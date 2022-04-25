You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama by Bob Odenkirk

In this hilarious, heartfelt memoir, the star of “Mr. Show,” “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Nobody,” Bob Odenkirk opens up about the highs and lows of showbiz, his legendary cult status as a comedy writer, and what it’s like to reinvent himself as a no-holds-barred action film ass-kicker at fifty.

Bob embraced a life in comedy after a chance meeting with Second City’s legendary Del Close, which eventually led to a job as a writer at SNL. As he weathered the beast that is live comedy, he stashed away the secrets of sketch writing — employing them in the immortal “Motivational Speaker” sketch for his friend Chris Farley, honing them on “The Ben Stiller Show,” and perfecting them on “Mr. Show With Bob and David,” which inspired an entire generation of comedy writers and stars. Then his career met the hope-dashing machine that is Hollywood development to find himself on Breaking Bad. His embrace of this strange new world of dramatic acting led him to re-re-invent himself as a bona-fide worldwide action star for reasons that even he does not fully grasp.

