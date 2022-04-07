REVIEW: Judd Apatow’s COVID comedy ‘The Bubble’ falls flat

LONDON: Before Facebook rebranded, the word ‘meta’ didn’t have quite the social stigma attached to it that it does now — apart from when it comes to movies. Because, honestly, the number of so-called ‘meta’ films worth watching can be counted on one hand. And, sadly for the cast and crew of “The Bubble,” that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon.
Comedy powerhouse Judd Apatow directs and co-writes this pandemic-set film, which tells the story of a group of cast and crew making a movie under COVID-19 quarantine conditions — hence the title. The creative team behind movie-within-a-movie “Cliff Beasts 6” must do whatever it takes to ensure UK-based filming on the movie continues despite lockdowns, social distancing and the challenges of keeping an eccentric ensemble cast locked together for six months. To portray his fictional stars, Apatow has assembled an impressive roster — including his wife Leslie Mann and his daughter Iris Apatow, alongside Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Pedro Pascal, Guz Khan, and Peter Serafinowicz and Kate McKinnon as movie execs. And a sprinkling of cameos add further star power. So it should be easy to find something to love here. It really should.
The problem is, in poking fun at how silly it is for megastar actors to feign suffering when being paid to make a movie during a pandemic, it simply reminds audiences that megastar actors haven’t exactly had it tough over the last few years. And while there’s some almost-funny sending up of Hollywood tropes, it’s hard to figure out exactly what “The Bubble” is about. It’s tough to feel sorry for a group of people cooped up in a luxury hotel, with their every need catered for and every whim indulged. And it’s hard to find it funny — or surprising — when they’re revealed to be, on the whole, terrible people.
Once those two narrative devices have been thoroughly exhausted (which happens pretty quickly, it appears that Apatow — surprisingly, given his impressive track record — doesn’t have anything else up his sleeve.
Palestinian poet Farah Chamma’s mix of music, verse is finding fans around the world
Farah Chamma: ‘My work is about freedom in all its forms’
Updated 26 sec ago
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: It’s going to be a busy year for the young UAE-based Palestinian poet Farah Chamma. Chamæleon — a poetry and electronic music project Chamma founded with the Brazilian producer Live — is set to perform at festivals in Portugal and Holland, while her solo show, “Poems without Bread,” is to launch in Dubai before the summer. She’s also recording a second season of “Maqsoud,” a Sowt-produced podcast with the Lebanese poet Zeina Hashem Beck. And, if that’s not enough, she’s also performing at the Festival Poésie Moteur in Belgium on April 9.
“It’s too much,” Chamma says with a laugh. “This is why I’m overwhelmed. But I’m trying to go with the flow and find the right time for everything.” That means working remotely with Liev, who is based in São Paulo, and trying to imagine how Chamæleon’s debut EP, “Uncanny Valley (Vol 1),” will work on stage. It also means balancing her full-time job at Sharjah’s House of Wisdom with a spoken-word career that has been integral to her life since she was a teenager.
Chamma first burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old at The Poeticians, a Dubai-based poetry group founded by the Palestinian filmmaker and writer Hind Shoufani. It was her online performances of “How Must I Believe?” and “The Nationality,” however, that catapulted the then-19-year-old onto the global stage and set the tone for much of what would follow. Now her new solo show, “Poems without Bread,” will bring together much of Chamma’s colloquial work in a single performance. The show will feature 10 pieces, including her latest, “Falastini Ana,” which was released as an animated video on YouTube last October.
Created by the Palestinian artist Ahmed Khalidi and accompanied by music written and performed by Maruan and Ismael Betawi, “Falastini Ana” was originally commissioned by Action for Hope and is in many ways indicative of how Chamma’s poetry about Palestine has changed.
“It feels more like my story now,” she says. “It feels more like the Palestine in my daily life. And one of the shifts has been that the nostalgia has changed. The nostalgia is becoming more tangible.”
Although the bulk of her poetry has focused on Palestine, the themes of Chamma’s work are broad. Sexuality, emotions and social justice all feature strongly, while a perpetual questioning drives much of her writing. “It’s not just Palestine — but Palestine is core because it happens to be where I’m from. I miss it, I talk about it, I have family from there, it just comes up more. But I really think it’s about freedom in all its forms. How do you free yourself from everything? Even sexuality is about freedom. It’s always about people being well in their bodies, in their minds, in their land and I just filter out all that other noise, you know?”
Music is playing an increasingly important role in Chamma’s work. With Chamæleon, which explores the intersections between spoken word and musical textures, the sounds are electronic and ambient. With the Betawi brothers, they are more traditional — the poetry is performed in the Palestinian dialect and set largely to oud and violin. Both projects have added elements of visuals or animation.
“It was never intentional,” explains Chamma, who was born in Dubai and lives in Sharjah. “The poetry was not written to be set to music, but I think it started with the most obvious instrument in Arabic poetry — the oud. But that wasn’t enough, so we started experimenting. I think rap really helped me understand rhythm, poetry and music. Music works because it enhances the experience. And I don’t think it’s about poetry set to music. I’m starting to see it as a genre in itself. It’s a musical experience.
“This is why it’s enjoyable, because it doesn’t give more weight to one element over the other, unless you really want to give weight to the words at a particular moment,” she continues. “It’s about how the whole thing sounds and it’s so much more freeing to enjoy the sound of everything, rather than thinking of it as a poem set to music. I don’t think it’s an accompaniment any more. It feels like a marriage of both elements.”
Chamæleon’s debut EP was released in February and an album with the Betawi brothers is currently being cooked. “There’s momentum now and I’m very content with what’s happening,” says Chamma with a smile. “With these two groups I’m completely comfortable and safe. And we’re thriving together.”
