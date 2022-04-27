You are here

Benzema, De Bruyne put on masterclasses as clamor for Ballon d’Or starts early
Benzema has reached his greatest of heights this season with Real Madrid and looks to be getting even better. (File/AFP)
ALAM KHAN

  • Frenchman Benzema’s two goals kept Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final 1st leg which Manchester City threatened to run away with as Belgian De Bruyne conducted play for home team
RIYADH: It almost defies belief that Karim Benzema is producing remarkable goalscoring statistics and setting historic landmarks aged 34.

It is an age where footballers in the modern era have often found it harder to maintain peak performance at a brutally challenging level — and are subsequently linked with moves to the Middle East or the US.

Lionel Messi is also 34 but, while many feel the Argentine legend has declined since his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, Benzema has reached his greatest of heights this season with Real Madrid and looks to be getting even better as he gets older.

Validation, should it be required, of the French striker’s current lofty standing among the world’s best players came in Real’s 4-3 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday in their Champions League semi-final first-leg tie.

Without Benzema’s inspiration and impact — and wasteful City finishing — the 13-time winners would have likely faced an insurmountable task in next week’s home return against the English champions.

Three times they had a two-goal deficit to overcome, yet they responded through Benzema twice and Vinicius Junior.

“I can’t explain how good he is,” said the Brazil striker, 21, of Benzema after he recorded his 41st goal this season and 13th in 10 Champions League games — nine in the last four. “He is my mentor and inspiration, helps me so much and I hope he ends up winning three titles; La Liga, the Champions League, and the Ballon d’Or.”

The first of those trophies will be confirmed on Saturday if Real claim a point against Espanyol. The second is in the balance, but the third is in Benzema’s grasp.

According to former Real team-mate Mesut Ozil, there should be no doubt. In a tweet, he said: “Give my boy Benzi the Ballon d’Or.”

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane — instrumental in Liverpool’s drive for a historic quadruple of trophies this season — and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski may well disagree, but Benzema is a deserved favorite.

Labelled arrogant and lazy in the past while trying to establish himself at Real and in the French national team, the Lyon-born forward has endured battles to prove his worth — and salvage his reputation too after an unsavory blackmail court case involving former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena that dated back to 2015.

Benzema has appealed a suspended one-year jail sentence and remained focused on football, where his growing maturity has been reflected through his performances.

The only arrogance he displayed on the pitch at the Etihad was an impudent “Panenka” penalty to deny City the two-goal advantage their efforts merited.

It followed two missed spot-kicks in a La Liga game against Osasuna last week.

Benzema, a Muslim of Algerian descent, said: “All the goalkeepers have studied my penalties and I had to change. The penalty by me was cold-blooded.

“I always have it in my head that if you don’t take a penalty, you will never miss a penalty. That’s mental confidence.

“We lacked a bit of everything in this game – ambition, pressure, confidence. The most important thing is we never lay down our arms, we are all in this until the end. This is the highest level. We fell 2-0 down but were mentally strong to fight back.

“Now we have to go to the Bernabeu (Stadium), and we are going to do something magical,” he added.

Where Cristiano Ronaldo once proved Real’s savior, now it is Benzema as he has filled the frontline role admirably since the Portuguese icon departed for Juventus in 2018.

He is no longer the support act to Ronaldo or Gareth Bale in Madrid, but the headliner as he pursues a fifth personal Champions League title.

The game at City was Benzema’s 600th for Real since his arrival from Lyon in 2009 – putting him eighth in the all-time appearance list – and he now has 320 goals, just three shy of Raul as the second-highest scorer in the club’s history behind Ronaldo.

Wearing the captain’s armband, Benzema has become a leader, lethal and legend and perhaps finally getting respect for his footballing feats.

Yet there was also another worthy Ballon d’Or candidate on show as Real and City produced a spectacular goal-fest that was gripping from the very moment Riyad Mahrez’s hip-swaying and quick feet created space for a sumptuous curling cross that Kevin De Bruyne headed in for the opener after just 94 seconds – the fastest ever in a semi-final.

The Belgian then set up Gabriel Jesus for the second in the 11th minute before Benzema’s hooked finish gave Real hope. Phil Foden headed in City’s third, but Vinicius Junior raced clear for a fine solo strike.

Back came Pep Guardiola’s side with Bernardo Silva’s blast into the top corner before Benzema’s audacious penalty eight minutes from time after Aymeric Laporte handled.

City captain Ruben Dias said: “Everyone is thinking ‘it could’ve been better, it could’ve been this, it could’ve been that’ but we just need to take the win.”

