You are here

  • Home
  • Head of Yemeni presidential leadership council arrives in Abu Dhabi

Head of Yemeni presidential leadership council arrives in Abu Dhabi

The head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday. (SABA)
The head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday. (SABA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/veb5d

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Head of Yemeni presidential leadership council arrives in Abu Dhabi

Head of Yemeni presidential leadership council arrives in Abu Dhabi
  • Al-Alimi arrived in the UAE capital from Jeddah, where he had been received by King Salman
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday for an official visit that will last for several days.

Al-Alimi will hold official talks with the Emirati leadership on strengthening and developing relations between the two countries in the political, economic, security and military fields.

Al-Alimi will also talk reconstruction and mobilizing political and development support for Yemen to face the repercussions of the war ignited by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, according to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA).

He also praised the Emirati political, military and humanitarian support provided to Yemen over the past few years.

Al-Alimi arrived in the UAE capital from Jeddah, where he had been received by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: Yemen Presidential Leadership Council Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

Yemeni council head meets King Salman, crown prince in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Yemeni council head meets King Salman, crown prince in Jeddah
Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets with US counterparts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets with US counterparts

Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN

Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN

Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN
  • US deputy envoy: ‘Assad regime has used chemical weapons at least 50 times since conflict began’
  • UAE: Terror groups such as Daesh seeking to obtain chemical weapons
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: On the 25th anniversary of the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, the US on Friday accused Syria of flouting the treaty and obstructing inspectors.

“The Assad regime has used chemical weapons against its own people on at least eight occasions since joining the convention,” said Richard M. Mills Jr., US deputy ambassador to the UN.

“And the picture is even more grim than that. The US assesses that the Assad regime has used chemical weapons at least 50 times since the conflict in Syria began,” he added.

“Syria, as a state party to the CWC, agreed to fully disclose the precise location, aggregate quantity and detailed inventory of chemical weapons it possesses, yet as we’ve heard countless times … Syria’s declaration still cannot be considered complete and accurate.”

Izumi Nakamitsu, UN undersecretary-general of disarmament affairs, told the Security Council: “Despite the accession of Syria to the CWC, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons continues to document instances of chemical weapons use in Syria.”

She added: “This council has not fulfilled its responsibility to hold accountable the perpetrators of these heinous acts.” 

Nakamitsu said while the regime had agreed to limited talks in Beirut, the OPCW had yet to receive documentation about Syria’s remaining stockpiles, an attack on a military installation in March 2021, and an attack on the city of Douma in 2018. The regime had also refused to issue a visa for a key inspector, she added.

“The Syrian Arab Republic has agreed to the limited round of consultations, while at the same time requesting the exclusion of one OPCW secretariat expert,” she said.

“Until these outstanding issues are closed, the international community cannot have full confidence that the Syrian Arab Republic’s full chemical weapons program has been eliminated.” 

Syrian Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh said the inspector in question had been denied access because of a “lack of objectivity and professionalism.” He accused the OPCW and the CWC of political bias.

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said the convention had become a “punitive” instrument wielded in the interests of a “narrow group of countries” against Syria.

“At its 25th anniversary, the OPCW has very serious systemic problems and a tarnished reputation,” he added.

“Russia unconditionally supports the CWC and is committed to its letter and spirit. What gives rise to question to us is how its provisions are being implemented by the OPCW.”

Mills, though, said: “In the face of irrefutable proof documented by the meticulous work of the OPCW that Syria is flouting its CWC obligation, the Assad regime in this chamber hurls preposterous accusations of bias at the OPCW independent and professional experts in a failed effort to immune them and distract from proven facts.” 

The UK, China and others also accused Syria of not cooperating with the international community, with France calling its use of chemical weapons “odious.”

The UAE said while the CWC had succeeded in securing the disposal of “99 percent” of the world’s chemical weapons, they were being sought by terrorist groups such as Daesh.

