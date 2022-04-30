You are here

  • Home
  • 8 children killed in vehicle accident in Egypt’s Nile Delta

8 children killed in vehicle accident in Egypt’s Nile Delta

8 children killed in vehicle accident in Egypt’s Nile Delta
Cars are driven towards the new suspension bridge crossing the River Nile near Cairo's Warraq Island, Egypt May 15, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b3g9s

Updated 30 April 2022
AP

8 children killed in vehicle accident in Egypt’s Nile Delta

8 children killed in vehicle accident in Egypt’s Nile Delta
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

CAIRO: At least eight children died Saturday when a passenger tricycle overturned and sank in an irrigation channel in Egypt’s Nile Delta, authorities said.
The accident took place in the city of Itay el-Baroud in the Mediterranean province of Beheira. The children were workers at a factory in the city, around 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of the capital of Cairo, a police statement said.
The three-wheeled vehicle was carrying at least 13 people when it overturned and sank in the channel early Saturday.
Rescuers retrieved the bodies of eight children between 12-15 years old, health authorities said. At least four others survived and rescue workers were searching for at least one other.
Prosecutors opened an investigation into the cause of the accident.
Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often poorly maintained and regulations are lacking.

Topics: Egypt accident Nile Delta children

Related

Egypt to celebrate opening of first walkway along banks of Nile Corniche in Cairo
Middle-East
Egypt to celebrate opening of first walkway along banks of Nile Corniche in Cairo
Fire from oxygen mask likely caused Egyptair disaster: Experts
Middle-East
Fire from oxygen mask likely caused Egyptair disaster: Experts

Egypt COVID-19 vaccination rate reaches 79.5%

Egypt COVID-19 vaccination rate reaches 79.5%
Updated 30 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt COVID-19 vaccination rate reaches 79.5%

Egypt COVID-19 vaccination rate reaches 79.5%
Updated 30 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Acting Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar announced that the vaccination rate against COVID-19 in Egypt has reached 79.53 doses per 100 citizens — the highest according to the World Health Organization.

The minister added that 81.4 million doses have been administered to citizens and residents of Egypt. 

The total number of citizens who are fully vaccinated has reached 34.3 million citizens, while those who have received booster doses number 2.5 million.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that the ministry’s efforts over the past months — including the expansion of vaccination sites and a campaign for in-home vaccinations titled “Knocking on doors” — have led to an increase in vaccination rates, which has been key to the stability of the epidemiological and health situation in Egypt.

Over the past weeks, Egypt has witnessed a steady decrease in the rate of COVID-19 infections, recording in the last week an average of 89 new cases daily, while average daily COVID-19-related deaths reached six.

Two months ago, Egypt stopped reporting daily new COVID-19 cases and instead started issuing a weekly report.

The health minister stressed that Egypt is committed to the prevention of infectious diseases through vaccination and the implementation of comprehensive health strategies that integrate local programs and awareness-raising campaigns aimed at educating the public on the benefits of immunization.

Topics: Egypt China Coronavirus Coronarivus

Egypt launches summer tourism campaign

Egypt launches summer tourism campaign
Updated 30 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt launches summer tourism campaign

Egypt launches summer tourism campaign
Updated 30 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has launched a promotional campaign on social media to promote the country’s tourist destinations for this summer.

The ministry said the campaign targets the main Arab markets for tourism to Egypt, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Jordan.

Amr El-Kady, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority, said the campaign also aims to attract domestic tourism.

Suzan Mustafa, director general of the Tourism Promotion Department at the authority, said the campaign coincides with Egypt’s participation in the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai on May 9-12.

Topics: Egypt tourism

Related

Adam Levine says upcoming Egypt concert seems ‘out of this world’
Lifestyle
Adam Levine says upcoming Egypt concert seems ‘out of this world’
Special El-Sisi calls for comprehensive dialogue on Egyptian national plan
Middle-East
El-Sisi calls for comprehensive dialogue on Egyptian national plan

Erdogan's visit to the Kingdom is expected to usher in a new era of cooperation between the two countries

Erdogan's visit to the Kingdom is expected to usher in a new era of cooperation between the two countries
Updated 30 April 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Erdogan's visit to the Kingdom is expected to usher in a new era of cooperation between the two countries

Erdogan's visit to the Kingdom is expected to usher in a new era of cooperation between the two countries
Updated 30 April 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Following Thursday’s meeting in Jeddah between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and King Salman of Saudi Arabia, the strained relationship between the two countries is expected to dramatically improve.

The ice-breaking meeting — the highest-level diplomatic rendezvous between Turkey and Saudi Arabia since 2017 — is part of broader efforts by Turkey to improve its relationships with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in recent months, during which economic ties have been revived and Turkey has abstained from regional conflicts. Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on Turkish goods, which had been in effect for four years. 

As a result of Erdogan’s visit, the two countries are set to boost bilateral cooperation in health, energy, food security, defense, agriculture and finance. Turkey’s emerging drone technology may also be of interest to Riyadh. 