And with full-backs Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker in line for returns after suspension and injury, they will go for the win in Madrid too, playing with the same swashbuckling style, rather than the more cautious approach seen at Atletico Madrid in the previous round.

Guardiola said: “You have to be yourself and really be truly yourself otherwise you’ve got no option to win.

“That’s what I want to tell my players to do – don’t think about anything else, think about going to the Bernabeu and putting on a good show which could give you a victory.”

City’s greatest showman is currently De Bruyne – and if the criterion for the Ballon d’Or is individual brilliance, then he has to be in the frame too. The 30-year-old midfielder is the complete player, a prototype for perfection with his vision and adept both in attack – with assists and goals – as well as defense.

If he can lead City to their first Champions League title, De Bruyne may stand a stronger chance of recognition.

It is often argued the award does not always go to the right man – as was the case with Lewandowski in 2021 after the 2020 edition was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic – and to those at more illustrious clubs such as Real Madrid or Barcelona.

With Messi and Ronaldo out of the picture this year, De Bruyne’s ability and contribution to City’s exploits should be lauded in the same manner as Benzema and his peers.

  • Al-Taawoun’s defensive errors prove costly in dramatic 5-4 loss while Al-Faisaly progressed without kicking a ball
All the issues have been settled in the Asian Champions League’s western zone. Eight teams have progressed to the knockout stages — including three out of four Saudi representatives — which will start early next year due to the 2022 World Cup in November and December.

The eliminated 12 have to wait until September 2023 to try again as the tournament switches to an Autumn-Spring schedule that matches the European version. Below are five things we have learnt from the latest action.

1. Al-Taawoun defensive woes prove costly

Scoring four goals but still losing against a team that has already been eliminated does not look good, and while Al-Taawoun’s 5-4 defeat against Pakhtakor may have been thrilling for the neutral, it will not have gone down well with the club’s fans. A win against the Uzbekistan team would have kept the Buraidah club’s hopes alive and while they fought well, their problems at the back, exacerbated by fatigue and mistakes, came back to bite them.

Al-Taawoun have had issues in conceding late goals all through the group stage. The two defeats against Pakhtakor came with winners in the 83rd and 86th minutes. The loss to Al-Duhail came courtesy of a strike in the 88th minute. There is no disgrace for a team, which is fighting against relegation at home, failing to progress through a tough group to the knockout stages of a major continental championship but Al-Taawoun had done the hard work with two wins in the opening three games. Taking one point from the last three ended their chances. Conceding 12 goals is not going to see you through.

2. Al-Faisaly give Saudi Arabia three in the second round

Al-Faisaly did not kick a ball on Tuesday evening but still booked their place in the next stage. For a team that has been fighting against relegation at home, this is a magnificent achievement. Nobody will mind that other results went in their favor on Tuesday to leave the men from Dammam secure in their place even if they finish second. They will still want to hang on to their top spot however. A win against the already eliminated Al-Sadd will do just that on Wednesday and would mean that Saudi Arabia have three group winners in the western zone.

It leaves head coach Marinos Ouzounidis with something of a dilemma. Does he pick his strongest team and try to finish in first place? Or does he rest his best players, who are tired after a Champions League game every three or four days, for the relegation battles to come at home? He may be advised to do the latter. The important work has been done, Al-Faisaly are through and now the focus must be on staying in the top tier.

3. Al-Shabab have been the best

Unless Al-Hilal score at least nine goals in their final game against Al-Rayyan of Qatar then Al-Shabab will have the best record in the western zone and almost certainly the tournament as a whole. It all ended with a 2-0 win over Al-Jazira to put the Riyadh team onto 16 points, a massive gap of nine over Mumbai City in second.

An amazing 18 goals have been scored and just one conceded. The sight of John Mary scoring will be a welcome one for fans as the Cameroonian striker missed a whole host of chances in his other appearance in the tournament, the only one in which Al-Shabab did not win. He also missed some gilt-edged opportunities in this game before opening the scoring midway through the second-half.

Al-Shabab went on to win comfortably — a great goal from Paulinho sealed the victory late on — to end what has been a perfect group stage. They now return home full of confidence and with the knowledge that they can mix it with the best in Asia.

4. Al-Duhail pose biggest threat to Saudi challenge

Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab have been the standouts of the group stage but there is one more: Al-Duhail. The Qatari team were taken over by Hernan Crespo in March and despite losing the first game of Group D to Al-Taawoun, they bounced back to win the next five and finish in first by some distance.

It ended with a 5-2 win over Sepahan of Iran. The team have some impressive firepower with the prolific Kenyan Michael Olunga, Nam Tae-hee of South Korea and Edmilson of Belgium. The team’s weakness is obviously at the back. Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab have conceded four goals between them in the group stage so far but Al-Duhail’s backline has been breached on no less than nine occasions. On their day however, the Qataris can beat anyone and will be looking forward to the knockout stages when they eventually kick off.

