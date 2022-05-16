Electromin rolls out EV charging stations across Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Electromin, a wholly owned e-mobility turn-key solutions provider under Petromin, has announced the rollout of electric vehicle charging points across the Kingdom.
The network includes 100 locations across the Kingdom powered by a customer-centric mobile application, said a statement. It will enable drivers to go on long journeys with easy access to EV charging stations.
Electromin’s charging network will offer a complete spectrum of services — from AC home/office chargers, DC fast chargers, all the way through to DC ultra-fast chargers, catering for all customer segments.
According to the statement, the chargers installed in phase 1 will be compatible with all homologated vehicles approved by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization using AC Type 2 connectors. The second phase will include additional AC chargers and DC chargers up to 360kW, effectively allowing users to add up to 100 kilometers in 4 minutes.
The app will be show all charging locations within the selected Petromin Express and Petromin AutoCare outlets in early May. It will allow customers to locate the nearest public charger, plan their route, check the status of the charger to ensure it is available, and allow them to fully control the start and finish of their charging session. The app will also facilitate payments and bookings.
Tony Mazzone, Electromin’s director of energy and EV infrastructure, said: “The rollout of EV charging points across the Kingdom is our first phase of a significant national strategy that extends to 2030 and beyond.”
He said Electromin’s advanced solutions will help contribute to the development of the “Saudi EV ecosystem in line with the national priorities and commitments of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 and 30 percent of vehicles in Riyadh being electric by 2030.”
Building on our national network of charging stations will mean less pollution, more employment opportunities, and cleaner cars to deliver on the Kingdom’s clean energy investments
Tony Mazzone
“Studies show that EV sales in the Kingdom will increase with a projection of 1.3 million electric vehicles sold in the next 8 years. Building on our national network of charging stations will mean less pollution, more employment opportunities, and cleaner cars to deliver on the Kingdom’s clean energy investments.”
Graham Tunks, commercial director of Electromin added: “Electromin is the first in KSA to offer a public charging solution using SASO-regulated chargers, with full approval by municipalities, enabling drivers to make the switch to EVs knowing that there is a complete network for them to rely on.”
Electromin will be introducing added features and upgrades in their app soon to align with the future expansion of their value proposition and rollout of the network.
Customers will need to download the app via Google Play or Apple Store, register their payment card details, and they are good to go. A dedicated call center will also guide and help EV users with charging, faults, or technical errors.
Additionally, customers can now benefit from the assistance of the Electromin Mobile EV Recovery Service. The key feature of this service is to ensure the on-road issues facing customers whose EVs have run out of battery. The recovery service will be initially limited to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.