OPEC+ agrees on 648,000 barrels a day hike in July, August output

OPEC+ agrees on 648,000 barrels a day hike in July, August output
Ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, oil prices fell on Thursday in anticipation that Saudi Arabia may agree to increase production. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

OPEC+ agrees on 648,000 barrels a day hike in July, August output

OPEC+ agrees on 648,000 barrels a day hike in July, August output
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: After erasing early losses on Thursday, oil prices gained as OPEC+ agreed to raise output by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, sources told Reuters. 

Brent futures rose 40 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $116.69 a barrel by 9:36 a.m. EDT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 49 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $115.75.

The decision to raise the output was taken during the 29th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, which also highlighted the importance of stable and balanced markets for both crude oil and refined products, according to a press release. 

The meeting also decided to extend the compensation period until the end of December 2022 as requested by some underperforming countries. These countries, however, should submit their plans by June 17, 2022, the release added. 

The alliance of petroleum producers also noted that the compensation plans should be submitted in accordance with the statement of the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting. 

The 30th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will be conducted on June 30, 2022. 

The meeting today was to discuss the production agreement and the hike in output amidst rising Western calls for a faster increase to lower surging prices.

Ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, oil prices fell on Thursday in anticipation that Saudi Arabia may agree to increase production.

Brent crude was down $2.08, or 1.8 percent, at $114.21 a barrel at 04.10 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $2.25, or 2.0 percent to $113.01 a barrel, after a 0.5 percent rise on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Thursday that OPEC+ is working on compensating for a drop in Russian oil output, as Russia's production has fallen by around 1 million barrels per day in recent months as a result of Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine.

One OPEC+ source familiar with the Russian position said Moscow could agree to other producers compensating for its lower output but it may not happen at a Thursday meeting and might not be in full.

A Gulf OPEC+ source told Reuters that a decision on the matter was "highly possible" at a meeting on Thursday.

The oil market has been impacted by the increasing Western sanctions on Russia, resulting in volatility in oil prices. 

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia and Russia praised the level of cooperation inside OPEC+ after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh. 

The Russian ministry issued these comments at a time when several western media outlets reported that some of the OPEC+ members are seriously considering removing Russia from the alliance. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: OPEC+ Oil prices Saudi Arabia Market

66% people globally expect metaverse to transform their lives: Ipsos survey

66% people globally expect metaverse to transform their lives: Ipsos survey
Updated 11 sec ago
Dana Alomar

66% people globally expect metaverse to transform their lives: Ipsos survey

66% people globally expect metaverse to transform their lives: Ipsos survey
Updated 11 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: The majority of people surveyed in 29 countries across the world view the metaverse positively, with 66 percent expecting XR-based apps to play a significant role in changing their lives in the next decade.

Ipsos S.A, a multinational market research and consulting firm based in Paris, conducted the survey for the World Economic Forum. 

Ipsos’ Global Adviser online survey platform conducted the survey between April 22 and May 6, and published the findings by the end of May.

Globally, the study showed that half of the adults had a positive view of the metaverse, and 52 percent were familiar with it.

The study surveyed groups of 500 to 1,000 adults from 29 different countries.

It found that developing countries have a higher level of enthusiasm for the metaverse and extended reality than their developed counterparts.

In China, India, Peru, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia, more than two thirds of the respondents expressed a positive opinion of the possibility of engaging with it, the study showed.

In India, 75 percent of the respondents were positive about engaging in extended reality on a daily basis.

People living in Latin America also expressed their interest in the future of the metaverse, as well as its applications in a range of different industries.

In Japan, Great Britain, Belgium, Canada, France, and Germany, however, only one third of the respondents held positive views about it.

In Turkey, India, China, and South Korea, more than two thirds of the people surveyed are somewhat familiar with virtual reality, augmented reality, and the metaverse. But only one third in Poland, France, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands had an idea of the metaverse.

Additionally, men and those with a higher level of education were more interested in the metaverse than women, older adults, and those without a college degree.

Topics: Ipsos WEF2022 Metaverse

TASI falls as fear spreads among investors: Closing bell

TASI falls as fear spreads among investors: Closing bell
Updated 16 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

TASI falls as fear spreads among investors: Closing bell

TASI falls as fear spreads among investors: Closing bell
Updated 16 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market fell in the last session of the week, as investors nervously watched escalating oil prices weigh on the global economy.

As of Thursday’s closing bell, the main index, TASI, edged 1.26 percent lower at 12,605, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell  0.15 percent at 22,844.

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. rallied 8.44 percent, topping the market gainers, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma'aden, slipped 4.68 percent, leading the market fallers.

Among the other gainers, Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. was up 6.45 percent, and Saudi Industrial Export Co. edged 4.79 percent higher.

Hail Cement Co. climbed 3.15 percent, following news that it intends to buy up to 5 percent of its ordinary shares to hold as treasury shares.

Yanbu Cement Co. advanced 2.61 percent, after reporting that it will pay SR0.75 per share in cash to shareholders in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Cement Co. rose 1.42 percent, after it proposed an interim dividend payout of SR229.50 million ($61 million) for the first half of 2022.

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 0.65 percent, after it signed a three-year deal to sell insurance through the Saudi National Bank.

