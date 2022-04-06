You are here

Americana hires Rothschild to advise on possible Saudi or UAE IPO: sources

Americana hires Rothschild to advise on possible Saudi or UAE IPO: sources
Americana Group is the franchisee of fast-food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut. Getty Images
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Americana hires Rothschild to advise on possible Saudi or UAE IPO: sources

Americana hires Rothschild to advise on possible Saudi or UAE IPO: sources
  • Americana is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and an investment consortium led by Dubai businessman Mohammed Alabbar
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: The Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut has hired investment bank Rothschild & Co. to advise on a potential initial public offering (IPO), two sources told Reuters.


Americana Group, which is considering a public share sale in the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia, is expected to invite banks to pitch for other top roles in the transaction in coming weeks, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.


Americana is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and an investment consortium led by Dubai businessman Mohammed Alabbar, founder of Dubai-listed Emaar Properties.


Americana and Alabbar did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday. Rothschild declined to comment.


The shareholders may also consider a dual listing for the company, the sources said.


Americana was acquired by Alabbar’s vehicle Adeptio in 2016. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund bought a 50 percent stake in Adeptio later that year.


The company was valued at $3.5 billion in 2017 when it delisted from the Kuwait stock exchange.


The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul bourse in 2019 signed an agreement to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the dual listing of securities in the Saudi and United Arab Emirates financial markets.


Americana was founded in Kuwait in 1964 and operates 1,800 restaurants across the region, according to information on its website. It operates the franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s and Krispy Creme, among many others.
Gulf issuers have raised $3.5 billion so far this year from IPOs, according to data from Refinitiv, exceeding European flotations even as global markets remain volatile in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Gulf markets are highly correlated to oil prices, where Brent crude is trading above $100 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul equity index is up 17 percent so far this year, while Abu Dhabi’s main benchmark is up more than 18 percent and Dubai is up over 9 percent.

Global sovereign debt to hit new high; Italy cuts growth forecasts — Macro Snapshot 

Global sovereign debt to hit new high; Italy cuts growth forecasts — Macro Snapshot 
Updated 11 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Global sovereign debt to hit new high; Italy cuts growth forecasts — Macro Snapshot 

Global sovereign debt to hit new high; Italy cuts growth forecasts — Macro Snapshot 
Updated 11 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Global government debt is set to rise 9.5 percent this year to a record $71.6 trillion, driven by the United States, Japan and China, asset management firm Janus Henderson said in a report on Wednesday.

Governments across the world have ramped up borrowing since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted two years ago, as they tried to shield their economies from the fallout.

That took global government debt to a record $65.4 trillion in 2021, compared to $52.2 trillion in January 2020, Janus Henderson said.

China’s debt rose the fastest and by the most in cash terms, up a fifth or by $650 billion last year, it added.

Among large, developed economies, Germany saw the biggest increase in percentage terms, with its debt rising by 15 percent, almost twice the average global pace.

Italy cuts growth forecasts, confirms 2022 deficit goal at 5.6 percent of GDP.

Italy has downgraded its growth estimates for this year and next and confirmed a previous 2022 budget deficit target of 5.6 percent of national output, according to a draft government document seen by Reuters.

The Treasury’s annual Economic and Financial Document forecasts gross domestic product will grow in 2022 by 3.1 percent, down from a 4.7 percent projection made last autumn, the draft shows.

For 2023, the government sees GDP rising by 2.4 percent, down from the previous target of 2.8 percent set in September.

The deficit is targeted at 3.9 percent of GDP in 2023, unchanged from the previous goal.

The new forecasts are set to be approved by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government later on Wednesday and will form the preliminary framework for the 2023 budget.

UK households’ financial situation worst since Q2 2020 

British households’ financial situation is now the most precarious since the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020, due to a surging cost of living, a survey showed on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Pensions company Scottish Widows, part of Lloyds Banking Group, said 60 percent of households had been unable to save more during the pandemic, and that those households which had savings were now running them down at the fastest rate in nine years.

“Over 70 percent of households will need to eat into their savings in the next 12 months in order to meet their growing expenses,” Emma Watkins, a managing director at Scottish Widows, said.

British consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in February and the government’s budget watchdog forecasts it will peak at a 40-year high of 8.7 percent toward the end of this year, due to surging energy costs and broader price rises.

The budget watchdog also said the fall in real incomes would be the greatest since records began in 1956 as wages failed to keep pace with prices.

Polling company Ipsos MORI surveyed 4,500 people aged 18-64 between Jan. 27 and March 8 for Scottish Widows.

UK construction growth buoyant in March despite inflation pressure

British construction output maintained strong growth last month, but builders feared fast-rising inflation would reduce demand from clients as well as squeezing their own profit margins, a survey showed on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The S&P Global/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' Index was unchanged in March at 59.1, its joint-highest reading since June 2021 and bucking economists' average forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall to 57.8.

