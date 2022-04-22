You are here

Lebanon annual inflation hits 208%: official figures

Lebanon annual inflation hits 208%: official figures
Consumer prices hit a record high of 239.69 percent in January. (Shutterstock)
Lebanon annual inflation hits 208%: official figures

Lebanon annual inflation hits 208%: official figures
RIYADH: Lebanon’s annual inflation in March surged to 208% despite central bank interventions, according to government data.

Official figures show that transportation costs rose 489 percent compared to March 2021, with health expenses up 441 percent.

Food and beverages climbed 390 percent, while restaurant and hotel costs went up by 349.45 percent.

The latest statistics come after consumer prices hit a record high of 239.69 percent in January.

Topics: Lebanon Inflation

Energy-hungry Bitcoin moves into sights of US environmental movement: Reuters

Energy-hungry Bitcoin moves into sights of US environmental movement: Reuters
Energy-hungry Bitcoin moves into sights of US environmental movement: Reuters

Energy-hungry Bitcoin moves into sights of US environmental movement: Reuters
LOS ANGELES: When China banned bitcoin mining last year, it launched a US cryptocurrency goldrush, with states such as New York, Kentucky and Georgia fast becoming major mining hubs, according to Reuters.

New York state assembly member Clyde Vanel couldn’t be happier.

“It’s a blessing that it’s happening here,” he said, pointing to the jobs the industry could create.

But Anna Kelles, a fellow assembly member, is pushing legislation that would severely restrict the power-hungry mining in New York, placing a moratorium on new mining operations that bring new fossil power sources online.

“We have an industry that in short order is going to derail our climate goals,” she warned.

The debate over the environmental impact of bitcoin mining is intensifying in the United States, with major environmental groups belatedly mounting a national pressure campaign criticizing its use of fossil fuels as the country tries to slash its emissions to meet climate change goals.

Bitcoin miners maintain the decentralized digital currency through a network of energy intensive computers — whose exact energy consumption and carbon footprint are hard to measure.

A 2021 estimate from the industry group CoinShare found that the network was responsible for less than a tenth of a percent of global emissions, while a separate report by the New York Digital Investment Group said it could reach at most 1 percent of global emissions by 2030.

But a study published by economist Alex de Vries, a persistent critic of bitcoin’s energy usage, in the energy journal Joul in March estimated it produced the carbon dioxide equivalent of the nation of Greece.

“We should be pushing bitcoin mining to decarbonize, just like any other industry,” said Margot Paez, a climate change scientist at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, a think-tank.

“But the reality is that, compared to other industries, bitcoin uses an insignificant amount of energy,” she said.

Bitcoin boosters say that other activities — such as running Christmas lights — consume roughly equivalent amounts of energy as the network, and that the social function of bitcoin is worth the energy load.

They also point to a few operations run on renewable energy — in particular in Texas where solar and wind farms are being brought online to power bitcoin mining.

But in places such as New York and Pennsylvania, miners have revived closed fossil fuel plants to power their work — and environmental groups have mobilized. 

“We are in a climate crisis,” said Tefere Gebre, the chief program officer for Greenpeace USA at a recent press conference organized by environmental groups critical of the cryptocurrency.

And bitcoin mining, he said, “is pushing us in the wrong direction at the wrong time.”

New York Regulations

A law written by New York assembly member Kelles, which advanced out of the state’s natural resources committee in March, would place a moratorium on new fossil-fuel-powered bitcoin operations there.

If it passes, “New York will be signaling that it is closed for business,” said Kyle Schneps, director of public policy at New York-based bitcoin and consulting firm Foundry, which opposes the bill.

The fight over bitcoin mining in New York took off last year as residents of the small town of Torrey protested as a bitcoin mining firm took over a closed coal-fired power plant there and converted it into a natural-gas powered mine.

Environmental group Earth Justice has identified a number of other plants around the state it said could be subject to similar conversions — and legislator Kelles has gathered over 40 co-sponsors for legislation that would ban such activity.

Schneps, with Foundry, noted some bitcoin mines are driven by renewable energy, including hydropower, and that they can bring economic benefits.

His own firm has hired over 115 employees in New York, working in a range of roles from software engineering to sales, he said.

New York assembly member Vanel, who opposes the mining moratorium, worries it could drive miners away, saying lawmakers should collaborate with the industry to address any environmental concerns.

But Kelles said that without regulation to ban fossil-fuel-powered bitcoin mining, more dirty energy plants would come back online in the state, undermining its emissions reductions goals.

”Let’s put a pause on this now,” she said. “We spent 30 years getting these dirty plants off the grid.”

Scientists say global fossil fuel emissions must fall by a whopping 45 percent by 2030 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, including ever-more-dangerous wildfires, floods and heatwaves.

But despite legions of emissions-slashing pledges, carbon pollution continues to rise, with the United Nations predicting a 16 percent hike by 2030, compared to 2010 levels, even if current government carbon-cutting plans are met.

Those on both side of the bitcoin divide agree that what happens in New York will have implications across the United States.

