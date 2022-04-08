You are here

  • Home
  • Eddie Howe happy to be back at St. James’ Park after Newcastle’s away-day troubles

Eddie Howe happy to be back at St. James’ Park after Newcastle’s away-day troubles

Eddie Howe happy to be back at St. James’ Park after Newcastle’s away-day troubles
Six of Newcastle’s last seven top-flight encounters have been away from home — only the home win over Brighton and Hove Albion last month has been staged on Tyneside. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gemr

Updated 11 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe happy to be back at St. James’ Park after Newcastle’s away-day troubles

Eddie Howe happy to be back at St. James’ Park after Newcastle’s away-day troubles
  • Magpies have lost three away matches in a row but now face Wolves, Leicester City and Crystal Palace at home this month
Updated 11 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is relishing a St. James’ Park return having spent the majority of the recent Premier League campaign on the road.

Six of Newcastle’s last seven top-flight encounters have been away from home — only the home win over Brighton and Hove Albion last month has been staged on Tyneside.

And off the back of three straight defeats elsewhere, Howe cannot wait to get going again on home turf.

“It’s massive for us to be back at home, it feels like a long time. We have had a very intense period of away games," said the former Bournemouth boss, whose side take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday evening.

“It’s a difficult one because, as you say, I’m so focused on the game.

“You’ve got to remember when you’re managing the team, you’re not looking around going, ‘Isn’t this amazing?’ You’re going, ‘What do I need to do to help the team at this moment? Is there anything I can change or do to help improve our chances of winning the game?’

“You’re sort of in concentration mode the whole match but, at the end of it, you get that feeling of, ‘Wow. What an atmosphere. What a brilliant place to play football.’ It's like a theater. I loved it as an away manager.

“There’s not many games or grounds that I can say that about but, as a home manager, it takes on a whole new meaning and I’m loving every second of it.”

Newcastle’s next four games will go a long way to deciding their Premier League fate, with Leicester City and Crystal Palace to follow at home this month, as well as a trip to bottom-placed Norwich City.

Two wins in that quartet of games is likely to see top-flight football secured on Tyneside for another year. But more losses and things will start to look a whole lot tougher, with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal to come in the final weeks of the season.

Howe said: “We hope, first and foremost, we approach the Wolves game in the right way. This is going to be a big couple of weeks for us. Our run-in, on paper, looks very, very difficult. We have to maximize every game.

“It’s very difficult to look too far ahead but we are aware of the fixtures we have ahead. Any home game, we have to maximize and give our all. That has to show in our performance.”

Meanwhile, on the injury front, Howe will make a late call on the fitness of midfielder Joe Willock.

The former Arsenal man aggravated a long-standing knee issue in the 5-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and is a doubt for the Wolves match.

Howe said: “Joe Willock has a slight knee problem. It’s been there for a couple of weeks, so we’re going to make a late call.

“We don’t think it’s anything serious but certainly he’s become a little bit more aware of it in training and I think it’s something we just need to stay on top of.”

As for the rest of the squad’s fitness, Howe confirmed: “Not anyone (to worry about) apart from the long-term. There’s been a bit of illness in the camp for, I’d say, three or four weeks. When these things go through your squad, you’re always picking up the effects of it.

“We’ve had some illness this week and players are struggling to get rid of things they’ve been carrying for a while.”

Topics: football Newcastle United

Related

Eddie Howe: The players are battling for their Newcastle futures
Sport
Eddie Howe: The players are battling for their Newcastle futures
Special Next 3 matches could determine Newcastle’s Premier League fate: Eddie Howe
Sport
Next 3 matches could determine Newcastle’s Premier League fate: Eddie Howe

Liverpool and Man City brace for Etihad showdown

Liverpool and Man City brace for Etihad showdown
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

Liverpool and Man City brace for Etihad showdown

Liverpool and Man City brace for Etihad showdown
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp says he is preparing to face "the best team in the world" when Liverpool and Manchester City lock horns in a fixture that could decide the destination of the Premier League title.

