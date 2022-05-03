You are here

Macro Snapshot — South Korea inflation hits over 13-yr high; German unemployment sinks as pandemic measures ease

Macro Snapshot — South Korea inflation hits over 13-yr high; German unemployment sinks as pandemic measures ease
South Korea's CPI increased 4.8 percent in April from a year before (Shutterstock)


Macro Snapshot — South Korea inflation hits over 13-yr high; German unemployment sinks as pandemic measures ease
RIYADH: While Fitch cut China’s 2022 gross domestic product forecast to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent, South Korea's April consumer price index, a gauge to measure inflation, has exceeded expectations, hitting a 13-year high. 

Elevated employment levels in Ireland have kept the manufacturing growth booming, while German unemployment levels have fallen.

Australia’s central bank raised its main cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.35 percent, its first hike in more than a decade. 

S.Korea April CPI growth hits over 13-year high, tops expectations 

South Korea’s consumer prices rose much faster than expected in April, and at their fastest pace in more than 13 years, government data showed on Tuesday.

Statistics Korea showed the country’s CPI increased 4.8 percent in April from a year before, up from a 4.1 percent rise in the previous month.

It was the fastest annual growth since October 2008 and stood above the central bank’s 2 percent target for a 13th consecutive month.

Employment boost keeps Irish manufacturing growth booming — PMI

Rapid Irish manufacturing growth continued at a similar level in April to the previous month as the strongest boost to employment in almost a year mostly offset a slight slowdown in new orders and output growth, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The AIB S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell slightly to 59.1 from 59.4 in March. That was still among the highest marks set in nearly 24 years of data collection.

“The Irish data for April paint a very similar picture to March, with strong growth in orders, output and employment, but less confidence on the outlook for business activity and continuing very elevated inflationary pressures,” AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan said.

Australia’s central bank hikes rates 25 bps to 0.35 percent

Australia’s central bank on Tuesday raised its main cash rate by a surprisingly large 25 basis points to 0.35 percent, its first hike in more than a decade, and flagged further tightening to come as it runs down the curtain on pandemic stimulus.

Wrapping up its May policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia said now was the right time to begin withdrawing some of the extraordinary monetary support that was put in place to help the economy during the pandemic.

A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a rise to 0.25 percent given inflation had shocked by surging to 20-year highs in the March quarter. 

German unemployment sinks in April as pandemic measures ease

German unemployment fell in April, Labour Office figures showed on Tuesday, though the continued recovery prompted by the easing of coronavirus pandemic measures was slowed by the war in Ukraine.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 13,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.287 million.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a decrease of 15,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 5.0 percent.

China’s 2022 GDP forecast cut to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent on COVID hit

Fitch said on Tuesday it has cut China’s GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent, saying pandemic-related disruptions have had an impact on the country’s economy in the first two quarters of the year.

The rating agency said it still expects a quarter-over-quarter GDP contraction in the second quarter, before the economy starts to recover.

Fitch raised its 2023 growth forecast for the country slightly higher to 5.2 percent from 5.1 percent.

Topics: Macro Snapshot South Korea

Pfizer keeps COVID sales forecast unchanged as pandemic curbs ease: Reuters

Pfizer keeps COVID sales forecast unchanged as pandemic curbs ease: Reuters
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters



Pfizer keeps COVID sales forecast unchanged as pandemic curbs ease: Reuters
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Pfizer Inc. maintained sales forecasts for its COVID products on Tuesday after a series of hikes to the sales outlook for its COVID-19 vaccine last year, in a sign that dizzying growth has slowed, according to Reuters.

Several countries across the globe have eased pandemic-linked restrictions and relaxed rules related to masking and quarantines, even as cases rise in some regions.

Diminished concern over COVID among both patients and governments could generate uncertainty over Pfizer’s ability to exceed sales forecasts for its vaccine and pill, Citi analyst Andrew Baum said in a research note.

The company said it expects $22 billion in sales of its COVID pill Paxlovid this year, compared with analysts’ average expectation of $26.1 billion.

Pfizer had previously said its forecast for $22 billion in Paxlovid sales only represents a fraction of the 120 million courses the company is able to manufacture this year.

The company’s reluctance to lift that forecast could suggest a dearth of new sales contracts for the pill during the first quarter.

In prepared remarks for the company’s conference call with investors, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the company had seen a significant pickup in the drug’s use in the United States recently, and that some countries experiencing recent outbreaks had asked for more treatment courses.

“We expect the recent trends to expand access, as well as inquiries received from governments as the virus mutates and causes spikes in infections around the world, to result in increased orders in the coming months,” Bourla said.

The drugmaker also reiterated its forecast of $32 billion in sales from the vaccine it developed with BioNTec. It had raised the forecast for the vaccine’s sales every quarter in 2021.

Pfizer expects to submit data supporting authorization of a three-dose regimen of the vaccine for children under the age of 5 to US regulators by early June. The US Food and Drug Administration has already scheduled meetings later in June to consider authorization in that age group.

The company is also working on a potential update of its vaccine to combat the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which it hopes will help provide broad coverage in the fall.

Pfizer earned $1.67 per share excluding items in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv, beating estimates for $1.47 per share.

