank, the judge told Reuters.
Judge Ghada Aoun said she lifted the travel bans on Blom Bank head Saad Azhari and Bank Audi boss Samir Hanna to facilitate their return to Lebanon from abroad so they could attend hearings as part of the investigation.
Aoun had imposed travel bans and asset freezes in mid-March against the senior management of five banks as part of the probe into loans given by the central bank to commercial banks at the onset of Lebanon’s 2019 financial meltdown.
The measures affected the heads of Bank of Beirut, SGBL and Bankmed, in addition to Blom Bank and Bank Audi.
She has not charged any of the parties with any crime and has not set a date for any hearings.
A spokesperson for Bank Audi confirmed the travel ban had been lifted but said that “there was no prevention at any time for Mr.Samir Hanna to come back to the country.”
Azhari declined to comment.
Lebanon’s banks association has said Aoun’s measures against their institutions were “illegal” and would further destabilize the country’s banking system, already crippled by a financial meltdown that has seen most depositors locked out of their hard currency accounts.
Aoun says her moves are in line with Lebanese laws.

Topics: Lebanon

Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received the government's resignation submitted on Tuesday, according to state news agency KUNA. 

Prime minister Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah submitted the cabinet’s resignation to the crown prince at Bayan Palace ahead of a no-confidence vote in Parliament later this week. 

 It marks Kuwait’s third collective government resignation in the past year and a half.

Topics: Kuwait government resignation Gulf

Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

  • The rule change applies to all new visa applications after April 11, 2022
  • The Emirates ID card contains all necessary information on each resident
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Residents in the UAE will no longer need a visa sticker in their passport, instead the Emirates ID card will serve as proof of residency, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security has said.

The rule change applies to all new visa applications after April 11, 2022.

The Emirates ID card contains all necessary information on each resident, according to the authorities, and therefore will be used by airlines to verify residency, along with their passport number.

Topics: UAE visa residency

Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

  • “The captagon trade is a rapidly growing illicit economy in the Middle East and Mediterranean,” says new report
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Trade in the amphetamine-type stimulant captagon in the Middle East grew exponentially in 2021 to top $5 billion, posing an increasing health and security risk to the region, a report said.
Research by the New Lines Institute, to be released Tuesday and seen by AFP, paints an alarming picture of the impact booming captagon production is having on the region.
“The captagon trade is a rapidly growing illicit economy in the Middle East and Mediterranean,” said the report, authored by analysts Caroline Rose and Alexander Soderholm.
“Based on large-scale seizures alone, the potential value of the retail trade in 2021 is estimated at over $5.7 billion,” it said.
The figure is a jump from an estimate of around $3.5 billion in 2020 and only reflects the retail value of the pills seized last year, which the think-tank tabulated at more than 420 million.
Many countries have not divulged aggregated seizure figures for the drug, of which Syria is the main producer and Saudi Arabia the main consumer.
The real amount of seized pills is likely higher and still only a fraction of the total amount of captagon produced.
An AFP tally shows seizures continuing at a slightly slower rate than last year, mostly because a record shipment of 94 million pills was intercepted in Malaysia in March 2021.
Captagon was the trade name of a drug initially patented in Germany in the early 1960s that contained an amphetamine-type stimulant called fenethylline used to treat attention deficit and narcolepsy among other conditions.
It was later banned and became an illicit drug almost exclusively produced and consumed in the Middle East.
Captagon is now a brand name, with its trademark logo sporting two interlocked “Cs,” or crescents, embossed on each tablet, for a drug that often contains little or no fenethylline and is close to what is known in other countries as “speed.”
New Lines said its changing formula made attempts at cracking down on the booming trade harder.
“One of the most challenging aspects in tracking the patterns of captagon production, smuggling and use is assessing its precursors and constantly shifting chemical formula,” it said.
The market value of the captagon produced in Syria now far outstrips legal exports and has resulted in the country being branded a “narco-state.”
The New Lines report further documents how members of President Bashar Assad’s family and high-ranking members of his regime are involved in captagon manufacturing and smuggling.
Stifled by international sanctions slapped on the regime in the course of Syria’s 11-year-old war, the government is “using the trade as a means for political and economic survival,” the report said.
Some captagon production facilities, albeit smaller ones, are located in Lebanon, already the world’s third-largest hashish exporter after Morocco and Afghanistan.
“Lebanon has served as an extension of the Syrian captagon trade, a key transit point for captagon flows,” the report said.


Syrian state figures are benefitting from various allied militias and proxies in organizing the trade, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, it said.
Some of the Shiite group’s main areas of influence include a significant stretch of the Syrian-Lebanese border, giving it a key role in regional trafficking.
“With its history of controlling Lebanese cannabis production and smuggling out of the southern Bekaa Valley, Hezbollah has seemingly served an important supporting role in the captagon trade,” New Lines said.
Captagon has so far only been consumed on a very small scale in Europe but what has become Syria’s biggest export has the potential to spread beyond the Middle East.
“Its spectrum of effects and reasons for use give it a very broad appeal,” Caroline Rose told AFP.
Sold for less than one dollar in parts of Syria to consumers who primarily use it to stay awake and work several jobs, a tablet can fetch more than $20 in Saudi Arabia where is it prized as a recreational drug.
“It could ultimately penetrate the European market and carve out its own niche,” Rose said.

Topics: Captagon