DUBAI: From cooking shows in Miami to eateries in Kuwait and Dubai, chef Faisal Alnashmi has followed his passion across continents.
The Kuwaiti cook is the founder and executive chef of restaurants Al Makan and Table Otto — which he recently opened in Dubai Mall — in the UAE.
“Food has always been a major part of our home,” Alnashmi told Arab News. “My mother taught us the difference between food and quality food. I grew up understanding the importance of quality and good food to our everyday dining table.”
After graduating from high school in the UK, he knew that cookery was his only pursuit, and he continued his studies with a grand diploma from London’s Le Cordon Bleu.
Besides his Dubai restaurants, the chef also has a store in Saudi Arabia called PAW + COW, a child-friendly fast food spot catering for “the children within us,” he said.
“We believe PAM + COW was a concept that best suits the vigorous Saudi demand, which has a major expansion plan in the very near future,” Alnashmi promised.
The entrepreneur’s brands are based on certain characters or clients, he said. “Each brand speaks to a different segment or audience which makes each brand unique to its own tone of voice … In many cases, most of our customers never realized they were owned by the same group,” Alnashmi explained.
For Ramadan, the chef shared with us an easy recipe to make for iftar.
“Ramadan is our month of food, so one thing that never leaves our table is the simple Tamreeya (dates paste) which we break our fast with,” he said, adding that it is “a very accustomed dish/dessert in Kuwait.”
Ingredients:
1 cup pitted dates / dates paste
1/2 tbs cardamom powder
1/2 stick butter
1/2 tbs flour
1/4 cup walnuts (chopped)
1 pinch saffron
Pistachios (to garnish)
Cardamom powder (to garnish)
Method:
In a saucepan, add the flour and butter and mix well to create a roux. Then, add the dates and start mixing well to incorporate all together.
Add the cardamom, saffron and walnuts to the mix and continue stirring to get a thick glossy paste while on medium or low heat. If the consistency is heavy, add more butter and one tablespoon of water.
Serve on a small ramekin with the garnishes while still hot.
In its 11th show this season, “Ramez Movie star” was filmed in the Riyadh desert
The program is screened exclusively on MBC channels
Updated 05 April 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The biggest prank hit show in the Middle East has been filmed in Riyadh and sponsored by the General Entertainment Authority for the second time in a row.
In its 11th show this season, “Ramez Movie star” was filmed in the Riyadh desert. The program is screened exclusively on MBC channels.
Presented by the Egyptian actor Ramez Galal, the prank show is considered one of the most popular Ramadan programs that viewers from the Arab world of all ages await every year. It combines comedy, horror and panic.
GEA Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh shared the show’s promo video on his official Twitter account: “At the heart of our beloved capital Riyadh, during Ramadan, for the second time in a row. Stay tuned to watch #Ramez_Movie_Star on MBC sponsored by GEA.”
Every year, Galal brings a new daring theme to keep his viewers entertained, presenting different pranks in countries worldwide, including Egypt, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Russia, Indonesia and, recently, Saudi Arabia.
During the past 11 years, Galal has hosted hundreds of Egyptian, Arab and foreign celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Steven Seagal, Paris Hilton, Alla Kushnir, Shah Rukh Khan and Hector Cuper.
This year’s show included the Belgian actor, martial artist and filmmaker Jean-Claude Van Damme, who co-hosted 30 episodes, during which he participated in a pretend action scene — the core prank of the show.
As part of the 2022 Riyadh season that lasted for five months, welcomed 15 million visitors and closed at the end of March, Al-Sheikh introduced visitors of the season to an unprecedented experience inspired by the same prank program of Galal. The Ramez experience was held in Riyadh City Boulevard, where visitors enjoyed an array of exciting, funny pranks by Galal.
In a tweet, Galal thanked Al-Sheikh for his support in making Ramez’s experience available for the first time in the Middle East.
The artist Galal recently won the award for the best program at the Joy Awards ceremony in Riyadh in January, 2022.
The 2021 season was called “Ramez Lost His Mind” also filmed in Riyadh. Galal said that in the last episode of the show, “according to the amazing renaissance that the Kingdom is witnessing, we decided to bring the show to Riyadh.”
He also praised the support received by GEA and Al-Sheikh in making the show happen: “We were able to build an Olympic pool in six days only, it is an incredible achievement.”
US supermodel Kendall Jenner steps out in Amina Muaddi designs
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Reality TV star Kendall Jenner was spotted this week championing yet another Arab designer, Amina Muaddi.
The 26-year-old supermodel shared a series of images on her Instagram account wearing the Romanian- Jordanian footwear designer’s Lupita glass slippers.
The second-youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan paired the heels with a form-fitting white dress that featured blue and grey patterns. Jenner topped off her look with a turquoise purse that she held on her shoulder.
The catwalk star had her hair slick-backed, with a braided ponytail.
This is not the first time the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wears Muaddi’s heels.
She has been photographed wearing the brand’s designs on several occasions, including the Begum and Gilda shoes.
In 2020, eagle-eyed fans spotted the model wearing the designer’s plexiglass Begum slingbacks at the BRIT Awards afterparty. That same year, she was also seen in New York in a coordinating hot pink outfit wearing gem-encrusted heels.
The 34-year-old designer, who grew up in Italy, launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye.
Since then, her label’s distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs have garnered a loyal checklist of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Baldwin.
One of her most loyal fans is Barbadian singer-turned-entrepreneur and mom-to-be Rihanna. She has an unparalleled collection of heels by Muaddi, which have become her go-to choice of footwear whether she is attending lavish red-carpet events, fundraising galas, taking an off-duty stroll or stepping out to dinner.
Recently, the music sensation and founder of the Fenty empire has been rocking Muaddi’s creations as part of her head-turning maternity style.