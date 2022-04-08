You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief outlines work of medical teams in Jordanian camp for Syrian refugees

KSrelief outlines work of medical teams in Jordanian camp for Syrian refugees

Medical teams from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continue to provide assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
1 / 2
Medical teams from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continue to provide assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
Medical teams from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continue to provide assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
2 / 2
Medical teams from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continue to provide assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhyma

Updated 14 sec ago
(SPA)

KSrelief outlines work of medical teams in Jordanian camp for Syrian refugees

Medical teams from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continue to provide assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
  • The clinicians from the humanitarian organization have treated 582 patients with various health conditions
Updated 14 sec ago
(SPA)

LONDON: Medical teams from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continue to provide assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The clinicians from the humanitarian organization have treated 582 patients with various health conditions in the Zaatari camp in Jordan for people fleeing the conflict in Syria.

The KSrelief laboratory team examined a further 72 people and provided tailored medication for more than 420 patients.

The work being carried out by KSrelief comes after Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the general supervisor of the organization toured the Zaatari camp last month.

Al-Rabeeah was accompanied by Nayef Al-Sudairi, the Saudi ambassador to Jordan, and senior officials and volunteers from KSrelief, who reviewed the progress that has been made by humanitarian projects launched by the center to improve the lives of residents.

Topics: Middle East Jordan Syrian refugees Saudi Arabia KSRelief

Related

KSrelief chief tours camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief tours camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan
KSrelief, UNICEF in $7m program to support Yemeni children
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief, UNICEF in $7m program to support Yemeni children

Israeli forces shoot Palestinian who killed two in Tel Aviv bar

A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Israeli police say several people were wounded. (AP)
A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Israeli police say several people were wounded. (AP)
Updated 08 April 2022
Reuters

Israeli forces shoot Palestinian who killed two in Tel Aviv bar

A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Israeli police say several people were wounded. (AP)
  • The motive for the attack was not immediately clear
  • Tensions have soared following recent attacks by Palestinians that killed 11 people in Israel
Updated 08 April 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian who killed two people in a Tel Aviv bar was shot to death on Friday by Israeli security forces after an hours-long manhunt through the city.

The bar attack was the latest in a string of deadly street assaults that have left 13 people dead and shaken the country.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel would broaden its operations against the “wave of terror” and that the attackers and those who send them will pay a “heavy price.”

The officers found the shooter hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said. During an exchange of fire, the attacker was killed, the agency said.

Shin Bet identified the shooter as a 28-year-old Palestinian from Jenin, a city in the occupied West Bank, who was in Israel illegally.

Late on Thursday, at the start of the weekend in Israel, the attacker entered a pub on a crowded main street of Tel Aviv and began shooting, killing two people and seriously wounding three others before fleeing.

Residents were warned not to leave their homes as hundreds of Israeli security officers, assisted by a helicopter with a spotlight, combed the streets in pursuit.

Topics: Israel Tel Aviv

Related

Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting
Middle-East
Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting
Shock and fear after gun attack in Israeli city leaves five dead
Middle-East
Shock and fear after gun attack in Israeli city leaves five dead

Turkish women fight in court for free HPV vaccine against cancer

Turkish women fight in court for free HPV vaccine against cancer
Updated 08 April 2022
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Turkish women fight in court for free HPV vaccine against cancer

Turkish women fight in court for free HPV vaccine against cancer
  • Health officials ordered to refund student for HPV jab
  • Economic pain makes buying vaccines unaffordable for many
Updated 08 April 2022
Thomson Reuters Foundation