Erdogan was received by Makkah Governor Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, who is also advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and several senior officials. Erdogan also met with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The two-day visit is expected to signal a new chapter not only in economic terms, but also in regional politics — forming a bloc that will have greater influence over regional crisis points. 

Ahead of his visit, Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul: “My visit is a manifestation of our common will to start a new era of cooperation as two brotherly countries with historical, cultural and human ties. We attach as much importance to the stability and security of our brothers in the Gulf region as our own stability and security.”

On the first day of his visit, Erdogan said: “I believe we will take our relations to a level beyond what they were previously. My visit will open the doors of a new era with our friend (and) brother Saudi Arabia.”

A political alignment between the two countries will offer Ankara greater weight when it comes to issues including Syria, Egypt, Iraq and the Eastern Mediterranean. 

Oubai Shahbandar, a defense analyst, thinks that Erdogan’s visit is a major boost for natural partners who share common security interests. 

“Turkey’s defense industry will find an eager and valuable partner in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News. “And the Kingdom will benefit greatly from the wide variety of advanced tech expertise and products in Turkey’s defense sector that will be immeasurably valuable in Saudi’s ongoing counter-terror campaign against Iranian-backed proxies.” 

The Turkish-Saudi defense partnership reached its peak in 2016 when ASELSAN, one of the top Turkish defense companies, signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi defense companies TAQNIA and KACST.

According to Shahbandar, Riyadh-Ankara security cooperation will likely expand over time based on their common interests and shared understanding on how to achieve regional stability in light of Iranian activity.

Betul Dogan Akkas, an associate fellow at Al-Sharq Strategic Research, thinks that the visit indicates a joint desire for diplomatic reconciliation. 

“Erdogan referred to Houthi attacks on Saudi territory and condemned recent drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi land. His supportive comments to the Kingdom in respect to the war in Yemen are (significant). Although I don’t see that Saudi Arabia and Turkey will cooperate politically again in the short term in Libya or Syria, at least there will be some sort of narrative support,” she told Arab News. 

Akkas highlighted several potential areas of cooperation. 

“The initial chapter may be economic cooperation — this is not surprising, because the economy ranks top of Turkey’s agenda with the Gulf countries. Erdogan referred primarily to Turkish construction companies working and/or investing in the Kingdom,” she said. 

Following Erdogan’s landmark visit, Turkish construction companies are also expected to take part in development projects as part of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 — a reciprocally lucrative move that would lure Gulf capital into cash-strapped Turkey. 

In 2020, Turkey’s exports to Saudi Arabia reached nearly $2.62 billion, while Saudi exports to Turkey — mostly fuel products — stood at about $1.8 billion.

A second area of cooperation, Akkas suggested, may be linked to the elimination of Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood. 

“The less Turkey emphasizes (that) in its foreign policy discourse, the less tension there will be when it comes to bilateral ties,” she said. 

Experts also underline that the rapprochement between Turkey and Saudi Arabia may lead to the formation of a common front against Iran. 

“Turkey has been a supportive partner for the Gulf countries (against) Iran in the region and (helped to) balance its power and political machinations. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is one part of it, but, in general, the Kingdom and Turkey will be cooperating over this ever-growing threat,” Akkas said. 

According to Akkas, the last area for potential cooperation is Syria — although Riyadh and Ankara initially took different positions regarding Syrian President Bashar Assad. 

“Middle Eastern countries have started an era of normalization with the Syrian regime, (with) Oman and the UAE following that path. When it comes to ‘accepting’ Assad or normalizing relations with the regime, Turkey-Saudi cooperation can help these countries politically,” Akkas said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkey Erdogan

Related

Saudi crown prince holds talks with Turkey’s Erdogan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince holds talks with Turkey’s Erdogan
Turkey says Erdogan, Israel’s Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes
Middle-East
Turkey says Erdogan, Israel’s Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes

Iranian authorities urged to respect workers’ rights amid protests

Iranian authorities urged to respect workers’ rights amid protests
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

Iranian authorities urged to respect workers’ rights amid protests

Iranian authorities urged to respect workers’ rights amid protests
  • Human Rights Watch: ‘Iranian labor activists have paid a heavy price from government repression’
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch has urged Iranian authorities to provide workers with their rights amid mounting economic and political challenges. 

Alongside Human Rights Act, an Iranian rights group, HRW lamented the deterioration of the country’s economic conditions and the regime’s attempts to silence and stifle mounting protests and dissent.

“Iranian labor activists have been at the forefront of the struggle for the rights to free association and assembly in Iran, and they have paid a heavy price from government repression,” Tara Sepehri Far, a senior Iran researcher at HRW, said ahead of International Workers’ Day on May 1.

“Iranian authorities should recognize the rights of labor unions and engage in meaningful efforts to address the country’s mounting economic problems.”

