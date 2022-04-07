You are here

Saudi sports body launches Ramadan campaign, prizes worth $266,000

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has launched a Ramadan campaign under the slogan 'It's Easier than You Think'. (Supplied/SFA)
The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has launched a Ramadan campaign under the slogan 'It's Easier than You Think'. (Supplied/SFA)
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi sports body launches Ramadan campaign, prizes worth $266,000

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has launched a Ramadan campaign under the slogan 'It's Easier than You Think'. (Supplied/SFA)
  • Participants must walk minimum 4,000 steps a day, 120,000 total for chance to win
  • It’s Easier Than You Think campaign aims to keep people active, maintaining healthy lifestyle during Ramadan
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation has launched its 2022 Ramadan campaign to promote physical activity and healthy habits during the holy month of fasting.

Under the slogan It’s Easier than You Think, the initiative will include activities, events, and videos running throughout the period and prizes totaling SR1 million ($266,000) will be up for grabs.

This year’s campaign by the federation follows its 2020 Move to Donate program, run in collaboration with the Saudi Food Bank, during which community pledges to stay fit and active resulted in more than 500 food baskets being distributed to needy families in the Kingdom.

Last year, the SFA launched the Ehsan Sports Challenge on its mobile app, collaborating with the Ehsan donation platform and Nahdi Medical Co., and 3,726 participants completed in excess of 112 million steps that translated into SR64,000 of charitable donations.

The federation app will also be central to this year’s challenge with those taking part required to complete 4,000 steps per day or a total of 120,000 over the holy month in order to be entered into a raffle with SR1 million in prize money. Winners will be announced after Ramadan and notified via the SFA app.

SFA president, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, said: “On behalf of the team members of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, I’m honored to congratulate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia leadership and everyone in Saudi on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Our healthy and active community at SFA is celebrated every day. During Ramadan this year, we want to motivate them to stay healthy and maintain an active lifestyle through our various programs and activities across different regions in Saudi.”

The 2022 campaign will also see the federation expand its Neighborhood Clubs Program offering young people and adults a range of sports and athletic activities.

During the first few weeks of Ramadan, 10 of the clubs will be hosting football and basketball tournaments for men and women of all ages in Riyadh, Jeddah, the Eastern Province, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Taif, Tabuk, and Hafar Al-Batin, along with a men’s volleyball competition.

The winners in each tournament age division will receive prizes, trophies, medals, and commemoratory caps.

All the clubs involved in the program have added Ramadan-exclusive activities that include street basketball, darts, aerobics, card games, kickboxing, and other fitness classes.

The SFA was also looking to bring communities together through a range of social and educational events such as bazaars and traditional heritage shows, health awareness lectures, educational competitions, and a traditional food corner.

In addition, the organization has partnered with the Tennis Federation to launch a Tennis for All Program at six clubs in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province to introduce youth, aged six to 17, to the game.

And the federation will continue to promote its Universities Community Sports Groups Program in collaboration with the Saudi Universities Sports Federation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport Sports for All Federation (SFA) Vision 2030

Eddie Howe: The players are battling for their Newcastle futures

Eddie Howe: The players are battling for their Newcastle futures
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: The players are battling for their Newcastle futures

Eddie Howe: The players are battling for their Newcastle futures
  • The Magpies coach says that despite what a recent slump might suggest, no one at St James’ Park is taking their foot off the gas just yet
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has laid down the gauntlet to his Newcastle United players, after stating that they are playing for their futures at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have suffered an end-of-season drop-off in form in recent weeks. After going nine games unbeaten in the Premier League, they have lost their last three, albeit all of them were away from home.

The 5-1 humbling by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in particular brought Newcastle down to earth with a bump, after the lengthy unbeaten run had helped them pull 10 points clear of the bottom three. Their last three results have left them just seven points clear of the relegation zone, with eight games to play.

The recent defeats, including the second-half capitulation in North London this week, prompted some observers to question whether the players thought they were safe and had taken their feet off the gas too soon. Howe insists that is not the case.

“I think everyone’s always playing for their future,” said the head coach. “Every day in training, I’m making assessments and judgments on character, on attitude, and that’s where you really see what the players are like, behind the scenes, day to day.

