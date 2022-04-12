You are here

  • Home
  • UAE clean water startup Wisewell raises $2m in pre-seed round

UAE clean water startup Wisewell raises $2m in pre-seed round

UAE clean water startup Wisewell raises $2m in pre-seed round
The startup will use its newly raised funds to strengthen its position in the market. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/btpse

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UAE clean water startup Wisewell raises $2m in pre-seed round

UAE clean water startup Wisewell raises $2m in pre-seed round
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based clean water technology company, Wisewell, has raised $2 million in a pre-seed round led by investment firm BECO Capital, bringing its total funding to $2.6 million to date.

The startup will use its newly raised funds to strengthen its position in the market, as the company prepares for the launch of its first product.

Founded in 2021 by Sami Khoreibi and Sebastien Wakim, Wisewell has developed an app that monitors users’ tap water quality, as well as the state of their filters. It then automatically orders replacements and sends a notification when it’s time to change them.

The company will start accepting pre-orders from 13 of April in the US, and currently has a waitlist of over 2,500 customers.

Topics: water app startup

Dubai Investments sells its 50% stake in Emicool to Actis Investment Co.

Dubai Investments sells its 50% stake in Emicool to Actis Investment Co.
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Investments sells its 50% stake in Emicool to Actis Investment Co.

Dubai Investments sells its 50% stake in Emicool to Actis Investment Co.
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Investments Co. has concluded a sale of its 50 percent stake in Emirates District Cooling Co., known as Emicool, to Actis Investment Co.

The company is expected to receive around 465 million dirhams ($126 million) from the sold share and gains from an evaluation of the retained share, Argaam reported, citing the firm’s statement. 

Emicool has a corporate valuation of 3.7 billion dirhams and equity valuation of 2.4 billion. 

Established in 2003 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, Emicool provides district cooling services in the UAE with 30 percent market share. 

Topics: Dubai Investments Co. Emicool

Profits of Saudi Arabian banks to increase by 13% from potential interest rate hike: S&P

Profits of Saudi Arabian banks to increase by 13% from potential interest rate hike: S&P
Updated 22 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Profits of Saudi Arabian banks to increase by 13% from potential interest rate hike: S&P

Profits of Saudi Arabian banks to increase by 13% from potential interest rate hike: S&P
Updated 22 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Banks in Saudi Arabia will benefit from a potential rise in interest rates this year, as they see a shift from demand deposits to savings accounts, according to an S&P Global report. 

Interest rates to increase net profit 

According to S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Puneet Tuli, for every increase in the benchmark interest rate of 100 basis points, banks in the nation record a rise in net profit of 13 percent and a return on equity of 1.5 percentage points. 

“Higher rates will help banks promote savings products, in line with Vision 2030. Higher profits will continue to support the strong credit profiles of rated Saudi banks,” said S&P Global in the report released on Monday. 

The report noted that Saudi Central Bank used to mirror US Federal Reserve rate actions. On March 16, Saudi Central Bank had raised its repo rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.25 percent and the reverse repo rate by 0.25 percent to 0.75 percent, following the Fed increase. 

The S&P Global report added that Saudi Arabian banks’ credit growth will stay steady at about 12 percent in 2022. 

“Higher rates will gradually cool off lending growth. We believe that mortgage growth will start to moderate, even in nominal terms, in 2022 as the market becomes more saturated,” the report stated. 

Saudi banks unaffected by Ukraine war

Banks in Saudi Arabia have performed well amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. 

“Rated Saudi banks have little direct exposure to Russian or Ukrainian counterparties. We do not expect to see any significant direct effects of the conflict on their asset quality indicators,” S&P said in another report. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia banking

Paris marketing agency Ykone opens offices in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi  

Paris marketing agency Ykone opens offices in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi  
Updated 27 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Paris marketing agency Ykone opens offices in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi  

Paris marketing agency Ykone opens offices in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi  
Updated 27 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Paris-based marketing agency Ykone has opened two new offices in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, as it continues its expansion in the Middle East. 

The agency has been present in Dubai since 2016, where it has developed a regional hub to work alongside international brands on influence campaigns and content creation, Zawya reported. 

