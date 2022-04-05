King Abdulaziz Public Library, China’s Bayt El-Hekma sign cultural MoU

JEDDAH: As part of Saudi-Chinese cultural cooperation, King Abdulaziz Public Library signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation with the Bayt El-Hekma Chinese Group on Monday.
The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China in different cultural, knowledge, and language fields of interest to both sides. The agreement also includes exchanging translation and publication services between the two countries, exchanging cultural visits, holding scientific meetings and specialized exhibitions, and activating cultural commonalities through forums.
The memorandum also seeks to strengthen the existing partnership between Saudi Arabia and China, especially in fields connected with Saudi Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The BRI is Beijing’s massive infrastructure plan for a global network of railways, roads, ports, and other projects to connect China to the world, launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping.
According to Dr. Bandar Al-Mubarak, KAPL’s director general, the agreement reflects his library’s interest in communicating and interacting with various local and international cultural and social platforms, institutions and associations. It also aims to take Saudi culture to the whole world.
“The cooperation with the Chinese side comes as part of the ongoing cooperation between the KAPL and Chinese culture since the library opened a branch at Peking University,” Al-Mubarak said.
He added that the branch receives the full care and support of both King Salman and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.
KAPL’s branch at Peking University houses 23,474 books, most of which were donated by Saudi Arabia.
Al-Mubarak added: “I hope that the cooperation will add to the distinguished cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and China, especially given that the Arabic and Chinese civilizations are among the ancient civilizations that contributed to spreading science and knowledge around the world.”
Among KAPL’s possessions iss an archive of photographs, one of the rarest collections in the world, with a total of 5,564 single original images or albums taken since 1740. KAPL also possesses photographs taken by travelers, sea captains, military personnel, envoys, consuls, and politicians who visited the region from the middle of the last century until the beginning of this century.
Meanwhile, Bayt El-Hekma Group for Culture and Media owns Bayt El-Hekma for Educational Consultation, and has several branches in Beijing, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and more than 13 branches in China and abroad.
The group’s work is focused on culture, the internet, tourism, education, and investment sectors. It also makes cultural exchanges, translating and publishing books, producing movies, TV series, and animation.
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Ramadan unites everyone regardless of ethnicity, and Muslims around the Kingdom gather to break their fasts with diverse dishes that celebrate and highlight their cultural traditions during the holy month. Here’s a look at how expats from different cultures living in Saudi Arabia celebrate iftar and break their fasts during Ramadan.
Some expats who have lived in the Kingdom for years and call the country their home have held onto their cultural traditions, strengthened them, and passed them from one generation to the next.
“I think food is one particular thing that keeps one connected to their home or roots in a way. It’s nostalgic for us too when we break our fast in a home away from home,” Arshin Fathima, who has called Saudi Arabia her home for the past 12 years, told Arab News. “I’m from Chennai (the southern part of India). India is a country with diverse cultures and because of that each city has its own distinctive cuisine exclusive to the month of Ramadan.
She added: “I think when you start your family in another country, definitely the kids get accustomed to the environment and adapt themselves more comfortably here . . . so in a way sticking to our traditional meals makes us feel at home too sometimes.”
Fathima told Arab News that a traditional iftar table in her home contains a porridge or soup called ganji that is made with rice and lentils and very light spices. “We also have crispy and soft fritters called medu vada made from lentils. Both are a good coolant and are light on the stomach after a long day of fasting. Of course, there are other items too, but without ganji and medu vada I think any Chennaiites’ fast would be incomplete,” she said.
When asked if there were any similarities between her meals and a traditional Saudi iftar table, Fathima enthusiastically said: “Yes! This is like my second home. We have cheese and meat sambousek, kunafa, logaimat alongside our traditional porridge. Sambousaks have to be the first thing my kids reach for when they break their fast.”
Dr. Kifaya Ifthikar, who is from Sri Lanka, has been living in Saudi Arabia for more than 22 years. “An iftar table should look like a balance between health and happiness,” she said.
Ifthikar added: “In Sri Lankan cuisine, it’s usually savory all the way, we consume an assortment of fritters called cutlets, rolls or patties and a thirst-quenching pink drink called falooda.”
Falooda is a drink traditionally consisting of rose sherbet syrup, milk, basil seed and occasionally vermiculite noodles.
As an American convert to Islam living in Saudi Arabia, I’ve really started to fall in love with Saudi food.
Hana Nemec, US citizen in Saudi Arabia
In contrast to Saudi and Chennai iftar, Ifthikar said that a Sri Lankan iftar must always consist of a spicy porridge dish. Iftikhar explained that “even though our dishes are quite different, we do see some similarities, for example, cutlets could be easily substituted with falafel or our porridge with oatmeal soup. Dates are always a staple, and occasionally a sip of qahwa.”
Many Muslim expats living and working in the Kingdom have adopted the traditional Saudi style of breaking their fast with soups, light fried dishes and sweets, and the classic Vimto and dates.
“As an American convert to Islam living in Saudi Arabia, I’ve really started to fall in love with Saudi food,” Hana Nemec, a US citizen and head of communications for the American Chamber of Commerce, told Arab News.
“American food just doesn’t feel like iftar food to me. Iftar foods are so special for each of us because they’re our first moment of thankfulness for the reprieve from our fast,” Nemec said.
Apart from having a Saudi-style iftar table, Nemec has also tried her hand at cooking local dishes. “After it being my favorite food for the last six years, I tried my own jareesh recipe last year and my friends couldn’t believe it was made by a non-Saudi,” she said.
Nemec isn’t the only American living in Saudi Arabia who has embraced and adopted the local traditional iftar.