Sunday's enticing encounter at the Etihad is the standout match of the season so far as the two dominant forces in English football battle for supremacy.

Just one point separates the pair, with Liverpool -- 14 points behind City at one stage -- having relentlessly hunted down their rivals.

Elsewhere, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United will renew their battle to finish in the top four, which guarantees entry to next season's Champions League.

Here are  some of the key talking points ahead of this weekend's action.

Manchester City have barely stumbled in their pursuit of a fourth Premier League crown in five years but a few dropped points here and there have let Liverpool back into the title race.

Klopp's men, chasing an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season, are breathing down City's necks after a remorseless 10-game winning run in the league.

The German knows his side can ill afford to lose at the Etihad -- where they have not won in the league since 2015 -- but does not feel victory in Manchester would be decisive.

"If you win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think nobody would think, 'OK, that's it decided' because of the quality of the opponent," he said.

"We play now against the best team in the world, that's how it is, but we will give it a try anyway."

The two sides also meet in the FA Cup semifinals the following week in a season-defining period for both but for now all eyes are on the Etihad.

Last week's 5-1 win at home to Newcastle lifted Spurs into the top four and they stayed there thanks to Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace the following day.

Antonio Conte's side have scored 21 goals in their past six league games, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min spearheading their charge.

The Italian knows Saturday's trip to Aston Villa will not be easy despite a downturn in fortunes for Steven Gerrard's side.

Conte said his men would treat their final eight league games as eight finals to "continue to dream to finish in the Champions League this season." 

Just three points separate Spurs from Manchester United in seventh place, with matches against Liverpool and Arsenal still to come.

It is likely to be tight, but Spurs boast serious firepower and that might be enough to get them over the line.

Everton host misfiring Manchester United at Goodison Park in desperate need of a win.

A 3-2 defeat at relegation rivals Burnley on Wednesday left the Goodison Park club just one point above Sean Dyche's side with nine games to play.

Frank Lampard has now lost seven of his nine league games in charge and fears are mounting that the club could be plying their trade outside the top flight next season for the first time since 1954.

The former Chelsea boss has told his players to use the hurt of Wednesday's late loss as motivation but will be concerned that Burnley take on bottom side Norwich this weekend.

"Manchester United will be a completely different game at Goodison, with an understanding of the pressure that's now on it," said Lampard.

"We can't pretend (Wednesday) didn't happen. We have to use it as a positive, which means being on an edge until Saturday, on a good edge. We know what's on the game. We believe in ourselves at Goodison."

Fixtures (1400 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Newcastle v Wolves (1900)

Saturday

Everton v Manchester United (1130), Arsenal v Brighton, Southampton v Chelsea, Watford v Leeds, Aston Villa v Tottenham (1630)

Sunday

Brentford v West Ham (1300), Leicester v Crystal Palace (1300), Norwich v Burnley (1300), Manchester City v Liverpool (1530)

Topics: Premier league Man City Liverpool

Related

Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider
Sport
Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider
Man City, Liverpool both win in EPL; Brentford stun Chelsea
Sport
Man City, Liverpool both win in EPL; Brentford stun Chelsea

Tiger Woods launches unlikely Masters quest with 1-under 71

Tiger Woods launches unlikely Masters quest with 1-under 71
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

Tiger Woods launches unlikely Masters quest with 1-under 71

Tiger Woods launches unlikely Masters quest with 1-under 71
  • The 46-year-old superstar had not played in front of fans at Augusta National since his 2019 triumph ended his 11-year major drought 
  • First round leader South Korean Im Sung-jae had three straight birdies to start his round  and finished with five birdies and an eagle in his 5-under 67
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

AUGUSTA, US: Tiger Woods called on all of his hard-won stamina and the knowledge gleaned in five past triumphs to launch his boldest Masters bid yet with a one-under-par 71 at Augusta National on Thursday.

