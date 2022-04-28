Traditional drink of wrestlers beats heat in southern Pakistan during Ramadan

NAWABSHAH: Once a cooling and energizing drink of traditional wrestlers, the herbal beverage Thadal is nowadays a Ramadan favorite for breaking the fast and beating the scorching heat of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province.
The modern recipe of the cooler, also known in Urdu as Mashroob-e-Mehran (the drink of Sindh), was formulated by herbalist Hakeem Muhammad Maaz in Nawabshah, a city in central Sindh, which is known for its hot desert climate.
In the 1970s, Maaz’s son Hakeem Muhammad Muneer started its mass production under the name Maaz Thadal.
The thick white syrup is prepared from herbal, almonds, cardamom, coriander, poppy seeds, refined sugar, and natural preservatives. It has no artificial colorants.
“Thadal is a product of the Indus civilization and has been here for centuries,” Maaz’s grandson, Aziz Rehman, told Arab News at his shop, Maaz Dawakhana, in Nawabshah.
“My grandfather used to prescribe this recipe to his patients, however, it was my father who took the Thadal formula to the next level and introduced the bottled Thadal in formal packaging with the brand name.”
Thadal first became a hometown success, selling in Nawabshah’s local market, but soon its taste gained fame throughout the country.
“Today it is one of the souvenirs of Sindh because of its natural ingredients and unique taste,” Rehman said, adding that the secret behind the success was the recipe, more than 50 years old, which has never been changed.
Shahzad Ahmed Khaskheli, a resident of Nawabshah, sends Thadal bottles to his family and friends in other cities of Pakistan and abroad. “It is more than a souvenir,” he said. “It is a perfect summer drink with health benefits.”
Originally a drink of the pehlwan, traditional Pakistani wrestlers, that helped regulate their body temperature, Thadal is a preferred beverage to break the fast during Ramadan. It is present on most tables in Sindh for iftar dinners that begin after sundown.
“The word Thadal comes from thandai, which means coolant,” Rehman said.
“Consumption increases in Ramadan, especially if it arrives in the summer.”
Dr. Sadia Safdar, a dentist from Karachi, said the drink had special importance across Sindh and was a must-have food item in every household.
“Thadal has remained popular among all age groups,” she added. “My 83-year-old aunt drinks Thadal even today.”
LONDON: The Emirates Society, a UK-based friendship group dedicated to strengthening UK-UAE ties, organized a Ramadan iftar in the heart of the British capital to celebrate Emirati culture and heritage.
“Ramadan of course is important for those of the faith and of those who are not, because we know how much it means at home (the UAE), and we all want to celebrate that and it’s just that happy opportunity at the end of the day to get together,” Alistair Burt, a former British government minister and chairman of the Emirates Society, told Arab News.
The event, which was held at the UAE-owned Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London, attracted a wide range of people, including MPs, ambassadors, heads of think tanks and charity organizations, and businessmen, all of whom are interested in fostering UK-UAE ties.
Burt, who has been involved with the society since its launch in 2018 by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, is stepping down as chairman to give the opportunity to someone else to take it to the next stage.
“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved. We’ve had some landmark events, both in person, and virtually, we’ve been to Mars, and we’ve had opportunities here, we’ve spoken about difficult things, we’ve spoken about easy things, we’ve really looked at culture, and art and design in London, and I think we’ve built up the relationship with colleagues very much, so it’s ready for the next stage,” he said.
In the last year, the society has held a variety of exhibitions, lectures and discussions on topics ranging from food waste, to archaeology and investment opportunities.
“For me, it’s always been about broadening the relationship away from the things that the newspapers talk about. Newspapers and politics are all about some very straightforward things, it’s defense and security, it’s taking in the Middle East in that context.”
During his tenure as the British minister for the Middle East, he said he was more interested in the “people underneath all this,” who are interested in contemporary things, whereas in Britain “there’s a tendency to look back.”
He said: “I always wanted the Emirates Society to be something that recognizes that vision but took it on in a contemporary way, and I think that’s where we’re going,” adding that there are a lot more opportunities in science and in social media to come.
Burt, who vowed to continue being involved with the Emirates, also said they were working with younger people, as well as universities and students, to attract more youth to the society.
