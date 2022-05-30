You are here

  • Saudi Arabia’s ‘Hiba’ initiative to provide education to Down Syndrome children

Saudi Arabia’s ‘Hiba’ initiative to provide education to Down Syndrome children

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef inaugurated the Al-Muhaidib Down Syndrome Center “Hiba” in Alkhobar. (SPA)
Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef inaugurated the Al-Muhaidib Down Syndrome Center “Hiba” in Alkhobar. (SPA)
SPA

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef inaugurated the Al-Muhaidib Down Syndrome Center “Hiba” in Alkhobar. (SPA)
  • The prince was briefed on the services the center would provide to rehabilitate a new generation of children with Down Syndrome
ALKHOBAR: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef, in the presence of Prince Ahmed bin Fahd, deputy governor of the region, inaugurated the Al-Muhaidib Down Syndrome Center “Hiba” in Alkhobar, the latest initiative from the Abdul Qadir Al-Muhaidib Foundation for Community Service.

Attending the event were the assistant minister of education, Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, senior officials, and businessmen from the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Saud toured the center to learn about its diagnostic, educational, and rehabilitative facilities, which serve students with Down Syndrome and their parents. He also toured the exhibition accompanying the ceremony to learn about the success stories of many young men and women with Down Syndrome.

The prince was briefed on the services the center would provide to rehabilitate a new generation of children with Down Syndrome.

He applauded the many agreements signed between the Abdul Qadir Al-Muhaidib Foundation for Community Service, the King Salman Center for Disability Research, and the Voice of Down Syndrome Association.

Prince Saud said: “We are pleased that the Eastern Province will host a comprehensive center specialized in Down Syndrome, with the highest quality standards, which is a qualitative addition that serves a group dear to our hearts and contributes to improving the quality of their lives and qualifies them to contribute to building their homeland.

“We hope that this center will be a turning point in their lives, giving them a suitable environment for learning, contributing to the development of their capabilities, and enabling them to obtain a distinguished education and qualification at the hands of specialized and trained teachers of the highest international standards.

“The leadership of this country is keen on ensuring that everyone has access to education, especially people with disabilities, and this contribution and this center are evidence of the solidarity of all parties to serve this precious group."

The chairman of the board of directors of the Al-Muhaidib Group, Sulaiman bin Abdul Qadir Al-Muhaidib, said: “We are sure that the Ministry of Education will provide our sons and daughters with Down Syndrome with the best learning environment that helps them to be active members of our society.”

Topics: Al-Muhaidib Down Syndrome Center “Hiba”

Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU

Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU
Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU

Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU
  • It was signed by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and his counterpart, Sylvestre Radegonde
RIYADH: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Saudi Arabia and Seychelles in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom’s Tourism Ministry signed MoU with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Seychelles to boost cooperation and exchange expertise between the two countries.

It was signed by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and his counterpart, Sylvestre Radegonde, SPA reported.

While it highlights the importance of tourism and its role in increasing economic growth, creating job opportunities, and promoting sustainable development, it also aims at supporting and developing activities and efforts of tourism institutions and associations and encouraging the establishment of investment projects between the two countries, SPA added.

The two sides, per the MoU, will exchange expertise in planning, tourism investment, and developing tourism sites and projects.

The MoU signing followed a meeting between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Radegonde in Riyadh on Sunday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Seychelles tourism

Saudi women outnumber men in job-training program

Tamheer aims to help Saudi nationals acquire the expertise and skills required for the labor market
Tamheer aims to help Saudi nationals acquire the expertise and skills required for the labor market
Saudi women outnumber men in job-training program

Tamheer aims to help Saudi nationals acquire the expertise and skills required for the labor market
  • Tamheer provides a monthly financial stipend of SR2,000 ($533) for graduate diploma holders from technical, health, and administrative institutes and colleges, and SR3,000 ($800) for people with a bachelor’s degree and above
RIYADH: Saudi female graduates outnumber their male counterparts in an on-the-job training program launched by the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf).