The 46-year-old superstar, whose February 2021 car crash left him with injuries so severe he feared he might lose his right leg, said just being able to play his first competitive round in 17 months was a victory.

But it might not be the only one he celebrates this week.

"I was able to finish up in the red," Woods said. "I'm right where I need to be."

Woods was tied for 10th, four shots behind South Korean Im Sung-jae, who launched his round with three straight birdies and finished with five birdies and an eagle in his 5-under 67.

Australian Cameron Smith, like Im chasing a first major title, was a stroke back after a 68 that was all the more remarkable considering it was bookended by double bogeys at the first and 18th holes.

Woods had indicated as recently as February that he was unlikely to be ready to tee it up in the first major of the year, and said all week that his biggest challenge would be negotiating the hilly, 7,510-yard Augusta National course on his surgically repaired right leg.

"It did not get easier, let's put it that way," he said after a round in blustery winds that lasted nearly five and a half hours. "I can swing a golf club. The walking's not easy.

"With all the hard work, my leg, it's going to be difficult for the rest of my life."

Woods said he was buoyed by the adrenaline rush of major competition.

"I mean, the place was electric," said Woods, who had not played in front of fans at Augusta National since his 2019 triumph ended his 11-year major drought and cemented his return from spinal fusion surgery.

Woods cut a vibrant figure in a hot pink shirt and black trousers, thousands of fans on the course straining to catch his every move.

A 30-minute delay to the start because of pre-dawn thunderstorms only intensified the anticipation for Woods's appearance on the first tee, where he was greeted with rapturous applause.

Woods was not delighted with his opening drive, which came up short of the right fairway bunker. His approach trickled off the green but he drained a 10-foot par saving putt.

It was just the first par save on a day when Woods hit eight of 14 fairways in regulation and just nine of 18 greens.

"I know where to hit it to a lot of these pins, and I miss in the correct spots and give myself good angles," Woods said.

After watching a 15-foot birdie putt lip out at the fifth, he stuck his tee shot on the par-three sixth two feet from the pin for his first birdie.

After a bogey at the par-5 eighth — where "three bad shots in a row" were Woods's biggest disappointment of the day — Woods two-putted from 24 feet for a birdie at 13.

He gave a shot back at 14, but curled in a 29-foot birdie putt at 16 before draining another par-saving 10-footer at the last.

"You just can't not watch him," said Smith, who admitted he couldn't resist taking note of Woods's progress even as his own remarkable round unfolded.

After his stuttering start, Smith had eight birdies to reach 6-under before he closed with another double.

Meanwhile, first round leader Im — who finished tied for second on his Masters debut in 2020 — powered up the leaderboard with a trio of birdies on his first three holes.

While excited by his first round performance, Im cautioned that he would remain "humble."

"I realize I still have three days to go," he said.

England's Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, Chile's Joaquin Niemann, world No.1  Scottie Scheffler and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson were in the clubhouse on 3-under.

Niemann, 23, played alongside Woods, and said the crowd was so loud that he couldn't hear his caddie at the first tee.

Now Woods fans — and to some extent Woods himself — will spend the night wondering what Friday will bring.

"My team has been incredible at getting me into this position so that I can compete," Woods said. "I'll take it from there."

Topics: Tiger Woods Augusta National golf

Related

Tiger makes final preparations for epic Masters return
Sport
Tiger makes final preparations for epic Masters return
Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
Sport
Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters

American Anisimova ousts top seed Sabalenka in Charleston

American Anisimova ousts top seed Sabalenka in Charleston
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

American Anisimova ousts top seed Sabalenka in Charleston

American Anisimova ousts top seed Sabalenka in Charleston
  • Tunisian fourth seed Ons Jabeur did double duty, winning twice Thursday to make the quarters
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

CHARLESTON, US: American Amanda Anisimova rallied after losing the opening set to beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday and reach the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open.

