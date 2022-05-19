You are here

Oil Updates — Crude recovers; Russian firms halt publishing data; SCOR tightens oil sector cover

Oil Updates — Crude recovers; Russian firms halt publishing data; SCOR tightens oil sector cover
Brent crude futures for July were up $1.53, or 1.4 percent, at $110.64 a barrel at 0447 GMT, after falling by more than $1 earlier in the session
Updated 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude recovers; Russian firms halt publishing data; SCOR tightens oil sector cover

Oil Updates — Crude recovers; Russian firms halt publishing data; SCOR tightens oil sector cover
  • SCOR, the world’s fourth-biggest reinsurer, said on Wednesday it would stop covering new oil field production projects from 2023
Updated 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday, recovering from early losses, on hopes that the planned easing of restrictions in Shanghai could improve fuel demand while lingering concerns over tight global supplies outweighed fears of slower economic growth.

Brent crude futures for July were up $1.53, or 1.4 percent, at $110.64 a barrel at 0447 GMT, after falling by more than $1 earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for June rose 93 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $110.52 a barrel, recovering from an early loss of more than $2. 

Russian firms, entities halt publishing data amid sanctions

Oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has joined other Russian entities in curbing access to trade and financial data, sources told Reuters.

In the wake of Western sanctions imposed on Russia after it sent troops into Ukraine, the central bank said it would allow companies to withhold financial results.

Russian authorities are also allowing companies and banks to conceal information on securities issued and on their contractors.

Apart from Transneft, other companies that have stopped publishing data include Aeroflot, Alrosa, Gazprom, and Lukoil. 

Reinsurer SCOR tightens oil sector cover over carbon emissions

SCOR, the world’s fourth-biggest reinsurer, said on Wednesday it would stop covering new oil field production projects from 2023 unless the company involved had an acceptable plan to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century.

The move is the latest by a leading insurer to impose tighter policy conditions on coverage for the oil and gas sector, the main driver of man-made greenhouse gas emissions, as scientists warn faster action is needed on climate change.

It also follows an International Energy Agency report last year which said expansion of the oil and gas industry needed to cease if the world wanted to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average.

SCOR said in a statement accompanying results of the French company’s annual general meeting that it aimed to double the amount of insurance coverage for low-carbon energies by 2025.

“SCOR believes that reaching net-zero can only be achieved by combining climate mitigation and climate adaptation measures, supported by strong engagement with clients and partners, and an active approach to transition,” it said.

(With input from Reuters) 

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
RIYADH: Saudi stocks nudged higher on Wednesday in line with a rise in oil prices.

TASI the main index added 0.2 percent to close at 12,713, while the parallel Nomu market gained 0.6 percent to 22,832.

Shares of state-owned Saudi Electricity shed 8 percent after posting a drop in first-quarter profit.

In line with the Saudi index, stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, and Kuwait all advanced in the previous session, led by a 2.1 percent gain for Kuwait’s BKP.

However, Dubai and Oman bucked the trend to close lower, down 0.9 and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Crude prices extended gains on Thursday, with Brent crude up 1.4 percent to $110.68 and US West Texas Intermediate trading 0.8 percent higher at $110.41 as of 9:13 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. managed to narrow its net loss before Zakat by 64 percent to SR20.4 million ($5.44 million)

Saudi Real Estate Co. received shareholders’ nod to raise capital to SR3.7 billion

United Cooperative Insurance Co.’s net loss before Zakat was trimmed by 26 percent to SR19.9 million last quarter

Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. saw its net profit drop 32 percent to SR9.4 million in the first quarter of this year

Shareholders of Alujain Holding Corp. approved a dividend payout of SR1 per share to be paid for 2022 and 2023

Al-Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment got the Capital Market Authority’s approval to increase capital to SR1.6 billion

Tabuk Cement Co. swung into losses of SR6.92 million in its first-quarter earnings as sales dropped

SABB Takaful Co. turned into losses of SR957,000 before Zakat during the first quarter of 2022

Saudi Co. for Hardware’s shareholders approved a dividend freeze for 2021 after posting a 92 percent drop in quarterly profit to SR1.11 million

MBC Group-backed advertising firm Al Arabia more than doubled profits to SR64.9 million in the first quarter of 2022

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co.’s quarterly profit fell from SR26.9 million to SR25.3 million

Calendar

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

Start of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO subscription

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

May 26, 2022

End of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO subscription 

Saudi business leaders honored at the Top CEO forum in Dubai

Saudi business leaders honored at the Top CEO forum in Dubai
Saudi business leaders honored at the Top CEO forum in Dubai

Saudi business leaders honored at the Top CEO forum in Dubai
DUBAI: Saudi Electricity Co. and Bawan Co. were among the leading Saudi Arabian companies honored for their outstanding operational excellence as the Top CEO forum concluded on May 18 in Dubai. 

Amid a standing ovation, Khaled bin Hamad Al-Gnoon, the acting CEO of SEC received the honor, followed by Bawan Co.'s CEO Fozan bin Mohammed Al Fozan. 

Around 100 CEOs from the Gulf Cooperation Council listed companies received the Top CEO awards based on their financial performance, size and corporate governance. The companies were spread across 10 sectors including banking, energy & utility, finance & investment, logistics & industrials, malls, real estate and construction, and mining, metal & chemicals.   

Other CEOs who were honored during the event include Sami Al-Safran of Middle East Paper Co., Salman Abdulaziz Al-Badran of Mobily, Fahad Salem Al-Matrafi of Advanced Petrochemical Co., Omar Al-Ruhaily of Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., and Abdullah Ali Al-Khalifa of Alinma Bank. 

