Saudi Arabia’s ‘Hiba’ initiative to provide education to Down Syndrome children

ALKHOBAR: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef, in the presence of Prince Ahmed bin Fahd, deputy governor of the region, inaugurated the Al-Muhaidib Down Syndrome Center “Hiba” in Alkhobar, the latest initiative from the Abdul Qadir Al-Muhaidib Foundation for Community Service.

Attending the event were the assistant minister of education, Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, senior officials, and businessmen from the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Saud toured the center to learn about its diagnostic, educational, and rehabilitative facilities, which serve students with Down Syndrome and their parents. He also toured the exhibition accompanying the ceremony to learn about the success stories of many young men and women with Down Syndrome.

The prince was briefed on the services the center would provide to rehabilitate a new generation of children with Down Syndrome.

He applauded the many agreements signed between the Abdul Qadir Al-Muhaidib Foundation for Community Service, the King Salman Center for Disability Research, and the Voice of Down Syndrome Association.

Prince Saud said: “We are pleased that the Eastern Province will host a comprehensive center specialized in Down Syndrome, with the highest quality standards, which is a qualitative addition that serves a group dear to our hearts and contributes to improving the quality of their lives and qualifies them to contribute to building their homeland.

“We hope that this center will be a turning point in their lives, giving them a suitable environment for learning, contributing to the development of their capabilities, and enabling them to obtain a distinguished education and qualification at the hands of specialized and trained teachers of the highest international standards.

“The leadership of this country is keen on ensuring that everyone has access to education, especially people with disabilities, and this contribution and this center are evidence of the solidarity of all parties to serve this precious group."

The chairman of the board of directors of the Al-Muhaidib Group, Sulaiman bin Abdul Qadir Al-Muhaidib, said: “We are sure that the Ministry of Education will provide our sons and daughters with Down Syndrome with the best learning environment that helps them to be active members of our society.”