In the telecom sector, stc edged down 0.58 percent, while Zain KSA closed unchanged.

Among the other fallers, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. lost 4.65 percent and Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. declined 4.65 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged down 0.64 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. increased 0.63 percent.

Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading down 2.07 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi dropped 1.24 percent, while Alinma Bank slid 1.07 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude hit $115.67 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude hit $114.49 a barrel, as of 3:19 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares Saudi

ADNOC acquires three additional new-build LNG vessels

ADNOC acquires three additional new-build LNG vessels
Updated 31 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

ADNOC acquires three additional new-build LNG vessels

ADNOC acquires three additional new-build LNG vessels
Updated 31 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: ADNOC Logistics and Services, also known as ADNOC L&S, has decided to purchase three additional newly built liquefied natural gas vessels, as it plans to respond to the growing demand, according to news agency WAM.

Each of these vessels will have a capacity of 175,000 cubic meters, and they will have additional capacity when compared to the firm's current fleet which have a capacity of 137,000 cubic meters.

Earlier, in April, the Abu Dhabi-based business had announced that it will purchase two LNG vessels, which brings the total number of  LNG vessels ordered to five.

These vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

“Our company is an active player in the evolving global energy landscape, where natural gas and LNG are playing an increasingly important role. Our strategic acquisition of five state-of-the-art LNG vessels will support our existing LNG business as well as its significant growth plans,” said Abdulkareem Al-Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S.

Topics: ADNOC LNG vessels

India In-Focus — Shares rise on boost from Reliance; Small amount of wheat moves out after ban

India In-Focus — Shares rise on boost from Reliance; Small amount of wheat moves out after ban
Updated 32 min 32 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares rise on boost from Reliance; Small amount of wheat moves out after ban

India In-Focus — Shares rise on boost from Reliance; Small amount of wheat moves out after ban
Updated 32 min 32 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares ended higher on Thursday on the back of gains in Reliance Industries and technology stocks, with investor sentiment getting a boost from a pullback in crude oil prices.

After struggling for direction for most of the session, the NSE Nifty 50 index settled up 0.64 percent at 16,628 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.79 percent higher at 55,818.11.

Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, led gains in Mumbai trading to add 3.5 percent. The conglomerate said on Wednesday that Reliance Brands and Italy’s Plastic Legno SPA have formed a venture to buy a 40 percent stake in Plastic Legno SPA’s toy manufacturing business in India.

India allows small amount of wheat to move out after ban

India has allowed wheat shipments of 469,202 tons since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tons are lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters.

Shipments that have been allowed moved mainly to Bangladesh, the Philippines, Tanzania and Malaysia, said a senior government official, who also stated the total quantity.

The ban pulled Indian wheat exports down to 1.13 million tons in May from a record 1.46 million tons in April, the official said, declining to be named.

India, the world’s second-biggest wheat producer, imposed a general ban on exports on May 14 as a scorching heat wave curtailed output and pushed domestic prices to record highs.

Exceptions were allowed, for shipments backed by letters of credit that had already been issued, and those to countries that requested supplies to meet their food security needs.

But even after the departure of some wheat, at least 1.7 million tons remained piled up at various ports, three dealers with global trading firms told Reuters.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India Stock Market shares relinance

Egypt In-Focus: Investments in Africa hit $13bn in 2021; official says no food shortage

Egypt In-Focus: Investments in Africa hit $13bn in 2021; official says no food shortage
Updated 39 min 3 sec ago
Reem Walid

Egypt In-Focus: Investments in Africa hit $13bn in 2021; official says no food shortage

Egypt In-Focus: Investments in Africa hit $13bn in 2021; official says no food shortage
Updated 39 min 3 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Egyptian investments in Africa recorded a significant amount in 2021. Moreover, no shortage of goods in the Egyptian market is anticipated this year. Also, Egyptalum, the country’s largest aluminum producer, announced that it plans to raise annual production capacity to boost exports. Meanwhile, the Division of Vegetables and Fruits reveals a significant drop in the prices of fruits and vegetables in the country.

·      Egyptian investments in Africa hit $13 billion in 2021, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing Minister Plenipotentiary Trade, Yahya Al Wathiq Billa. Foreign direct investments in countries within the continent in general reached $46 billion during the same year. Intra-African trade rates stand at 18 percent of the total volume of trade in the continent, according to Billah. 

· Egyptalum, the largest aluminum producer in Egypt, has announced that it plans to raise its annual production capacity to 570,000 tons, up from 320,000 tons, local newspaper Youm 7 reported. The firm is seeking an increase in production volumes of aluminum, as well as an increase in exports in line with the state’s vision to boost exports, according to head of the firm’s trade union committee Yaser Al-Jales.

·      The Egyptian government is able to manage amid the global food crisis, and there will be no shortage of goods in the Egyptian market, CNBC reported, citing the former head of the importers division of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.

·      Egypt’s Division of Vegetables and Fruits revealed drops in the prices associated with fruits and vegetables in the country over the past two weeks ranging between 30 percent and 50 percent, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing deputy of the head of division Hatem Al-Najeeb. This drop in prices is mainly attributed to the abundance in supply and the approach of the summer season respectively.

Topics: Egypt economy Africa investments