“As we have recently witnessed in Al-Hasakah, terrorist groups continue to develop their methods of attack, and seek to obtain advanced weapons such as chemical weapons to achieve their nefarious goals,” said Mohamed Abushahab, the UAE’s deputy permanent representative. 

“Accordingly, we stress the importance of continuing our fight against Daesh in Syria and elsewhere … to prevent them from acquiring chemical weapons.”

Topics: Syria Chemical Weapons Convention Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Bashar Al-Assad

Related

Syria has likely used chemical weapons 17 times
Middle-East
Syria has likely used chemical weapons 17 times
Deep Security Council divisions over Syrian chemical weapons again laid bare
Middle-East
Deep Security Council divisions over Syrian chemical weapons again laid bare

UAE probe finds new, intense form of aurora on Mars

UAE probe finds new, intense form of aurora on Mars
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

UAE probe finds new, intense form of aurora on Mars

UAE probe finds new, intense form of aurora on Mars
  • ‘Shocking discovery has us scratching our heads, going back to the drawing board’: Scientist
  • Phenomenon was thought impossible due to planet’s lack of magnetic field
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE’s Hope space probe has challenged scientists’ understanding of Mars after discovering a new, intense form of aurora on the planet, The Independent reported on Friday.

The probe’s arrival on Mars in February 2021 coincided with a solar storm that scientists believe generated the aurora, previously thought an impossible phenomenon due to the planet’s lack of magnetic field.

The display consists of worm-like tendrils of ultra-violet light snaking halfway around Mars in the planet’s upper atmosphere.

“The sinuous discrete aurora was a shocking discovery that in many ways has us scratching our heads and going back to the drawing board,” said University of California, Berkeley planetary scientist Rob Lillis.

“We have ideas, but no solid explanation for why we are observing intense aurora of this shape and at planetary scales.”

Topics: UAE Mars

Briton accused of smuggling pottery faces death penalty in Iraq

Briton accused of smuggling pottery faces death penalty in Iraq
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

Briton accused of smuggling pottery faces death penalty in Iraq

Briton accused of smuggling pottery faces death penalty in Iraq
  • Family of Jim Fitton urge UK govt to intervene as ‘there was no criminal intent’
  • While on archaeology tour, his guide allegedly said there would ‘no issue’ taking shards
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Children of a British man facing the death penalty in Iraq after being accused of trying to smuggle pottery out of the country have urged the UK government to intervene in his case.

Baghdad airport authorities detained 66-year-old Jim Fitton, who had been on his first visit to Iraq as part of an archaeology and geology tour, after recovering 12 shards of stone and broken pottery from his luggage.

Fitton’s children Joshua and Leila, and her husband Sam Tasker, who are pressing the UK to act, told the Daily Telegraph that their father’s guide said there would be “no issue” taking the shards.

They said: “Whilst on the tour, our father visited historical sites around Iraq, where his tour group found fragments of stones and shards of broken pottery in piles on the ground. These fragments were in the open, unguarded and with no signage warning against removal.

“Tour leaders also collected the shards as souvenirs at the site in Eridu. Tour members were told this would not be an issue, as the broken shards had no economic or historical value.”

But upon Fitton’s arrest, authorities sent the shards off to the National Museum of Iraq where an analysis determined that they were manmade objects more than 200 years old, deeming them artefacts of cultural significance and exposing him to the death penalty.

Tasker said it was “obvious there was no criminal intent.” The family believe Fitton’s trial may commence after Eid.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman told the Telegraph: “We are providing consular support to a British national in Iraq and are in contact with the local authorities.

“As we’re aware, the Embassy on the ground have been visiting once a week and they and the lawyer are satisfied he’s being humanely treated right, which is the first tick in the box.”

