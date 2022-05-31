You are here

UK's PM launches new 'Partygate' defense as rebels mobilize

UK’s PM launches new ‘Partygate’ defense as rebels mobilize
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Former Conservative leader William Hague said Johnson could face a no-confidence vote among his own MPs as soon as next week
  • Although he has apologised, the PM has repeatedly refused to resign
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied breaching the UK government’s ministerial code of conduct, as he bids to head off a growing Conservative revolt over the “Partygate” scandal.
Former Conservative leader William Hague said Johnson could face a no-confidence vote among his own MPs as soon as next week, following numerous lockdown-breaching parties held in Downing Street.
Johnson became the first serving UK prime minister found to have broken the law while in office when he was fined by police for attending a birthday party in June 2020.
Although he has apologized, he has repeatedly refused to resign, and doubled down on his defense in a letter to his independent adviser on ministerial interests, Christopher Geidt.
Lord Geidt issued an annual report laying out the need for Johnson to explain why he had not breached the ministerial code, in light of the police fine.
Under previous governments, violations of the code were considered a resigning offense, but Johnson has already stood by others in his ministerial team found to have been in breach.
Responding to Geidt, Johnson said “I did not breach the code.”
There was “no intent to break the law,” he said, insisting he had been “fully accountable” to parliament “and rightly apologized for the mistake.”
However, dozens of Tory MPs have now publicly criticized their embattled leader over the parties under his watch, which happened when the government was ordering the public to respect Covid lockdowns.
If 54 of them write a letter of no confidence in Johnson to a powerful backbench committee of Tory MPs, that will trigger a vote of all 359 Conservatives lawmakers on whether he should continue as leader and thereby prime minister.
Nearly 30 MPs are publicly known to have submitted such a letter but the process is shrouded in secrecy and the real tally is impossible to gauge.
Parliament is not sitting this week and with four days of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee beginning on Thursday, any announcement about a possible vote would not come until next week at the earliest.
The latest heavyweight Tories to express doubts about Johnson include former attorney general Jeremy Wright, who on Monday urged him to resign, and ex-cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom.
Hague said the intervention of Leadsom — a prominent “Brexiteer” who campaigned alongside Johnson in Britain’s 2016 EU referendum — had lit a “slow fuse” on a no-confidence vote.
“The fuse is getting closer to the dynamite here and it’s speeding up,” Hague told Times Radio, adding it was “just another indication the Conservative Party is moving faster toward a vote.”
Support for Johnson among Conservatives has ebbed further away following last week’s publication of an internal inquiry.
The probe by senior civil servant Sue Gray found that he presided over a culture of parties that ran late into the night and even featured a drunken fight among staff.
Johnson secured an 80-seat majority at the last general election in December 2019, on a promise to take the UK out of the European Union.
But despite that, an increasing number of Tory MPs have come forward to say they do not believe the party can win the next election, which is due by 2024, under his leadership.
Opinion polls have shown deep public disapproval over the scandal, with large majorities of people saying Johnson knowingly lied about “Partygate” and that he should resign.
The Tories have suffered several electoral setbacks during his tenure, including losing traditionally safe seats to the Liberal Democrats in by-elections and hundreds of councillors in local elections in early May.
The party is also predicted to lose two more by-elections in June, in southwest and northern England.

Topics: UK Boris Johnson partygate covid19

Pakistani woman fights prejudice, becomes first deaf doctor in Balochistan

Pakistani woman fights prejudice, becomes first deaf doctor in Balochistan
Pakistani woman fights prejudice, becomes first deaf doctor in Balochistan

Pakistani woman fights prejudice, becomes first deaf doctor in Balochistan
  • Dr. Mahwish Sharif lost hearing aged 4 due to eardrum damage, faced years of prejudice before becoming a doctor
  • She hopes to inspire others, wishes more parents would allow their children to face ‘challenges of the outside world’
QUETTA: As Dr. Mahwish Sharif enters the tuberculosis ward at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital in southwestern Pakistan, she reaches up to her ears to make sure her hearing aid is in place.

This is a routine check for Sharif, the first doctor in Balochistan with a hearing impairment, who overcame years of prejudice to finish medical school and be appointed as a doctor at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, the only health facility in the provincial capital, Quetta, for the treatment of respiratory and viral diseases.

The 29-year-old doctor comes from a remote village in the central Balochistan district of Kachi and dreamt of becoming a doctor as a child, even after she lost hearing at aged 4 due to eardrum damage. 

“I used to act like a doctor while playing with my brothers when I was a little girl,” Sharif told Arab News at her office, smiling. “The white coat that doctors wear and the stethoscopes always inspired me.”

But though her family supported her, Sharif’s graduation from Bolan Medical College in 2021 came after many long years of discrimination and insensitive comments, including from faculty members.

