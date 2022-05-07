You are here

Jason Day handles rain, expands lead at Wells Fargo

Jason Day handles rain, expands lead at Wells Fargo
It was a wet blanket of a day in the Wells Fargo Championship. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Jason Day handles rain, expands lead at Wells Fargo

Jason Day handles rain, expands lead at Wells Fargo
  • Day expected a grind and got one, shooting a 3-under 67 in steady rain Friday to expand his lead to three shots
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

POTOMAC, Md.: Jason Day shook his head vigorously after holing an 11-footer for birdie on his ninth hole at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm — not out of disgust, but to whip the excess water off his cap. For the rest of the round, Day shed the hat entirely.
Whatever it took to get through a wet blanket of a day in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Day expected a grind and got one, shooting a 3-under 67 in steady rain Friday to expand his lead to three shots. Going for his first victory in four years, the former No. 1 player was at 10-under 130 through two rounds and relishing the chance to relax and watch the rest of the field try to stay dry.
“I’m looking forward to it. It’s nice to be back in the mix, nice to be leading. It’s still two more days left, so I can’t get too far ahead of myself,” Day said.
The rain didn’t stop for long in the afternoon as the scoring average at par-70 TPC Potomac ballooned to 72.6, three shots higher than Thursday. More rain, unseasonable cold and stronger wind were expected Saturday, followed by even colder temperatures Sunday.
Day got a tip from playing partner Max Homa, who was his closest pursuer after a 66. Homa told Day he flinched because water dripped from the bill of his cap onto his putter, causing him to ram his birdie attempt 6 feet by on the par-4 18th. Homa tossed the hat to caddie Joe Greiner before making the comebacker.
Day played his second nine holes hatless, a rare sight on the PGA Tour.
“I mean, not many times you see this hair, but hopefully this weather can kind of go away and we can have hats on for the weekend,” he said.
Day and Homa were grouped with Rickie Fowler, all past Wells Fargo champions at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament is making a one-and-done appearance at TPC Potomac because its usual venue is hosting the Presidents Cup in September.
The course is just fine by tour standards, but the weather couldn’t be much worse for early May in the mid-Atlantic. Shots from the first cut of rough sent water splashing off the clubface, and dollar bill-sized divots landed in the fairway with a loud thud.
Nobody spent much time fussing over the ball in the group of Day, Homa and Fowler, who shot 72 and was eight shots back. Day didn’t bother to take down the gallery ropes before hitting a flop shot from well left of the 17th green, and Homa efficiently took relief from an embedded lie without waiting for a rules official.
Day was pleased his retooled swing held up even when he felt out of rhythm.
“When you have conditions like this, it’s really hard to commit to a shot because you’re going in there and you’re doing it kind of a lot quicker than your normal pre-shot routine,” Day said. “You have to force yourself to hit the shot and trust that.”
Homa opened with an eagle and made five more birdies in a round he wasn’t sure he’d finish.
“I told Joe this morning I thought we might get to 8. The greens have held up really well,” Homa said. “We did just play 18 full holes in the rain, so it’s hard to say we got hooked up, but maybe, who knows. I’m just happy to be done.”
Denny McCarthy, from nearby Rockville, was the only player in the afternoon to challenge the top of the leaderboard. He had six straight one-putt greens around the turn, four of them to save par, and shot 69 to finish at 6 under, joining Luke List (66), James Hahn (68) and Kurt Kitayama (67). Keegan Bradley had the low round of the day, a 65 that left him five shots back.
Rory McIlroy, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 7, shot 73 to finish at even par. Matthew Wolff, who shot an out-of-nowhere 65 on Thursday, fell back with a 73.
A day after he told a rules official he “can’t wait to leave this tour,” Sergio Garcia was 5 under at the turn but bogeyed two of his final three holes for a 71. He was eight shots back and declined to speak to reporters for the second straight day.
Morgan Hoffmann, making a long-shot bid to keep his tour card after two years away from golf because of muscular dystrophy, missed the cut with rounds of 73 and 80. He has one start remaining on a major medical extension and needs a tie for second to earn full status for the rest of the season.

