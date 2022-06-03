Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Amal Al-Gosaibi — a rising star at the DGDA

Amal Al-Gosabi has been working across the gigaproject building permits as a building permit senior officer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority since July 2020.

At the DGDA, she issued Wadi Hanifa form-based code design approval certificates for all plots located in the DGDA’s supervisory area. She also reviewed design submissions in reference to the Wadi Hanifa FBC and developed FBC design review checklists for all transects located in the DGDA supervisory area, including farms and residential and commercial areas.

Al-Gosabi led design studio sessions with consultants to review their designs in reference to the Wadi Hanifa FBC. She also led awareness sessions for citizens to explain the Wadi Hanifa FBC before the official code launch.

She developed a services tracker for all services issued from the Development Permitting Department — internal for the DGDA and external for other governmental entities and service providers.

Al-Gosaibi also analyzed all gaps in the FBC for future development and issued building permits for Diriyah Gate projects.

Prior to her current position, Al-Gosaibi worked as an architect at the East Consulting Engineering Center between 2019 and 2020 where she designed elevations for a residential district.

She also oversaw the new business development that was occurring in the company from portfolio updates to bid document formatting and designed new elevations for the NEOM construction village.

Al-Gosaibi prepared requests for proposals for high-profile companies located in the Kingdom who are also managing giga-projects.

She attained her bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from Al-Faisal University in 2017 and became a graduate architect at SSH between 2018 and 2019, where she played a key role in the concept design team in Riyadh.

At SSH, Al-Gosaibi prepared and submitted RFPs and bid documents and was part of the concept design team in Riyadh for the AlUla masterplan project.

She was a lead architect in the Diriyah Equestrian Village, which took part in Diriyah Season in December 2019. She designed the entertainment village, developed the full concept and supervised the construction and implementation of the village.

In 2016, she was an engineer intern at ARKITECTONICA, where she designed the interior and exterior of a 250-meter-square residential house and the interior of a residential apartment duplex.