“I found my teachers often complaining about my hearing disability,” she said. “Even in my last medical exams, they did not allow me to use hearing aids since they thought they were headphones.”

She recalled another instance of discrimination when she was required to submit a permission letter to use a hearing aid for an exam she had sat for at the Balochistan University.

“I got the letter and when I went to the professor, who was also head of the department of surgery, he saw me and asked my name,” she said. “I told him my name and he said ‘you can hear, you have submitted a fake letter’.”

“Even after asking me all the questions, he failed me in the final,” Sharif said.

Sharif’s experiences are not uncommon in a country where people with disabilities have to live with prejudice and lack of opportunities. In the absence of reliable data, estimates of the number of people living with disabilities in Pakistan vary from 3.3 million to 27 million, according to Human Rights Watch.

In January 2020, Pakistan passed the Disability Rights Act to provide a comprehensive legal framework to protect and promote the rights of people with disabilities.

In July of the same year, Pakistan’s Supreme Court directed the federal and provincial governments to implement the new law which requires that 2 percent of people employed by an establishment be persons with disabilities. 

But despite the passage of the law and the top court’s support, those with disabilities remain underrepresented in higher education and in the workforce in Pakistan.

Sharif had “worked very hard” to overcome all obstacles, said Dr. Sadiq Baloch, the medical superintendent at the hospital, adding that he had never received any complaints about the doctor from her patients or their attendants.

“Mahwish has become a role model for our society where persons with disabilities are even marginalized by their own family members,” he told Arab News. “She has set a new precedent that people with disabilities can also fulfill their dreams.”

Haji Basit, who had brought his mother to the hospital from Harnai district for the treatment of tuberculosis, said he did not face any communication problems with Sharif. “She is very caring and loving with her patients and my mother feels more comfortable with Dr. Mahwish than any other doctor,” he said.

For Dr. Noor Qazi, the director general of the provincial health department of Balochistan, Sharif is an inspiration.

“While we have allocated a specific quota for persons with disabilities in the medical profession, Dr. Mahwish has fulfilled her dream of getting this job on merit and set a new precedent for others,” he said.

She is now planning to work to achieve equality for people with disabilities and wishes more parents would allow their children to face “the challenges of the outside world.”

“Parents should allow them to develop other skills to live an independent life rather than a life of dependency,” she said. “I am disabled myself and I want to give a message to all disabled people that they don’t lose hope, rather accept the challenge. Society will not let us excel until we strive for ourselves.”

Topics: Pakistan Balochistan Pakistani woman

Biden asks New Zealand's Ardern for advice on extremist gun violence

Biden asks New Zealand’s Ardern for advice on extremist gun violence
  • "We need your guidance," Biden said, calling for a "global effort to counter violence and extremism online"
  • Biden said there was an "awful lot of suffering" and that "much of it is preventable"
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday told New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that after the latest US mass shooting he wants her advice in tackling a rise in gun violence and extremist ideologies.
Meeting in the Oval Office with Ardern, Biden referred to the 2019 Christchurch slaying of 51 people in mass shootings targeting Muslims.
The bloodshed prompted New Zealand to ban military-style rifles. A gun buy-back was also instituted.
“We need your guidance,” Biden said, calling for a “global effort to counter violence and extremism online.”
“I want to work with you on that effort,” he said.
Biden, who visited the Texan town of Uvalde on Sunday to mourn the deaths of 19 children and two teachers slain by a gunman using an assault-style rifle, said there was an “awful lot of suffering” and that “much of it is preventable.”
Less than two weeks earlier, Biden had also visited the site in New York state of another mass shooting, this time targeting African Americans.
Biden, who is under pressure to show the government is responding to the ever-growing toll, told reporters he would “meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you.”
However, with Republicans almost uniformly opposed to new restrictions on gun ownership, it appears unlikely that Biden’s Democrats can make significant change.
Ardern offered condolences over the Texas and New York murders, saying that “our experience in this regard is our own, but if there is anything we can share that would be of any value we are here to share it.”

Topics: US New Zealand Joe Biden Jacinda Arden Gun Violence

Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odessa blockade

Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odessa blockade
Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odessa blockade

Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odessa blockade
  • Macron and Scholz called Putin on Saturday, and neither has since referred to a proposed UN resolution
  • A UN resolution would set up a framework in which the port could be de-mined and grain shipments resume
BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had urged Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s blockade of the Ukrainian port of Odessa under the terms of a UN resolution.
“I proposed, in the discussion we had with Olaf Scholz last Saturday, to President Putin that we take the initiative for a resolution at the United Nations to give a very clear framework to this operation,” he declared after a European summit in Brussels.
Macron and Scholz called Putin on Saturday, and neither has since referred to a proposed UN resolution, although diplomatic efforts are underway to lift the Russian threat to Odessa, the last major Black Sea port in Ukrainian hands.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has effectively taken its huge grain harvest off the world market, sending world food prices soaring and threatening to exacerbate humanitarian emergencies in Africa and the Middle East.
The port’s Ukrainian defenders have laid mines, and the Russian fleet is preventing cargo traffic from arriving in Ukraine.
Under Macron’s proposal, a UN resolution would set up a framework in which the port could be de-mined and grain shipments resume.
Macron paid tribute to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s role in searching for a solution and said Russia had been in “promising” talks with its Black Sea neighbor Turkey.
That has led to hopes the situation could be resolved in the “coming days, coming weeks,” he said.
“The decision does not depend on us, but it does indeed depend on an agreement from Russia — and guarantees provided by Russia — so that, faced with the de-mining which is essential — security guarantees are provided to the Ukrainians to prevent them from being attacked,” he added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Emmanuael Macron Chancellor Olaf Scholz France odessa UN

Worsening crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj 

Worsening crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj 
Worsening crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj 

Worsening crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj 
  • Almost 1,600 Sri Lankans were expected to join pilgrimage this year
  • Cost of sending worshippers to Makkah too high to bear, authorities say
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Muslims will not take part in this year’s Hajj, the country’s pilgrimage organizers announced on Tuesday, as the island nation faces its worst economic crisis in memory.

Muslims make up almost 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s population of 22 million, which is predominantly Buddhist.

This year, 1,585 Sri Lankans were expected to perform Hajj after Saudi Arabia announced last month that it would allow 1 million foreign and domestic Muslims to travel to the holy city of Makkah in the pilgrimage season.

The Hajj, one of Islam’s five main pillars of faith, was restricted to just 1,000 domestic visitors in 2020. Last year, the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.

But even with Sri Lanka’s reduced pilgrim quota this year, the cost of sending worshippers to the Kingdom is too high for the country to bear.

“When going through the prevailing situation and the suffering the people are undergoing in our Mother Lanka, members of both associations decided to sacrifice this year’s Hajj,” All Ceylon Hajj Tour Operators Association and Hajj Tour Operators Association of Sri Lanka said in a letter to the country’s Department of Muslim Religious Affairs.

The organizations are umbrella groups of government-licensed operators — the only tour organizers available to prospective pilgrims.  

Hajj Tour Operators Association President Rizmi Reyal said that the decision by operators was unanimous due to “the severe dollar crisis facing the country.”

Sri Lanka’s economy is in dire straits. Earlier this month, the finance ministry estimated its usable foreign reserves at less than $50 million. The country has already defaulted on its debts after missing a deadline for foreign debt repayments.

“The whole Hajj operation of Sri Lankan pilgrims will cost around $10 million, which is a big amount compared with the current economic situation of the country,” Ahkam Uwais, chairman of the National Hajj Committee under Sri Lanka’s Department of Muslim Religious Affairs, told Arab News.

“The decision to forgo this year’s Hajj is a generous gesture by members of the Muslim community to sacrifice their pilgrimage for the sake of the country,” he said.

Saheed M. Rismy, president of the All-Ceylon Young Men’s Muslim Association, said the Muslim community’s decision was “in solidarity with the other people during the trying times.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Muslims hajj Economic crisis

Extremists convicted of membership in German Daesh cell

Extremists convicted of membership in German Daesh cell
The Duesseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, aged 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms. (File/AFP)
Extremists convicted of membership in German Daesh cell

Extremists convicted of membership in German Daesh cell
  • vThe Duesseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, aged 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms
BERLIN: A court in Germany on Tuesday convicted five men for membership in a local cell of the Daesh group that received orders from a leading Daesh figure in Afghanistan.
The Duesseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, aged 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms.
The longest sentence of nine years and six months was handed to Sunatullokh K., whose surname wasn’t released due to German privacy rules. He was also convicted of planning to kill a man who had made critical comments about Islam. The attack was foiled by authorities.
The other men, identified as Muhammadali G., Azizjon B., Farhodshoh K. and Komron B., received prison sentences of between 44 months and 8.5 years for membership to a terrorist organization, with some also convicted of involvement in plans to carry out a contract killing in Albania that was later abandoned.
Another man, Ravsan B., was convicted by the same court last year of membership in Daesh for co-founding the German cell and supporting two planned attacks. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Prosecutors said the men honed their military skills in paintball games, and that participants in those included “other people from the [extremist] scene” who were in contact with the gunman who killed four people in an attack in Vienna in November 2020. They also allegedly acquired components for an “unconventional” bomb.
Federal prosecutors had sought prison terms of between four and 12 years for the men. Their lawyers had asked the court to acquit them.

Topics: Daesh Germany