“My expectations on the training ground are very high. I want everyone to give their best in every moment, so some players can find that a challenge. But that’s what you need for long-term success, so every day I’m analyzing and making decisions about people’s futures based on what I see.”

The hammering by Spurs sparked a lot of criticism and Howe believes the players should take it on the chin.

“Yeah, and rightly so,” he said. “I think there should be criticism for our second-half performance. Certainly, I was very critical of it and I know the players were disappointed as well. I’ve got no issues taking that.

“I do feel we’ve made great strides in recent months but I think you’re always accountable to your recent performances. That’s how football works and how it should work. We have to respond now.”

If some are indeed guilty of taking their eye off the ball when it comes to the battle at the bottom of the table, Howe is definitely not one of them.

Burnley’s dramatic 3-2 late win over fellow relegation battlers Everton on Wednesday not only transformed their outlook heading into the Premier League home straight, it has Howe looking over his shoulder.

“We’re aware of the results but we can’t control them,” he said. “For me, we’ve never been in anything other than a relegation battle. Until we get the points we need, that is always going to be the case.

“We know how difficult the Premier League is and how important momentum is. Now, we’ve gone three games without winning and we need to feel that we can wrestle the momentum back, and that’s going to be down to our attitude and approach to the game and emphasizing the importance to the players but also everyone connected with the club.

“We really need that feeling in the ground that this is a massive, massive game.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe English Premier League (EPL)

As Salah toils, Jota stepping up as Liverpool’s go-to scorer

As Salah toils, Jota stepping up as Liverpool’s go-to scorer
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

As Salah toils, Jota stepping up as Liverpool’s go-to scorer

As Salah toils, Jota stepping up as Liverpool’s go-to scorer
  • “Come on,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asked out loud, “who is better than him?”
  • Jota appears to be Liverpool’s first-choice center forward now
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

DUBAI: It was an open-and-shut case for many, including his manager.
Mohamed Salah was, it was declared on an almost weekly basis, the best soccer player in the world for the first half of this season, demonstrating the kind of elite-level scoring form only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more recently Robert Lewandowski have been able to produce this century.
It wasn’t just the volume of goals — 22 in his first 23 matches — that he was putting away for Liverpool. It was the sheer quality of them that took one’s breath away.
None more so than the weaving solo effort he conjured up against Manchester City at Anfield in October, midway through a run of 10 straight games when he scored, that surely will go down as the Premier League’s goal of the season.
“Come on,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asked out loud, “who is better than him?”
Fast forward six months and Salah is, in relative terms, in a rut. Indeed, heading into a seismic return match against City on Sunday that could yet determine the destination of the title, there’s an argument to say he might not even be Klopp’s go-to striker.
There are potentially a whole host of reasons why Salah is going through his worst scoring run this season, with no goals in five games in all competitions and no open-play goals in six weeks.
Is he tired? He’s already played 47 games this season, after all.
Are painful losses for Egypt lingering? First there was the penalty-shootout loss to Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane’s Senegal in the African Cup of Nations final in February, then a loss — also via a shootout — to the same opponent in a World Cup playoff last month.
Does it have anything to do with his current contract standoff with Liverpool? That would be unlikely.
Maybe it’s simply the vagaries of form and happenstance. Because he’s still piling up the chances, just not converting them.
Whatever it is, this is not the Salah of six months ago. He was substituted midway through the second half in each of Liverpool’s last two games after, by his high standards, fairly underwhelming performances.
“Sometimes he could decide in a better way, no doubt about that, pass the ball quicker and all these things,” Klopp said this week. “But it’s a tough period for Sadio (Mane) and Mo, with the Africa Cup and coming back being immediately available for us again with all the games.
“It’s completely normal in a season that you have these little (ups and downs).”
Will Klopp drop Salah against City on Sunday? He’d be a brave man to do that to the Premier League’s top scorer. But it’s not that he doesn’t have options.
And in Diogo Jota, Klopp has a forward who has helped to take on Liverpool’s scoring burden firstly while Salah was away at the African Cup and then amid the Egyptian’s recent struggles.
Jota appears to be Liverpool’s first-choice center forward now, displacing Roberto Firmino by doing all the dirty work like the Brazilian — the tracking back, the pressing, the harrying of defenders — but scoring a lot more goals at the same time.
Jota has scored four goals in his last six games, including the winner against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarterfinals and crucial openers against Arsenal and Watford in the league. He is tied for second in the league’s scoring chart with 14 goals.
Rested against Benfica in the Champions League in midweek, Jota is highly likely to start against City. It’s which two players are alongside him in the three-pronged forward line that’s the big question.
And this is where Liverpool hold the edge over City, which will start the game at Etihad Stadium one point clear of Klopp’s team with eight games left. Liverpool’s firepower simply is greater, with Klopp able to call upon Salah, Jota, Firmino, Mane and January signing Luis Diaz, who has settled in seamlessly since joining from Porto.
City have a slew of classy attacking midfielders and forward but none have the cutting edge of the likes of Salah — when he’s in form — or Jota.
City manager Pep Guardiola knows a draw is enough to leave the destiny of the title solely in his team’s hands. If that happens, City will win the league by winning its next seven games.
The onus is on Liverpool to go on the attack, which makes the game all the more enticing for fans.
And Klopp, who boldly played a front four of Mane, Salah, Jota and Firmino at the Etihad two seasons ago, knows he has the offensive players to overwhelm City.
Whether Salah is playing or not.