Sales of the COVID-19 vaccine were higher than analysts had forecast in the quarter as they had been booked earlier, according to SVB Securities analyst Mani Foroohar. Foroohar said that the front loading of sales was “a clear signal of slowing in the vaccine end market.”

Pfizer’s shares were down about 1.2 percent in premarket trading.

Topics: Pfizer COVID-19

US stocks open flat as market eyes Fed, Ukraine: AFP

US stocks open flat as market eyes Fed, Ukraine: AFP
Updated 22 min 10 sec ago
AFP



US stocks open flat as market eyes Fed, Ukraine: AFP
Updated 22 min 10 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Tuesday amid elevated volatility as markets awaited a key Federal Reserve decision and monitored ongoing developments in Ukraine, according to AFP.

After a topsy-turvy session Monday in which stocks ended the session modestly higher, equities were zig-zagging again early Tuesday.

“The markets remain edgy, as the Fed is expected to be aggressive in this monetary policy tightening cycle,” Charles Schwab investment bank said in a note.

“Moreover, sentiment continues to be hampered by the ongoing war in Ukraine, the recent jump in interest rates, the continued rally in the US dollar, and the economic impact of the covid lockdowns in China.”

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1 percent to 33,013.97.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,159.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 12,542.79.

Analysts broadly expect the Fed on Wednesday to increase the benchmark lending rate by a half point in a bid to counter inflation.

Worries about the Fed’s moves have pressured stocks for months, prompting debate on the extent that the monetary policy shift has been baked into the market already.

Investors are also watching developments in Russia.

Michael Carpenter, US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Russia plans to “annex” two eastern regions of Ukraine battered by its invasion after failing to overthrow the government in Kyiv.

— AFP

Topics: US Stocks Wall Street US Federal Reserve

Mexico's president in touch with leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile for lithium association

Mexico's president in touch with leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile for lithium association
Updated 53 min 22 sec ago
Reuters



Mexico's president in touch with leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile for lithium association
Updated 53 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference on Tuesday that he has been in touch with the leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile to create a lithium association.

Mexico's Congress last month passed a bill to nationalize lithium, tightening control of strategic mineral resources, as Lopez Obrador vowed to review all contracts to exploit the metal.

Topics: economy LITHIUM electric vehicles electric battery Metals

Dubai's VARA becomes world's first state regulator in metaverse

Dubai’s VARA becomes world’s first state regulator in metaverse
Updated 44 min 23 sec ago
Arab News



Dubai’s VARA becomes world’s first state regulator in metaverse
Updated 44 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, also known as VARA, has announced its entry into the metaverse, by establishing its metaverse headquarters, making it the first regulator to have a presence in the emerging digital space.

According to a statement, the MetaHQ, as it will be known, will serve as the primary channel to engage global virtual asset service providers, industry thought leaders and international regulatory authorities.

The authority will use a platform called The Sandbox, which allows users to create, sell, and purchase digital assets.

Read More: DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities

“Today, VARA joins the metaverse to become Dubai’s — and the metaverse's — first government authority, ushering in a new era in which Dubai government utilizes modern innovations to extend its services and regulatory power to audiences in an open technological expanse, without constraints or borders,” said Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He added: “VARA has been established as a mission-focused regulator, to nurture and safely scale a rapidly decentralising business landscape founded on four cornerstone principles — secure cross-border interoperability, informed investor adoption, market protection prioritization and responsible industry participation.” 

Topics: economy Dubai UAE Metaverse

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters



Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Greece and Bulgaria said on Tuesday a new liquefied natural gas facility to be built off the northern Greek port of Alexandroupolis would help create a new gas route for Europe and cut reliance on Russian gas at a crucial moment.

Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine prompted the United States and its allies to impose the most severe sanctions in modern history on Russia.

Moscow has warned it will respond in kind and last week its gas exporter Gazprom cut off supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for refusing to pay in roubles, with gas prices soaring on fears more states could be hit.

“Our countries all together are ready to assume a new crucial role in Europe’s new energy map,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at an event to mark the start of implementing the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Alexandroupolis.

“Recent blackmails by Moscow over natural gas make this cooperation not only necessary but urgent.”

European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia attended the ceremony.

Greece has been supplying Bulgaria with gas since it was cut off by Russia.

“The economic blackmail of the Kremlin against my country and the European Union will not succeed, because we will oppose it and today’s event is a proof of that,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said.

The new FSRU, which will be anchored about 18 kilometers (11 miles) off Alexandroupolis port and carry gas to the shore via a 28 kilometer long pipeline, is expected to start operations at the end of 2023.

It will be able to regasify 5.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of LNG annually and store 153,500 cubic meters.

Greece has one LNG terminal off Athens.

With the new Alexandroupolis terminal and other projects in the pipeline, it could triple its regasification capacity by the end of 2023, Mitsotakis said.

The Alexandroupolis terminal will be built by Gastrade, owned by Greece’s Copelouzos family, at a cost of 360 million euros ($378 million).

Greek gas utility DEPA, Bulgaria’s Bulgartransgaz and Greek gas operator DESFA are also participating in the project, which will complement a new gas link between the Greek town of Komotini and Bulgaria’s Stara Zagora, the so-called Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB), expected to become operational later this year.

Topics: economy energy Oil Russia gas LNG terminal LNG Greece Bulgaria EU

