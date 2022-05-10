You are here

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Stock image Shutterstock
Updated 10 May 2022
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 10 May 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market crossed the 13,900-level for the first time in 16 years on Monday but gave up gains later in the day due to lower investor sentiment.

TASI, as the main index is known, closed flat at 13,814 points, and the parallel market Nomu dropped 0.3 percent to 23,475 points.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait all declined, with Dubai’s DFGMI dropping 2 percent. 

Bucking the regional trend, the Omani bourse added 0.5 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 shed 1.8 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $105.1 a barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $102.35 a barrel as of 9:22 a.m. Saudi time on Tuesday.

Stock news

Petrochemical firm SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. saw a near six-fold jump in its quarterly profits to SR2.5 billion ($670 million), buoyed by a surge in sales

The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, announced plans to issue Sukuk worth SR3.9 billion

PIF-owned digital security firm Elm’s shareholders approved SR3 per share as cash dividends for 2021

Amlak International for Real Estate Finance posted an 8 percent increase in first-quarter profits to SR27 million 

Shareholders of Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. approved a cash dividend of SR 1.5 per share for 2021

UAE-based Aventus Global, a fully-owned unit of Saudi marketing firm Tihama, signed a deal with Nextbite to transfer its assets and liabilities at a value of 3.7 million dirhams

Abdullah Al Othaim Investment Co. said it intends to proceed with an initial public offering of a 30 percent stake on Saudi Arabia’s main stock market

Saudi Exchange announced the delisting of Saudi Electricity Co. Sukuk 5113, after the state-owned company fully redeemed its sukuks

Saudi Industrial Investment Group reported a 23 percent profit drop during the first quarter to SR235 million due to higher feedstock costs

Shareholders of Mouwasat Medical Services Co. approved the board’s recommendation to distribute annual cash dividends of SR2.75 per share

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. turned from losses into profits of SR6.15 million during the first quarter of 2022

Seera Group Holding narrowed losses by 52 percent to SR63 million last quarter, driven by a rebound in travel

Jarir Marketing Co. said it will distribute dividends of SR2.05 per share after profits slightly slipped by 6 percent to reach SR251 million last quarter

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. managed to reduce its accumulated losses to 27.5 percent of capital, amounting to SR81.7 million

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: economy Stock Markets Tadawul Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Updated 13 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

Emirates signs agreements to develop new routes: Arabian Travel Market

Emirates signs agreements to develop new routes: Arabian Travel Market
Updated 13 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: Emirates and Royal Air Maroc have signed a partnership deal to develop new routes, according to a top executive of the Dubai-based carrier.

Speaking to Arab News at the Arabian Travel Market event in Dubai, Emirates Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim revealed the two airlines will offer more travel choices and connections between Dubai and Casablanca.

“We just signed now with Royal Air Maroc, just an hour ago, with a full-fledged cooperation on the codeshare,” he told Arab News.

From Casablanca and Dubai, both airlines will use a combined 209 destinations for their marketing codes, the statement said. 

As part of the codeshare agreement, customers will also benefit from more competitive fares on single-ticket, multi-journey flights and baggage transfers. Travel agents, online travel agencies, and retail sales offices are selling the new codeshare flights, according to a statement on Emirates.   

Kazim said Emirates will use the event to sign with more cities and the tourism boards, adding that Jamaica is waiting for an agreement to be rubber-stamped. 

He said that Abu Dhabi will be entering into an agreement with Emirates as well.

Emirates used the first day of the event to launch its fourth class premium economy, which will be available to passengers from June 1 2022.

“It is going to be high in demand,” said Kazim to Arab News. 

Regarding post-COVID-19 expansion plans, the executive said the company has recovered 90 percent of the network because its main focus was on returning to its pre-pandemic level.

Emirates plans to reach 200 percent of pre-covid levels by next year, Kazim concluded.

Topics: ATM2022

Crypto Moves — El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value

Crypto Moves — El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value
Updated 29 min 9 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Crypto Moves — El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value

Crypto Moves — El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value
Updated 29 min 9 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, down 4.4 percent to $31,748 as of 11:53 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,388, down 2.58 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

El Salvador buys more coins 

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter that his country has bought another 500 Bitcoins.

Since El Salvador has adopted cryptocurrency as legal tender, the Salvadoran government has purchased 2,301 Bitcoins.

“El Salvador just bought the dip! 500 coins at an average USD price of $30,744,” Bukele wrote on Twitter. 

Bukele’s tweet came as the crypto market lost billions, and the price of Bitcoin dropped more than 50 percent from its all-time high, according to Bitcoin.com. 

El Salvador became the first country to legally tender for Bitcoin alongside the US dollar in September last year.

The total Bitcoin holdings in El Salvador have lost more than $30 million in value, according to one estimate. 

However, Bukele remains bullish on Bitcoin and expects it to reach $100,000 this year.