Topics: Iraq

Several injured in Al-Aqsa clashes on last Friday of Ramadan

Several injured in Al-Aqsa clashes on last Friday of Ramadan
Updated 43 min 6 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Several injured in Al-Aqsa clashes on last Friday of Ramadan

Several injured in Al-Aqsa clashes on last Friday of Ramadan
  • There were around 160,000 worshippers in the Al-Aqsa compound on Friday
  • Almost daily confrontations at mosque this month when Ramadan overlapped with Jewish celebration of Passover
Updated 43 min 6 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Fresh clashes between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound left 42 people injured on the last Friday of Ramadan, following weeks of violence at the religious site. Twenty-two people were hospitalized.

There were around 160,000 worshippers in the Al-Aqsa compound on Friday. Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani, director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, told Arab News that the clashes took place after tightened restrictions at the Israeli military checkpoints leading to Jerusalem prevented thousands of worshipers from reaching the mosque. “We expected the number of worshippers to reach 220,000,” he said.

Hundreds of those who were unable to reach Al-Aqsa prayed in front of the Israeli military checkpoints at the entrances to the city of Jerusalem, he added.

The huge number of worshippers who prayed at Al-Aqsa during the previous three Fridays and Laylat Al-Qadr “is a clear message that Al-Aqsa Mosque is for Muslims alone, and it does not accept division and partnership for control with non-Muslims,” Al-Kiswani said.

Nearly 4,625 Jews entered Al-Aqsa compound last week to performing Talmudic prayer under police guard.

“The arrival — and (determination) — of the massive number of worshippers, despite the checkpoints and restrictions, confirm that the Palestinian people are ready to protect and defend Al-Aqsa Mosque against all the dangers facing it, no matter how great they are,” Al-Kiswani added.

The streets of East Jerusalem and the gates that lead to Al-Aqsa had been crowded since the early hours with worshippers from the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as well as Palestinian citizens of Israel.

The Israeli police deployed 3,000 personnel in the Old City and the entrances to Al-Aqsa. Top Israeli police officers and the commander of Al-Quds Brigade — monitored the security situation until the end of Friday prayers.

Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in large numbers on Friday morning, surrounding worshipers and firing rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas, injuring several. They prevented ambulance crews from reaching the wounded before they withdrew.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel’s attempts to “impose a temporal division on the existing reality” in Al-Aqsa and restrictions that prevented some worshippers from reaching the mosque, denouncing the claims of Israeli officials that they are keen to maintain the status quo or are dealing “cautiously” with the situation.

The Israeli security services warned that the situation would be “very tense” until the end of May, when the provocative flag marches that take place to mark the anniversary of Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem according to the Hebrew calendar will end.

Meanwhile, an extremist Jewish group that advocates for Jews’ right to enter Al-Aqsa has announced the launch of an online course that teaches Jews how to disguise themselves as Muslims and infiltrate Al-Aqsa when it is closed to them.

In a post published on Twitter, the group said: “After the (Israeli) government’s surrender to ‘terrorism’ by its decision to close the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors, we open a short path to enter the mountain through the remaining open doors by disguise and immersion in an Islamic environment.”

There has also been a video circulating on social media showing lessons held in an apartment in Jerusalem by leaders of the Return to the Mountain organization, teaching followers how to wear traditional Islamic dress, how to die their hair a darker shade, and advising them to carry prayer rugs, prayer beads, Arabic books and even the Qur’an to disguise themselves as Muslims.

Last week, a Jewish man was arrested trying to enter the mosque while wearing traditional Emirati dress — which is infrequently seen at the site. He was seen removing his shoes before reaching the entrance, which a true Muslim would be unlikely to do. He was also photographed carrying a kitchen rug wrapped around his arm, instead of the traditional prayer rug placed over the shoulder.

