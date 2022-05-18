Banks hesitant to fund creative ideas, says Al Ahli Holding Group CEO

RIYADH: Banks are hesitant to provide funds for creative media ideas, said Mohamed Khammas, CEO of Al Ahli Holding Group, during the Top CEO forum in Dubai on May 18.

He noted that the Middle East region lacks a collaborative effort between banking systems and creative projects.

Khammas also made it clear that businesses cannot always rely on the government to step in to support, and at times, they require the assistance of banks, which is not happening in the region now, especially for creative industries.

During his talk, he also urged banks to fund new products and creative ideas in the region.