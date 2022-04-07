Saudi sports body launches Ramadan campaign, prizes worth $266,000

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation has launched its 2022 Ramadan campaign to promote physical activity and healthy habits during the holy month of fasting.
Under the slogan It’s Easier than You Think, the initiative will include activities, events, and videos running throughout the period and prizes totaling SR1 million ($266,000) will be up for grabs.
This year’s campaign by the federation follows its 2020 Move to Donate program, run in collaboration with the Saudi Food Bank, during which community pledges to stay fit and active resulted in more than 500 food baskets being distributed to needy families in the Kingdom.
Last year, the SFA launched the Ehsan Sports Challenge on its mobile app, collaborating with the Ehsan donation platform and Nahdi Medical Co., and 3,726 participants completed in excess of 112 million steps that translated into SR64,000 of charitable donations.
The federation app will also be central to this year’s challenge with those taking part required to complete 4,000 steps per day or a total of 120,000 over the holy month in order to be entered into a raffle with SR1 million in prize money. Winners will be announced after Ramadan and notified via the SFA app.
SFA president, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, said: “On behalf of the team members of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, I’m honored to congratulate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia leadership and everyone in Saudi on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.
“Our healthy and active community at SFA is celebrated every day. During Ramadan this year, we want to motivate them to stay healthy and maintain an active lifestyle through our various programs and activities across different regions in Saudi.”
The 2022 campaign will also see the federation expand its Neighborhood Clubs Program offering young people and adults a range of sports and athletic activities.
During the first few weeks of Ramadan, 10 of the clubs will be hosting football and basketball tournaments for men and women of all ages in Riyadh, Jeddah, the Eastern Province, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Taif, Tabuk, and Hafar Al-Batin, along with a men’s volleyball competition.
The winners in each tournament age division will receive prizes, trophies, medals, and commemoratory caps.
All the clubs involved in the program have added Ramadan-exclusive activities that include street basketball, darts, aerobics, card games, kickboxing, and other fitness classes.
The SFA was also looking to bring communities together through a range of social and educational events such as bazaars and traditional heritage shows, health awareness lectures, educational competitions, and a traditional food corner.
In addition, the organization has partnered with the Tennis Federation to launch a Tennis for All Program at six clubs in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province to introduce youth, aged six to 17, to the game.
And the federation will continue to promote its Universities Community Sports Groups Program in collaboration with the Saudi Universities Sports Federation.