Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Amal Al-Gosaibi — a rising star at the DGDA

Amal Al-Gosabi
Amal Al-Gosabi
  • She developed a services tracker for all services issued from the Development Permitting Department — internal for the DGDA and external for other governmental entities and service providers
Amal Al-Gosabi has been working across the gigaproject building permits as a building permit senior officer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority since July 2020.

At the DGDA, she issued Wadi Hanifa form-based code design approval certificates for all plots located in the DGDA’s supervisory area. She also reviewed design submissions in reference to the Wadi Hanifa FBC and developed FBC design review checklists for all transects located in the DGDA supervisory area, including farms and residential and commercial areas.

Al-Gosabi led design studio sessions with consultants to review their designs in reference to the Wadi Hanifa FBC. She also led awareness sessions for citizens to explain the Wadi Hanifa FBC before the official code launch.

She developed a services tracker for all services issued from the Development Permitting Department — internal for the DGDA and external for other governmental entities and service providers.

Al-Gosaibi also analyzed all gaps in the FBC for future development and issued building permits for Diriyah Gate projects.

Prior to her current position, Al-Gosaibi worked as an architect at the East Consulting Engineering Center between 2019 and 2020 where she designed elevations for a residential district.

She also oversaw the new business development that was occurring in the company from portfolio updates to bid document formatting and designed new elevations for the NEOM construction village.

Al-Gosaibi prepared requests for proposals for high-profile companies located in the Kingdom who are also managing giga-projects.

She attained her bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from Al-Faisal University in 2017 and became a graduate architect at SSH between 2018 and 2019, where she played a key role in the concept design team in Riyadh.

At SSH, Al-Gosaibi prepared and submitted RFPs and bid documents and was part of the concept design team in Riyadh for the AlUla masterplan project.

She was a lead architect in the Diriyah Equestrian Village, which took part in Diriyah Season in December 2019. She designed the entertainment village, developed the full concept and supervised the construction and implementation of the village.

In 2016, she was an engineer intern at ARKITECTONICA, where she designed the interior and exterior of a 250-meter-square residential house and the interior of a residential apartment duplex.

 

‘Attack on Titan’ virtual game thrills visitors at Jeddah Season

  • Fans enjoy taking pictures with their favorite cardboard superhero cutout figures
RIYADH: “Attack on Titan” fans are in for a treat at the Anime Village in City Walk, one of nine zones at Jeddah Season.

At the Anime Village, visitors will find an area dedicated to “Attack on Titan,” where they can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure and cardboard cutout figures of the superheroes to take pictures with.  

“In the ‘Attack on Titan’ area, you will find the superheroes of the series like Eren, Levi, Mikasa, and many more characters. Fans come here to take pictures with their favorite superhero and play a virtual reality game that immerses them in the world of ‘Attack on Titan,’” Faris Al-Jehani, supervisor of the zone, said.  

The story of the anime revolves around the sudden appearance of titans that feed on humans, who have been living in cities surrounded by huge walls for a century.

I don’t watch the anime, but the experience of the virtual reality game was awesome.

Layan Al-Khalifa, Visitor

“It's a fascinating anime with a lot of fans. According to IMBD, three episodes of ‘Attack on Titan’ got a rating of 10/10, and the overall series is rated 9/10, making it one of the best anime series of all time,” Al-Jehani added.  

The virtual reality game simulates the experience of being a part of the Survey Corps, the military branch directly involved in combat against the titans.

“The virtual reality game has attracted visitors of all ages, ranging from 40-year-olds to children,” Al-Jehani said.  

Mohammed Eissa, an 8-year-old anime fan, said the game was fun. “In the game, I was chasing the titan while running and dodging obstacles, and this virtual reality game was my favorite at Anime Village.”

Yazan Abdulhameed, 11 years old, wished there were more games like this. “Eren is my favorite character, so I was thrilled to be part of the Survey Corps in the virtual reality game, and I beat the titan. The game is fantastic. You ride a horse that speeds up as you change the gear, and there is a button that makes the horse jump, and you survive the game by dodging the titan.”

Fifteen-year-old Layan Al-Khalifa said: “Honestly, I don’t watch the anime, but the experience of the virtual reality game was awesome. There is a lot of action in the game, and it’s a great addition to Jeddah Season. I also like the reasonable game price.”

“Attack on Titan” will be at the Anime Village until June 30.

Shubra Palace: An architectural marvel of Taif

  • The museum has a Qur’an that dates back to the 7th century
MAKKAH: Shubra Palace is a prominent historical landmark in Taif. The palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha and its construction was completed in 1907. Shubra Palace is one of the three palaces he built in Taif.

King Abdulaziz and King Faisal used to reside at the Shubra Palace whenever they visited Taif.

It was converted into a heritage regional museum, opening its doors to visitors in 1995.

FASTFACTS

• Dr. Latifa Al-Adwani, supervisor of the Center of Makkah History, told Arab News that Shubra Palace is one of the most important historical palaces in Taif.

• King Abdulaziz and King Faisal used to reside at the Shubra Palace whenever they visited Taif.

Dr. Latifa Al-Adwani, supervisor of the Center of Makkah History, told Arab News that Shubra Palace is one of the most important historical palaces in Taif. “It is located northeast of the old city of Taif and there are large orchards and fertile land around it.