Leejam Sports Co. CEO Shaden Hamad Alsagri, L’azurde Co. for Jewelry CEO Sélim Chidiac, and SRMG's Jomana Rashid Al-Rashed were also recognized for their outstanding achievements. 

The winners were selected based on the financials and corporate governance metrics for the financial year 2021. The organizer stated that the winners’ final list, which was audited by KPMG, was prepared based on a formula developed in partnership with INSEAD Business School and Hawkamah Institute for Corporate Governance. 

 

Tabuk Cement slips into $2m losses as sales dropped in Q1

Tabuk Cement slips into $2m losses as sales dropped in Q1
Tabuk Cement slips into $2m losses as sales dropped in Q1

Tabuk Cement slips into $2m losses as sales dropped in Q1
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Cement Co. slipped into losses of SR7 million ($2 million) in its first-quarter earnings after sales dropped 19 percent.

The cement producer turned into losses from a profit of SR10 million in the same period of last year, according to bourse filling. 

The results were primarily impacted by a decrease in average selling price and an increase in the cost of revenues resulting from the periodic maintenance of the plant.

 

World Economic Forum to return in-person as it aims to shed light on ‘History at a Turning Point’

World Economic Forum to return in-person as it aims to shed light on ‘History at a Turning Point’
World Economic Forum to return in-person as it aims to shed light on 'History at a Turning Point'

World Economic Forum to return in-person as it aims to shed light on ‘History at a Turning Point’
  • This year’s meeting will bring together about 2,500 leaders and experts from around the world, including more than 50 heads of state and government, more than 1,250 leaders from the private sector and nearly 100 Global Innovators and Technology Pioneers
LONDON: The World Economic Forum announced on Wednesday that the theme of its annual meeting for 2022 will be ‘History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies’ in its return to an in-person conference since the pandemic forced it to go virtual since 2020.

“The Annual Meeting is the first summit that brings global leaders together in this new situation characterized by an emerging multipolar world as a result of the pandemic and war,” said Klaus Schwab, the WEF’s founder and executive chairman.

This year’s meeting — which is happening in the spring rather than its usual January slot — returns after a two-year hiatus and will bring together about 2,500 leaders and experts from around the world, including more than 50 heads of state and government, more than 1,250 leaders from the private sector and nearly 100 Global Innovators and Technology Pioneers.

“The fact that nearly 2,500 leaders from politics, business, civil society and media come together in person demonstrates the need for a trusted, informal and action-oriented global platform to confront the issues in a crisis-driven world,” Schwab said.

Civil society will be represented by more than 200 leaders from NGOs, social entrepreneurs, academia, labour organizations, faith-based and religious groups, and at least 400 media leaders and reporting press. The Annual Meeting will also bring together younger generations, with 100 members of the Forum’s Global Shaper and Young Global Leader communities participating.

Against a backdrop of the global pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and geo-economic challenges, the meeting convenes at a strategic point where public figures and global leaders will meet in person to reconnect, exchange insights, gain fresh perspectives and advance solutions.

Topics that will be discussed at the annual meeting range from COVID-19 and climate change to education, technology and energy governance.

These include the Reskilling Revolution, an initiative to provide 1 billion people with better education, skills and jobs by 2030; an initiative on universal environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics and disclosures to measure stakeholder capitalism; and the One Trillion Trees initiative, 1t.org, to protect our trees and forests and restore the planet’s ecosystems.

The programme will have six thematic pillars, including fostering global and regional cooperation; securing the economic recovery and shaping a new era of growth; building healthy and equitable societies; safeguarding climate, food and nature; driving industry transformation, and finally; harnessing the power of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Egypt unveils plan to expand private sector

Egypt unveils plan to expand private sector
Egypt unveils plan to expand private sector

Egypt unveils plan to expand private sector
CAIRO: Egypt’s government has identified activities it will withdraw from or reduce its presence in over the next three years as part of a plan to expand the private sector, according to a draft document circulated in local media.

Egypt’s economy has been jolted by the impact of the war in Ukraine, and it is in talks over a new loan program with the IMF.

The government says it aims to offer assets to private investors to attract $40 billion over the next four years, and to boost private investment.

Previous privatization plans have been repeatedly postponed, partly due to market turbulence and legal and bureaucratic hurdles.

HIGHLIGHTS

The government planned to reduce its holdings in the textile industry by 90%, the mining industry by 40%, the chemical industry by 75%, and the food processing industry by 73%.

Areas the government intends to exit within three years include the grains sector with the exception of wheat, port construction, manufacture of fertilizers, and water desalination plants.

According to the document, areas the government intends to exit within three years include the grains sector with the exception of wheat, port construction, manufacture of fertilizers, and water desalination plants.

Areas where it may reduce its presence include power generation, pre-school education, textile manufacturing, the management, maintenance and operation of metro lines, and mining and quarrying.

Areas where the state may increase its presence include the construction of railways and metro lines, operation of the Suez Canal and financial brokerage and insurance activities. The government may enlist the private sector to participate.

Some economic sectors appear in more than one category.

The document said the government planned to reduce its holdings in the textile industry by 90 percent, the mining industry by 40 percent, the chemical industry by 75 percent, and the food processing industry by 73 percent.

Central Bank Gov. Tarek Amer said no agreement had been reached about the size of the IMF deal.

“It will not be a big amount as Egypt has so far taken a big allocation,” Amer told reporters on Wednesday. “We tap the IMF to benefit in terms of structural reforms.”