The iftar event was hosted by the UAE’s Ambassador to the UK Mansoor Abulhoul, who said now that the COVID-19 pandemic has lifted, he would like to see more events being hosted and an increase in members and youth engagement — as they have a strong Emirati student base in the UK — as well as private sector involvement.
“The purpose of the Emirates Society is as a friendship platform, and to foster greater ties across the relationship, which is so key, when you have a very strong bilateral relationship, you want to ensure that people connectivity is optimized,” Abulhoul said.
With currently over 100,000 British expats in the UAE, making it among the largest British communities in the world, he said there are a lot of people with ties in the UAE as generations of Britons have been born there.
The UAE has shared a special relationship with Britain since its founding in 1971, developing strong, strategic ties in the economy, defense, education, culture, health care and the energy sector.
The ambassador said the iftar event also coincided with Zayed Humanitarian Day, which is marked on Ramadan 19 each year, where they celebrate the Emirates’ founder and his contributions to helping others less fortunate
“It’s wonderful to be able to do it within Ramadan on Zayed Humanitarian Day, and I think he did an exemplary role over his career that was breathed into his sons in terms of foreign aid assistance we give around the world, assistance we give within our own country to those who are less fortunate,” Abulhoul said.
The 19th day of #Ramadan marks #ZayedHumanitarianDay. Today we reflect on the example of generosity set by our founding father and look towards a future rooted in compassion and care. We honour Sheikh Zayed's legacy and pay tribute to all those furthering humanitarian causes. pic.twitter.com/WMwMmTNNdw
Nusrat Ghani, the Conservative MP for Wealden in East Sussex, said holding the iftar was “incredibly valuable” as it brought people together and gave them the opportunity to enjoy other cultures.
“It’s lovely to meet so many of my Emirati friends and those in the diplomatic services, we haven’t met up for quite some time because of COVID-19, and just catching up on conversations we had a few years ago,” she said, adding that they spoke about the environment, the new technology that the UAE could be harnessing and exploiting for many more people across the world, upcoming elections in Lebanon and extremism.
“There’s a lot of overlap in what happens between our countries and what interests our voters, our constituents, and I’m hoping that we can continue these conversations and make some really good decisions about things that matter to them, everything from security to the environment,” Ghani added.
A Russian pilot who returned to Moscow from the United States this week as part of a prisoner swap said on Thursday he had been tortured in custody in Liberia before his extradition to America.
Konstantin Yaroshenko also alleged he had been beaten at a military base in the United States, a claim rejected by the White House.
Yaroshenko was detained in 2010 in Liberia by US special forces as part of a major drug bust. US authorities then convicted him for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the United States and he was serving a 20-year sentence.
He was released in exchange for former US Marine Trevor Reed, who was convicted in Russia in 2019 of endangering the lives of two police officers while drunk on a visit to Moscow. Washington branded Reed’s trial a “theater of the absurd.”
Of his time in Liberia, Yaroshenko said: “They really worked on me. If you saw that torture room now — it’s not for the faint of heart. It’s like something from a horror movie.”
He did not say whether the alleged torture had been carried out by Liberians or Americans.
A Liberian government spokesperson did not respond to calls on Thursday requesting comment.
Flanked by his wife and daughter in the television studio of Russian media firm Izvestia, Yaroshenko said he was sat on a chair with his arms shackled and beaten for three days.
“Heels, kidneys, genitals, strangled — believe me, everything there was serious... Of course, to survive that was very hard,” he said.
Yaroshenko said he was then flown to a military base in the United States, asked to sign some documents and beaten when he refused.
Responding to his comments, a White House official said Yaroshenko had received “full and fair due process in the US legal system... the United States Government adheres to the rule of law and treats detainees humanely.”
Yaroshenko said the US prison where he was held was overcrowded and unsanitary, adding that he intended to prove his innocence and his mistreatment. “I want to hold the US to account,” he said.
US officials say the prisoner swap does not represent any change in Washington’s stance on the war in Ukraine. It has been providing diplomatic and military support to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded the country on Feb. 24.
PARIS: Social reforms taking place in Saudi Arabia are “impressive,” Vice-President of the France-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Group and LREM MP Amelia Lakrafi has told Arab News.
Arab News en Francais met Lakrafi to discuss several topics, including French-Saudi relations, her visits to the Arab world, as well as the French presidential and legislative elections.