Topics: Liverpool Mohamed Salah Diogo Jota Juergen Klopp Manchester city

Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing announce Formula E partnership ahead of Rome E-Prix

Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing announce Formula E partnership ahead of Rome E-Prix
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing announce Formula E partnership ahead of Rome E-Prix

Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing announce Formula E partnership ahead of Rome E-Prix
  • Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing have selected the Rome E-Prix to announce their multi-year partnership
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Maserati is on track to make its debut in electric racing when it joins Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with ROKiT Venturi Racing in Rome this weekend.

Given the Italian roots of the brand, Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing have selected the Rome E-Prix to announce their multi-year partnership, united with a fighting spirit and a continued thirst for ground-breaking innovation.

Maserati is the first Italian brand to participate in the Formula E championship and will make its debut on the starting grid with the new Gen3 car.

Ahead of the Rome E-Prix, ROKiT Venturi Racing is leading the way in the two World Championships, for Teams and Drivers.

Last season, the team's campaign was the most successful to date, taking two victories, five podiums and Swiss-Italian driver Edoardo Mortara finishing as runner-up in the standings.

“Returning to motorsport with Formula E was a natural choice for Maserati,” Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO, said. “Indeed, we are driven by our passion and innovation and we’re happy to share this adventure with a partner that abides by the same values as we do and is looking ahead to the future, just like us. 

“We share with the ROKiT Venturi Racing team the same determination and desire to compete and win on circuits all over the world,” he added.

Scott Swid, chairman and managing partner at ROKiT Venturi Racing, said: “Partnering with Maserati for Gen3 is brilliant news. It’s excellent for the team, for Maserati and Formula E, but above all else, it’s fantastic news for the fans who will witness the return of an iconic marque to top-tier motorsport.

He continued: “Not only does this establish strong foundations for our long-term future in Formula E, but it also marks one of the most exciting stories in international sport in which a prestigious brand is returning to its roots by joining the most progressive and fastest-growing form of motorsport.”

Susie Wolff, CEO and managing partner and former team principal at ROKiT Venturi Racing, added: “Uniting with Maserati marks the start of a new chapter and represents the best possible outcome for the team following our successful partnership with Mercedes.

“Being entrusted with the return of one of motorsport’s most recognisable brands to international single-seater competition underlines our success in recent seasons in which we have firmly established ourselves as a commercially viable, race-winning team that can seriously contend for championships.

“With this commitment, the team is now in a fantastic position to contest Formula E’s next generation of competition which will commence in 2023,” she added.

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP, STELLANTIS Motorsport, said: “We are delighted to partner Formula E Maserati with ROKiT Venturi Racing, one of the most competitive teams in the championship, it is a real asset for Maserati to rely on Venturi expertise.