“When it comes to climate politics on a national scale, New York is a power player,” said Mandy DeRoche, a lawyer with Earth Justice, now suing to block expansion of the Torrey bitcoin mine on environmental grounds.

Code fight 

The showdown in New York coincides with a national campaign by major environmental groups, including the Environmental Working Group and Greenpeace USA, to draw attention to bitcoin’s environmental impact.

The groups are calling for changes in bitcoin’s software code to replace its “proof of work,” protocol — which generates new coins and maintains the network by running energy-hungry computers — with a lower-emissions “proof of stake” mechanism that would reward those who already own the currency.

The campaign, which has taken out major advertisements in national newspapers, was seeded with a $5 million donation from Chris Larsen, a co-founder of proof-of-stake cryptocurrency Ripple.

“We are deadly serious about this. This problem has to be solved,” said Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group.

He said the mainstream environmental movement had been slow to recognize the bitcoin mining threat but groups were now kicking into gear.

“We are on the way to a good transition” away from fossil fuels, he said — but fossil-fuel-powered bitcoin mining “could really offset that transition in a very significant way.”

Paez, of the Bitcoin Policy Institute, opposes carbon-based bitcoin mining but said critics do not understand that mining does not inherently run counter to climate goals, pointing to US mining operations financing new wind and solar generation.

Gloria Zhao, a developer who works on the bitcoin system’s core software, said the mining community has “basically treated as a joke” proposals by environmentalists for changes to bitcoin software, in part because they have not been submitted through a formal mechanism.

Zhao and other bitcoin proponents say crytocurrency’s energy-intensive design is important to maintain the security and decentralization of the network, which allows anyone with access to a computer and electricity to participate.

But Larsen, who funded the environmental campaign, said as more and more mainstream financial institutions invest in bitcoin, pressure will grow on software developers to align the crytocurrency with broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

“That will put pressure on the core developers to make this change,” he said. “That’s the goal.”

— Thomson Reuters Foundation

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency #cryptomining

Saudi Arabia accelerates efforts to push health industry with new campaign

Saudi Arabia accelerates efforts to push health industry with new campaign
Saudi Arabia accelerates efforts to push health industry with new campaign

Saudi Arabia accelerates efforts to push health industry with new campaign
The Saudi Ministry of Investment and Janssen, the pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson, have launched a national multi-stakeholder campaign to push the health industry in the Kingdom.

The campaign, known as Oloumak, aims to encourage and support innovation that will both stimulate the Kingdom’s economy and enhance its healthcare industry, according to a statement.

Oloumak also aims to develop momentum across the biomedical value chain in the Kingdom through a number of communication and awareness milestones. 

It will specifically focus on the role of research and development in the industry. 

“Through partnerships with our local healthcare authorities and leading international industry players, we are tapping into the immense potential of our healthcare ecosystem to harness innovation and deliver highest quality care,” said the Managing Director of Biotech & Pharma at MISA, Sara Althari.

Oloumak seeks to encourage young Saudis to spur homegrown innovation in biotechnology and healthcare and to pursue diverse careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM..

The Oloumak campaign builds on an earlier agreement signed between MISA and Janssen in June 2021, which established a strategic partnership framework for the two entities to co-develop a range of initiatives over the next five years.

Topics: health industry Oloumak Saudi Ministry of Investment

Ferrari to recall more than 2,000 cars in China over braking issues: Reuters

Ferrari to recall more than 2,000 cars in China over braking issues: Reuters
Ferrari to recall more than 2,000 cars in China over braking issues: Reuters

Ferrari to recall more than 2,000 cars in China over braking issues: Reuters
SHANGHAI/MILAN: Luxury sports car maker Ferrari will recall 2,222 cars in China due to a potential fault in its braking systems, China’s market regulator said in a statement on Friday, according to Reuters.

The recall covers the 458 Italia, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, 458 Spider, 488 GTB and 488 Spider series models, the State Administration for Market Regulation said, and is for cars imported between March 2010 and March 2019.

The recall will begin on May 30.

A source close to the matter said that the recall is part of a wider action Ferrari is undertaking globally over the same issue for models produced over the period, which also saw the carmaker agreeing to a recall campaign in the United States in November last year.

In the car industry, recalls and their timings are normally decided by each individual national authority after issues emerge or are flagged by the constructor.

Ferrari said that, after investigating the matter together with its supplier Bosch, they had identified the cause of the defect in affected vehicles in a brake reservoir fluid cap that may not vent properly, thereby potentially creating a vacuum inside the brake fluid reservoir.

“The safety and wellbeing of our clients is our priority. We operate according to stringent safety and security guidelines to ensure the right systems and procedures are in place at all times” Ferrari said.

Based on data available on the company’s website, which date back until 2014 when it was still part of Fiat group, Ferrari has sold a total of around 5,400 cars in its ‘Greater China’ region, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, between 2014 and last year.

By 1145 GMT Milan-listed shares in Ferrari were down 3.1 percent, underperforming a 1.7 percent fall for Italy’s blue chip index.
 