Hadaf said that more than 61,000 male and female graduates with a diploma, bachelor's degree, or higher degree had benefited from the Tamheer program since its launch in 2017.

Of this figure, 74 percent of participants were female.

Riyadh, Makkah, and the Eastern Province were the top three regions represented by participants.

Tamheer aims to help Saudi nationals acquire the expertise and skills required for the labor market through practical training in the workplace in line with their major or field of study.

It also helps raise their employability and stimulates the private sector to attract trained nationals once they have completed the training phase.

Tamheer provides a monthly financial stipend of SR2,000 ($533) for graduate diploma holders from technical, health, and administrative institutes and colleges, and SR3,000 ($800) for people with a bachelor’s degree and above.

It also bears the insurance costs for trainees when they are in the work environment for the practical element of the program.

The training period ranges from three to six months.

Trainees receive an experience certificate upon successful completion of the program.

To qualify for the program, applicants need to be higher education graduates and have been unemployed for at least six months.

Hadaf has renewed its invitation to establishments to offer training opportunities through the Taqat national labor portal.

It encourages companies to train Saudi graduates enrolled in the program. It is funded by Hadaf using the fees paid in a parallel program called Nitaqat, the Saudization scheme aimed at decreasing unemployment rates while also mobilizing the country's human capital to its full potential.  

When companies pay for Saudization units to reach a particular range in the Nitaqat program, this money is used as incentives for graduates in Tamheer.

Companies that offer on-job training through Tamheer also benefit from the program since Hadaf defrays the company's financial expenses by paying the trainees a monthly incentive.

Employers get the chance to know about the skills and qualifications of Saudis in the labor market and hire the most qualified people to work for them.

Companies registering in the program must meet specific requirements to qualify for it.

There should be a clear plan for trainees, a mentor appointed for every 10 trainees, a monthly attendance record, and feedback for trainees.

Tamheer allows government, semi-government, and private establishments to enroll.

It helps develop the Saudi economy and society by enabling young people to be part of the workforce.

 

Topics: Hadaf Saudi Arabia

Tropical fruit festival underway in Saudi Arabia’s Sabya

The event was opened by Jazan governor Prince Mohammed bin Nasser. (SPA)
The event was opened by Jazan governor Prince Mohammed bin Nasser. (SPA)
Tropical fruit festival underway in Saudi Arabia’s Sabya

The event was opened by Jazan governor Prince Mohammed bin Nasser. (SPA)
  • Event seeks to promote Jazan region as a center for agriculture
JAZAN: Farmers from across the Jazan region are showing off their finest produce at the 2022 Mango and Tropical Fruits Festival, which opened on Sunday.

The event, at King Fahad Park on Sabya Avenue, was opened by Prince Mohammed bin Nasser, the governor of Jazan, in the presence of his deputy Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz.

A total of 45 farmers are taking part in the festival, which showcases all of the fruits and crops for which Jazan is famous, including mango, papaya, banana, fig and guava.

The event also aims to support local growers and promote the region as a center for agricultural excellence.

Sabya Governor Dr. Sultan bin Ajami bin Munakhir was among those promoting the festival, which was organized by the regional branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in collaboration with the governorate, the Cooperative Society for Agricultural Marketing and the municipality of Sabya.

The princes were also briefed on the participation of the Jasmine and Aromatic Plants Association, which was represented by 15 farmers, and the participation of the Health Affairs Corner in Jazan.

Topics: Sabya Jazan Saudi Arabia

Bisat Al-Reeh exhibition celebrates its 21st event in Jeddah

Bisat Al-Reeh exhibition celebrates its 21st event in Jeddah
Bisat Al-Reeh exhibition celebrates its 21st event in Jeddah

Bisat Al-Reeh exhibition celebrates its 21st event in Jeddah
  • Annual show is a must for ‘all lovers of style,’ Jeddah Season says
  • Five-day event opens on Tuesday in Jeddah
JEDDAH: More than 150 exhibitors from around the world will take part in this year’s Bisat Al-Reeh exhibition, which opens on Tuesday at the Jeddah Superdome.

