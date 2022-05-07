Set to achieve mission of developing a world-class aviation infrastructure

John Selden is the CEO of NEOM Airport and Airline.

Before taking over his current position, Selden was the general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Selden visited Saudi Arabia in December 2019, led by the US-Saudi Business Council, along with his counterparts from Dallas and Seattle to attend seminars on airport management and construction.

To achieve his mission of developing a world-class aviation infrastructure, he has recruited the brightest minds from all over the world.

Once up and running, NEOM will feature the latest innovations in urban design, mobility and sustainability. The gigaproject aims to become the technology hub of the Kingdom and a textbook case study for smart-city development and innovation.

The future city is a crucial modernization project driven by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking, and diversity — all supported by a progressive law compatible with international norms and conducive to economic development and growth.

Selden joined Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in October 2018 after a stint as deputy general manager at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. He has over 30 years of aviation experience, including serving as a navy commander and a commercial pilot.