ISTANBUL: When Turkish university student Yagmur Varkal found out she would have to pay for a vaccine protecting her against cervical cancer, she took health authorities to court to get a refund — winning a landmark victory.
Buoyed by her win last month, other women have since filed legal action to demand free access to vaccines against human papillomavirus (HPV), which more than 100 countries already provide to girls, according to the World Health Organization.
Campaigners in Turkey hope the Ankara court ruling could set a precedent, and pave the way for universal access.
“We’re very happy about the outcome. Our legitimate cause has been validated,” said Varkal, 24, whose legal fight was backed by the Children and Women First Association campaign group.
“But we will not stop, our main target is to make sure that the vaccine is available for all girls and boys,” Varkal told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The Health Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Varkal’s case.
One of the most common sexually transmitted diseases, HPV normally causes no symptoms and goes away on its own. But the virus can cause cancer of the cervix in women and transgender men, as well as cancers of the throat and male organ.
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally, and claims about 1,250 lives in Turkey each year.
Vaccinating girls against HPV can cut cervical cancer cases by about 90 percent, studies have found, prompting a growing number of countries to offer free vaccination — most commonly for girls aged from nine to 14, when they are most effective.
But Turkey, which has a population of more than 84 million, has yet to include the HPV vaccine on the list of vaccinations its provides without charge.
At the same time, economic woes that have seen inflation reach 20-year highs and the currency halve in value against the dollar over the past year have made paying privately less affordable for many.
At 2,372 Turkish lira ($160) – more than half the monthly minimum wage following the currency collapse – the vaccine is too expensive for most Turkish women and girls.

Vaccine price
Access to HPV vaccines varies across the region. They are routinely provided in 37 of the 53 countries in the WHO’s European region, which includes Turkey.
Greece, Armenia, and others fully cover immunization costs, while residents of Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Lebanon and Iran have to pay for their own vaccines, according to data from the HPV Information Center, an information hub co-led by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.
Candan Yuceer, a Turkish doctor and member of parliament, estimated that fewer than 1 percent of Turkish women and girls have been vaccinated against HPV.
“This ratio means that (vaccination) doesn’t exist. It’s unacceptable to ignore these deaths when thousands of lives could be saved,” Yuceer said.
Conservative social values are also a barrier to broadening access to the jabs in Turkey, where public conversations about sex or women’s health are typically considered taboo, women’s campaigners said.
Zeynep, a 36-year-old woman from Istanbul, said she felt “angry, scared, and upset” after becoming infected with HPV because of the social stigma attached to sexually transmitted diseases.
“Coming from a conservative family, I blamed myself,” said Zeynep, who asked not to be identified by her real name.
But after talking with friends, Zeynep realized that many of them had also had the virus.

Class-action lawsuit
Activists say Varkal’s March 10 victory at an Ankara court over the government-run Social Security Institution, which funds health care including vaccines, sets an important precedent that could eventually lead to widespread access to the HPV jab.
More than 25 women have applied to Turkish courts for their own refunds as part of a class-action lawsuit supported by the Children and Women First Association, which has also worked with pharmacists lobbying for free vaccination.
“There is only one goal left before us: a decision must be made by politicians to include the HPV vaccines in the national immunization program,” said Cem Kilic, a pharmacist leading the free vaccination campaign.
Nilda Baltali, of the Children and Women First Association, said that until the vaccine is offered free of charge, women will continue to face a higher risk of cancer.
“Our efforts are for the right to life,” she said.

Topics: Turkey human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Turkish economic crisis cervical cancer

Related

Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work
World
Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work
Greek, Turkish leaders seek common ground over Ukraine war
Middle-East
Greek, Turkish leaders seek common ground over Ukraine war

Forces at Iraqi base hosting US troops shoot down drone

Forces at Iraqi base hosting US troops shoot down drone
Updated 08 April 2022
Reuters

Forces at Iraqi base hosting US troops shoot down drone

Forces at Iraqi base hosting US troops shoot down drone
Updated 08 April 2022
Reuters

RAMADI, Iraq: Forces at Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base, which hosts US troops, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base early on Friday, US-led coalition and Iraqi security sources said.

The forces, using US air defense systems, shot down an armed unmanned aerial system entering the base at around 1:46 a.m. (2246 GMT), the Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent Resolve, said on Twitter.

