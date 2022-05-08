You are here

G7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia

G7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia
Flags of G7 countries against world map background. (Shutterstock)
Updated 08 May 2022
Reuters

G7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia

G7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia
Updated 08 May 2022
Reuters

The Group of Seven leaders said in a joint statement on Sunday that they will reinforce Russia’s economic isolation and “elevate” a campaign against Russian elites who support President Vladimir Putin.

After meeting virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the leaders said they would cut off key services on which Russia depends, reinforcing the isolation of Russia “across all sectors of its economy.”

They also committed to phasing out dependency on Russian energy, including by banning imports of Russian oil.
“(W)e will continue and elevate our campaign against the financial elites and family members, who support President Putin in his war effort and squander the resources of the Russian people,” the statement added.

The United States on Sunday unveiled sanctions against three Russian television stations, banned Americans from providing accounting and consulting services to Russians, and sanctioned executives from Gazprombank to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin calls the invasion a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an unprovoked war.

 

LONDON: Britain announced on Sunday it will increase tariffs on platinum and palladium imports from Russia and Belarus in a new package of sanctions targeting 1.7 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) of trade, which it said aimed to further weaken Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.
Import tariffs on a range of products will be raised by 35 percentage points, Britain said, while it will also ban exports of goods such as chemicals, plastics, rubber and machinery to Russia, worth a combined 250 million pounds ($310 million).
The UK government will legislate for the new sanctions in due course, it said.
Britain is acting in concert with its Western allies to try to cripple the Russian economy as punishment for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and it has already sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and businesses.
Russia, a leading producer of platinum and palladium, has called the invasion it launched in February a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarizing and “denazifying” its neighbor.
British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said more than 4 billion pounds of goods would be subject to import and export sanctions, doing “significant damage to Putin’s war effort.” They mark a third wave of sanctions against Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.
“Working closely with our allies we can and will thwart Putin’s ambitions,” Sunak said in a statement. 

The UK has slapped a range of sanctions on Russian companies and individuals since Russia invaded Ukraine with Belarusian help in February.

Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility

Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility
Updated 11 min 40 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility

Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility
  • Kingdom’s aviation industry is scaling new heights, aiming to generate $100 million by 2030
Updated 11 min 40 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: Aviation experts and leaders will gather from all over the world to attend the Future Aviation Forum, a two-day event to showcase the advancements in international air travel, even as Saudi Arabia aims to generate $100 million from the aviation sector by 2030.

Led by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the event will feature over 120 speakers and two thousand attendees with 40 sessions revolving around passenger experience, sustainability, and post-covid recovery.

Among other sunrise sectors, the Kingdom’s aviation industry is scaling new heights to realize the ambitious Vision 2030 blueprint.

The transport and logistics sector is already in the spotlight with NEOM, the Kingdom’s $500 billion development project, toying with the idea of flying taxis to establish vertical logistics services integrated with zero-emission public transit systems.

The giga-project late last year announced a joint venture with German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter to build and operate the world’s first bespoke public vertical mobility system.

NEOM confirmed that operations would commence within two to three years after placing an order for 15 Volocopter all-electric, air-mobility taxis.

The initial order includes ten VoloCity intra-city aircraft and five VoloDrone logistics aircraft, an all-electric, heavy-lift payload drone.

If this was not enough, Airbus last month inked a deal with The Helicopter Company, one of the first licensed helicopter operators in the Kingdom backed by the Public Investment Fund, to build a global urban air mobility ecosystem.

NEOM's Oxagon City. (Supplied)

The agreement will introduce a new fleet of helicopters set to operate in the Kingdom, besides decarbonizing the flight operations of Airbus products in THC’s airplanes.

THC presently operates ten H125 helicopters and, with the agreement, will further add 20 H145s and six ACH160s with options to increase the fleet further.

Family-owned investment firm Jameel Investment Management Company is also participating in the flying taxis industry in Saudi Arabia.

The firm has recently participated in a $590 million Series C funding round in Santa Cruz-based aviation company Joby Aviation.

The company aims to support the growth of the air mobility ecosystem by providing electric air taxis to shuttle passengers in congested city streets.

“Air taxi service is still in the early stages of commercialization, but one that has the potential to completely transform the future of mobility,” Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said in a statement.

“We are excited to be a part of this new chapter for the sector, bringing fast, affordable, and zero-emissions air mobility to Saudi Arabia and the wider Mena region,” he added.

Dubai's Museum of the Future partners with pathfinders to rewrite future

Dubai’s Museum of the Future partners with pathfinders to rewrite future
Updated 16 min 45 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

Dubai’s Museum of the Future partners with pathfinders to rewrite future

Dubai’s Museum of the Future partners with pathfinders to rewrite future
  • The modern architectural marvel tells a story of the future through interactive exhibitions
Updated 16 min 45 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: Symbolizing Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s futuristic vision and modernity of the UAE, the Museum of the Future is a cultural landmark and a center for future innovations that has turned the heads of all UAE citizens.

In contrast with traditional museums that showcase fragments of the past, the museum provides a window into the future in a scientific attempt to understand its variables, challenges, and challenges to come. The nine-floor building stands out in a city where skyscrapers and long streets surround fast-food chains.

About 77-feet tall, the modern architectural marvel tells a story of the future through interactive exhibitions that invite people to experience never-seen-before technology and humanity’s home in outer space, WAM added.

Embossed in Arabic calligraphy on 1,024 stainless steel panels on the museum’s facade is a message of hope for the future.