Prosecutions and detentions of labor activists have been rife in Iran as protests have ramped up, with at least 69 being arrested in the last year.

HRA said dozens have been summoned for interrogation, with members of the Iranian Teachers Trade Association being harassed and interrogated amid calls for raised wages and working conditions. Ismael Abdi, the association’s secretary, has been detained for the past five years.

HRA said at least 45,462 workers are waiting for delayed wages, up from 34,318 in the previous annual assessment.

Seventy-six percent of delayed wages originated from the public sector, especially in Iranian municipalities.

Protests have been sparked amid a deterioration in health and safety levels at work, with HRA saying 10,707 workers had been injured since May 2021.

Even more worrying is the death toll, with official statistics revealing that at least 1,200 people have died of work-related injuries over the past 12 years.

From 2008 to 2018, 15,997 Iranian workers died in work-related incidents, according to the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization. 

In the last year, some 780 separate strikes have been lodged by HRA. Since 2018, it has documented some 4,042 protests and 1,169 strikes by labor and trade associations.

Iranian law prohibits workers from creating unions beyond government-sanctioned groups. Nonetheless, thousands of Iranian workers have gathered to form large, independent unions.

“Iran’s ongoing and widespread rights violations against workers and labor rights activists are of grave concern,” said Skylar Thompson, senior advocacy coordinator at HRA.

“The sheer number of events documented by HRA over the past several years underlines the urgency for reform in light of a serious lack of sufficient and adequate protections for workers’ rights.”

Topics: Iran

Palestinian assailants shoot dead Israeli guard in West Bank

Palestinian assailants shoot dead Israeli guard in West Bank
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

Palestinian assailants shoot dead Israeli guard in West Bank

Palestinian assailants shoot dead Israeli guard in West Bank
  • Fresh attack could further fuel Israeli-Palestinian tensions that have soared in the past two months
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Palestinian assailants shot and killed a security guard at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank late Friday, the Israeli military said. The fresh attack could further fuel Israeli-Palestinian tensions that have soared in the past two months.
The Israeli military said early Saturday that the attackers arrived at the Ariel settlement entrance and shot the guard in his post before fleeing the scene. The military launched a pursuit of the suspects in the West Bank.
In a separate incident, Israeli troops shot and killed a 27-year-old Palestinian man during clashes at Azoun village near the town of Qalqilya early Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
A string of Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank over the past two months have left 14 Israelis dead. At least 27 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces in recent weeks.
Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, praised the attack but stopped short of claiming responsibility for it.
“The operation proves that revolution is raging all over the West Bank,” said spokesman Hazem Qassem. “This is a practical implementation of our people’s declaration that Jerusalem is a red line.”
Tensions increased this month at a major Jerusalem holy site, with Palestinian worshippers clashing daily with Israeli police. The site contains Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, and increasing numbers of Palestinians go there to pray during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Earlier Friday, Palestinians hurled stones and Israeli police fired rubber-coated bullets at the site, which has seen a wave of unrest in recent weeks.
The police say Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound began hurling stones and fireworks around dawn in the direction of a heavily guarded gate that leads to the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray. The police advanced into the compound, firing rubber-coated bullets.
The violence ended around an hour later after other Palestinians in the compound intervened, convincing the stone throwers and the police to pull back.
The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said more than 40 people were wounded, with 22 requiring treatment at local hospitals. It said Israeli forces prevented first responders from entering the compound during the clashes, and that one of its medics was beaten by police.
The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said in a statement they had arrested three people.
The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is built on a hilltop that is the most sacred site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount because it was the location of the Jewish temples in antiquity. It has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In recent weeks, Israeli police and Palestinians have clashed there on a number of occasions. Israeli authorities accuse Hamas of inciting violence and say security forces were forced to intervene to halt stone-throwing.
The Palestinians say the presence of Israeli police at the site, and regular visits by increasing numbers of nationalist and religious Jews, are a violation of decades-old informal arrangements governing the site. The visits were halted last week for the last 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which concludes this weekend.

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Related

Update Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank raids
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank raids
Update Palestinian shot dead in Israeli ‘counter-terror’ West Bank raid
Middle-East
Palestinian shot dead in Israeli ‘counter-terror’ West Bank raid

Latest updates

Liverpool edge past Newcastle for narrow victory
Liverpool's Naby Keita celebrates scoring their first goal with Luis Diaz and Andrew Robertson. (Reuters)
Milan’s archbishop writes letter of solidarity to Muslim community
Milan’s archbishop writes letter of solidarity to Muslim community
Rise of Saudi Pro League in Asia echoes Premier League dominance in Europe
Rise of Saudi Pro League in Asia echoes Premier League dominance in Europe
Egypt COVID-19 vaccination rate reaches 79.5%
Egypt COVID-19 vaccination rate reaches 79.5%
Egypt launches summer tourism campaign
Egypt launches summer tourism campaign

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.