Topics: Jason Day Wells Fargo Championship

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe forced to clarify divisive comments by Saint-Maximin

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe forced to clarify divisive comments by Saint-Maximin
Updated 07 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe forced to clarify divisive comments by Saint-Maximin

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe forced to clarify divisive comments by Saint-Maximin
  • The French forward sparked controversy among fans, and some within the club, when he told So Foot magazine that he would have more assists if he had better players around him
  • Howe said: ‘Allan’s quotes didn’t come across in the way that he meant them to … We will be speaking with the squad and making sure there are no fall-outs’
Updated 07 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Coach Eddie Howe has defended Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin after seemingly divisive comments by the player in the French press this week about his teammates sparked controversy.

The Frenchman told So Foot magazine that he would have more assists if he had better players around him. Both Howe and the player moved quickly to clarify the potentially inflammatory statement.

Following last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool, Saint-Maximin was quoted as saying: “Those who have played with me know very well that in terms of pure quality, I have nothing to envy from (Liverpool winger) Sadio Mane.

“The day when I have a player capable of finishing the actions (from my assists), I will have seasons with 10-15 assists and I will change opinions in the people’s heads.

“Doing things that make an impression, changing the rules, that’s the goal. Like what Michael Jordan managed to do. Jordan, he changed some people’s lives, he gave people work, and that’s the beauty of it.”

Saint-Maximin’s comments did not go down well with the Newcastle fans, and Arab News understands some within the Magpies’ ranks did not appreciate them either. The player took steps to head off any lingering issues with teammates by explaining the comments to Howe, and providing clarity in the dressing room.

“Allan’s quotes didn’t come across in the way that he meant them to,” said Howe. “He was concerned yesterday. In no way did he mean to damage the team or unity. It wasn’t in the context that he meant, although it happened. We will be speaking with the squad and making sure there are no fall-outs.”

Howe also revealed Saint-Maximin is unlikely to face a club fine over the incident.

“Ideally, I wouldn’t want any of my players speaking about anything other than themselves or their own career,” he said. “Players don’t need to talk about other players or other players from other clubs. For me, it’s always about us and protecting the team and everything we say. It’s about giving off united and positive messages, even in difficult moments.

“(I have) no concerns over his mood. I don’t think he’ll be fined for that situation; it’s more a case of education and making sure players know what we expect.”

Saint-Maximin posted a message on Twitter to explain his comments. He said they were not intended to be negative and he was simply speaking “like any fan would.”

He wrote: “The interview I did with So Foot has been taken out of context and shortened on Twitter. I never said anything negative about my teammates, I simply said as any Newcastle fan would that I was looking forward to having an even better team so that we could progress collectively. And that as a result I could also progress individually.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Allan Saint-Maximin

Saudi sport minister attends Olympic Council of Asia meeting in Uzbekistan

Saudi sport minister attends Olympic Council of Asia meeting in Uzbekistan
Updated 07 May 2022
SPA

Saudi sport minister attends Olympic Council of Asia meeting in Uzbekistan

Saudi sport minister attends Olympic Council of Asia meeting in Uzbekistan
Updated 07 May 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal on Friday concluded his official visit to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, to attend the 77th meeting of the Executive Office of the Olympic Council of Asia.
Prince Abdulaziz, who is also president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and vice president of the Olympic Council of Asia, attended the meeting, which was chaired by Acting President of Olympic Council of Asia Randhir Singh, in the presence of Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice chairman of the committee, member of the Executive Office and chairman of the council’s Education Committee.
The meeting adopted the decision to postpone the date of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, which was scheduled to be held in China in September, to next year, due to developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic in that country, which may hinder the participation of many athletes in the tournament.
The meeting also agreed to cancel this year’s edition of the Asian Youth Games, which was scheduled to be held in Shantou, China.
On the sidelines of his visit to Tashkent, Prince Abdulaziz signed a memorandum of understanding between the committee and its Olympic and Paralympic counterparts in Uzbekistan to enhance cooperation and joint coordination in the field between the two countries.
He also attended an official celebration, which was held by the Uzbek Olympic Committee to mark the 30th anniversary of the committee’s founding, in the presence of a number of Uzbek officials and sports figures.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Mounir El-Desouky COVID-19 Coronavirus

African Champions League semifinals hoping to match European drama

African Champions League semifinals hoping to match European drama
Updated 06 May 2022
John Duerden

African Champions League semifinals hoping to match European drama

African Champions League semifinals hoping to match European drama
  • Reigning champions Al-Ahly have a third straight title in sight when they face ES Setif of Algeria, while Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca take on Luanda of Angola
Updated 06 May 2022
John Duerden

Once again, the UEFA Champions League semifinals have provided high levels of drama and excitement, with Real Madrid’s almost unbelievable late heroics against Manchester City on Wednesday coming 24 hours after Villarreal gave Liverpool a mighty scare.

