PIF-owned SAMI, Boeing partner in bid to scale up Saudi aviation sector

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned SAMI, Boeing partner in bid to scale up Saudi aviation sector

PIF-owned SAMI, Boeing partner in bid to scale up Saudi aviation sector
  • The move comes in line with a Kingdom-wide vision towards a fully sustainable defense sector by 2030
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: PIF-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries signed a deal with Chicago-based Boeing to develop a joint venture aimed at scaling up the Kingdom’s aviation sector.

The agreement will strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defense capabilities by providing maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for military platforms, according to a statement by SAMI.

Read More: Boeing plans to expand workforce in Saudi Arabia as Vision 2030 pushes for more localization

“This JV will serve to meet the needs of the growing aviation sector in the Kingdom and paves the way for more fruitful cooperation in the coming years,” said Ahmed Al-Khateeb, SAMI board chairman.

SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled stated that “the JV is a first step toward a broader strategic partnership between SAMI and Boeing in the future.”

The move comes in line with a Kingdom-wide vision towards a fully sustainable defense sector by 2030.

Topics: SAMI Boeing deal aviation SaudiVision2030

TASI inches up; AMAK, ACWA Power top gainers: Closing bell

TASI inches up; AMAK, ACWA Power top gainers: Closing bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

TASI inches up; AMAK, ACWA Power top gainers: Closing bell

TASI inches up; AMAK, ACWA Power top gainers: Closing bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stocks closed slightly higher on Sunday, with gains registered by several major companies, including AMAK, and ACWA Power. 


As of the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.61 percent higher at 13,395. 

The parallel market Nomu slid 0.21 percent, to reach 24,245. 

Shares in AMAK rallied 10 percent to lead the gainers.

NADEC led the fallers since the opening, finishing the session down 3.54 percent, while shares in Nama Chemicals Co. slid 2.75 percent. 


Among the gainers, ACWA Power rose 6.80 percent, while Bank Aljazira gained 6.18 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading session 0.12 percent lower. 

In the banking sector, the Saudi National Bank climbed 0.28 percent, while the Kingdom's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up 0.49 percent.

As for Saudi pharma operators, Nahdi Medical Co. rose 0.96 percent, while Aldawaa Medical Services Co. was up 0.52 percent at the closing bell. 

In the insurance sector, Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance fell 0.73 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai Co. edged up 1.15 percent.

Brent crude was priced at $102.78 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $98.26 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Tadawul TASI NOMU

Saudi EXIM Bank approves loans worth $1.46bn to facilitate Saudi exporters

Saudi EXIM Bank approves loans worth $1.46bn to facilitate Saudi exporters
Updated 32 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank approves loans worth $1.46bn to facilitate Saudi exporters

Saudi EXIM Bank approves loans worth $1.46bn to facilitate Saudi exporters
Updated 32 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank approved loans worth over SR5.5 billion ($1.46 billion) during the first quarter of 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

It is part of the bank’s efforts to boost Saudi exports and help diversify the national economy.

The value of approved financing requests in the first quarter of this year amounted to SR2.5 billion, according to the bank. The figure was utilized by firms in the fields of energy, petrochemicals, technology and agriculture among others.

As for the value of insurance applications,  these amounted to SR3 billion during the same period. This was allocated to local firms, banks, and financial institutions.

In addition, since the beginning of 2022, the bank has signed five memorandums of understanding which aim to open more credit lines to empower Saudi exporters.

Topics: Saudi exports EXIM

Oman’s crude oil output rises as exports jump over 18% in Feb

Oman’s crude oil output rises as exports jump over 18% in Feb
Updated 57 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s crude oil output rises as exports jump over 18% in Feb

Oman’s crude oil output rises as exports jump over 18% in Feb
Updated 57 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s production of crude oil and oil condensates climbed by over 8 percent in February, compared to the same period last year, amounting to around 61 million barrels. 

Total exports of crude oil in the Sultanate rose by 18.3 percent during February, compared to the same period in the previous year, the Oman News Agency reported. 

However, the production of natural gas in this month saw a decline of 4 percent to reach 7.5 million cubic metres.

Topics: economy Oil Oman OPEC GCC

Saudi Arabia's Industrial Production Index records a 3-year high as oil production grows

Saudi Arabia's Industrial Production Index records a 3-year high as oil production grows
Updated 39 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Industrial Production Index records a 3-year high as oil production grows

Saudi Arabia's Industrial Production Index records a 3-year high as oil production grows
Updated 39 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index, also known as IPI, grew by 22.3 percent in February compared to the same month of 2021.

This was the highest year-on-year growth rate during the last three years, the General Authority for Statistics added.

IPI’s positive growth for the tenth month in a row is attributed to higher production in the three sub-sectors; mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity and gas supply.

The relative weights of the mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity and gas supply sectors in the IPI are 74.5, 22.6 and 2.9 percent, respectively. 

In February 2022 mining and quarrying grew by 25.5 percent compared to the same month a year earlier, as Saudi Arabia increased its oil production to its highest level by over 10 million barrels per day. 

Additionally, electricity and gas supplies were down by 9.3 percent during February 2022, compared to a month earlier.

This comes as Saudi IPI’s positive trend follows a long period of negative growth rates in 2019 and 2020, driven by pandemic repercussions.

It turned positive in May 2021. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Inflation industrial output

Egypt’s inflation rate spikes in March amid Ukraine war

Egypt’s inflation rate spikes in March amid Ukraine war
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

Egypt’s inflation rate spikes in March amid Ukraine war

Egypt’s inflation rate spikes in March amid Ukraine war
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

CAIRO: Egypt said on Sunday its annual inflation rate surged past 12 percent in March, up from 10 percent in February, largely because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has strained global markets and sent oil prices to record highs.

Data released by the Central Agency for Mobilization and Statistics shows price hikes across many sectors, from fuel, electricity and food items to housing, medical services and entertainment.

The figures cover the period from April 1, 2021, to March 30, 2022.

The hikes have inflicted a heavy burden on consumers, especially lower-income households, and particularly for everyday necessities.

Most of Egypt’s more than 103 million population have suffered from price hikes since the government embarked on an ambitious reform program in 2016 to overhaul the country’s battered economy. Nearly 30 percent of Egyptians live in poverty, according to official figures.

The figures show that food and beverage prices hiked by 4.5 percent in March compared to February prices, with price hikes for cereal and bread hitting 11 percent. 

The government announced last month fixed prices for unsubsidized bread for the next three months in an effort to fight the increase.

The accelerating hikes came in the wake of the Central Bank’s decisions to raise its main interest rate and to devalue the local currency against the U.S. dollar to fight inflation.

Justifying its March 21 decisions, the bank citied the war in Ukraine that has shaken the global economy and threatened food supplies and livelihoods of people across the world.

Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, was at over $102 per barrel over the weekend after hitting a peak of nearly $140 in March.

Topics: Egypt Inflation

