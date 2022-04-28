You are here

  Bupa Arabia's profits drop 33% to $25m in Q1

Bupa Arabia’s profits drop 33% to $25m in Q1

Bupa Arabia’s profits drop 33% to $25m in Q1
The company attributed the drop in net profit to a number of factors including an increase in net claims, policy acquisition costs, and operating expenses. (Supplied/File)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Bupa Arabia’s profits drop 33% to $25m in Q1

Bupa Arabia’s profits drop 33% to $25m in Q1
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a net profit drop of 32.8 percent to SR94 million ($25 million) after zakat in the first quarter against the same period last year, according to a bourse filing. 

The company attributed the drop in net profit to a number of factors including an increase in net claims, policy acquisition costs, and operating expenses.  

Its net profit however increased by over 370 percent when compared with the SR20-million profit reported in the previous quarter.  

The company’s total shareholders’ equity now stands at SR4.2 billion, up 5.59 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

Topics: Bupa Arabia Insurance Saudi

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tasnee’s profits dragged down by 45% rise in feedstock costs, says CEO

Saudi Tasnee’s profits dragged down by 45% rise in feedstock costs, says CEO
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: National Industrialization Co.’s profit drop came on the back of rising feedstock costs and lower gains from associates, CEO Mutlaq Al-Morished told Argaam.

Feedstock costs were up by a staggering 45 percent year-on-year, according to the executive.

Tasnee, as the company is known, had earlier reported a decline in profit during the first quarter to SR309 million ($82 million) from SR328 million a year earlier.

“A profit drop of 6 percent is not huge, compared to global markets. Petrochemical prices in the first quarter were almost the same as the fourth quarter of 2021, while profit was hit despite higher sales,” said Al-Morished. 

He added that supply chain issues caused a delay in March shipments, with higher shipment rates also weighing on profitability.

Al-Morished concluded that global petrochemical prices are expected to remain unchanged in the ongoing quarter, noting that demand is still strong.

 

Topics: TASNEE Saudi petrocheicals

Saudi Arabia’s TASI up 0.5% on strong quarterly earnings: Opening bell

Saudi Arabia’s TASI up 0.5% on strong quarterly earnings: Opening bell
Updated 45 min 51 sec ago
Salma Wael
Salma Wael

Saudi Arabia’s TASI up 0.5% on strong quarterly earnings: Opening bell

Saudi Arabia’s TASI up 0.5% on strong quarterly earnings: Opening bell
Updated 45 min 51 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market opened higher on Thursday, as investor sentiment was buoyed by strong quarterly earnings results.

TASI the main index advanced 0.5 percent to 13,717, while the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.05 percent to 23,622 at 10:12 a.m. Riyadh time.

Oil giant Aramco, which is the heaviest weight on TASI, gained 0.7 percent, and the Kingdom’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank was up 1.6 percent.

The Saudi Steel Pipe Co. topped the gainers after it swung into first-quarter profit, while Qassim Cement Co. led the fallers, down 2.2 percent.

Shares of the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, climbed 1.8 percent after posting a 185 percent profit surge due to higher commodity prices.

Bawan Co. shares surged 2.7 percent after it disclosed improved earnings results for the first quarter of 2022, with profit rising 21 percent from a year earlier.

In energy trading, Brent crude fell to $104.66 a barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $101.55 a barrel as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market closed higher on Wednesday to lead the GCC, as investor sentiment was buoyed by strong earnings results.

TASI the main index advanced 1 percent to 13,643, and the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.1 percent to 23,634.

Dubai recorded the second-highest gains among GCC members as it added 0.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi, Oman, and Kuwait’s bourses edged lower, while Qatar and Bahrain’s dropped over 1 percent each.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 inched 0.3 percent higher.

In energy trading, Brent crude fell to $104.28 a barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $101.09 a barrel as of 9:44 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, saw its profits surge by 185 percent to SR2.17 billion ($580 million) last quarter

Bupa Arabia’s profits before Zakat retreated by 21 percent in the first quarter to SR138 million

Advanced Petrochemical Co. announced a slight drop in quarterly profit to SR164 million

United Electronics Co.'s profits advanced 20 percent to reach SR97 million during the first quarter of 2022

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. said it will not distribute dividends for 2021 due to accumulated losses, even as the company turned into SR15 million profit last quarter

Bawan Co. disclosed improved earnings results for the first quarter of 2022, with profit rising 21 percent to SR50 million from a year earlier

Nayifat Finance Co. recorded a 14.5 percent drop in quarterly profit to SR50 million

Qassim Cement Co.’s profits declined by 75 percent during the first quarter to reach SR25 million

Northern Region Cement Co. announced a 27 percent drop in profit to SR23 million in the first quarter of 2022

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. secured a Shariah-compliant loan worth SR150 million to finance projects and issuance of letters of credit and guarantee

Saudi-listed Electrical Industries Co.’s profits soared by 75 percent to SR12 million last quarter

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock Saudi

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1
  • The company's net profit, however, surged 3.79 percent compared to the previous quarter
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The net profit of Advanced Petrochemical Co. went down by 4 percent in the first quarter from a year ago to reach SR164 million ($43 million), according to a bourse filing. 

In the statement, the petrochemicals maker revealed that the decrease in net profit was due to an increase in propane and outsourced propylene prices by 40 percent and 27 percent respectively.

Despite the decrease in net profit, the company's sales volume increased by 35 percent from the same period in the previous year. 

The company's net profit, however, surged 3.79 percent compared to the previous quarter. 

Its total shareholders' equity now stands at SR3,872 million, up 15.8 percent from the same period last year. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Oil Oil industry petrochemicals advanced petrochemical

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency
Updated 28 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency
Updated 28 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, up 2.31 percent to $39,323 as of 09.15 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,880, up 1.08 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Cuba approves cryptocurrency services

The Cuban central bank issued regulations on Tuesday for virtual asset service providers, after giving a nod last year to the personal use of cryptocurrencies, a move some experts said could help the Communist-run Caribbean island skirt stiff US sanctions.

Cryptocurrencies, which allow financial operations to be carried out anonymously in a decentralized manner, have been used in the past to get around capital controls, as well as to make payments and transfers more efficient.

The bank authorization, published Tuesday in the government’s official gazette, requires those wishing to use cryptocurrencies to obtain a license.

The bank said it would consider the legality, socioeconomic interest and project characteristics of any request before granting a license, which would be valid initially for one year.

The roll-out of mobile Internet three years ago has opened the way for cryptocurrency transactions in Cuba, and enthusiasts on the island are growing in number as the currencies help overcome obstacles created by US sanctions.

Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as an official currency

Central African Republic has adopted Bitcoin as an official currency, the presidency said on Wednesday, becoming the first country in Africa and only the second in the world to do so.

Despite rich reserves of gold and diamonds, Central African Republic is one of the world’s poorest and least-developed countries and has been gripped by rebel violence for years.

A bill governing the use of cryptocurrency was adopted unanimously by parliament last week, said a statement signed by Obed Namsio, chief of staff of president Faustin-Archange Touadera.

“The president supports this bill because it will improve the conditions of Central African citizens,” Namsio told Reuters, without elaborating.

In the statement, he called it “a decisive step toward opening up new opportunities for our country.”

Central African Republic is one of six nations that use the Central African CFA franc, a regional currency governed by the Bank of Central African States. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: bitcoin CRYPTO currency

