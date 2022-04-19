You are here

Anghami partners with streaming platform TOD to offer sports and entertainment content
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

Anghami partners with streaming platform TOD to offer sports and entertainment content
  • The TOD streaming platform offers more than 10,000 hours of premium entertainment, sports and original content
ABU DHABI: Anghami has signed a strategic partnership with the new streaming platform TOD. As part of the agreement, it will stream a curated selection of TOD’s exclusive beIN sports audio content and entertainment content.

Launched earlier this month, the TOD streaming platform offers more than 10,000 hours of premium entertainment, sports and original content. It is the exclusive digital home of the beIN Sports channel. The sports audio content on Anghami will include major football league games roundups as well as daily live updates and interviews with footballers.

The move is aimed at further diversifying Anghami’s selection of content and enriching the user experience, the company said in a statement.

“Our goal is a simple one; to provide users around the world with the very best content. Through our partnership with TOD, we are introducing world-class sports to our expansive collection of music and podcasts to enrich the overall experience and attract new audiences,” said Choucri Khairallah, vice president of business development at Anghami.

The agreement marks the beginning of a collaboration between the two companies that “share many synergies that we want to capitalize on in the coming months,” he said.

“We will continue to explore strategic partnerships and opportunities to engage our audiences in music, entertainment and sports.”

Saudi Radio and Television Corporation signs strategic partnership with MBC Group

Saudi Radio and Television Corporation signs strategic partnership with MBC Group
  • Agreement to include additional content on Shahid and live broadcast of corporation’s channels
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Radio and Television Corporation and MBC Group’s Shahid have signed a strategic partnership.

The agreement took place at a signing ceremony earlier today between Waleed bin Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim, chairman of the board of directors of MBC Group, and Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, CEO of the Radio and Television Corporation, under the supervision of Minister of Information Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi.

The agreement includes the live broadcasting of all TV channels including films, programs, series and documentaries.

The partnership is aimed at “conveying the Kingdom’s message, voice and image to the region and the world,” the Saudi Radio and Television Corporation said on Twitter.

“We are certain that the authority’s qualitative content contributes to enriching the unique media experience that our leading platform provides to the audience of millions of followers, subscribers, and those interested in the Kingdom and abroad,” Al-Ibrahim said in a statement.

Al-Harthi said that the Radio and Television Corporation’s media content would be added to Shahid along with the live broadcast of the channel, “which provides added value and additional program options for the audience.”

The Radio and Television Commission comprises several Islamic and official channels such as the TV channels Saudi Channel, SBC, Memories, Saudi Sports, as well as radio stations including Holy Qur’an Radio and Nidaa Al-Islam. It has a total of 10 TV channels and six radio stations.

MBC Group’s Shahid is dominating the regional streaming market, taking over global players such as Netflix. According to market research firm Dataxis, Shahid VIP is expected to lead followed by Netflix, with each forecasted to hold a more than 20 percent market share by 2026.

Shahid VIP had more than 2 million subscribers in 2021, with the number predicted to reach nearly 3 million by the end of this year, and 7 million by the close of 2026 — ahead of all other players.

Elon Musk tweets ‘Love Me Tender’ days after Twitter takeover offer
  • Elon Musk earlier hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid in which he would bypass Twitter’s board and put the offer directly to its shareholders
Elon Musk tweeted “Love Me Tender,” an Elvis Presley song, a day after Twitter Inc. adopted a “poison pill” to protect itself from the billionaire’s $43 billion cash offer to buy the social media company.
After Musk’s TED talk on Thursday, he hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid in which he would bypass Twitter’s board and put the offer directly to its shareholders, tweeting: “It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote.”
In another tweet over the weekend, Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist” who has been critical of Twitter and its policies, replied to a post of his from 2017 where he had asked “How much is it (Twitter)?” with an upside down smiley.
Musk, who is also the CEO of electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc, has amassed a 9.1 percent stake in Twitter and is the social media firm’s second-biggest shareholder.
Shares of Twitter rose 2.1 percent to $46.03 in premarket trading on Monday, still significantly below Musk’s offer of $54.20 per share. The company’s shares have risen roughly 15 percent since Musk disclosed his stake on April 4.
Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private equity firm that had more than $103 billion in assets under management as of the end of December, informed Twitter that it was exploring the possibility of putting together a bid, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Seven Production, Gravity Media partner for World Cup Qatar 2022
  • 2 companies will provide production, broadcast facilities in November
DUBAI: Dubai-based independent production house Seven has partnered with Gravity Media, a global provider of live broadcast facilities and production services, in the runup to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The two companies will be responsible for providing local broadcast facilities suitable for international rights and non-rights holders. The facilities will be available for use starting in November.