5. India dash Iraq’s dreams

Going into the final game, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya would have given themselves and Iraq a great chance of a first-ever appearance in the knockout stages if they had defeated Mumbai City. Instead, they lost 1-0 to the Indians.

The Airmen will be kicking themselves at missing this opportunity. Mumbai started brightly and created a number of opportunities before taking the lead on the half hour. For much of the rest of the match however, the Iraqi team pushed forward but were just unable to put one of their numerous chances away.

It was an entertaining match, however, and both teams will take positives out of the tournament. Al-Shabab were clearly on a different level but the clubs from India and Iraq were competitive. Mumbai became the first team from their country to win a Champions League game. They ended up winning two and finished second in their group — a fine achievement. Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will be happy at being in the mix right until the end but will wonder if they could have gone further.

Depleted Heat pur away Hawks, Morant sinks Wolves in thriller

Depleted Heat pur away Hawks, Morant sinks Wolves in thriller
  • Miami produced a superb defensive performance to shut down Atlanta and advance to an Eastern Conference semifinal series against either Philadelphia or Toronto
MIAMI: Victor Oladipo led the depleted Miami Heat to a series-clinching 97-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday as Ja Morant produced a dazzling late scoring spree to give Memphis a thrilling win over Minnesota in the NBA playoffs.

Miami, missing injured stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, produced a superb defensive performance to shut down Atlanta and advance to an Eastern Conference semifinal series against either Philadelphia or Toronto.

Oladipo, who only returned to action in March after an 11-month injury layoff, was handed his first start of the playoffs by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

The 29-year-old two-time All-Star repaid that faith with a 23-point display alongside Bam Adebayo, who finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The win marked a fairytale return to center stage for Oladipo, whose career has been decimated by injuries and surgeries over the past three years.

Oladipo was sidelined for nearly a year after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured quadriceps tendon in May last year. He had undergone surgery to treat the same problem in January 2019.

"There's nothing I can't handle," Oladipo said after Tuesday's win.

"There's nothing I haven't gone through. At the end of the day I feel like I can come back and get through anything.

"So when they told me I needed to start tonight, I just stepped up to the plate and did everything I could to help my team win... this is only the beginning."

Adebayo took pride with a Miami defensive performance that restricted Hawks star Trae Young to just 11 points. De'Andre Hunter led the Atlanta scoring with 35 points.

"We knew it was going to be a fight to the end, we just had to finish it with our defense," Adebayo said. "Defense wins championships."

In the Western Conference playoffs Morant scored a gravity-defying last-gasp layup as the Grizzlies conjured an epic late fightback to stun the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109.

Morant's wizardry with one second remaining sealed an enthralling battle which leaves Memphis 3-2 ahead in the best-of-seven series with game six in Minnesota on Friday.

Minnesota had led by 13 points early in the fourth quarter after big performances from Karl Anthony-Towns, who finished with 28 points and Anthony Edwards (22 points).

But Morant, who bagged 30 points, suddenly found his scoring touch to haul Memphis back into contention.

The 22-year-old rising star of the NBA erupted for 18 points in the fourth quarter as Memphis outscored Minnesota 37-24 in the final period.

The catalyst for Morant's masterpiece appeared to be a jaw-dropping dunk over Wolves guard Malik Beasley at the end of the third quarter that brought the Memphis crowd to their feet.

Morant later said he was "not that excited" by the dunk, but added: "It definitely ignited the crowd and that gave us some energy."

The Grizzlies' come-from-behind win was too close for comfort for Morant though.

"Me personally, I'm tired of it, tired of playing from behind," he said. "Last three games we haven't played our basketball."

Morant, who also had 13 rebounds and nine assists, was backed with a 25-point display from Desmond Bane while Brandon Clarke added 21 points with 15 rebounds.

In Tuesday's other game, Western Conference top seeds Phoenix returned to winning ways with an emphatic 112-97 win over New Orleans in Arizona to take a 3-2 series lead.

Mikal Bridges led the way for Phoenix with 31 points and five rebounds while Chris Paul added 22 points with 11 assists.

"Hell of a win tonight," Bridges said. "We stayed together to get the win, now we've got to go and get another one."

The win marked a return to form for Phoenix, who had been erratic over the opening four games of the series against the eighth-seeded Pelicans.

"They've been playing harder than us so we knew we'd have to come out tonight and play harder than them," Bridges said.

Game 6 in the series takes place in New Orleans on Thursday.

