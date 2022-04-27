You are here

Landmines in Libya capital kill 130 over two years: HRW
A security officer guards the front side of the High National Election Commission building in Benghazi, Libya. (Reuters)
AFP

  • The explosives were scattered in the suburbs of Tripoli during heavy fighting in 2019-2020
  • HRW, quoting figures from the defence ministry's Libyan Mine Action Centre, said at least 130 people had been killed, 200 people injured
TRIPOLI: At least 130 people, mainly civilians, have been killed by land mines and other explosives left after heavy fighting in 2020 around the Libyan capital, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.
The explosives, including banned antipersonnel land mines and booby-trapped explosives, were scattered in the suburbs of Tripoli during heavy fighting in 2019-2020, when the powerful eastern-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar tried to capture the capital.
While Haftar withdrew from Tripoli in June 2020, with Libya’s rival camps signing a cease-fire later that year, the dangerous legacy remains.
“Forces allied with Khalifa Haftar laid land mines and improvised explosive devices that have killed and maimed several hundred civilians including children, and hinder southern Tripoli residents from returning home,” said HRW’s Libya director Hanan Salah.
“Antipersonnel mines are banned because they indiscriminately kill civilians both during fighting and long after the conflict ends.”
HRW, quoting figures from the defense ministry’s Libyan Mine Action Center, said at least 130 people had been killed, 200 people injured, and thousands forced to leave their homes.
It calculated that land mines and other explosive ordnance had “contaminated” some 720 square kilometers (209 square miles) in southern Tripoli.
The North African country was thrown into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and led to the killing of long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi. Fighting drew in regional powers and foreign mercenaries.
Turkey sent in troops as well as pro-Ankara militia units from Syria to shore up the Tripoli government, while Russia’s Wagner group deployed mercenaries backing Haftar.
“So far, no commanders or Libyan and foreign fighters responsible for serious abuses during the 2019-2020 Tripoli war have been held to account,” Salah said. “International action is needed for credible prosecutions to happen.”
Clearing the land mines is a major challenge.
As well as funding shortfalls and a lack of expertise, efforts to remove the land mines have been hampered by “fragmented governance and insufficient coordination among government agencies and humanitarian groups,” HRW said.
Libya remains split between rival forces, with two opposing executives in place since February.
Earlier this month, a rival government selected by parliament in the east met for the first time, challenging a cabinet brokered by the UN and based in the capital Tripoli in the west.

Clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur killed over 210: governor

Clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur killed over 210: governor
Clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur killed over 210: governor

KHARTOUM: At least 213 people were killed in three days of violence between Arab and non-Arab groups in Sudan’s West Darfur, the state governor said, giving the first official toll for recent clashes.
West Darfur has been gripped by days of deadly fighting largely centered in Krink, a locality of nearly 500,000 people and mostly inhabited by the African Massalit tribe.
“This massive crime left around 201 killed and 103 wounded” on Sunday alone, said West Darfur governor Khamees Abkar in a video published late Tuesday.
The violence first broke out on Friday and escalated when armed men attacked villages of the non-Arab Massalit in retaliation for the killing of two tribesmen, according to the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, an independent aid group.
At least eight people were killed on Friday, Abkar said, confirming a death toll for that day already reported by the aid group.
The state governor blamed government forces tasked with securing Krink and its environs for “withdrawing without any justification” as the main attacks began early Sunday.
Krink town “was completely destroyed including government institutions,” Abkar said. “It is a crime against humanity.”
The fighting on Monday spread to Geneina, the provincial capital of West Darfur.
Witnesses have accused the Janjaweed militia of orchestrating the violence.
The Janjaweed was an Arab militia which gained notoriety for its role in the repression of an ethnic minority rebellion in Darfur in the early 2000s under then autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
According to rights groups, many of its members were later integrated into the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, now de facto deputy leader of Sudan.
The General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur on Monday reported a combined death toll of 180 for the fighting around Krink and in Geneina, including four killed in the state capital on Monday.
Abkar on Wednesday confirmed to AFP that four were killed on Monday, taking the total toll to at least 213.
On Tuesday, Doctors Without Borders, known by the French acronym MSF, said several medical workers were killed in the fighting as hospitals were attacked.
Consequently, “MSF teams have not been able to reach the health facilities we support nor conduct mobile clinic activities” in Geneina and cannot return to Krink, the aid group said in a statement.
The conflict in Darfur that began in 2003 killed more than 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million, according to the UN.
The region remains awash with weapons and has seen a renewed spike in deadly violence in recent months triggered by disputes mainly over land, livestock and access to water and grazing.
The latest violence comes as Sudan grapples with fallout from a coup in October last year led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

Emirates expects high number of travelers during upcoming Eid break 

Emirates expects high number of travelers during upcoming Eid break 
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Emirates expects high number of travelers during upcoming Eid break 

Emirates expects high number of travelers during upcoming Eid break 
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based Emirates airline is expecting a high number of travelers during the upcoming long holiday for Eid al-Fitr.

The airline expects an increase in waiting time at check‑in due to coronavirus travel requirement checks and safety procedures, a report by Al-Khaleej Times said. 

The airline has encouraged passengers traveling during this time to check in early and have all their relevant documents ready.