Topics: Ferrari China

Forex-Euro drops after ECB comments; dollar hits fresh 25-month high: Reuters

Forex-Euro drops after ECB comments; dollar hits fresh 25-month high: Reuters
Forex-Euro drops after ECB comments; dollar hits fresh 25-month high: Reuters

Forex-Euro drops after ECB comments; dollar hits fresh 25-month high: Reuters
  • Euro falls on mixed comments from ECB officials
  • US dollar index hits fresh 25-month high after Powell
  • Commodity currencies dropped on oil prices
  • Sterling at fresh lows versus dollar
The euro edged lower on Friday after European Central Bank officials sent mixed policy signals, while expectations of a 50 basis point rate hike from the Federal Reserve supported the US dollar which briefly hit a new 25-month high, according to Reuters.

ECB President Christine Lagarde struck a dovish tone by saying the central bank might need to cut its growth outlook a day after ECB dove Luis de Guindos joined some policymakers in calling for an early end of the bank’s asset buying scheme coupled with a rate rise in July.

Those mixed signals contrasted with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s clear message on Thursday that a half-point interest rate increase “will be on the table” when the US central bank meets on May 3-4.

“To convince the market in the long term, all ECB members have to pull together. There will likely be occasional swings, but these will lead back to USD strength,” Moritz Paysen, forex and rate adviser at Berenberg, said in a research note.

Monetary policy outlook is the main subject for currency markets as interest rate paths influence currencies’ relative performance.

“The euro rose yesterday on reports that several ECB members were open to a rate hike in July, but Lagarde’s comments continued to be non-committal,” Matthew Ryan, senior market analyst at Ebury said.

“Frankly, we think the ECB risks falling quite significantly behind the curve,” he added.

Friday’s PMI data showed a sharp increase in euro zone service sector activity, while manufacturers struggled.

Against the US dollar, the euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.0822, while the dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 100.84, after hitting its highest since March 2020 at 101.06.

Investors are waiting for Sunday’s run-off of French presidential elections between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, with the latest polls showing Macron winning with 55 percent of the votes.

Le Pen’s win could provoke tensions with European allies and weigh on the euro, analysts said.

Sterling fell against the dollar to its lowest since November 2020 after sales data and recent Bank of England comments signalled a possible slowdown in the expected monetary policy tightening path.

“(BoE Governor Andrew) Bailey appeared cautious about raising interest rates and more concerned than the market expected about the risk of a possible recession and a slowdown in the labor market,” Ebury’s Ryan argued.

“Sterling is another currency on which we keep a close eye, and we may have to update our view on the downside,” he added.

Commodity currencies are in negative territory, and oil prices extended losses on Friday, burdened by the prospect of interest rate hikes, weaker global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurting demand.

The Aussie and Kiwi dollars each dropped about 0.8 percent to $0.731 and $0.688, respectively, while the Norwegian crown fell by 0.2 percent to 8.928 per dollar.

The Chinese offshore yuan fell 0.9 percent to a fresh 12-month low of 6.548 yuan per dollar in London trade and looked set for its worst week in more than 2-1/2 years.

Market participants wondered if this week’s fall was a policy response to counter the economic slowdown.

Deutsche Bank analysts said COVID-19 remained the most significant downside risk to China’s near-term growth outlook, and “the Chinese yuan will likely face depreciation pressures in the next few quarters.”

The Japanese yen was flat against the dollar at 129.37 but still within striking distance of its weakest level since April 2002, 129.43, which was hit on Wednesday as the central bank stuck to its ultra-easy monetary policy.

Topics: Forex euro European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde

UAE-based Zero Waste, EDF Renewables strike deal to develop Egypt’s green hydrogen mega-project

UAE-based Zero Waste, EDF Renewables strike deal to develop Egypt’s green hydrogen mega-project
UAE-based Zero Waste, EDF Renewables strike deal to develop Egypt's green hydrogen mega-project

UAE-based Zero Waste, EDF Renewables strike deal to develop Egypt’s green hydrogen mega-project
France’s EDF Renewables and UAE-based Zero Waste have signed an agreement to help develop a green hydrogen mega-project development with the Egyptian government.

The Memorandum of Understanding will speed up the timeline of the maritime industry to reach net-zero emissions by securing carbon-free fuel for ships, vessels and tankers crossing the Suez Canal. 

The project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Electricity, the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone, or SCZONE, and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, according to a statement. The project will be located at the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

“By offering zero-carbon fuel to the maritime industry crossing the Suez Canal by 2026, Egypt will continue to be a leader in the fight against climate change,” Amr Elsawaf, chairman of Zero Waste, said.

He added that the project will have a capacity of 350,000 tons of green ammonia per year.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Egyptian Prime Minister, Moustafa Madbouly, the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mohamed Shaker, and the Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid, in Egypt's capital, Cairo.

“Developing a mega-project for green hydrogen and ammonia production in Egypt, will be a key milestone for the region,”said  EDF Renewables Executive Vice-President of International Operation Frederic Belloy.

“Moreover, it will create local job opportunities in the country and will support the decarbonization process of some of the most intensive carbon producing industries, which are transportation and mobility and are our primary commitment for energy transition,” he added. 

Topics: Zero Waste French EDF Renewables Egypt