Both firms offer the use of 4K and HD truck-based facilities including Gravity Media’s special equipment and capabilities, as well as local and international crew members.

During the World Cup, Seven Production will offer its team of technical personnel and four medium- and large-sized HD/4K outside broadcast trucks, or OB vans, which are essentially mobile studios.

Seven Production has significant experience covering events in the Middle East and North Africa region. In 2007, it began customizing its OB van to cater for local sports productions and claims to be the first company to introduce 4K to the region.

The company has worked on events such as the AFC Asian Cup, MBC Formula 1, the Dakar Rally, and Top Chef Arabia.

Pierre Tabet, managing director of Seven Production, said: “Seven Production’s collaboration with Gravity Media is the best broadcasting partnership the World Cup could possibly have.

“Our extensive knowledge in sports broadcasting combined with years of experience in the Middle East results in the perfect solution for such a world-class event.”

The Gravity Media team will work closely with Seven Production through its office in Doha. Since its launch in 2007, the company has worked with several clients including beIN Sports, Al Jazeera Media Network, Qatar Television, Aspire Zone, Qatar Olympic Committee, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

Gravity Media has also previously provided broadcast solutions for the World Cup including live broadcast services, fast-turnaround highlights, temporary studio hire, and full-time edits, as well as scripted, voiced, and ready-to-air highlights programs at the end of each match.

Eamonn Dowdall, executive director of Gravity Media, said: “Gravity Media looks forward to the collaboration with Seven Production. Working together makes us the most powerful and creative media broadcasting partnership, allowing us to offer cutting-edge production services across the region.”

Lifebuoy shampoo helps to boost gender inclusivity in Pakistani classrooms
  • A new advertising campaign for the brand has resulted in a gender-balanced addition to the curriculum in more than 5,000 schools
  • As part of the campaign, a well-known poem by Jamiluddin Aali that features a male point of view was rewritten from a female perspective
DUBAI: Female representation in the school curriculum stands at a mere 7 percent in Pakistan. A new advertising campaign by Lifebuoy shampoo and its brand management agency, Grey Pakistan, aims to change this and is already helping to drive improved gender inclusivity in the country’s schools.

The campaign is called Mein Choti Si Aik Ladki Hoon, which translates as I am a Little Girl. It has already inspired policymakers to revise the school curriculum to be more gender-balanced, a first in Pakistan.

The advert shows a young girl reading a well-known poem by Jamiluddin Aali in front of her classmates. An established part of the national school syllabus, it is written from a male perspective. As a result, her fellow students laugh at her for reading a poem featuring male stereotypes and statements such as: “I am a young boy but I will do big things.”

She goes home upset but is comforted and encouraged by her mother to be strong. The girl is given a new version of the poem, written from a female viewpoint, which she then reads on stage.

 

 

Urdu poet and scriptwriter Zehra Nigah was tasked with rewriting the original version of the poem and her update has had a tangible effect in addressing the lack of female inclusivity in schools.

Asima Haq, director of beauty and personal care for Unilever Pakistan, said that Lifebuoy Shampoo has been working to “leverage education as a key enabler for females in Pakistan” since 2018.