In another surprise, CoCo Vandeweghe also reached the round of eight by defeating US countrywoman and sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Spain's Paula Badosa, the second seed, dropped her first set before fighting off American Claire Liu for a 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-1 victory to move into the quarters.

No. 10 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist last summer, defeated ninth-seeded Madison Keys of the US 6-4, 6-4.

Fourth-seeded Ons Jabeur did double duty, winning twice Thursday to make the quarters. Jabeur's match with Emma Navarro was halted Wednesday because of severe weather with her leading 6-3, 5-2. The two returned Thursday where Jabeur won four straight points to close things out.

Later, Jabeur eliminated Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-3, 6-2.

Sabalenka had won her first match in nearly six weeks here Wednesday and took the opening set without too much of a struggle. But Anisimova, 20, who is ranked 47th in the world found her rhythm after the break as Sabalenka began to make mistakes.

Sabalenka had two straight double faults to trail 5-3 and Anisimova was able to serve out the set.

Anisimova continued her run in the deciding set, breaking Sabalenka's serve twice for a 4-0 lead. Sabalenka closed to 5-4, but Anisimova closed out the match with her sixth ace and improved to 3-0 against the world's fifth-ranked player.

Anisimova was thrilled with her third match victory in as many days. She'll face Vandeweghe on Friday to reach the semifinals.

“It's a pretty good result, like in the quarterfinal, and especially against a top seed,” Anisimova said. “It's a big confidence boost.”

Badosa also got off to a bad start against the 21-year-old Liu. Badosa was up 5-3 in the second set when Liu won three of the last four games to set up the tie breaker. Liu was two points away from winning the match four times in the tiebreak, yet Badosa turned away each challenge.

Badosa converted her fourth set point off a backhand winner to close the set, which lasted 72 minutes.

Badosa gained control after that in the third set to advance.

In the quarterfinals, she'll take on Bencic, who overcame a nearly two-hour rain delay after winning the opening set against Keys. After the rain stopped the court was dried, Bencic held off the American, who was the last remaining past champion in the field.

Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine topped No. 12 seed Alize Cornet of France 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Jabeur, of Tunisia, had hoped to squeeze in more tennis and wrap up the match on Wednesday. She only needed a few minutes — and four points — to finish off Navarro, the American. Jabeur has a third-round match with Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania later Thursday.

The tournament has been affected by bad weather all week and Thursday was no different. Things are forecast to dry out on Friday and through Sunday's championship match.

Topics: Ons Jabeur Amanda Anisimova Charleston Open

Related

Teen Fernandez beats Sabalenka to reach US Open final
Sport
Teen Fernandez beats Sabalenka to reach US Open final
Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka to reach Montreal semis
Sport
Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka to reach Montreal semis

Barcelona held by Frankfurt, 10-man West Ham draw with Lyon in Europa League

Barcelona held by Frankfurt, 10-man West Ham draw with Lyon in Europa League
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

Barcelona held by Frankfurt, 10-man West Ham draw with Lyon in Europa League

Barcelona held by Frankfurt, 10-man West Ham draw with Lyon in Europa League
  • Leipzig salvage a 1-1 draw, Braga beat Rangers 1-0
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

Barcelona failed to win an away match in the Europa League for the first time after they  were held 1-1 by 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Ferran Torres salvaged the draw in the second-tier European competition with an equalizer following a series of fluent passes around the box in the 66th minute.

Barcelona were knocked out of the lucrative Champions League in the team's first post-Lionel Messi season. They are  playing for the first time in the Europa League and never won its precursor, the UEFA Cup, reaching the semifinals on four occasions but not getting to a final.

Frankfurt won the UEFA Cup in 1980.

Rebuilding under recently hired coach Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona have relied on big away performances to get to the last eight, beating Napoli (4-2) and Galatasaray (2-1) on the road after first-leg home draws.

In other games, 10-man West Ham also drew 1-1 with Lyon. The Hammers reached the quarterfinals of a European competition for the first time since 1981 after eliminating six-time champion Sevilla.

