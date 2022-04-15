Easing of Israeli-Palestinian tensions is vital as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide, US officials say

CHICAGO: US President Joe Biden urges Palestinian and Israeli leaders to ensure that Muslims, Jews and Christians are free worship during their upcoming religious holidays without restrictions or violence, US officials said on Thursday.
The comments came during a “public engagement” teleconference, attended by Arab News, during which a wide range of topics were discussed, including the recent wave of violence that has claimed many Israeli and Palestinian lives.
The event, hosted by the State Department in conjunction with the White House, was moderated by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr.
The other participants included the acting assistant secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, Yael Lempert, who said tolerance and restraint from all sides will help to protect the rights of worshipers during Ramadan, Easter and Passover.
“This month, as many of you probably know, is the confluence of Ramadan, Passover and Easter, which sadly has been a volatile mix historically, in Jerusalem in particular,” she said.
“We are monitoring the situation closely and we are working with Israel, the Palestinians and Jordan to deescalate tensions, avoid violence and allow people of all faiths to celebrate peacefully this month.
Lempert called on “all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that would exacerbate tensions” during the three religious holidays.
“I want to take a moment to underscore that the US is deeply concerned with the violence in Israel and the West Bank, which we saw tragically continue over the weekend, and which has tragically led to the deaths and injuries of Israelis and Palestinian civilians,” she added.
“We are urging all sides to refrain from actions that escalate tensions and unrest, and undercut efforts to advance the two-state solution. We are encouraging all sides to work together to end this cycle of violence.”
Lempert said President Biden believes a “negotiated two-state solution” could deescalate the rising tensions and levels of violence.
“The Biden administration believes the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state living in peace alongside a viable, democratic Palestinian state,” she added.
“This is something that is a deeply held conviction for both the president and the secretary of state, and those of us working for them, and we will continue to do everything we can to work toward that goal.
“We continue to advocate against actions that raise tensions and make the achievement of a negotiated two-state solution more difficult, such as incitement to violence, payments to individuals connected (with or) convicted of terrorism, as well as settlement expansion, settler violence, home demolitions and evictions.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited the region last month, welcomes the “positive steps” Israel has taken to “improve Palestinians’ lives,” Lempert said.
These steps include: approving 20,000 permits for Palestinians in Gaza to work in Israel; increasing Israeli sales of water to Gaza; and issuing “thousands of residency permits” in the West Bank.
“Those measures lift up Palestinian lives and they help advance security, freedom and prosperity for all,” Lempert said.
She added that discussions continue about Biden’s proposal to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem, which would address some of the needs and concerns of Palestinians. The talks are “ongoing and behind-the-scenes,” she said.
“I want to underscore that we remain committed to reopening our consulate general in Jerusalem,” Lempert added. “We continue to believe it is an important means for our country to engage with the Palestinian people.”
Another critical issue that is being discussed is Israel’s application to become a member of the US Visa Waiver Program.
“A key requirement of the Visa Waiver Program statute is that a country must offer reciprocal privileges to US citizens and nationals traveling to that partner country, to those that the US offers to citizens and nationals traveling to the United States,” Lempert said.
“The United States government will continue to work with Israel toward fulfilling the Visa Waiver requirements. If they are going to become a Visa Waiver partner, we would expect Israel would provide equal treatment to all US citizens seeking to enter or transit through Israel.
“We are aware of the longstanding issues and concerns regarding the significant difficulties and unequal treatment that Palestinian Americans and other US citizens of Arab, Muslim and Middle Eastern descent experience at Israel’s borders and checkpoints.”
Amr said: “This is something that we have been working hard on and when Yael says ‘all,’ she means all. And that is the view of the department.”
Lempert said Biden is “rebuilding” the US relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people by increasing the assistance provided by the US to improve Palestinian lives in tangible ways, including more than $500 million in funding for agencies including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
“Our goal is to advance equal measures of freedom, security and prosperity for both Israelis and Palestinians,” she added.
Lempert also confirmed that the issue of Iran and its nuclear program was raised during Blinken’s recent trip to the region.
“President Biden has made clear the United States is committed to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon,” she said.
She added the president believes the restoration of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly known to as the Iran nuclear deal, is “the best way to achieve that.” Former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018.
The State Department announced at the end of the teleconference that further public engagement sessions will be organized to showcase Biden’s ongoing efforts in the region.