She said that the parliamentary friendship group of which she is vice-president aims to create links and strengthen relations between France and Saudi Arabia at all levels, stressing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy.
“The cases I have been very involved in are related to region stability, gender equality and the economic emancipation of women, as well as the business input for our French companies, whether they are based in France or in Saudi Arabia,” she added.
She stressed that Saudi women are being given great motivation and are embarking on a path of entrepreneurship. “They now have access to professions they did not have access to before,” she said.
Lakrafi visited the Kingdom in 2016 to represent French women entrepreneurs at the Misk Global Forum. It was there that she first heard about Saudi Vision 2030, as well as the Misk Fund and plans to open up the Kingdom, she said, adding that Saudi efforts to steer away from the “oil and gas stereotype” have resulted in change that is “real, undeniable and very impressive.”
She added: “70 percent of their population is under 30 years old, so they had to answer to these young people’s desire for freedom” describing the developments she noticed from one visit to another.
Lakrafi revealed that her favorite region is AlUla, calling it the “Saudi Petra.” She also praised the Red Sea Festival in Jeddah, which she had the chance to attend.
What surprised her the most were street concerts, men and women socializing together and women without veils, all sitting together, dancing and singing.
“Five years ago, musical instruments were shattered and music was forbidden, so that’s impressive — it’s enjoyable,” she said.
Regarding the French presidential elections, Lakrafi welcomed the new page that President Emmanuel Macron turned on Sunday, adding that he successfully moved away from the traditional party system in previous elections, but managed to consolidate his electoral base this year.
However, the abstention rate still demonstrates a lingering apathy among some voters, Lakrafi added.
“In his speech (on Sunday), I believe that he showed a lot of humility in acknowledging that we now had to rebuild and unify a divided country and that he was the president of all French people,” she said.
In order to to govern effectively, Macron needs a parliamentary majority, Lakrafi noted. She said that though a majority can help prevent a political impasse, Macron, unlike his predecessors, was able to implement 70 percent of his program in his previous term, thus gaining the confidence of voters.
Lakrafi said that she is ready to run for office if her party, LREM, renews its confidence in her. She aspires to carry on with the reforms covering the economy, labor market, social citizenship, schools and health, the unemployment rate for young people and direct investment abroad. She added that France “has become, for the second consecutive year, the first recipient of what we call FDI (foreign direct investment), after Germany.”
Lebanon, which Lakrafi had the chance to visit in March, holds a “special place in the heart of Macron and in the hearts of many French people,” she said.
She added that she is in the process of establishing a medical and social center in Lebanon, in partnership with NGOs and the civil society, to meet the needs of those affected by the Aug. 4 explosion in 2020.
Moreover, regarding the banking crisis in Lebanon, Lakrafi said that she is working on the establishment of “a group to support the victims of the financial crisis in Lebanon. We are still at the beginning and we hope that it can evolve quickly.”
The LREM MP hopes that legislative elections planned in Lebanon can lead to “actual change” and “the emergence of new faces in politics.”
Lakrafi said that she was very pleased that relations between France and the Gulf countries were continuously improving.
The partnerships between the countries is important on the economic level, but also for peace, stability and the fight against radicalization, she said.
“It’s up to us to move forward in this direction.”
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will ask Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion, two administration officials said Thursday.
That is a big boost in US efforts to bolster Kyiv in an intensifying war that’s showing no signs of ending anytime soon.
Biden’s latest proposal — which the officials said was expected to last for five months — has more than $20 billion in military assistance for Ukraine and for bolstering defenses in nearby countries.
There is also $8.5 billion in economic aid to help keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government functioning and $3 billion for food and humanitarian programs to help civilians and other spending, said the officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.
The proposal would more than double the initial $13.6 billion package of defense and economic aid for Ukraine and Western allies that Congress enacted last month. It seemed to signal a long-term US commitment to staving off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to expand his nation’s control of its neighbor, and perhaps beyond.
The request comes with the fighting, now in its ninth week, sharpening in eastern and southern parts of the country and international tensions growing as Russia cuts off gas supplies to two NATO allies, Poland and Bulgaria.
There is wide, bipartisan support in Congress for giving Ukraine all the assistance it needs to fight the Russians, and its eventual approval seems certain. But Biden and congressional Democrats also want lawmakers to approve billions more to battle the pandemic, and that along with a Republican push to entangle the measure with an extension of some Trump-era immigration restrictions leaves the proposal’s pathway to enactment unclear.