Dismissed at first, Europa Conference League captures the imagination

Dismissed at first, Europa Conference League captures the imagination
  • Twenty-three years after the abolition of the Cup Winners’ Cup, the idea behind UEFA’s new third-tier European competition was supposedly to give clubs from smaller countries the chance to play more matches, earn more money and get more exposure
PARIS: The subject of some derision when it was introduced at the start of this season, the new Europa Conference League has turned out to be a hit and now has some of the continent’s most famous names in the semifinals eyeing a rare piece of European silverware.

Leicester City take on Jose Mourinho’s Roma and Feyenoord play Marseille in the first legs of their semifinal ties this Thursday, with the winners advancing to the final in Tirana in late May.

Twenty-three years after the abolition of the Cup Winners’ Cup, the idea behind UEFA’s new third-tier European competition was supposedly to give clubs from smaller countries the chance to play more matches, earn more money and get more exposure.

It has seen the unheralded Norwegians of Bodo/Glimt put six past Roma and later knock out Celtic on their way to the quarterfinals, while the Slovenians of Mura claimed a famous win over Tottenham Hotspur as the English giants were knocked out in the group stage.

Both Bodo/Glimt and Mura started the season in the Champions League but defeats in the qualifying rounds saw them effectively relegated.

It was the same for Leicester and Marseille, who each ended up in the Conference League after being knocked out of the Europa League group stage.

Leicester won last season’s FA Cup and just missed out on Champions League qualification, so their manager Brendan Rodgers appeared to turn his nose up at the idea of going into the knockout phase of the new competition.

“I’ve got to be honest, I don’t even know what the competition is,” he said in an interview with broadcaster BT Sport.

“With all due respect to the competition, I’m not sure what it is. But I’m sure I will find out soon enough.”

Leicester have since knocked out Randers of Denmark, French club Rennes and former European Cup winners PSV Eindhoven on their way to the semifinals.

Their story is hardly the most romantic — after all, the Foxes won the Premier League in 2016 and are the 15th-richest club in the world according to the latest Deloitte Football Money League.

Yet, having lost a Champions League quarter-final to Atletico Madrid five years ago, Leicester are now in a European semifinal for the first time in their history.

Roma’s European pedigree is on another level, with the Italians having reached the European Cup final in 1984 before later losing a UEFA Cup final.

They were Champions League semifinalists only four years ago but this run has certainly captured the imagination.

Over 65,000 fans were at the Stadio Olimpico to see them beat Bodo/Glimt in the quarter-finals and there will be another huge crowd at next week’s second leg.

Mourinho, meanwhile, could complete the sweep of the main European honors having previously won two Champions Leagues as well as the UEFA Cup at Porto and its successor, the Europa League, at Manchester United.

“I don’t want to lie to you guys and tell you this competition doesn’t interest me. It does interest me. I would like to win it,” Mourinho said at the start of the campaign.

The other semifinal brings together two former European Cup winners, with Feyenoord having won that prize in 1970 and Marseille doing so in 1993.

Feyenoord also won the UEFA Cup twice while Marseille have lost in four European finals, including the 1991 European Cup and in the Europa League in 2018.

Both sides have fervent fanbases but, in the age of the super club, Champions League glory is beyond their reach and even success in the Europa League is a big ask.

Far from dismissing the Conference League, both have embraced it, especially Feyenoord, whose adventure began in the second qualifying round last July against Drita of Kosovo and could end 10 months later in Tirana.

Record crowd of nearly 300K expected for Open at St. Andrews

Record crowd of nearly 300K expected for Open at St. Andrews
  • With a 150-year anniversary at the home of golf, organizers received more than 1.3 million applications in the ticket ballot and the highest-ever number of general admission tickets being issued
LONDON: The 150th edition of golf’s oldest championship really is cause for celebration.

The R&A reports Tuesday it anticipates a record 290,000 spectators at St. Andrews for the British Open this summer. That would smash the previous record of 239,000 fans who watched Tiger Woods complete the career Grand Slam at the Old Course in 2000.

The Open typically draws the most fans at St. Andrews, followed by clubs in the northwest of England (Royal Birkdale, Royal Liverpool, Royal Lytham & St. Annes).

The R&A allowed 32,000 fans for Royal St. George’s last year in the gradual return from the COVID-19 pandemic, and with a 150-year anniversary at the home of golf, organizers received more than 1.3 million applications in the ticket ballot and the highest-ever number of general admission tickets being issued.

“The 150th Open at St. Andrews is going to be a momentous occasion for golf and this is clearly reflected in the extraordinary demand among fans to be part of this historic playing of the championship,” R&A chief Martin Slumbers said. “We very much appreciate their passion and enthusiasm for The Open and are delighted that we will set a new attendance record that far exceeds the previous best set in 2000.”

