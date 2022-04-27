You are here

Oil Updates — Crude extends gains; Europe's Russian oil imports drop; Norway's Vaar Energi raises dividend

Oil Updates — Crude extends gains; Europe's Russian oil imports drop; Norway's Vaar Energi raises dividend
Crude prices settled about 3 percent higher on Tuesday in volatile trade as the market is torn between supply and demand concern
Oil Updates — Crude extends gains; Europe's Russian oil imports drop; Norway's Vaar Energi raises dividend

Oil Updates — Crude extends gains; Europe's Russian oil imports drop; Norway's Vaar Energi raises dividend
RIYADH: Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday amid simmering geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, while hopes of Chinese economic stimulus buoyed the demand outlook.

Brent crude futures rose 67 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $105.66 a barrel by 0636 GMT. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 44 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $102.14 a barrel.

Crude prices settled about 3 percent higher on Tuesday in volatile trade as the market is torn between supply and demand concerns over Russian oil and gas disruption and a worsening global economic outlook.

Oil producer Hess' profit jumps 65% on surging crude prices

US oil and gas producer Hess Corp. reported a 65 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by a jump in energy prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hess Corp. said net income attributable to the company rose to $417 million, or $1.34 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $252 million, or 82 cents per share, last year.

Slovakia faces no risk of immediate stoppage of Russian gas

Slovakia is not facing an immediate risk of a stoppage of Russian gas or oil supplies, Economy Minister Richard Sulik was quoted as saying on Wednesday by TASR news agency.

Slovakia is reliant on Russia for around 85 percent of its gas demand.

On Wednesday, Russia halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over their failure to pay in roubles.

Oil firm Vaar Energi raises dividend as Q1 profit soars

Norway’s Vaar Energi raised its annual dividend and posted a sharp rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by a surge in oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Vaar, majority-owned by Italy’s Eni, reported a pretax profit of $1.65 billion for the January-March quarter, up from $1.12 billion a year earlier.

The company said under current market conditions, it plans to pay a dividend of $1 billion for 2022, up from $800 million planned earlier.

“The current commodity price environment reflects the significant uncertainties created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February,” CEO Torger Roed said in a statement.

Cash flow from operations rose by 135 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to an “exceptional” $2.2 billion, Vaar said.

First-quarter dividend will amount to $225 million, or 9 cents a share, and it will be increased to $260 million for the second quarter, Vaar said.

Temasek-backed oil rig builders unveil transformative deal

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has agreed to combine with local conglomerate Keppel Corp’s larger offshore and marine unit, a year after the Temasek-backed firms started deal talks to cope with an industry downturn.

“The combined entity will be well-positioned to capture opportunities arising from decarbonization in the oil & gas sector and from the global energy transition toward renewables, particularly in the areas of offshore wind, and new energy sources,” the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Sembmarine and Keppel Offshore & Marine, one of the world’s largest offshore oil rig builders, have suffered from a prolonged and severe sector downturn over many years.

A surge in oil prices has partly improved the industry outlook.

Once the merger is completed, Keppel and its shareholders will own 56 percent of the combined entity, while Sembcorp Marine’s shareholders will own the rest. Keppel will distribute in-specie 46 percent of the merged entity’s shares to its shareholders and retain a 10 percent stake.

Singapore state investor Temasek, Sembmarine’s majority shareholder, will become the largest shareholder in the combined company with a 33.5 percent stake.

US lawmakers ask ConocoPhillips about gas leak in Alaska

Three Democratic US lawmakers asked the head of ConocoPhillips for more information about a month-old natural gas leak from an oilfield in northern Alaska and implications for its nearby project on public lands.

US Representative Raul Grijalva, the chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, and two other Democrats sent a letter to Ryan Lance, the chairman and chief executive of ConocoPhillips, asking why it took a month to identify the leak at its Alpine field and control it.

More than 7.2 million cubic feet of natural gas, the main component of which is the potent greenhouse gas methane, escaped from the oilfield, the company and regulators said this month.

The leak temporarily cut oil production at Alpine, one of the largest conventional onshore oil fields developed in North America in the past 25 years, by about a third. Trace amounts of gas may continue to escape from the site, ConocoPhillips said in a video.

The lawmakers also asked why the company temporarily evacuated about 300 of its own personnel even as it publicly denied the leak was a threat to human health and safety.

Europe's Russian diesel imports drop

European diesel imports from Russia are set to fall in April but will still exceed those from other regions, highlighting the challenge European governments face as they contemplate new sanctions on Russian oil, Reuters reports. 

Diesel deliveries from Asia, the Middle East and the US are set to hit their highest in almost three years in April, data from oil analytics firm Vortexa showed, as traders scramble to replenish dwindling stocks and gradually curb the region’s dependence on Russian oil.

Although European Union sanctions have so far avoided targeting oil from Russia, its biggest supplier, many traders and refiners have opted to reduce purchases of Russian crude and refined products in recent months. 

The concerns over Russian supplies have led to a sharp draw in European diesel inventories in recent weeks. Stocks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub are at their lowest since 2008, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Oil producer Hess' profit jumps 65% on surging crude prices

Oil producer Hess profit jumps 65 percent on surging crude prices
Oil producer Hess profit jumps 65 percent on surging crude prices

Oil producer Hess profit jumps 65 percent on surging crude prices
  • Hess said its average realized crude oil selling price rose to $86.75 per barrel, compared with $50.02 last year
US oil and gas producer Hess Corp. reported a 65 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by a jump in energy prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.