“The museum will create a global platform for pioneers, innovators and critical thinkers to exchange ideas, concepts and visions to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development and shape a fair future that works for everyone,” said Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, minister of cabinet affairs and chairman of the Museum of the Future in a statement to WAM.

Strategic partnerships

As part of its mission to be a key laboratory for futuristic and innovative technological solutions that address humanity’s greatest challenges, the Museum of the Future signed strategic partnerships with numerous global brands and national institutions in March.

The museum has partnered with these institutions to generate and test ideas, especially in developing areas related to society’s challenges, including health, education, smart cities, energy, and transportation.

The partners include Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai’s Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Holding, Emirates airline, Audi, SAP, PepsiCo and Visa.

The partnership between RTA and Audi will contribute to studying the future mobility of cities and communities. Soon, it will offer a range of creative ideas and solutions from around the world to develop smart mobility options.

Through the DEWA partnership, advanced technologies will be tested to produce renewable and clean energy, build low-carbon urban societies, and promote sustainable development.

By partnering with Dubai Municipality, the Museum of the Future identifies advanced technologies to replace traditional practices in urban planning, building infrastructure, developing urban areas, and designing cities that function sustainably using advanced materials, said WAM.

The museum’s partnership with SAP will highlight the company’s technological innovations and expertise, which address environmental, economic, and social challenges for the next generation. To help the world improve people’s lives, these technological advancements aim to provide a brighter future with zero emissions, zero waste, and zero inequality.

Preparing for the future

As part of its new Future Talks series in early March, the museum hosted Prof. Greg Clark, group adviser, future cities and new industries at HSBC Group.

“The main mission of the Museum of the Future is to bring together futurists and people with inspiring and innovative ideas about the future of humanity,” Al-Gergawi said.

German hospitality brand adds a touch of ultra-luxury to MENA with four new hotels

German hospitality brand adds a touch of ultra-luxury to MENA with four new hotels
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
Sara Hamdan

German hospitality brand adds a touch of ultra-luxury to MENA with four new hotels

German hospitality brand adds a touch of ultra-luxury to MENA with four new hotels
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
Sara Hamdan

DUBAI: German hotel giant Deutsche Hospitality, which operates Steigenberger Hotels under its umbrella brand, plans to expand its offering in the Middle East this year with the addition of four new hotels under different brands.

“We plan to double the number of rooms we manage in the region by the end of the year,” said Siegfried Nierhaus, vice president of Deutsche Hospitality Middle East. “The demand for luxury, even during and post COVID-19, has always been very strong, especially in the Middle East.”

Early this year, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tourism Development Fund of Saudi Arabia to launch and develop its new ultra-luxury brand in the region: Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels.

“We are actively working with our partners to select the best location and develop the hotel project,” Nierhaus told Arab News.

“Consumers are increasingly choosing experiences over things, and Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is the only brand that combines the distinctive Porsche Design lifestyle with a Steigenberger hotel’s hospitality and service quality.”

First order of business

Offering a minimum of 150 rooms, suites, and penthouses, the hotels will include a restaurant and lounge concept, exclusive meet-and-greet areas, and state-of-the-art health and beauty facilities, including a gym and wellness area.

Guests will also benefit from an individualized journey at every touchpoint, driven by the hotel’s focus on hyper-personalization, innovation, and a functional approach.

“With international and domestic travel back on the rise, we are eager to present more unique experiences through our eight brands in more quality locations across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and beyond,” he said. “The region has bounced back extraordinarily, and we look forward to welcoming more guests into our various properties.”

His optimism is grounded in data. According to a Hotel Tech Report released this year, the travel and hospitality industry understandably turned upside down during the pandemic; global revenue for travel and tourism fell by an estimated 34.7 percent to about $447.4 billion in 2020.

Now compare this with the original 2020 forecast was $712 billion in revenue. However, the figures are quickly recovering, particularly in the luxury hospitality sector.

Deutsche Hospitality operates 23 properties in the Middle East and North Africa region, with expansion plans mainly in the luxury hospitality category.

According to Nierhaus, Middle Eastern hotels get most of their traffic from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Germany and Eastern Europe.

“Once China opens again, we believe that we will welcome back many Chinese customers,” he added. “The Middle East is a focus for our company, and we have, in Dubai, a full-fledged office with regional experts to support the development.”

By this year, the brand will open doors to two new properties: Al Hamra Residence and Al Hamra Village Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, and IntercityHotel Muscat, Oman, with plans for two more. In addition, Saudi Arabia is on the radar as a fresh territory.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the focus development areas for our group with many opportunities. The 2030 Vision is ambitious, and we would like to play our part in it with our hospitality expertise and global reach,” he said.

Algeria OKs purchase of 15 new aircraft for Air Algerie

Algeria OKs purchase of 15 new aircraft for Air Algerie
Updated 08 May 2022
Reuters

Algeria OKs purchase of 15 new aircraft for Air Algerie

Algeria OKs purchase of 15 new aircraft for Air Algerie
Updated 08 May 2022
Reuters

ALGIERS: The Algerian Cabinet has authorized the national airline, Air Algerie, to purchase 15 new aircraft to open new routes to African and Asian destinations, Algerian State TV said on Sunday citing a Cabinet statement.

Algeria recorded a total of 591,000 tourists in 2020, ranking 120th in the world in absolute terms, according to WorldData.info.

The tourism sector in Algeria accounts for 3.9 percent of the volume of exports, 9.5 percent of the productive investment rate and 8.1 percent of the gross domestic product.