“This campaign reaffirms our commitment to girl empowerment at the grassroots level, where the impact is felt and needed most,” she added. “We strongly believe that by educating a girl, you open up possibilities of a better future for her, her family and generations to come.”

As part of the campaign, Lifebuoy Shampoo has partnered with the Punjab government’s Ministry of Education, as a result of which the new, female-centric version of of the poem will become part of the national curriculum at more than 4,000 government-funded schools, in addition to more than 1,000 run by the non-profit Zindagi Trust. Comic books created by female artists are also being distributed to schools across the country.

Murad Raas, the minister for school education in Punjab, said that the province’s government is “actively working toward generating better education opportunities.”

He added: “We are acutely aware of the challenges faced by our girls and are working tirelessly to increase school attendance and retention rates and improve infrastructure facilities.”

  • Lawmakers approved the bill in February as a measure to address cybercrime
  • Privacy issues came to the spotlight when the bill was passed
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vetoed on Friday a bill that sought to require social media users to enter their legal identities and phone numbers amid reservations over the scope of state surveillance on digital communication platforms.

Lawmakers approved the bill in February as a measure to address cybercrime and online abuse. Called the Subscriber Identity Module Card Registration Act, it also required all the owners of cellphone SIMs to be registered with operators.

It was widely considered an attempt to contain misinformation ahead of the May 9 general election, as social media has become a major campaigning platform for candidates who are vying for the presidency, vice presidency and thousands of seats in Congress and local governments.

The president’s spokesman Martin M. Andanar said that Duterte appreciated the efforts of lawmakers to address cybercrime, but “certain aspects of state intrusion, or the regulation thereof, have not been duly defined” and may threaten “many constitutionally protected rights.”

“It is incumbent upon the Office of the President to ensure that any statute is consistent with the demands of the Constitution, such as those which guarantee individual privacy and free speech,” Andanar said in a statement.

When the bill was passed by the lower house and senate, one of its authors, Senator Franklin Drilon, said it was a contribution to “fight the anonymity that provides the environment for trolls and other malicious attacks to thrive in the age of social media.”

The bill prescribed punishments of jail or fines for providing false identity data, but it was not immediately clear from the bill how social media platforms would check if a name or number used to register an account was false.

“If you apply for Twitter or Facebook, it’s all going to be electronic. So, I can have a national ID theoretically and scan it and they won’t be able to tell whether I altered it or not. They’re not experts at identifying whether or not a document that was scanned has been altered,” Stephen Cutler, security expert and former FBI legal attaché to the Philippines, told Arab News.

“I applaud the efforts to identify people, but with social media accounts, I don’t know if that’s going to be practical.”

In addition to practicality issues, privacy also came into the spotlight when the bill was passed.

Grace Mirandilla-Santos, vice president for policy of the Internet Society Philippines Chapter, said that SIM registration could threaten to harm legitimate users’ right to privacy and have a “chilling effect on freedom of expression,” with no real evidence that it would deter criminal activity.

“The bill will essentially penalize the majority for the perceived or anticipated transgression of a few. This harm to privacy can happen either when the government oversteps its boundaries — a possibility given the bill’s provisions allowing subscribers’ information to be accessed by the government via a court order, a regulatory or administrative request or a subpoena by a competent authority — or when the SIM registry is hacked or breached,” Mirandilla-Santos told Arab News.

“Registration will only really be useful in situations where criminals opt to use SIMs registered to their real names — and not stolen ones, or ones fraudulently registered to fake names.”

Duterte’s decision to veto the bill was welcomed by activists.

“We welcome the veto of the SIM card Registration Bill even as we continue to point out state-sponsored attacks on privacy are happening even with the SIM card registration measure,” Renato Reyes, secretary-general of BAYAN, an alliance of left-wing Philippine organizations, said in a statement.

“The SIM card and social media registration are dangerous measures that undermine privacy and create a chilling effect on consumers and social media users. It is a form of state surveillance on the people and does not deter crime.”

With Duterte’s veto, the bill is unlikely to pass before the election.

 

