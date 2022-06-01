Britain approves plans for new Shell North Sea gas field

LONDON: Britain’s regulator on Wednesday approved Shell’s revised plan to develop a North Sea natural gas field as the government seeks to boost domestic energy output following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a statement, Shell welcomed the decision and said it plans to move ahead with the development of the Jackdaw gas field which has the potential to produce 6.5 percent of Britain’s gas output.
British Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the Jackdaw gas field had received final regulatory approval after it was initially rejected on environmental grounds last October.
“Let’s source more of the gas we need from British waters to protect energy security,” Kwarteng said on Twitter.
Reuters last week reported that Britain’s Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning was poised to approve the field’s new environmental development plans, a major milestone for a new development.
Under the new plan, Shell plans to start production from the field in the second half of 2025.
Saudi aviation industry needs new thrust to go full throttle ahead
GACA official highlights the importance of private and foreign investment to achieve local industry’s growth targets

WAEL MAHDI Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Private and foreign investments are necessary to elevate the Saudi Arabian aviation industry, even as the country targets 330 million passengers and 250 international destinations by the end of this decade, said a top civil aviation official.
“Public Investment Fund is our main partner. We are very happy to have such an investment powerhouse. But not just PIF; we need everyone’s cooperation. We need the private sector. We need the foreign investors as much as we need the PIF,” said Mohammed Alkhuraisi, head of strategy, General Authority of Civil Aviation, in an exclusive interview with Arab News.
Regional logistics hub
During the talk, Alkhuraisi revealed that GACA has solid plans to transform Saudi Arabia into a logistics hub, as it targets a cargo shipment of 4.5 million by 2030.
He added that out of the targeted 4.5 million cargo shipments, 2 million would be exclusively transshipment.
Outlining GACA’s plans regarding logistics regulations, Alkhuraisi said, “There is a clear roadmap on what we will do in cargoes in terms of easing regulations, streamlining processes, and building specialized Economic Zones, having specialized warehouses and facilities, etc.”
He added: “With the help of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics services, we are marching on the execution of these regulations and publicizing them.”
GACA is no longer an operator
During the interview, Alkhuraisi made it clear that GACA is no longer an operator but a regulator.
“So today, GACA is a pure regulator and no more an operator. GACA used to operate airports in the past decades, and now, we separated that completely. All the airports and operations are within companies focused on operational matters, while GACA focuses only on regulatory affairs,” he added.
During the interview, Alkhuraisi also highlighted the steps that should be taken to revive the aviation industry that was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To smooth out the airlines business recovery, you need to optimize the cost environment. And this is the responsibility of the regulator. So it is necessary to ensure that we have the right sets of regulations and incentive schemes in place to have a cost structure in line with the best practices.”
However, he admitted that there are several other things where the regulator does not have any control, including the cost of aircraft ownership, workforce and human capital.
More partnerships with foreign carriers
Alkhuraisi also added that Saudi Arabia wants more foreign carriers connected to the Kingdom through bilateral agreements.
“We would like to have more foreign carriers connected to the Kingdom as part of our bilateral agreements. For example, KLM. They operated the routes from Amsterdam. Other airlines would be encouraged and welcomed; whether an Asian, Latin American, North American or different parts of Europe, all are welcome to come and start operating direct routes in the Kingdom.”
Alkhuraisi also confirmed that a new national carrier would be soon launched in Saudi Arabia, which was earlier announced by the Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser during the recently concluded Future Aviation Forum.
New global fund invests in nature to shore up climate change fight
01 June 2022
Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR: A new international fund backed by wealthy nations aims to invest at least $500 million in protecting nature in developing countries and giving indigenous people a bigger role in conserving their environment and tackling climate change.
The Climate Investment Funds, one of the world’s largest multilateral climate financing instruments, launched its “Nature, People, and Climate” (NPC) program on Wednesday at a major UN environment conference in Stockholm.
Backed so far by Italy and Sweden, and with a target of raising $500 million by November, the NPC will provide finance and expertise to initiatives that conserve wildlife, plants and forests, promote sustainable agriculture and food supplies, and enable people to cope with rising seas and extreme weather.
“Nature-based solutions help reduce emissions, support communities adapting to a changing climate and protect biodiversity,” Matilda Ernkrans, Sweden’s international development minister, said in a statement.
The NPC also aims to partner with indigenous groups and communities living in and around protected areas, who experts say play a vital role in conservation.
Improving conservation and management of natural areas, such as parks, oceans, forests and wildernesses, is seen as crucial to safeguarding the ecosystems on which humans depend and to limiting global warming to internationally agreed targets.