El Salvador also plans to issue Bitcoin bonds but the launch date has not been set. 

El Salvador Treasury Minister Alejandro Zelaya explained that the market conditions and the Russia-Ukraine war have affected the bond issuance. 

“We are waiting for the right moment and the president says when … It depends on how the market is,” Zelaya said

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency ether El Salvador CRYPTO

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035
Updated 10 May 2022
Nour ElShaeri
WAEL MAHDI

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035
Updated 10 May 2022
Nour ElShaeri WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: One of the largest global aircraft manufacturers, Airbus, is pledging to manufacture a new zero-emission aircraft by 2035, according to a leading executive in the company.

With sustainability a key discussion point in the Future Aviation Forum, President at Airbus Africa and Middle East Mikail Houari told Arab News of the business’s plans in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the event.

Houari explained that Airbus first started to manufacture aircraft with 25 percent less emission and has taken the initiative for a zero-emission aircraft into serious matters to deliver by 2035.

“The market is expecting this from us, the market is asking for it, and as a leader in the industry we have the responsibility to drive the whole ecosystem into a sustainable value chain,” he explained.

He added that sustainability will be a key differentiator factor in the growth of aircraft manufacturers in the future, as aviation contributes 2.5 percent to global pollution.

“It’s not fair for people to say that aviation is a polluting industry, but it is true we represent two and half percent, and therefore we want to play our role in society, and we want to work on it,” Houari said.

Topics: FAF2022 Airbus

Abu Dhabi’s Miral launches strategic roadmap during ATM 2022

Abu Dhabi’s Miral launches strategic roadmap during ATM 2022
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi's Miral launches strategic roadmap during ATM 2022

Abu Dhabi’s Miral launches strategic roadmap during ATM 2022
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi entertainment company Miral has launched its strategic roadmap at this year’s edition of the Arabian Travel Market event as it looks to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism hub.

The company will be announcing upcoming projects as part of its commitment to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s leisure and entertainment offering.

“We look forward to building more immersive attractions, world-class destinations, and enhanced guest experiences as we contribute to Abu Dhabi’s tourism growth and position it as a global destination for visitors from all around the world,” CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al-Zaabi said in a press statement.

In partnership with global industries such as Ferrari and Warner Bros, Miral invested over 9 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion) into developing attractions and experiences on Yas Island. 

Additionally, Miral has partnered with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment to open SeaWorld Abu Dhabi in a bid to expand the city’s leisure and educational offering. Set to be completed in 2022, the marine life park is built across 183,000 square meters. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi tourism Miral

China In-Focus — Tesla denies halting production at Shanghai plant; Geely buys stake in Renault Korea

China In-Focus — Tesla denies halting production at Shanghai plant; Geely buys stake in Renault Korea
Updated 10 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Tesla denies halting production at Shanghai plant; Geely buys stake in Renault Korea

China In-Focus — Tesla denies halting production at Shanghai plant; Geely buys stake in Renault Korea
Updated 10 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: Electric vehicle maker Tesla has denied halting production at its Shanghai plant, despite reports it had ceased most activities due to problems in securing parts.

Reuters reported that according to an internal memo seen by the news agency, the plant plans to manufacture less than 200 vehicles Tuesday — far less than the roughly 1,200 units it has been building each day since shortly after it reopened on April 19 following a 22-day closure.

Two sources familiar with the matter had earlier said supply issues had forced the factory to halt production Monday.

The company has refuted the report, saying that it hasn’t halted output at the site, although a spokesperson for the US carmaker acknowledged that it is experiencing some disruption to logistics amid the city’s long-running Covid-19 lockdown.

Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying COVID-19 lockdown that has tested the ability of manufacturers to operate amid hard restrictions on the movement of people and materials.

Tesla had planned as late as last week to increase output to pre-lockdown levels by next week.

It was not immediately clear when the current supply issues could be resolved, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the production plans are private.

China's Geely buys stake in Renault Korea

China’s Geely Automobile will buy just over a third of Renault’s Korea unit for roughly $200 million, potentially helping it boost US exports, and freeing up funds for the French automaker to invest in its electric business.

Renault, which can assemble 300,000 vehicles a year in its factory in Busan, South Korea, is in the middle of a turnaround aimed at increasing margins and separating its electric vehicle business to catch up with rivals such as Tesla.

The French firm’s move to sell the stake to Geely — which owns Volvo Cars and a 9.7 percent stake in Daimler AG — follows an announcement by the two companies in January to develop hybrid vehicles for South Korea and abroad, produced at the Busan plant.

For Geely, which has typically grown its business through global partnerships, the deal goes beyond selling cars in South Korea and is a way for the Chinese automaker to export cars made in South Korea to America, a person close to the company said.

“It is an open door into the US,” said the person who declined to be named because the plans are confidential.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China Tesla COVID-19 supply chain