Now it remains to be seen if Africa’s last four can provide similar entertainment in the coming days, starting with the first legs on Saturday.

If there is an African version of Real Madrid then it is Al-Ahly, and the Egyptian powerhouse will meet ES Setif of Algeria on Saturday.

While the team from Cairo cannot quite match Madrid’s 13 continental titles, they are by far the most successful in their own region, with an impressive 10 CAF Champions League wins. Like Los Blancos, the Red Giants love international competition and are also on course for a third successive win.

Like Madrid, they do not always make it easy, but usually find a way to find a way. Al-Ahly came second in their group and back-to-back defeats at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns put progression in doubt before wins against Sudanese opposition in the last two games. It was followed by a tight 3-2 aggregate win over Raja Casablanca at the quarterfinal stage. 

There are differences between the most successful African and European clubs, however. Real Madrid have already sewn up the Spanish title, but for the second season in succession, continental exertions are having an effect at home. Two draws and a defeat in the last three league games have seen Al-Ahly fall eight points behind city rivals Zamalek. They may have three games in hand, but it is starting to remind of last year when the Reds had too many commitments overseas and, in the end, were unable to close the domestic gap. 

Coach Pitso Mosimane has come in for some criticism. Former Al-Ahly star Ahmed Koshary said after the latest league setback, a 1-1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra, that “the players are not showing team spirit, which is something we are not used to at Al-Ahly.”

He added: “Some starting 11 players don’t even deserve to be at the club. Right now, we look like a small club. Al-Ahly need to take a stand; there are many problems, not just wasting chances.”

Taha Ismail is another club legend unhappy with what he is seeing. “The team is suffering on the physical level, the build-up is extremely slow, and the counterattacks are very slow as well. The performance is disappointing and it doesn’t show the club’s spirit.”

Mosimane took the job in September 2020 and led the club to back-to-back Champions League wins, as well as third place at the FIFA Club World Cup this year, but it is far from the first time that he has been criticized by former players. 

“We are having difficulties scoring goals,” the South African said on Saturday. “It’s easy to just say we don’t score goals, which is true, but you have to analyze everything. I understand that we are losing points we should get, and I agree with that. Also, good criticism is a source of motivation to me and my players. And if you’re worried about other people winning the league, don’t worry, we’ll beat those people.”

Beating ES Setif is the priority with the first leg in Cairo on Saturday and the return match in Algiers a week later. The 2014 champions, sitting in mid-table at home, have not exactly set the tournament  alight so far, winning three and losing three in the group stage and winning the quarterfinal against Esperance de Tunis 1-0 on aggregate.

On the face of it, this is not going to be a high-scoring battle between two talented attacking outfits like Manchester City and Real Madrid. Setif have scored just seven goals in eight games so far, but then you never know. Al-Ahly will be without the injured midfielder Akram Tawfik and Moroccan center-back Badr Benoun, while the Algerians are without their own center-back Hocine Laribi, who was injured against in the previous round’s win over Tunis. 

If Setif’s game against the defending champions looks tight, the other last-four encounter offers a greater possibility of a European-style epic semifinal, as Wydad take on Luanda.

The Moroccan league leaders were top scorers in the group stage with 15 goals and Petro were the fourth-highest with nine. The Angolans, with tournament top scorer Tiago Azulao, are not just there to make up the numbers in an Arabian-dominated knockout stage. They defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 in the quarters, knocking out the South African giants who were the best-performing team in the group stage, finishing six points above Al-Ahly.

Meanwhile, the men from Casablanca edged out CR Belouizdad of Algeria, scoring the only goal in 180 minutes of football.

The two met in the group stage. Luanda won the first meeting 2-1, but lost the return 5-1, though by that time both teams had already booked their places in the knockout stages. There should be goals, especially as Petro defender Diogenes Joao is an injury doubt. Wydad will miss their Libyan winger Muaid Ellafi.

