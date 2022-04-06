Anghami, Rotana sign new strategic partnership

Anghami launches live radio programs for Ramadan

DUBAI: Anghami, the Arab music-streaming platform and digital distribution company, has partnered with three podcast and content networks — Tuhoon, EMPWR and Rising Giants Network — to host more than 60 live radio programs during Ramadan.

The special broadcasts will be presented by content creators from the networks and cover topics such as mental health, entertainment and sports.

“Anghami is a key player in the growing podcasts and audio entertainment (sector) in our region and beyond,” said Basel Anabtawi, co-founder and CEO of Rising Giants Network. “We are fully committed to bringing amazing content to their Ramadan programming and helping to grow overall podcasting.”

EMPWR, which was launched as a magazine in 2019, is a safe social network that aims to promote youth well-being in the Middle East and North Africa. Its founder Ally Salama said: “We’re extremely proud to partner with the region’s largest music and podcast streaming platform, on Anghami Live Radio, to help bring more visibility to podcasting in the Arab world this Ramadan.”

Tuhoon is an app that focuses on mental health and well-being in the Arab world by helping users manage stress and sleep.

“Our vision at Tuhoon is to make the Arab world a happier and healthier place and to make mental well-being a reality for everyone,” said Naif Al-Mutawa, a clinical psychologist, entrepreneur and co-founder of Tuhoon.

“Forming this partnership with Anghami was an easy decision, as both platforms strive to deliver user-focused, top-quality content that empowers Arab youth and makes them feel seen and heard. We hope this playlist and in-app live sessions with Anghami will help make it easier for us to reach that goal.”

Anghami also announced it is collaborating with TikTok creator and podcast host Nadim Safieddine, of Nad’s Reviews, who will host bi-weekly live programs to discuss Ramadan TV shows.

“Not only will I be going live twice a week to review the newest releases but I’ll also be opening up the mic so we can all discuss what’s keeping us glued to our screens throughout the holy month,” said Safieddine.

Anghami’s Live Radio app, which is available for iOS and Android, allows users to set up public or private broadcasts during which they can talk to their listeners while playing songs or podcasts from Anghami’s library. The interactive features include live chatting, applauding the host, text comments, meeting other participants, and side chats.

In a separate interview, Elie Habib, the co-founder and CEO of Anghami, told Arab News: “We connect with the ear,” which he said means the company looks for opportunities to invest in all things audio-related, including podcasts.

“We’re launching multiple services later this year which connect people to people, people to music, and people to other forms of audio content,” he added.

Anghami said it will share the full Ramadan Live Radio schedule on social media and the Anghami app shortly.