“We think that the collaboration of Maserati design skills and Venturi racing capabilities and experience will deliver a very efficient package. Our common DNA and passion for performance will unite the team.”

Topics: Motorsport Formula E Italy Rome ROKiT Venturi Maserati

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag reportedly closing in on Man United job

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag reportedly closing in on Man United job
Updated 07 April 2022
AFP

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag reportedly closing in on Man United job

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag reportedly closing in on Man United job
  • Both the BBC and the Daily Mail claim the 52-year-old Ajax manager is seen as fitting the profile the United board want
  • Ten Hag's contract is up at the end of next season and would cost United around £1.6 million ($2.1 million) to prise him away
Updated 07 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Erik ten Hag is the strong favorite to be named Manchester United's next full-time manager, dealing a crushing blow to the dreams of embattled Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to British media reports on Thursday.

Both the BBC and the Daily Mail claim the 52-year-old Ajax manager is seen as fitting the profile the United board want for the man who they hope will restore the glory days the club enjoyed under Alex Ferguson.

The Mail says United held talks with Ajax — whose chief executive is former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar — at the end of last week about the conditions under which Ten Hag can leave.

His contract is up at the end of next season and would cost United around £1.6 million ($2.1 million) to prise him away whereas PSG might demand a far larger sum for Pochettino to leave.

However, Pochettino's position at PSG is far from secure after a disappointing exit in the last 16 of the Champions League — the barometer by which coaches at the Qatar-owned club are judged.

Ten Hag — whose Ajax side were denied a place in the 2019 Champions League final in the final minute by Pochettino when he managed Tottenham — has been interviewed by United and is said to have demanded backing from United to pursue his transfer targets.

According to the Independent newspaper, Ten Hag told United's football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher he envisaged a "five-year project."

He also addressed the futures of several present squad members, saying they are nowhere near "Champions League shape."

However, according to the Independent he has "not blown people away" at United due to a perceived lack of charisma — which reportedly saw him lose out to Nuno Espirito Santo for the Spurs job last summer.

In that respect Pochettino comes out way ahead of Ten Hag, although he has been more muted at PSG than his passionate performances on the touchline when at Spurs.

Both the BBC and the Mail say that United will hold off on an announcement out of respect for Ajax and the closeness of their title race with PSV Eindhoven — the latter trail Ten Hag's side by four points.

Despite managers of the stature of Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho bringing some cup silverware, United have persistently failed to mount a significant challenge for the title while UAE-backed neighbors Manchester City have won it four times since Ferguson stood down in 2013.

Temporary incumbent Ralf Rangnick has failed to create consistency in results since Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was sacked in November but will reportedly stay on as an advisor.

Manchester United are seventh in the table, three points off Tottenham, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot, with both having played the same number of games.

Topics: Manchester United Ajax Erik ten Hag Ralf Rangnick

Cricket continues to grapple with evolving spirit of modern game

Cricket continues to grapple with evolving spirit of modern game
Updated 07 April 2022
Jon Pike

Cricket continues to grapple with evolving spirit of modern game

Cricket continues to grapple with evolving spirit of modern game
  • Lecture introduced in 2001 in honor of former England captain Colin Cowdrey has seen high-profile figures tackle gamesmanship, match fixing, cheating, equality, race, access, progressive changes, mental health
Updated 07 April 2022
Jon Pike

Expectations of behavior on a cricket field are enshrined within the concept of the spirit of the game. This has its roots in 19th-century Victorian Britain when cricket was used as a metaphor to express honesty and fairness.

The makers of the game’s laws sought to cleanse a previous era in which corruption, gambling, and spectator unruliness had been characteristic.

Almost 100 years later, concerns began to be expressed that the game might not be living up to its expressed values. These were fueled by a rise in the number of paid, professional players, international expansion of the game into diverse cultures, and the introduction of league cricket in southern England in the 1970s.

Deep suspicion, especially among gentlemen amateurs of means, so-called Corinthians, abounded of league cricket’s win or lose mentality and attendant behaviors.