The R&A said a record 20 percent of general admission tickets (58,000) has been allocated to fans under age 25, with 20,000 tickets set aside for children under age 16 who will attend for free.

Woods, meanwhile, plans to play the Open for the sixth time at St. Andrews. He won in 2000 and 2005.

Greg Norman will not be playing. In peculiar comments to Australia-based News Corp. last week, Norman said he was “filling out my entry form right now.”

One problem. British Open champions are no longer exempt after they turn 60, and Norman’s last year was in 2015 at St. Andrews. He chose not to play. In fact, he hasn’t played since Turnberry in 2009.

That would leave 36-hole qualifying or a special invitation, neither of which is likely.

“The entry terms and conditions for The Open stipulate that a champion must be aged 60 or under or have won the championship in the previous ten years to be exempt from qualifying. That remains the case for The 150th Open and we have no plans for any additional exemptions,” the R&A said in a statement.

Man City beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Champions League thriller

Man City beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Champions League thriller
  • City, yet to be crowned European champions, were left with the strange feeling of disappointment at 'only' beating Real by one goal
MANCHESTER:  After one of the greatest of Champions League semifinal clashes, Manchester City will take a 4-3 lead into the second leg of their tie against Real Madrid following an extraordinary encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

A breathtaking and relentlessly fast game, packed with chances, moments of individual brilliance and a smattering of defensive lapses, was a treat for the spectators but leaves City, who had the better of the game, with the slenderest of leads to defend at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.

"It was a fantastic game for both sides. We did many good things. Unfortunately we conceded goals and we could not score more. But it is two games and we have another one in one week," said City manager Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool and Villarreal will certainly struggle to match the quality of this game when they meet in the other semifinal at Anfield on Wednesday.

City took the lead after 94 seconds, the fastest goal scored in a Champions League semifinal, with Kevin De Bruyne's superb diving header after Riyad Mahrez made a piercing run at the Real defense, switched inside and then delivered a killer cross.

Guardiola's side doubled their lead in the 11th minute through the in-form Gabriel Jesus, who scored four goals in the Premier League at the weekend, collecting a pass from De Bruyne and spinning away from David Alaba before drilling home.

It was the first time that 13-times European champions Real had conceded two goals so quickly in the Champions League and another looked on the cards.

Reigning Premier League champions City were on fire, running Spanish league leaders Real ragged, but Mahrez and Phil Foden were both unable to convert promising chances.

It was a spell of the game that City may yet look back on as a missed opportunity and as so often Real found a way to get themselves back in a contest that risked running away from them.

The goal came via a familiar source, the Champions League's escape artist Karim Benzema scoring a goal out of nothing as he guided a Ferland Mendy cross into the far, bottom corner with the most delicate of steers after 33 minutes.

Guardiola could be forgiven for wondering how his team's high-energy, high-quality football had only produced a 2-1 lead at the break but there was a similar pattern in the second half.

City restored a two-goal advantage eight minutes after the restart with veteran Fernandinho, on as a substitute for the injured John Stones, picking out Foden with a perfectly weighted cross which the England international nodded home.

Two minutes later though Fernandinho was caught out as he allowed Brazilian compatriot Vinicius Jr to break away past him on the touchline.

The winger sprinted from the halfway line deep into the area before poking the ball past Ederson to make it 3-2 with an outstanding individual effort.

Yet again City found a way through. Real's defense hesitated after Oleksandr Zinchenko went down on the edge of the box but Bernardo Silva pounced and beat Thibaut Courtois with a superb drive into the top corner in the 74th minute.

There was more drama to come as City's Aymeric Laporte was penalised when the ball struck his arm in the area, after glancing off his head, and Benzema converted the penalty with a cheeky 'Panenka' chip down the middle eight minutes from time.

Still City searched for more but substitute Raheem Sterling and Ruben Dias were both unable to make contact with a dangerous ball across the box and then Dias slid in again and was just inches away from a deep Mahrez cross.

The score was to remain 4-3 but for those who wished this game could have just gone on and on there is another 90 minutes to look forward to next week.

City, yet to be crowned European champions, were left with the strange feeling of disappointment at 'only' beating Real by one goal.

Real's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti had similar mixed feelings to Guardiola after an entertaining night and left with some regrets but there was a hint of optimism in his analysis.

"As a football fan, it was a fantastic game of football. As a manager of Madrid, I have to take into consideration that we ... conceded two goals very early. But we take three goals to the Bernabeu. We now hope to get to the final." 