Global annual spending to protect and restore nature on land needs to triple this decade to about $350 billion by 2030, a UN report said last year.
Boosting finance for developing nations to better protect their nature-rich ecosystems is a longstanding challenge.
Earlier this year, international green groups called on the world’s richest nations to provide at least $60 billion a year to protect and restore biodiversity in developing countries.
Russia seeks to ‘minimize’ effects of EU oil ban, gas exports down
01 June 2022
AFP
MOSCOW: Russia said on Wednesday it was moving to limit the damage from an EU oil ban as its other key energy export, gas, has fallen after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.
At a summit on Monday, the EU agreed to a sixth package of sanctions on Moscow that will see the majority of Russian oil stopped, but exempted supplies by pipeline in a concession to Hungary.
“Sanctions will have a negative effect for Europe, us and the whole global energy market,”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Peskov added that a “reorientation” was under way to find alternatives for the oil that will no longer be sold to Europe.
“These are purposeful, systematic actions that will allow us to minimize the negative consequences,” he said.
Separately, Russian energy giant Gazprom said that its gas exports to countries outside of the former Soviet Union dropped by more than a quarter year-on-year between January and May after losing several European clients.
Exports to countries outside the region totaled 61 billion cubic meters, a 27.6-percent fall from the same period last year, Gazprom said in a statement.
Gazprom added that gas deliveries to China via the “Power of Siberia” pipeline were increasing, but it did not provide any figures.
Moscow has demanded that clients from “unfriendly countries” — including EU member states — now pay for their gas in rubles.
The new requirement is seen as a measure to sidestep Western financial sanctions against Russia’s central bank imposed over Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.
So far Poland, Bulgaria, Finland and the Netherlands have had their natural gas deliveries suspended over refusing to pay in rubles.
Danish energy company Orsted said that Gazprom Export would cut gas supplies to Denmark on Wednesday after the Danish company refused to pay in rubles.
EU countries have scrambled to reduce their dependency on Russian energy but are divided about imposing a natural gas embargo as several member states are heavily reliant on Moscow’s energy supplies.
Economists believe that the worst economic impact of the sanctions is still to come and expect Russia to plunge into a deep recession.
Russia’s state statistics service said on Wednesday that the country’s industrial output shrank for the first time since the start of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.
In April, industrial production fell by 1.6 percent compared to the same period last year.
Compared to March, industrial output shrank 8.5 percent, a major setback after a dynamic start to the year.
Car production fell by 85.4 percent, coal output by 6.5 percent and oil and gas production by 3.6 percent compared to the same period last year.
Retail sales fell by 9.7 percent in April year-on-year and by 11.3 percent compared to March.
Netherlands, Germany to jointly develop new gas field in North Sea
01 June 2022
Reuters
AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands and Germany will jointly develop and exploit a new gas field in the North Sea to help secure gas supply as Europe tries to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels, the Dutch government said on Wednesday.
Production at the field some 19 km off the north coast of both countries is expected to start by the end of 2024, the government said.
Germany’s Lower Saxony region last year had decided not to grant permits to the project, but reversed its decision due to the war in Ukraine, the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
The announcement came a day after Russian energy giant Gazprom cut off all its gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra after it had refused to agree to Moscow’s demands for payment in roubles.
The Netherlands for decades was a major supplier of natural gas, but it has become a net importer in recent years, after drastically reducing production at its massive Groningen field in the north of the country.
Production in Groningen is set to end by 2024 at the latest to limit seismic risks in the region and the government has in recent months repeatedly said an increase would only be considered as an option of last resort to secure household supply.
Aramex to fully acquire e-commerce platform MyUS in $265m deal
01 June 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Dubai-based logistics company Aramex has signed an agreement to fully acquire cross border e-commerce platform MyUS in a $265 million deal.
The US-based company provides package forwarding solutions to customers who shop from retailers based in the US, UK and China, according to a statement.
The deal comes in line with Aramex’s strategy to expand its cross-border operations and to capitalize on the attractive growth opportunities from a fast-growing $4 trillion global e-commerce sector.
“MyUS’ business and expertise are a natural extension of our solutions, a complementary to our flagship product — Shop & Ship, and we see significant benefits to be derived from this acquisition,” CEO Othman Aljeda said.
“We believe this transaction will open new trade lanes for both companies, as well as increase trade flow from major global trade hubs into the Middle East, where Aramex is a leading player,” he added.
Aramex will fully disclose the details of the transaction upon closing, which is expected to be in the third quarter of 2022.