Biden was also asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs.
He wants lawmakers to make it a criminal offense for a person to “knowingly or intentionally possess proceeds directly obtained from corrupt dealings with the Russian government,” double the statute of limitations for foreign money laundering offenses to 10 years, and expand the definition of “racketeering” under US law to include efforts to evade sanctions.
Biden will also ask Congress to allow the federal government use the proceeds from selling the seized assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs to help the people of Ukraine.
In a virtual address to International Monetary Fund and World Bank leaders last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the proceeds of sanctioned property and Central Bank reserves to be used to compensate Ukraine for its losses.
He said that frozen Russian assets “have to be used to rebuild Ukraine after the war as well as to pay for the losses caused to other nations.’’
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at the time that congressional action would be needed to authorize such actions.
The war has already caused more than $60 billion in damage to buildings and infrastructure, World Bank President David Malpass said last week. And the IMF in its latest world economic outlook forecast that Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 35 percent this year and next.
In recent weeks, the US and global allies have sanctioned dozens of oligarchs and their family members, along with hundreds of Russian officials involved in or deemed to be supporting its invasion of Ukraine. The White House says the new tools will toughen the impact of the sanctions on Russia’s economy and its ruling class by making sanctions more difficult to evade.
Biden last week warned that $6.5 billion earmarked for security assistance for Ukraine could soon be “exhausted” and that Congress would need to approve supplemental funding. More than half of the approved money for weapons and equipment for Ukraine’s military has already been drawn down.
MOGADISHU: Somalia’s parliament elected a veteran politician as speaker of the lower house on Thursday, as the fragile nation edges closer to holding a delayed presidential vote.
The election is well over a year behind schedule, marred by deadly violence and a power struggle between the current president and the prime minister.
Somalia’s international partners have been pushing for the process to pick up speed, fearing the delays were distracting from the country’s myriad problems including the fight against Al-Shabab extremists and the threat of famine.
Following the election of the upper house speaker on Tuesday, lawmakers in the lower house chose Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, better known as Sheikh Adan Madobe, as speaker in a drawn-out process that extended into two rounds and only concluded in the early hours of Thursday.
The vote took place in a tent inside Mogadishu’s heavily-guarded airport complex under tight security, following a spate of attacks in recent weeks by Al-Shabab which has been waging an insurgency against the government for more than a decade.
It had been due to take place on Wednesday but was delayed by a dispute over who should provide security at the venue, highlighting the continuing rifts between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.
Madobe, 66, who had previously served as speaker between 2007 and 2010, secured 163 votes out of the 252 ballots cast. He is not known to be allied with either the president or prime minister.
Farmajo congratulated Madobe, saying in a statement that he hoped his election “becomes a starting point for a greater change that saves the country.”
Roble also offered his congratulations on Twitter, urging the speakers of both houses to “carry out their responsibilities and conduct the presidential election in a transparent, prompt and peaceful manner.”
On Tuesday, 76-year-old Abdi Hashi Abdullahi was re-elected speaker of the upper house.
Parliament will now set a date for lawmakers to choose a president — the country has not held a one-person, one-vote election in 50 years.
Farmajo’s mandate expired in February 2021 but in the absence of agreement on elections, he tried to extend his rule by decree, sparking violent street battles in Mogadishu.
Under pressure from the international community, he appointed Roble to seek consensus on a way forward.
But the pair’s disagreements have hindered progress and stoked fears of further instability.
In addition, a crucial IMF three-year $400 million (380 million euros) financial assistance package for Somalia will automatically expire in mid-May if a new administration is not in place.
On Wednesday, Somalia’s international backers warned that “political tensions and security incidents must not be permitted to disrupt (the election’s) final stages.”
“We urge all Somali leaders to exercise restraint, resolve differences through compromise, and avoid escalation of any incidents.”
Polls in Somalia follow a complex indirect model, whereby state legislatures and clan delegates pick lawmakers for the national parliament, who in turn choose the president.
The voting process has seen a number of attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab which frequently strikes at civilian, military and government targets in Somalia’s capital and elsewhere in the country.
The extremists controlled Mogadishu until 2011 when they were pushed out by an African Union force, but still hold territory in the countryside.