  • More than 7.7 million internally displaced in Ukraine, UN says
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP)
  • More than 7.7 million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia's war in Ukraine
GENEVA: More than 7.7 million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia's war in Ukraine, having fled their homes but stayed within the country, the United Nations said Thursday.
The figure issued by the UN's International Organization for Migration is up from the 7.1 million estimate that it gave on April 5 of the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