The incident, which is under investigation, caused no injuries or damage, the force said.

Iraqi officials were not immediately available for comment.

Topics: Iraq Ain al-Asad air base

GCC foreign ministers hold meeting to discuss regional and international developments

GCC foreign ministers hold meeting to discuss regional and international developments
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

GCC foreign ministers hold meeting to discuss regional and international developments

GCC foreign ministers hold meeting to discuss regional and international developments
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council states held their 151st session on Thursday in Riyadh to discuss a number of developments.
The session was chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the chairman of the current session of the ministerial council, with the participation of GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf.
Al-Hajraf said the meeting would discuss a number of reports on developments in implementing the decisions of the Supreme Council issued by the 42nd summit in Riyadh.
He also said the ministers would discuss agreements and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat, as well as dialogues and strategic relations between the GCC and international countries and blocs, and the latest regional and international developments.

During the meeting, the council was briefed on committees' work within the framework of the cooperation council and the general secretariat to implement the decisions of the 42nd GCC Supreme Council session and Saudi Arabia's King Salman's vision regarding strengthening joint Gulf action in all fields.

The ministerial council reviewed the developments of joint Gulf action, and latest regional and international political issues. It also discussed the fight against terrorism.

The UN’s Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg was also present at the meeting.

He briefed the council on the latest developments in his efforts towards achieving security and stability in Yemen. He also praised the success of the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations to end the Yemeni crisis and restore security and safety throughout Yemen.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Prince Faisal bin Farhan Nayef Al-Hajraf

Related

Update Nayef Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), speaks during the last day of the conference on the conflict in Yemen, hosted by the six-nation GCC in Riyadh. (AFP)
Middle-East
GCC-brokered Yemeni consultations seek to bring peace to war-torn country
Analysis GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply graphic
Business & Economy
GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply

Palestinians mark timeless traditional Ramadan rituals

Palestinians mark timeless traditional Ramadan rituals
Updated 08 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians mark timeless traditional Ramadan rituals

Palestinians mark timeless traditional Ramadan rituals
  • Iftar cannon, Al-Musaharati, praying at Al-Aqsa, Takaya, pickle stalls, family gatherings resume amid price rise, political tension
Updated 08 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Ramadan in the Palestinian Territories is characterized by its distinctive rituals and atmosphere.

Three million Palestinians live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and activities during Ramadan include performing prayers in mosques — especially the Al-Aqsa mosque — visits and family meetings, performing semi-pilgrimages to Makkah in Saudi Arabia and giving charity to poor and needy families.

Ramadan this year is distinguished by being the first after the end of COVID-19 procedures and restrictions that have cast a shadow over the atmosphere and rituals of the holy month during the past three years.

Meeting family remains important and iftar meals are shared during this fasting month.

Despite the occupation and Israeli control over the city of Jerusalem, the custom of the Ramadan iftar cannon at Al-Aqsa Mosque continues. It fires every evening, marking the end of the day’s fasting and the start of the Ramadan dinner.

People consume plenty of the qatayef desert during Ramadan, while sellers of juices, tamarind, almonds, liquorice and carob are abundant, as are sellers of pickles. Meanwhile, restaurants also serve Ramadan dinner meals for those breaking their fast.

The function of “Takaya” becomes more important during the fasting month as it provides hot iftar meals for low-income families.

In the big cities, such as Ramallah, municipalities used to light the Ramadan lantern, mostly in Ramallah’s largest and most important square, attended by the governor, the mayor, local community leaders and a large crowd of citizens. The state of sadness and anger pervading the West Bank after the Israeli assassination of three young men on the first day of Ramadan on April 2 has led to no popular celebrations for the lantern lighting this year.

The Ramallah municipality said in a statement: “The lighting of the lantern at the Clock Square in the center of Ramallah will be carried out without events, in honor of the martyrs and mourning their souls.”