Topics: Palestine Israel Al-Aqsa clashes

Related

Update Dozens wounded in clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound
Middle-East
Dozens wounded in clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound
Top Israeli journalist lambasts Tel Aviv for ‘brutality’ at Al-Aqsa compound video
Middle-East
Top Israeli journalist lambasts Tel Aviv for ‘brutality’ at Al-Aqsa compound

Jordanians enjoy Ramadan as normalcy returns after COVID-19

Jordanians enjoy Ramadan as normalcy returns after COVID-19
Updated 29 April 2022
Raed Omari

Jordanians enjoy Ramadan as normalcy returns after COVID-19

Jordanians enjoy Ramadan as normalcy returns after COVID-19
  • People continue to wear masks as a precaution — however it is not mandatory to do so in open spaces
Updated 29 April 2022
Raed Omari

JORDAN: Life returned to normal a few days before Ramadan when the Jordanian government eased the COVID-19 lockdown after nearly two years of restrictions.

To curb the spread of coronavirus — which took the lives of almost 14,000 Jordanians — the government imposed a lockdown that led to curfews and the closure of businesses, limiting the mobility of people.

People continue to wear masks as a precaution — however it is not mandatory to do so in open spaces. Stadiums, wedding halls, cafes, restaurants, Ramadan tents and iftar banquets are running at full capacity during iftar and sahoor.

Worshippers now stand shoulder-to-shoulder to offer prayers in mosques and churches.

“This is how mosques should be in Ramadan and this how we should pray, and anything other than that is abnormal,” said Abdulatif Al-Jarrah, comparing the Ramadan rituals of 2020 and 2021 with 2022.

As Ramadan 2020 coincided with the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan completely closed mosques even for the five basic prayers, let alone Itikaf, where people go into seclusion to pray during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

With calls growing to ease some COVID-19 restrictions during Ramadan two years ago, the Jordanian authorities responded at the time by allowing people to walk and go for Fajr and Maghrib prayers in mosques for only 30 minutes.

“Ramadan in 2020 and 2021 was sad. I have never, ever experienced that sadness before, and not only because we were not allowed to pray at mosques but also because I was unable to invite my sons and daughters to iftar,” said 70-year-old Al-Jarrah.

Organizing big iftar feasts was not allowed in 2020 and 2021, and it remained almost impossible even after the easing some of the lockdown restrictions.

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions was not only a relief for worshippers but also for business owners, who are hopeful that this Ramadan and the summer season may bring some recovery for their hard-hit businesses.

Wedding venue owner Mohammad Bashaireh said that his business was closed for two years due to restrictions, incurring “big financial losses” that he hopes to make up for this summer season.

“I had to close my wedding venue for two years but at the same time I was paying the rent of the property, and I was unable to lay off my employees and had to pay them their salaries under the defense orders,” he told Arab News.

Under the sixth defense order, which has been in effect since April 2020, companies are unable to lay off employees but instead can lower their salaries according to rules outlined by Jordan’s Social Security Corporation.

“The decision to allow large gatherings and cancel the capacity limit has really brought back the spirit of Ramadan,” said Sufyan Dweiri, who organizes Ramadan tents in Irbid, some 80 km north of Amman.

“Ramadan is solidarity and bringing together people. This spirit was missing during the past two years,” Dweiri said.

Amer Badran, the owner of a cafe in Amman, also expressed relief about the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, expressing hopes that Ramadan and the summer season would help his business to recover.

“In addition to the positive economic impact, removing restrictions has brought back the spirit of Ramadan … People staying out until dawn at mosques, cafes, restaurants,” he said.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Jordan

Related

Jordan’s restoration efforts push back on degrading land
Middle-East
Jordan’s restoration efforts push back on degrading land
Jordan’s king agreed with US Biden on need to defuse Jerusalem tension
Middle-East
Jordan’s king agreed with US Biden on need to defuse Jerusalem tension

Latest updates

Head of Yemeni presidential leadership council arrives in Abu Dhabi
Head of Yemeni presidential leadership council arrives in Abu Dhabi
Puck sheds light on real motherhood with Mother’s Day campaign 
Puck sheds light on real motherhood with Mother’s Day campaign 
Extreme heat leaves 70% of India struggling
Extreme heat leaves 70% of India struggling
Daesh ‘Beatle’ sentenced to life for murdering US hostages
Daesh ‘Beatle’ sentenced to life for murdering US hostages
Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN
Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.