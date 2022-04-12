UAE clean water startup Wisewell raises $2m in pre-seed round

RIYADH: UAE-based clean water technology company, Wisewell, has raised $2 million in a pre-seed round led by investment firm BECO Capital, bringing its total funding to $2.6 million to date.

The startup will use its newly raised funds to strengthen its position in the market, as the company prepares for the launch of its first product.

Founded in 2021 by Sami Khoreibi and Sebastien Wakim, Wisewell has developed an app that monitors users’ tap water quality, as well as the state of their filters. It then automatically orders replacements and sends a notification when it’s time to change them.

The company will start accepting pre-orders from 13 of April in the US, and currently has a waitlist of over 2,500 customers.