Despite the availability of alarms via mobile devices, the custom of Al-Musaharati continues in most of the Palestinian Territories. Young people tour neighborhoods beating drums and chanting Ramadan songs to wake people up to eat the sahoor meal. During the past two to three days of Ramadan, youths visit the houses of the neighborhoods they were in and receive a gift from the people to thank them for their efforts during Ramadan.

Worship during Ramadan is essential, especially at the Al-Aqsa mosque, and for the late evening prayer, known as the Tarawih. An hour after eating the Ramadan iftar, men and women perform prayers in mosques, some of which broadcast the prayer through loudspeakers.

Palestinians are keen to perform prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Their greatest eagerness is to perform Friday prayers during Ramadan — thousands of men and women flock from all over the West Bank to perform these prayers at the mosque. It is unclear whether the Israeli authorities will place restrictions on their access to Al-Aqsa due to the security escalation in the Palestinian Territories.

West Bank Palestinians, who frequently visit East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, boost the economy of the Old City by shopping at its markets. The owners of these stores await this season throughout the year.

After stopping the performing of semi-pilgrimages for nearly three years due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Umrah trips have resumed from the West Bank and Gaza Strip to Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Madinah Al Munawwarah. The Umrah registration offices are witnessing a good turnout, especially for the scheduled Umrah in Ramadan.

Sameh Jbara, owner of the Hajj and Umrah company in the West Bank, told Arab News that Palestinians were demanding to perform Umrah in Ramadan this year after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. Still, demand is not as intense as it was before COVID-19 due to the significant increase in costs, which have risen from $282 to $493. The number of those registered to perform Umrah during Ramadan this year reached 6,000, while in past years it was up to 20,000, he said.

“The significant increase in the costs of Umrah has led to many reluctances to register for this religious worship,” Jabara told
Arab News.

The audio-visual and print media devote a great deal of space during Ramadan to provide advice to those who are fasting, urging them to perform acts of worship, visit their families and give to the poor, while some prominent clerics have begun using social media such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to convey their religious instructions to their followers.

Talib Al-Silwadi, one of the most prominent imams of preaching and religious guidance in the Ramallah area, told Arab News that he directs fasting people in sermons and spiritual lessons “to pay attention to their behavior and link it to the teachings of the Islamic religion,” and remind people of the “double reward for their worship
during Ramadan.”

Al-Silwadi said that the restrictions and procedures of COVID-19 had cast a shadow over Ramadan during the past three years. However, the Palestinian people were accustomed to suffering due to the Israeli occupation. “The Palestinian people lived and got used to the greatest and most severe suffering due to the presence of the Israeli occupation before, during and after the coronavirus,” he said.

Al-Silwadi spoke of the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the Palestinian people in terms of an “unprecedented wave of price increase that coincided with the beginning of Ramadan in the Palestinian Territories.”

It was essential for Muslims in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to try to visit Al-Aqsa mosque and pray there during Ramadan. However, the Israeli authorities may only allow those over 60 to access Al-Aqsa. “It is essential that we pray at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan and that we do not leave it alone,” he said.

Al-Silwadi recalled the atmosphere of Ramadan in the Palestinian Territories 40 to 50 years ago, saying that social and family relations were closer then and that there was more cooperation between people.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Palestine

Related

Demand for tasty, tangy pickles increases during Ramadan in Palestine
Middle-East
Demand for tasty, tangy pickles increases during Ramadan in Palestine

Latest updates

KSrelief outlines work of medical teams in Jordanian camp for Syrian refugees
Medical teams from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continue to provide assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
New Ukrainian refugees fleeing ‘dire conditions’: UN
New Ukrainian refugees fleeing ‘dire conditions’: UN
Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions: UN
Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions: UN
Saudi finance minister calls Arab financial institutions to review strategies
Saudi finance minister calls Arab financial institutions to review strategies
Saudi housing ministry to levy fines on non-fenced vacant land from July 1
Saudi housing ministry to levy fines on non-fenced vacant land from July 1

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.