Hasan Yusuf, an American Muslim living and working in Saudi Arabia, said that his favorite way to break his fast is through a shared meal with locals over a joint dish of earika and haneeth — and relishing it by eating hands. He explained that food brings people together. “We feast intimately, sharing from one plate. Dishes like earika and haneeth must be eaten from one bowl or plate. Everyone’s hands are digging in, reaching for the stars and eating joyfully,” he said.
Yusuf said that he has grown to appreciate a local favorite, camel’s milk, which he constantly incorporates in his iftar.
“It’s just as simple as saying: “You are my brother, we are family, say bismillah and enjoy ‘our’ cultural dish. The ‘our’ part makes me feel included. Never have I felt that eating earika or haneeth is an exclusive thing. In fact, I’ve mastered making it now. So, yes, this year I’ll be inviting them to try OUR earika,” Yusuf said.
Iftar connects Muslims during the holy of Ramadan, regardless of what dishes are on the table or what spices are used. Muslims across the Kingdom embrace their cultural diversity. “They remind us of how blessed we are to have the sustenance God has granted us, and for his mercy and generosity reflected in our lives to be able to gather with those that we love to consume it. Not everyone on Earth is as blessed as us, so these foods are meant to be cherished,” Nemec said.
Although the food on each of our iftar tables may vary in colors and flavors, Muslims in Saudi Arabia are united in the celebration of Ramadan.
Saudi Tourism Ministry, PNU launch English and French tourism diplomas
Applicants must achieve specific scores in related tests to qualify for the programs, including a minimum score of 65 in the Post-Graduate General Aptitude Test
Updated 05 April 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has announced the launch of two new higher diploma programs in tourism, in partnership with the Deanship of Postgraduate Studies at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh.
Launched and introduced in two new foreign languages, English and French, the two programs aim to elevate the standards and qualifications of Saudi tourism sector workers and empower women in the field.
The ministry said on Twitter: “In partnership with Princess Nourah University, we are pleased to offer two higher diploma programs in the field of tourism launched in two languages including English and French. These two programs are the first programs of their kind in Saudi universities, with the aim of preparing professionally qualified cadres in various fields of tourism according to the highest standards.”
Applicants must achieve specific scores in related tests to qualify for the programs, including a minimum score of 65 in the Post-Graduate General Aptitude Test. They must also complete a bachelor’s degree in related majors with a grade of at least B or C+.
Those who wish to apply to the French diploma programs must obtain level A2 in the DELF (Diplome d’etudes en langue francaise), TEF (Test d’Evaluation de Francais), or other French-language equivalent tests.
For the English diploma program, applicants must score at least 5.5 on the Academic IELTS (International English Language Testing System) or equivalent test.
The tourism diploma program lasts for one year, with a total credit of 28 hours and total fee of SR22,400 ($5,970)
PNU offers a range of about 20 master’s degree programs, including several interdisciplinary and international collaboration-based programs. The university has been working to introduce programs that keep pace with local and global developments, and meet the needs of the labor market in line with Vision 2030.
Although Saudi universities offer Arabic diploma programs in tourism, the addition of English and French programs is a bonus in attracting visitors to the Kingdom.
According to the Kingdom’s Unified National Platform, one of the most important criteria that Saudi tourist guide license applicants must meet is mastering at least one foreign language.
There are 1,233 licensed Saudi tour guides in the Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Tourism. The Saudi Tour Guides Association aims to increase the number of licensed male and female tour guides to 13,000 by 2030.
Red Crescent chief briefed on Saudi health advances
The meeting discussed international developments and mutual cooperation initiatives
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel met with Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and his delegation in Riyadh recently.
The meeting discussed international developments and mutual cooperation initiatives, while Rocca voiced his appreciation for the Kingdom’s global humanitarian efforts through the Saudi Crescent Authority.
Health Ministry spokesperson Muhammad Al-Abdulali and Vice President of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority Fahd Al-Hajjaj also attended the meeting.
Later, the delegation visited Seha Virtual Hospital, which connects patients digitally to a network of 130 hospitals around the Kingdom.
Saudi culinary authority CEO meets Belgium envoy in Riyadh
They discussed the commission’s strategy and reviewed the main activities and events planned for 2022
Updated 14 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Mayada Badr met the Belgium Ambassador to the Kingdom Dominique Mineur at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture in Riyadh’s diplomatic neighborhood.
During the meeting, they discussed the commission’s strategy and reviewed the main activities and events planned for 2022. They also looked at ways to further strengthen joint cooperation between the two countries in the culinary arts sector.
Saudi authorities warn against donating money to strangers due to potential ‘terrorism financing’
Authorities also posted video warning people how beggars can scam people out of their money
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia have been warned against donating to strangers due to the possibility the money could be used to finance terrorism.
The Kingdom’s Presidency of State Security posted on Twitter to urge people to donate via authorized and official channels, such as the Ehsan platform, adding: “[Random strangers] may be more dangerous thank you think.”
The authority also posted a video warning people how beggars can scam people out of their money.
The warning comes after the Ministry of Interior said an Asian woman who managed to collect around SR117,000 ($31,200) from begging had been arrested by the Kingdom’s security forces on Monday.
The ministry urged citizens and residents to report any beggars they encounter, while Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwirakh reiterated that penalties will be imposed against those arrested for practicing, facilitating or organizing begging.
The Kingdom’s anti-begging law, which came into effect in January 2021, can enforce penalties ranging from a one-year prison sentence to a fine worth up to 100,000 SR ($26,658) or both for anyone begging or cooperating with beggars or inciting someone to beg.