It remains to be seen if there are European levels of excitement on display, but one thing is for sure: Like Real Madrid, Al-Ahly can never be counted out on the international stage.

Topics: African Champions League real madrid Al-Ahly

ABT Sportsline confirm return to Formula E for season 9 and Gen3 era

ABT Sportsline confirm return to Formula E for season 9 and Gen3 era
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

ABT Sportsline confirm return to Formula E for season 9 and Gen3 era

ABT Sportsline confirm return to Formula E for season 9 and Gen3 era
  • The German team was involved in the first seven seasons of the all-electric series but took a hiatus in the ongoing eighth
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

ABT Sportsline has confirmed they will return to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from the beginning of the Gen3 era, starting in 2023.

The German outfit will enter as a customer team and make their way back to Formula E having been a fixture throughout the championship’s first seven seasons. Despite a hiatus in season eight, ABT can still count themselves among the most successful teams in Formula E history, with 47 podiums and 1,380 points to their name.

The team won the first ever Formula E race in Beijing in 2014 while Lucas di Grassi steered to the drivers’ title in 2017. ABT sealed the teams’ crown a season later and partnered with Audi between 2017 and 2021.

“Formula E has always had a big place in our hearts and we have never made a secret of the fact that we want to be back,” said Hans-Juergen Abt, managing partner. Abt and the team’s aim is to put together a perfect package alongside Head of Sports Marketing Director Harry Unflath and CEO Thomas Biermaier.

“After the internal kick-off, we are now talking to our current and potential partners. The goal is to bring a strong team to the championship, both on and off track,” he added.

“We have always been in contact with Formula E and the FIA, had many discussions and have received great support from the whole team around Alejandro (Agag), Alberto (Longo), Jamie (Reigle) and Frédéric (Bertrand),” said Biermaier. The result is that ABT has expressed its intention to take over the 12th license for season nine.

ABT has secured a powertrain supplier for 2023, which they will announce shortly, and discussions are already underway as the privateer aims to secure a pair of “clever” drivers to leverage every possible advantage at the start of Formula E’s new era.

“As far as our two drivers are concerned, we have very clear ideas,” added Biermaier. “We will probably start as underdogs, unlike last time as a factory team. That’s why it’s all the more important that we have quick and clever drivers in the cockpit, who fit in well with us. The first talks are exciting and very positive, so I’m sure we’ll have our team together soon.”

“I am delighted to welcome ABT back to where they belong in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer, Formula E. “ABT is a proven success story in Formula E with record-setting points and podium finishes so their return after a season out to be part of the Gen3 era is positive for fans and the sport.”

Meanwhile Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO, said: “Formula E is the pinnacle of all-electric motorsport so it’s natural that teams and manufacturers leading the electric mobility revolution want to be part of the championship.”

“In season nine we will introduce two game-changing developments designed to enhance the appeal of racing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. First, we debut the Gen3 race car which will set the standard in performance, efficiency and sustainability. Second, we introduce new financial regulations to underpin competitive balance and financial sustainability for our teams.

“Together, they create an environment for competitive racing and long-term growth. We look forward to seeing ABT embrace these opportunities as they return to Formula E in Gen3.”

Frédéric Bertrand, director Formula E and innovative sport activities at the FIA, said: “I’m delighted that a team so closely associated with Formula E since the beginning has expressed its clear intention to return to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from next season and to feature on the first grid of the new Gen3 era. ABT has solid references in the series, and more broadly in motorsport as a whole, and its commitment underscores the appeal of both Formula E and the new Gen3 car launched in Monaco recently.”

Topics: ABT Sportsline Formula E racing

5 things to look out for as Saudi Pro League returns to action

5 things to look out for as Saudi Pro League returns to action
Updated 06 May 2022
John Duerden

5 things to look out for as Saudi Pro League returns to action

5 things to look out for as Saudi Pro League returns to action
  • After a quiet April due to AFC Champions League action and Ramadan break, there are plenty of issues to be resolved at the top and bottom of the league table
Updated 06 May 2022
John Duerden

It has been a stop and start season in the Saudi Professional League but it got moving again on Thursday as Al-Ahli drew 2-2 with Al-Batin and Al-Ettifaq climbed out of the bottom three by thrashing Al-Taawoun in a relegation six pointer. There is still plenty of action to come in the next few days and here are five talking points.