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso saved a penalty and a follow-up attempt but he couldn’t keep out an own-goal by Davide Zappacosta from the resulting corner as Leipzig salvaged a 1-1 draw.

Also, Braga beat Rangers 1-0.

In the Europa Conference League, Roma, one of the favorites to win UEFA’s new third-tier competition, failed to get their revenge at Bodo/Glimt and lost 2-1. The Norwegian club routed Roma 6-1 in the group stage for Jose Mourinho’s biggest loss as a coach. Bodo/Glimt also earned a draw in the return match in Italy, and have eliminated Celtic and AZ Alkmaar in the knockout stage.

Also, Leicester were held 0-0 at home by PSV Eindhoven, Marseille beat PAOK Thessaloniki 2-1 and Slavia Prague earned a 3-3 draw at Feyenoord.

In Frankfurt, Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué had to be substituted in the 23rd minute due to an injury after he slipped and could not continue.

In the first half, Barcelona didn’t look like the in-form team that have moved to second place in the Spanish league.

Ansgar Knauff put the hosts ahead three minutes into the second half with a dipping shot after Barcelona failed to clear a corner. Brazilian defender Tuta received his second yellow in the 78th minute and was ejected.

West Ham's Aaron Cresswell downed Lyon forward Moussa Dembélé, who was running on goal outside the area, and received a straight red in first half injury time.

Despite that setback, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen delighted the packed London Stadium by giving the hosts the lead on a counterattack early in the second half.

Tanguy Ndombélé, who is on loan at Lyon from Tottenham, canceled out that lead to give the visitors a decent result ahead of the second leg.

Atalanta's Musso denied André Silva from the spot in the 58th minute, and also denied Willi Orban from the rebound in Leipzig.

Moments later, Zappacosta was under pressure from a corner and sent the ball into his own net.

Luis Muriel’s first-half goal gave Atalanta the lead after he cut into the box from the left to beat Leipzig goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi with an angled shot into the roof of the net.

Both sides hit the woodwork twice. Atalanta is bidding to become the first Italian club to win the competition since Parma won its precursor, the UEFA Cup, in 1999.

Abel Ruiz netted the sole goal five minutes before halftime for Braga against Rangers. In another chance, Ricardo Horta hit the post.

Hugo Vetlesen scored the winning goal for Bodo/Glimt in the 89th minute after teammate Ulrik Saltnes had equalized around 10 minutes into the second half.

Roma’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan chipped the ball over the defense for Lorenzo Pellegrini to fire home two minutes before the interval.

Gerson volleyed in the opening goal for Marseille. Dimitri Payet, who set up that first goal, doubled the advantage at the end of the first half with a perfect drive off Cengiz Ünder’s corner.

Payet picked up a piece of broken glass on the field during the game — as he prepared to take a corner — and gave it to the referee.

Leicester's Harvey Barnes hit the bar and Kelechi Iheanacho chipped wide in the first half against PSV.

Ibrahim Traoré scored with a backheel shot in the dying seconds of injury time for Slavia Prague to earn a draw. It was the third encounter between the Dutch and Czech clubs this season.

Orkun Kökçü scored with a low free kick four minutes before the end to put Feyenoord 3-2 up in an entertaining game in Rotterdam.

Topics: Europa League Barcelona West Ham United Lyon FRANKFURT

Related

Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak
Sport
Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak
Barcelona fight back to reach Europa League quarter-finals
Sport
Barcelona fight back to reach Europa League quarter-finals

UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize football club finances

UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize football club finances
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize football club finances

UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize football club finances
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