The 21st annual celebration of creativity and design organized by the National Home Health Care Foundation is being staged as part of the 2022 Jeddah Season of activities.

Held under the patronage of Princess Adelah bint Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz, Bisat Al-Reeh aims to promote creativity in the world of fashion, jewelry and furniture, as well as nurturing young talent.

The five-day event is a showcase for people of all ages and backgrounds to display their handicrafts and designs to a wide audience.

Jeddah Season took to Twitter on Saturday to promote the event: “For all lovers of style and distinctive designs #Basat Al-Reeh is back with many surprises that will make you happy in the #Jeddah_Superdome, visit us and enjoy watching the most amazing jewelry designs from the most famous brands.”

One of the highlights of this year’s exhibition is a collaborative and multi-faceted sculpture created by a group of male and female Saudi artists. The piece, titled “Ana Juz2 (Ana Juz’a)” — which translates as “I am a part of” — allows each of the artists to present their own artistic view through a three-dimensional model, with each element displayed at a different point within the exhibition venue.

The aim of the work is to encourage people to come together within their communities and promote greater social responsibility. At the end of the show, the different elements will be sold off, with the proceeds going to support the work of the NHHCF.

Princess Adelah, who is chairperson of the foundation’s board of trustees, said: “The foundation works for noble goals, as today it serves 10 different regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Its goals fall within providing home health care in addition to providing patients’ psychological and social needs and supporting them with consumable medical equipment and supplies, as well as enhancing the functional capabilities of the patients and supporting them till achieving their own independence.”

This year’s Bisat Al-Reeh is open to women only from Tuesday to Friday, with families welcome on Saturday. The opening hours are 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Topics: Bisat Al-Reeh Jeddah Season 2022

Who’s Who: Tareq Alangari, chief executive officer of E& Enterprise Saudi — a subsidiary of UAE’s telecom operator

Tareq Alangari
Tareq Alangari
Who’s Who: Tareq Alangari, chief executive officer of E& Enterprise Saudi — a subsidiary of UAE’s telecom operator

Tareq Alangari
Tareq Alangari has been the chief executive officer of e& enterprise Saudi — a subsidiary of the UAE-headquartered telecommunications e& Group, formerly Etisalat Group — since April 2020.
The company’s main focus is on supporting the acceleration of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.
In 2003, Alangari gained a bachelor’s degree in business from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, a diploma in commercial banking two years later, a master’s degree in business administration from the IE Business School in Madrid, in 2013, and is currently undertaking related qualifications through the INSEAD business school in Fontainebleau, France.
His main areas of experience are in business development, corporate startups, corporate governance, strategic planning and execution, operations management, and investor relations.
He is a member of the board of directors and executive committee of Leejam Sports Co. and has been a board member and chairman of the audit committee of Tabuk Cement Co. since 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Since 2018, Alangari has been a board executive committee member of the Saudi Spanish Business Council and recently became its vice chairman. In addition, he supervises IE business school and university alumni and operations in Saudi Arabia.
He has more than 20 years of experience working in the public and private sectors, including as an executive general manager and board and committee secretary at telecoms firm Mobily between 2016 and 2020.
Between 2010 and 2016, he worked for the Capital Market Authority, mainly in corporate governance and company disclosures, including being a full-time adviser to the board of commissioners and committee secretary.
He was an issuers relations officer at the Saudi Stock Exchange from 2007 to 2010 supporting listed companies, a corporate banking relationship manager at Al Rajhi Bank between 2004 and 2007, and a business development manager with real estate developer Almousa between 2003 and 2004.
Between 1999 and 2001, Alangari worked at Jarir Bookstore as customer service and deputy showroom manager while being a full-time student at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

Topics: Who's Who