Egypt extends time allocated for Eid al-Fitr prayers 

Egypt extends time allocated for Eid al-Fitr prayers 
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Egypt extends time allocated for Eid al-Fitr prayers 

Egypt extends time allocated for Eid al-Fitr prayers 
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt has extended a previously-set time for holding Eid al-Fitr prayers, allowing mosques to open half an hour before prayer time. 

The statement by the ministry of endowments extends a previously announced timing that set 10 minutes for holding eid prayers.

However, the ministry said the prayers are to be held in major mosques only, and that it won't be allowed in open public spaces this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Egypt orders Indomie to pull some products from markets within 48 hours  

Egypt orders Indomie to pull some products from markets within 48 hours  
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Egypt orders Indomie to pull some products from markets within 48 hours  

Egypt orders Indomie to pull some products from markets within 48 hours  
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s Food Safety Authority has given Indomie Egypt 48 hours to pull some of its products from Egyptian markets saying they are unsafe for human consumption. 

The authority announced on Tuesday that Indomie’s chicken and vegetable flavored instant noodles, as well as instant noodles with chili packs “are unfit for human consumption,” Ahram Online reported. 

Food safety tests found that Indomie’s chili packets and the chicken and vegetable flavor packets contained “aflatoxins and pesticide residues in quantities that exceeded safe limits.” 

But other than those three products, Indomie instant noodles were generally found to be safe for human consumption.

UN invites Syrian opponents to constitution talks on May 28

UN invites Syrian opponents to constitution talks on May 28
UN Special Envoy says he sent invitations to the Syrian government and the opposition. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 April 2022
AP

UN invites Syrian opponents to constitution talks on May 28

UN invites Syrian opponents to constitution talks on May 28
  • The UN special envoy for Syria sent invitations to the Syrian government and the opposition for an eighth round of talks
  • Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council that agreement on a revised constitution could contribute to a political solution of the 11-year conflict
Updated 27 April 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN special envoy for Syria announced Tuesday that he has sent invitations to the Syrian government and the opposition for an eighth round of talks starting in late May, aimed at revising the constitution of the conflict-torn country.

Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council that agreement on a revised constitution could contribute to a political solution of the 11-year conflict.

He said the seventh session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee ended on March 25, with delegations offering “at least some revisions to some of the texts presented.”

Pedersen said deputy special envoy Khawla Matar visited Damascus and Istanbul afterward for further discussions with the committee’s co-chairs and he had issued invitations for the eighth session Tuesday from May 28 to June 3 in Geneva.

He stressed that the drafting process will only move forward if the committee’s work is “governed by a sense of compromise and constructive engagement aimed at reaching general agreement of its members.”

A 2012 UN road map to peace in Syria approved by representatives of the United Nations, Arab League, European Union, Turkey and all five permanent Security Council members calls for the drafting of a new constitution. It ends with UN-supervised elections with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora, eligible to participate. A Security Council resolution adopted in December 2015 unanimously endorsed the road map.

At a Russia-hosted Syrian peace conference in January 2018, an agreement was reached to form a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution. A smaller, 45-member body would do the actual drafting, including 15 members each from the government, opposition and civil society. It took until September 2019 for the committee to be formed and little progress has been achieved so far.
Pedersen stressed to the council in a video briefing that “Syria is a hot conflict, not a frozen one.”

He said airstrikes have increased in the northwest, there have been intensified clashes around Afrin and the northeast, and continued exchanges of rocket fire and shelling across all frontlines as well as improvised explosive devices, car bombs and other security incidents.

Pedersen urged the council to focus on Syria.

“The current strategic stalemate on the ground and Syria’s absence from the headlines should not mislead anyone into thinking that the conflict needs less attention or fewer resources, or that a political settlement is not urgent,” he said. “Indeed, a conflict of this scale requires a comprehensive solution” in line with the 2012 road map.

While the war in Ukraine is quickly catching up, Pedersen said “Syria remains the biggest displacement crisis in the world” with 6.8 million refugees and 6.2 million people displaced in the country — “half the pre-war population.”

Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya also warned that as the world turns to other conflicts “Syria is on the verge of becoming yet another forgotten crisis.”

“Yet millions of Syrians struggle each month to survive, to feed their families and to provide a future for their children,” she said. “For many, their situation has never been more dire since violence erupted in 2011.”

Msuya said “a staggering 4.1 million people” in rebel-held northwest Syria need humanitarian aid, with almost a million people, mainly women and children, living in tents, “half of which are beyond their normal lifespan.”

In early July 2020, China and Russia vetoed a UN resolution that would have maintained two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwest Idlib. Days later, the council authorized the delivery of aid through just one of those crossings, Bab Al-Hawa. That one-year mandate was extended for a year on July 9, 2021.

Msuya told the council that last year the UN sent some 800 trucks of cross-border aid to the northwest each month, “consistently reaching 2.4 million people.”

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has said aid should be controlled by the Syrian government, its ally, and delivered across conflict lines.

Msuya said three cross-line convoys have been sent to the northwest but they cannot substitute for cross-border aid deliveries at this point.

Nebenzia called this “mere unwillingness to solve the problem of humanitarian deliveries from Damascus to Idlib.”

“Let me be frank, in such circumstances, we can hardly see any reason why the cross-border resolution should be renewed again,” he said.

