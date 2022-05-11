Saudi food delivery app Jahez kicks off pilot operations in Bahrain

You are here

Jahez has kicked off pilot operations in Bahrain. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian food delivery app Jahez has kicked off pilot operations in Bahrain as part of its expansion strategy within the Gulf Cooperation Council, it said in a bourse filing.

Formally known as Jahez International Co. for Information Systems Technology, the firm noted that the financial impact of this move is expected to reflect on the current quarter’s results.

Earlier this year, Jahez became the first-ever local technology startup to list on the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu.

 

