Anghami, Rotana sign new strategic partnership

RIYADH: Rotana Music Holding, a major Arab independent record label, has signed a strategic partnership with music streaming platform Anghami to distribute its collection of original music audio and video content on the platform.
Rotana Music is among the leading Arabic media, entertainment, events, content producers and distributors in the MENA region. Its portfolio includes prominent Arab artists such as Mohammad Abdo, Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Rashid Al-Majid, Abdullah Al-Ruwaished, Majed Al-Mohandes, as well as Amr Diab, Assala, Elissa, Tamer Hosni, Najwa Karam and Sherine Abdel Wahab.
The deal sees Anghami reuniting with Rotana, which was a key partner when the streaming service launched in 2012. The move is in line with Anghami’s vision of amplifying Arab talent on the global stage. Anghami users will now have access to Rotana’s vast library free of charge.
The partnership was finalized at a signing in Riyadh between Salem Al-Hindi, CEO of Rotana Music Holding, and Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami.
Al-Hindi said: “We are thrilled to commence this partnership with Anghami, which will also strengthen the relationship between Rotana and its artists. We are confident that this collaboration will expand the business even further with the purpose of reaching Rotana music fans across the world.”
Maroun said: “This partnership represents a major addition to our already unrivaled selection of Arabic music and will give Rotana’s portfolio of artists and outstanding Arab talent a powerful platform to share their voice with the world.
“There is no better way to celebrate Anghami’s 10th year and next chapter, than expanding our library of 72 million songs to include Rotana’s authentic Arabic content and rewarding fans with a wealth of original tracks.”
Earlier this month, Anghami signed a multi-year deal with Arab superstar Amr Diab, which has seen the platform host the artist’s entire catalog, including past and future releases, under his record label Ney. Listeners will now also have access to Amr Diab’s audio and video content produced by Rotana on Anghami.