It is little surprise that two of England’s most Corinthian captains of the 1960s, Colin Cowdrey and Ted Dexter, should be instrumental in campaigning in the 1990s to integrate the spirit of cricket within the laws of the game. They wanted to re-emphasize that cricket should be played not only within its laws but in a good atmosphere where respect to captains, team-mates, match officials, teachers, coaches, and parents was central.

A preamble to the laws was introduced in 2000 and, after Cowdrey’s death later that year, an annual lecture was introduced in 2001 by the Marylebone Cricket Club, known as the MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture.

Over the years, this has been delivered almost entirely by pre-eminent former cricketers, not a single woman among them. The male interpretation of the spirit of cricket concept has varied markedly, reflecting its nebulous nature. The emphasis on respect, on playing hard but fair, which the preamble sets out, can be equally applied to other sports. In seeking to explore the concept, one cerebral former England captain, Mike Brearley, who delivered the 2019 Cowdrey lecture, has even produced a book.

The annual lecture provides a focal point for reflection on the state of the game by one person. Former player and legendary broadcaster, Richie Benaud, delivered the inaugural address. During his playing days, there was no television coverage, and the game was played hard and behavioral issues were dealt with out of sight. It is TV that has allowed the visual recording of all aspects of the game and revealed dubious practices.

In 2002, Barry Richards focused on how the game could be made sustainable in the 21st century, Clive Lloyd stressed in 2004 the need to create greater competition for the top three to four teams, while, in 2005, Geoffrey Boycott advocated day and night Test cricket in warmer countries.

Martin Crowe thought that Twenty 20 cricket would appeal to untapped markets in China and the US, Adam Gilchrist pressed for cricket’s inclusion as an Olympic sport, and Imran Khan was concerned in 2010 about the impact of money on standards within the game.

The first to introduce politics into the lecture was archbishop Desmond Tutu in 2008. His view was that the concept of togetherness and fair play, which underpinned cricket, had played a major role in persuading the supporters of apartheid to change their ways.

Politics and corruption also featured in Kumar Sangakkara’s address in 2011 in which he explained how Sri Lanka’s civil war had shaped his early years in which cricket provided a playground escape from nearby horrors. He and Tutu have been the only ones to have received a standing ovation after their lectures.

In 2012 and 2014, two controversial figures, in the shape of Tony Greig and Ian Botham, took aim at India. Grieg was of the view that the Board of Control for Cricket in India, through the Indian Premier League, needed to show much more of the spirit of cricket in exercising its financial and political power for the benefit of the whole game, while Botham simply called for the IPL to be scrapped, claiming it had become too powerful and was changing the priorities of world cricket.

More recent lectures have focused on gamesmanship, match fixing, cheating, equality, race, access, progressive changes, and mental health.

The extent to which the changing focus of chosen topic reflects the contemporary crises within the game is debatable, as is the strength of the mirror that is being held up to provide the opportunity for reflection. Have any policy decisions been made or changed because of a lecture’s content or message?

The IPL and BCCI continue to expand financially and politically at an increasing pace. Inward money remains a mantra. The chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board is set to propose a four-nation tournament involving India, Pakistan, Australia, and England with revenue to be shared throughout the game. Little evidence there of balancing money with already packed schedules, as recommended by Pakistan’s current leader in 2010.

It is the MCC, the institution that once ruled the world of cricket, which introduced and hosts the Cowdrey lecture. Power in the cricket world now lies largely in India, with support from Australia and England, in the International Cricket Council, TV and streamed media, and corporate sponsorship. Critics of the way that the game is governed and played abound, but they are fragmented. A rare platform for respected voice rests with the MCC, acting as a conscience for the game.

Yet, it still seems to be behind the curve of time, perhaps constrained by its past culture. Although two women joined the post-lecture panel in 2021, it is at odds that, so far, no Cowdrey lecture has been delivered by a woman.

Discussion of racial discrimination was raised in the 2021 lecture. The spirit of cricket’s focus on respect, on hard but fair play, is laudable but, in 2022, respect now has a broader purview.

Given the recent rapid growth of women’s cricket and exposure of systemic racism, is it not time that the formal spirit of cricket was updated to encompass them more explicitly? Cricket is no longer a game just for white men.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

