Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT

Both the companies will work together in areas of blue and green hydrogen and various clean energy initiatives. (Supplied)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Company, also known as Aramco, has joined hands with Thailand's national oil company PTT, as it expands its footprints in Asia. 

Both the companies will work together in areas of blue and green hydrogen and various clean energy initiatives, according to a statement.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on May 11, aimed at strengthening cooperation across crude oil sourcing and the marketing of refining and petrochemical products and liquefied natural gas. 

Ibrahim Al-Buainain, Aramco VP of Sales, Trading and Supply Planning, said: “Today represents an important step forward as we deepen and broaden this relationship to achieve greater cooperation across a wide range of activities, from sourcing crude oil and marketing refining and petrochemical products and LNG, to exploring blue and green hydrogen and progressing other clean energy initiatives.”

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT President & CEO said: “Today marks a significant milestone for PTT and Aramco as we look to the future and extend our collaboration beyond conventional energy. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to the security of supply as we embrace the energy transition.”

Topics: Aramco Green hydrogen

Saudi pharma operator Al-Dawaa’s profit rises to $23m in Q1 

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi pharma operator Al-Dawaa’s profit rises to $23m in Q1 

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. reported a 10 percent increase in profits during the first quarter, driven by its revenue growth.

Profit of the pharma chain operator jumped to SR87 million ($23 million) in the first quarter from SR79 million reported in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filling

The rise in profit was driven by a 7 percent increase in revenue which climbed to SR1.29 billion in comparison to the same period of the prior year.

Al-Dawaa attributed the rise in revenue to a more than 22-percent increase in insurance companies’ sales and its ‘Wasfaty’ program — an e-service allowing patients to obtain medications from the nearest pharmacy.

 

Topics: Saudi PHARMA Al-Dawaa

Saudi food chain Herfy’s quarterly profits up 11% amid growth in sales

Updated 19 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food chain Herfy’s quarterly profits up 11% amid growth in sales

Updated 19 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest food chain Herfy has posted a surge in profit of 11 percent in the first quarter, on the back of growth in sales of 5.5 percent.

The company’s net profit amounted to SR28.4 million ($7.6 million) in the first quarter, compared to SR25.5 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The hike was propelled by higher sales that crossed SR328 million as well as a fall in general and administrative costs, the Riyadh-based food chain owner said.

It added that this came despite an increase in selling and marketing expenses.

Herfy Food Services was established in 1981, and the first Herfy restaurant opened in Riyadh that same year.

Topics: food chain Saudi harfy

Saudi chemical giant SABIC has reported a 33% surge in Q1 profit to SR6.47 billion

Updated 16 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi chemical giant SABIC has reported a 33% surge in Q1 profit to SR6.47 billion

Updated 16 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi chemical giant, known as SABIC, has reported a 33-percent surge in first-quarter profits to SR6.47 billion ($1.7 billion), a bourse filing revealed.

Topics: SABIC Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Cryptocurrencies crash with Bitcoin falling to 16-month low

Updated 1 min 24 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Cryptocurrencies crash with Bitcoin falling to 16-month low

  • Crypto assets have been under pressure over the past one month
Updated 1 min 24 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Most cryptocurrencies traded red in global markets on May 12. Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency fell to a 16-month low on Thursday and is trading at $27,208, down 14.66 percent at 08.30 a.m Saudi time. 

According to data from Coindesk, Bitcoin has dropped 13 percent so far in May and has lost more than half its value since it hit $69,000 in November last year.

Meanwhile, Ethereum, another popular cryptocurrency fell 22.65 percent to $1851. 

The data also suggests that the global crypto market's value plummeted by 13 percent in the past 24 hours to $1.3 trillion on Thursday. 

Crypto assets have been under pressure over the past one month, mirroring a plunge in equities on fears of aggressive interest rate hikes across the globe to stave off soaring inflation. 

Amid plummeting cryptocurrency value, Morgan Stanley has warned a decline in global economic growth in 2022, due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions, and the Covid outbreak in China. 

According to a report from the brokerage, the global growth in 2022 will be at 2.9 percent, compared with the 6.2 percent growth in 2021. 

“The deceleration is global, driven by the combination of waning fiscal impetus, tightening monetary policy, a continuing drag from Covid, persistent supply chain frictions, and, most recently, repercussions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” wrote Morgan Stanley economists in a note dated Tuesday.

 

Topics: CRYPTO digital economy

Saudi Space Commission and NASA’s Kennedy Center cooperate to exchange expertise, technologies

Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Space Commission and NASA’s Kennedy Center cooperate to exchange expertise, technologies

Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A delegation headed by Chairman of the Saudi Space Commission Abdullah Al-Swaha visited NASA’s Kennedy Space Center during an official visit to the US, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Al-Swaha arrived at the US space agency, where he was received by Assistant Director of the Kennedy Space Center Burton Summerfield, to discuss investment opportunities in establishing and managing space ports.

His visit to the US is to strengthen joint relations and exchange the best global expertise and practices in space exploration, technology and related industries, a statement said.

The visit also aims to discuss ways to enhance innovation and pioneering projects, and transfer and localize advanced technologies in the space sector.

The Saudi minister was briefed on NASA’S efforts and activities in space exploration and the current missions.

Al-Swaha was accompanied by Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Authority, and President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology Dr. Mounir El-Desouky.

Topics: Saudi Space Commission (SSC) NASA