Only Al-Ittihad can stop Al-Ittihad winning title

With 14 wins out of their 16 last games, it is no surprise that Al-Ittihad are in control of the title race. There were eyebrows raised in Jeddah on Tuesday evening as their closest challengers, Al-Hilal, slipped up and lost to Al-Feiha — one of the defending champions’ two games in hand. It means that the Tigers have to collect just eight points from their remaining five games regardless of what Al-Hilal do. A first title since 2009 is within reach and defeating Al-Fateh will be a massive step towards the championship.

While Al-Hilal have been busy in Asia, Al-Ittihad have played a couple of friendlies and should be fit and raring to go. Long-time absentee Ahmed Hegazi is finally back. The Egyptian centre-back, perhaps the best in the league, hasn’t played since picking up an injury in the African Cup of Nations in January, but is fit again. With the cushion that the leaders have, coach Cosmin Contra may not bring the 31-year-old straight into the team and can afford to be patient. He also has a wealth of attacking options.

It is looking very good and the only team that can stop Al-Ittihad is Al-Ittihad. They are almost there and just have to keep their nerve against a team that theoretically is not safe from relegation on paper but in practice does not have much to play for.

Al-Faisaly need to bring Asian form to the league

The men from Dammam took a break from their relegation scrap to finish top of their Asian Champions League group last month, finishing above big guns such as Al-Sadd. It was an impressive achievement and should boost their confidence as they look to preserve their top-flight status. Their league form had improved with seven points coming from the last three games but they are just two points above the drop zone and need to be careful.

New signing Martin Boyle impressed in Asia and the Australian winger provides another outlet for a team that sometimes has problems finding the target. If Boyle can maintain his early promise and the backline, which conceded just four times in six Asian games, can stay tight, then all should be well.

The Riyadh derby is a big one

It is hard to know which is better preparation for the final few games of the season. Is it better to do what Al-Shabab did and play six games in the Asian Champions League? Or to rest and play some friendlies, as Al-Nassr have done? As things stand Al-Nassr are third and Al-Shabab fourth, just a point behind. After Al-Hilal’s defeat, the winner of this game will go into second place.

Al-Shabab’s form at home prior to the continental action was a little patchy, but under new coach Marius Sumudica they return to league action full of confidence after collecting 16 points out of 18, more than any other in the group stage. That should stand the team in good stead heading into this major clash.

Al-Nassr are likely to provide a tougher test than the recent Asian ones, however. They may be without star striker Vincent Aboubakar due to injury and there are doubts as to whether Uruguayan forward Jonathan Rodriguez will be fit but there is still plenty of talent in the yellow ranks. It should be quite a game.

Big game for Al-Hilal and Damac

It goes without saying that after losing earlier in the week Al-Hilal have to win at home to have even the slimmest chance of catching Al-Ittihad. The clash is not all about the Asian champions, however. It is a massive one for Damac who will want to end an amazing season on a high. They are going to finish at least fifth and achieve their highest finish in the league, though they are not going to match those heady days a third of the way through the season when they were top.

A run of just two wins in 10 saw the team slide out of the top four but they have recovered to win four of the last five with the one defeat coming against the leaders. There is still a faint chance of getting back into the top four as they are only five points behind Al-Shabab. But the important thing is to end the season with a good run of form and start building for the next campaign.

Relegation scrap is one of the fiercest ever

There are plenty of leagues around the world that are approaching the final stretches of the season. Few though can have the kind of intense bottom half battle that is going on in Saudi Arabia.

With most teams having five games left, it is theoretically possible for any outside the top five to go down. That is unlikely but any of the eight teams in the bottom half of the table could be in for the dreaded drop. Al-Raed are in ninth and just four points clear of trouble. They can’t relax. Only Al-Hazm are cut adrift at the bottom. It would be a brave person indeed who predicted which two of the other seven clubs will join them in the second tier. The great thing for the neutral is that a lot of these teams are playing each other in the coming games so the drama should continue right until the end.

Topics: Saudi Pro League Al-Batin Al-Ettifaq