The wider all-sector PMI, which includes previously released services and manufacturing data, rose to its highest since June 2021 at 60.7, up from February's 59.8.

Quick ECB action to rein in inflation could crash economy 

Growth rates in the eurozone could dip into negative territory this year and European Central Bank policy tightening to bring down high inflation in the near term risks crashing the economy, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday.

With eurozone inflation at a record-high 7.5 percent, the ECB is increasingly coming under pressure to tighten policy, even if the bulk of rapid price growth is due to high energy prices, which are largely outside the bank’s control.

Instead, Panetta said European governments should help the most vulnerable households and jointly finance what is likely to be a costly transition away from Russian energy.

“Quarter-on-quarter growth rates will be very low this year,” Panetta said in a speech. “The adverse impact of the war could well bring them into negative territory and produce longer-lasting effects.

Eurozone financial system coping well with Ukraine war

The eurozone’s financial system is coping well with the war in Ukraine and the associated Western sanctions on Russia, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

“For the euro area, the financial stability impact of the war has so far been relatively contained,” de Guindos told a conference. “Markets have generally been functioning well.”

“While both banks and non-banks have been affected – especially the few that have large direct exposures to Russia and Ukraine – the economic fallout has not had a sizeable impact on the EU banking or financial systems as a whole,” he added.

Swedish economy shrank 0.8 percent in February from January

Sweden’s economy shrank by 0.8 percent in February from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, preliminary data from the Statistics Office published on Wednesday showed.

Economic activity was 2.5 percent higher in February than in the same month in 2021.

China’s services sector activity squeezed by omicron surge

Activity in China’s services sector contracted at the steepest pace in two years in March as the local surge in coronavirus cases restricted mobility and weighed on client demand, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

The Caixin services PMI dived to 42.0 in March from 50.2 in February, dropping below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. The reading indicates the sharpest activity decline since the initial onset of the pandemic in February 2020.

The survey, which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions, tallied with the gauge of an official survey, which also showed the deterioration in the services sector. 

The Caixin PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in China.

 

 

 

 

 

Mideast’s air traffic up 215.3% in February: IATA

Mideast’s air traffic up 215.3% in February: IATA
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Mideast's air traffic up 215.3% in February: IATA

Mideast’s air traffic up 215.3% in February: IATA
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Following the slowdown of the pandemic, the total air traffic in the Middle East rose 215.3 percent in February 2022 compared to February 2021, according to the International Air Transport Association. 

On the global scale, total air traffic in February  2022 was up 115.9 percent compared to February 2021. That is an improvement from January 2022, which was up 83.1 percent compared to January 2021.

IATA also made it clear that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine did not negatively impact air travel, said IATA in a press release. 

IATA measures total traffic in “revenue passenger kilometers” or RPKs.

However, the RPK in February 2022 was down 45.5 percent from February 2019, the time before the pandemic started wreaking havoc around the globe. 

“The recovery in air travel is gathering steam as governments in many parts of the world lift travel restrictions,” Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

He added: “States that persist in attempting to lock-out the disease, rather than managing it, as we do with other diseases, risk missing out on the enormous economic and societal benefits that a restoration of international connectivity will bring.” 

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi operational procurement company Lawazem has closed a seed deal valued at $1.3 million, in a round led by the technology investment firm Merak Capital.

Founded in 2020, Lawazem is a B2B mall and a one-stop-shop for all business procurement needs, ranging from VIP guest services to office stationery. 

“More than 100 organizations, private and government, are using Lawazem to fulfill their operational needs and accessing Lawazem’s extensive catalog supported by our partners and vendors,” CEO Abdulhakim Albeshir commented.

The investment round will enable the company to further develop and enhance its technology, as well as help in establishing the infrastructure required to address the demand for its products and services.

It will allow it to steadily expand its staff, marketing initiatives and technology capabilities. 

During 2021, the company witnessed an average quarterly growth of 150 percent.

 

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Munich-based vehicles manufacturer BMW has had its production in the northern Chinese city of Shenyang ceased for two weeks, following a lockdown of the industrial hub to limit COVID-19’s spread. 

The factories have a total of annual production capacity of about 700,000 units. 

The automaker has halted production at both of its factories in Liaoning province since March 24, after the Shenyang municipal government’s restrictions that started on March 22, Bloomberg reported. 

The company has not given any further details regarding the resumption date. 

“We will continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation, implement strict pandemic prevention measures in the workplace, and adjust our production plans accordingly,” it said in an email. 

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based learn-to-earn marketplace Qureos has raised $3 million in a pre-seed round led by capital firms COTU Ventures and Colle Capital, with participation from other investors.

Qureos will use its investment to build product-led operations as well as expand its team for their offices in UAE, Pakistan, and India.

Founded in 2021, the company builds an experiential learning community to help skill transitions from campus to workplace, MAGNiTT reported.

 