NYON, SWITZERLAND: UEFA approved new financial monitoring rules for European football clubs on Thursday, giving up on “fair play” and lowering expectations it can solve the competitive imbalance in the Champions League.
The “Financial Fair Play” system in place since 2010, and known as FFP, will be replaced in June by “Financial Sustainability” regulations.
“Competitiveness cannot be addressed simply by financial regulations,” UEFA project leader Andrea Traverso said at a briefing, adding the words “fair play” had been misinterpreted to mean “we create a level playing field.”
“This is why we changed the name,” he said, describing a “huge, complex exercise to get a consensus” across European football for a financial review that became inevitable after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Champions League has been dominated by the wealthiest of clubs that are able to afford rising player salaries and huge transfer fees. Over the past decade, the most unlikely club to reach the final was Tottenham — which currently has the 10th-highest revenue in world football. Only Spanish and English clubs won the Europa League.
The new rules were praised last week by the Spanish league for “restricting the ability of state-owned clubs to commit financial doping.” That statement did not identify clubs but clearly targeted Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain — owned by the rulers of Abu Dhabi and Qatar, respectively.
By 2025, clubs playing in UEFA competitions will be limited by the “squad cost rule” to spending 70 percent of their revenue on salaries and transfers or face financial and — eventually — sporting sanctions.
After two years of financial penalties, persistent rule-breaking clubs could be barred from selecting certain players in UEFA competitions, have points deducted or be banned from a competition.
“The deterrents are there,” Traverso said. “As from a certain moment (clubs) would be so harshly penalized that I think it would be quite dissuasive.”
Although some clubs were excluded for one season from the Champions League and Europa League under the old FFP system, the most celebrated case saw Man City defeat UEFA to get a two-year ban overturned at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
UEFA-appointed investigators had accused Man City of inflating the value of sponsorship deals with companies from Abu Dhabi.
From June, UEFA said it will evaluate all commercial deals — not just those suspected of being too closely related to club owners.
“We believe the way (the rules) are refined is becoming more and more difficult for clubs to go around,” Traverso said, acknowledging “our capacity of investigations are somehow limited because we, as you well know, are not the police.”
Minutes before the UEFA briefing, Man City were the subject of a fresh report of financial wrongdoing published by Der Spiegel. The German magazine’s reports in 2018 using internal club documents led to the UEFA ban and Man City’s successful appeal at CAS.
City have not commented publicly on the latest allegations.
The new financial rules will take effect at a time when the Champions League is worth about €2 billion ($2.18 billion) total prize money from UEFA each season for the 32 clubs who qualify. Total revenue for all UEFA club competitions is €3.5 billion ($3.8 billion) annually through the 2023-24 season.
A revenue rise of about 40 percent is predicted when the Champions League expands in 2024 with a 36-team league stage and 100 extra games in total per season.
Under the new rules, club owners can cover losses of €60 million ($65 million) over three years — double the amount allowed when FFP was launched a decade ago.
Extra leeway is now being given to clubs judged to be in “good financial health,” which can make additional annual losses of €10 million ($10.9 million).
Clubs face more regular and stricter checks on paying debts on time, including wages, transfer fees to other clubs and social taxes.
The success of the new rules — and acceptance by skeptics who have doubted UEFA's will to act against wealthy clubs which are a big draw for viewers, broadcasters and sponsors – could depend on how effectively they are enforced.
The UEFA-appointed investigation unit is chaired by Sunil Gulati, the former United States football federation president who is an economics lecturer at Columbia University.

Latest updates

Eddie Howe happy to be back at St. James’ Park after Newcastle’s away-day troubles
Eddie Howe happy to be back at St. James’ Park after Newcastle’s away-day troubles
Dubai school operator Taaleem in preliminary talks for IPO-sources
Dubai school operator Taaleem in preliminary talks for IPO-sources
Shanghai widens COVID-19 testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs
Shanghai widens COVID-19 testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs
Israeli forces shoot Palestinian who killed two in Tel Aviv bar
A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Israeli police say several people were wounded. (AP)
Philippines’ Pacquiao says he is not to be counted out of presidential race
Philippines’ Pacquiao says he is not to be counted out of presidential race

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.