“The opening of our agencies in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh allows Ykone to respond not only to the needs of a rapidly growing market, but also to the ambitious vision that the Gulf states display in terms of tourism and luxury,” founder Olivier Billon, said. 

Ykone aims to explore opportunities in the GCC market in the travel, tourism and entertainment sector to get across the leisure activities provided by the development of megaprojects. 

Topics: economy UAE Dubai Saudi Arabia Riyadh

Related

Abu Dhabi’s 2021 Business Activity Report shows 21.5% growth in new economic licenses
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s 2021 Business Activity Report shows 21.5% growth in new economic licenses
Riyadh tops Saudi Arabia’s Rent Index in March
Business & Economy
Riyadh tops Saudi Arabia’s Rent Index in March

Mideast’s first metaverse incubator opens in Dubai World Trade Center

Mideast’s first metaverse incubator opens in Dubai World Trade Center
Updated 32 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Mideast’s first metaverse incubator opens in Dubai World Trade Center

Mideast’s first metaverse incubator opens in Dubai World Trade Center
Updated 32 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: MetaIncubator is the first Metaverse incubator in the Middle East and its goal is to incubate early stage projects at the Dubai World Trade Center, known as DWTC. 

It is in line with the Dubai government’s digital strategy and provides engineering, tokenomics, marketing, and investment services to startups. 

MetaIncubator also aims to make Dubai the leader in the Metaverse industry, Zawya reported. 

DWTC has become a comprehensive district and regulator for virtual assets and crypto.

“MetaIncubator will join that effort to help build the Metaverse and Web3 ecosystems in Dubai. Its plan is to start with Dubai and serve the UAE and then continue to all GCC countries,” Sam Lai, the founder and CEO of MetaIncubator said. 

Lai added: “It will help attract foreign Metaverse and Web3 projects to move into the region in order to help double the size of UAE’s digital economy from its current worth of over 100 billion dirhams. Achieving sustainability through high-tech job creation, honing talents, and foreign investments and potentially make UAE the top Metaverse and Web3 development center in the world.” 

“We are very technology-driven when picking startups and hope to leverage our extensive experience in startup building and investing to curate the best Metaverse and Web3 projects that pass through the Dubai ecosystem and help them grow not just locally but also internationally,” the CEO added. 

Topics: Dubai Digital Metaverse

Egypt infrastructure startup Pylon raises $19m seed round 

Egypt infrastructure startup Pylon raises $19m seed round 
Updated 59 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt infrastructure startup Pylon raises $19m seed round 

Egypt infrastructure startup Pylon raises $19m seed round 
Updated 59 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based water and electricity infrastructure management startup, Pylon, has raised a $19 million seed round, in a mix of equity and debt led by investment firm, Endure Capital.

Pylon uses smart metering as a service for electricity and water distribution companies to provide an end-to-end software solution to reduce operational inefficiencies.

Operating in Egypt and Philippines, the company will use its acquired capital to expand into emerging markets in south-east Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Backed by one of the leading global accelerators, Y-Combinator, Pylon is currently profitable. 

It grew by 3.5 times in 2021, in addition to raising investments from capital firms Cathexis Ventures, Khawarizmi Ventures, and Loftyinc Venutres.

Topics: Egypt Funding Round funding Start ups MENA

Related

Egyptian inflation and interest rates to rise much further: Capital Economics
Business & Economy
Egyptian inflation and interest rates to rise much further: Capital Economics
Egypt's Paymob expands into Pakistan as a part of Middle East plan
Business & Economy
Egypt's Paymob expands into Pakistan as a part of Middle East plan

Latest updates

UAE clean water startup Wisewell raises $2m in pre-seed round
UAE clean water startup Wisewell raises $2m in pre-seed round
Dubai Investments sells its 50% stake in Emicool to Actis Investment Co.
Dubai Investments sells its 50% stake in Emicool to Actis Investment Co.
Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc
Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc
Iran summons Afghan envoy after protesters throw rocks at diplomatic missions
Iran summons Afghan envoy after protesters throw rocks at diplomatic missions
Profits of Saudi Arabian banks to increase by 13% from potential interest rate hike: S&P
Profits of Saudi Arabian banks to increase by 13% from potential interest rate hike: S&P

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.