Oil prices hit multi-year records during the quarter as the conflict in Ukraine led to sanctions against Russia, one of the biggest exporters of crude, creating a global supply crunch.


Globally traded Brent crude was trading at around $105 per barrel on Wednesday and has risen about 36 percent this year.


Hess said its average realized crude oil selling price rose to $86.75 per barrel, compared with $50.02 last year.


Excluding Libya, the company said net production fell about 12 percent to 276,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter due to output declines and unplanned downtime in the Gulf of Mexico.


Hess Corp. said net income attributable to the company rose to $417 million, or $1.34 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $252 million, or 82 cents per share, last year.

Saudi Bank Albilad reappoints chairman for a 3-year term 

Saudi Bank Albilad reappoints chairman for a 3-year term 
Saudi Bank Albilad reappoints chairman for a 3-year term 

Saudi Bank Albilad reappoints chairman for a 3-year term 
RIYADH: Riyadh-based Bank Albilad has reappointed Nasser Mohammed Al-Subaie as board chairman for a three-year term.

It also appointed Adeeb Mohammed Abanumai as vice chairman of the board, according to a bourse filing. 

The announcement comes after the Saudi Central Bank’s non-objection.

Established in 2004, the Islamic Saudi lender offers shariah compliant products and services. 

Nasser Mohammed Al-Subaie
Boeing discloses $1.5bn hit from halt to 777x production; submits plan for Dreamliner

Boeing discloses $1.5bn hit from halt to 777x production; submits plan for Dreamliner
Boeing discloses $1.5bn hit from halt to 777x production; submits plan for Dreamliner

Boeing discloses $1.5bn hit from halt to 777x production; submits plan for Dreamliner
  • For its troubled 787 Dreamliner program, the planemaker said it has submitted a certification plan to the US regulator in a step toward resuming deliveries
Boeing Co. said on Wednesday it was halting production of 777x through 2023 due to certification problems as well as weak demand for the wide-body jet, and disclosed $1.5 billion in abnormal costs related to the program.

Shares of the planemaker fell 4 percent to $160.32 before the bell.

For its troubled 787 Dreamliner program, the planemaker said it has submitted a certification plan to the US regulator in a step toward resuming deliveries halted for nearly a year by an industrial snafu costing about $5.5 billion.

The 787 Dreamliner, along with the 737 MAX, are vital to the financial health of Boeing, which is trying to bounce back from successive crises.

It has been producing the 787 jets at a low rate while it undertakes inspections and repairs for structural flaws amid intense regulatory scrutiny.

Boeing has “completed the required work on initial airplanes and is conducting check flights,” Chief Executive David Calhoun said, a development that should cheer airlines that have cut back on flying long routes due to delivery delays.

Calhoun did not specify on Wednesday when Boeing would resume 787 deliveries.

Reuters reported last week it had advised key airlines and parts suppliers that the deliveries would resume in the second half of this year.

Boeing also confirmed reports of a delay in handing over the first 777X jet to 2025, but said it remains confident in the program.

The pause in 777-9 production will help Boeing to add 777 freighter capacity starting in late 2023, Calhoun said.

Reuters reported last month that the Federal Aviation Administration had warned Boeing that existing certification schedules for the 737 MAX 10 and 777X were “outdated and no longer reflect the program activities.”

The planemaker said in its first-quarter earnings report that it was on track to generate positive cash flow for 2022 as it ramps up deliveries of 737 MAX aircraft.

It reported a quarterly core loss per share of $2.75, compared with $1.53 per share a year ago. Revenue fell to $13.99 billion from $15.22 billion.

EC President slams Russian gas 'blackmail' for halting deliveries to European nations

EC President slams Russian gas ‘blackmail’ for halting deliveries to European nations
EC President slams Russian gas ‘blackmail’ for halting deliveries to European nations

EC President slams Russian gas ‘blackmail’ for halting deliveries to European nations
Russian majority state-owned Gazprom’s recent decision to halt gas supply to European countries is “an instrument of blackmail,” according to European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen.

Calling the Russian move “unjustifiable and unacceptable,” she claimed that this development is another proof of the “unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier.”

“We are prepared for this scenario. We are mapping out our coordinated EU response. Europeans can trust that we stand united and in solidarity with the Member States impacted,” she further noted on Twitter.

Von der Leyen added that the EU will continue working with international partners to ensure alternative gas flows.

Gazprom, earlier today, said in a statement that it has suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, after these countries refused Kremlin’s demand to pay for gas in rubles, which the company calls a violation of terms in the contract.

EBRD boosts financial support for Ukraine by $106m

EBRD boosts financial support for Ukraine by $106m
EBRD boosts financial support for Ukraine by $106m

EBRD boosts financial support for Ukraine by $106m
RIYADH: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has boosted its trade finance proposal for Ukraine by €100 million ($106 million) to support the country’s trade and food security. 

With the latest increase, the total amount directed to Ukraine under the EBRD’s Trade Facilitation Program reached €330 million, which is a rise of over 40 percent since the war outbreak on Feb. 24.

The aid is part of the EBRD’s €1 billion activity that it undertakes in partnership with donors and other partners this year, it said in a statement. 

Part of the raise is focused on food security in a bid to head off a global food crisis during autumn and next year.

This happens amid Ukraine’s struggle with the economy following its invasion by Russia. 