“The architect of the palace overseeing its construction was Sulaiman Bey Al-Turki. He built it from the materials available in Taif such as stones from the Sakara, Misr, and Al-Qaim mountains, and locally sourced juniper wood.”

Al-Adwani said it was a very beautiful construction. “It consists of four floors in the main building, in addition to a cellar and upper roof.  The palace is unique with elevated pillars to give privacy to the people who lived at the palace.”

She said: “Shubra Palace has been transformed into a regional museum in Taif, where many archaeological, historical and heritage collections are displayed alongside Islamic antiquities and manuscripts and writing tools.”

The museum has a Qur’an that dates back to the 7th century. It also houses as a number of weapons, historical rifles and Hijazi clothing.

The stable located on the west side of the Diwan has been transformed into an open museum displaying a number of heritage pieces, in addition to eating and drinking pots and tools to mill grains.

The palace is undergoing renovations to safeguard its historical and artistic details. “We hope that it will soon be opened to visitors after the completion of these works,” she said.

 

Riyadh and Rome share similar views on peace, says Italian ambassador

  • Embassy hosted National Day reception after two-year hiatus
RIYADH: Italy and Saudi Arabia share a common belief to live in peace, the Italian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone said as he commended the Kingdom for its stance on stability in the Middle East and the broader Mediterranean region.

Speaking at the National Day reception that he hosted at the Italian embassy on Thursday night, Cantone said: “Italy and Saudi Arabia have been enjoying an outstanding level of engagement in various fields. Our two capitals keep similar views on many regional and international issues of common concern. Saudi and Italian institutions have the opportunity to work together on some extremely important international political, and economic projects during our consequent G20 presidency in 2020 and 2021.

“Both founding members of the United Nations, Italy and Saudi Arabia share a common belief that the world must live in peace. In this regard, I would like to commend and congratulate Saudi Arabia on its international stance in the maintenance of stability in the Middle East, and in the broader Mediterranean, and for allowing its role in the appeasement of regional tensions.

“We believe that Saudi Arabia, in its new roles as a regional and international leader, can play a positive action in all contexts in which it can use its soft power for the cause of peace in the Middle East, in Europe, and globally.

“I got great pleasure in welcoming you all tonight to celebrate the Italian National Day. Italy has been a democratic republic since June 2, 1946, when a national referendum created the Italian republic. We observe this day as the Italian National Day every year in Riyadh. We are meeting tonight after two years because of pandemic restrictions in the previous two years.

“Italian National Day in Riyadh, for me and my team, has an even more important meaning as we celebrate this year, the 90th anniversary of the relations between Italy and Saudi Arabia. On this occasion, we are honored to be joined by a delegation of the Italian Parliament here.”

On Tuesday, a delegation from the Italian Parliament led by MP Elena Morelli, chairperson of the Italian-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Committee, and Senator Marco Pellegrini was received by Hanan Al-Ahmadi, assistant speaker of the Shoura Council in Riyadh.

Al-Ahmadi emphasized the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of working to enhance the relationship between the Shoura Council and the Italian parliament to strengthen ties in politics, economics, commerce, culture, and tourism, among others.

Morelli also highlighted the recent cultural and social changes in the Kingdom resulting from the country’s Vision 2030 development and diversification program, along with its initiatives to promote tolerance, moderation and dialogue, and support international efforts to promote peace and stability and combat terrorism.

“They successfully completed on Thursday a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia that was aimed at strengthening further parliamentary ties between our countries,” said Cantone.

“In the framework of the anniversary, we are also working with the Ministry of Finance in the preparation of the Joint Commission between Italy and Saudi Arabia, which will be later this month, in order to take our economic cooperation toward more ambitious goals.”

Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz attended the Italian National Day reception on behalf of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

The event was also attended by members of the diplomatic corps and Saudi officials.

Hajj Ministry announces opening registration for domestic pilgrims

  • egistration opened on Friday, and the ministry said that priority will be given to those who have not previously performed Hajj
MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that registration is now open for local pilgrims, citizens and residents wishing to perform Hajj this year. Applicants must be no older than 65 and must have a valid residency permit.

Registration opened on Friday, and the ministry said that priority will be given to those who have not previously performed Hajj and are fully immunized as per their status on the Tawakkalna application.

The ministry said that registration can be completed through the Eatmarna application, which allows pilgrims to review all available packages, or online at https://localhaj.haj.gov.sa. Online, pilgrims can create a list of preferred packages, choose from them, add companions and ensure that all their data, such as immunization status, is correct and that requirements are met.  

The ministry called on all applicants to ensure the accuracy of the information they provide when registering their data and choosing packages, noting that if several individuals are registered in one application, the system deals with the group as a single application. If one of the parties does not meet the terms, the application will be canceled.

The ministry noted that all applications will be processed after the registration deadline expires, adding that all inquiries and suggestions can be sent via e-mail to [email protected], the number 920002814, or the Twitter account @MOHU around the clock.

Chairman of the Coordination Council Dr. Saed Al-Juhani told Arab News that 177 domestic companies catering to pilgrims are operating this year, providing a variety of services, including tents and electricity.

KSrelief donates dates to thousands of Yemenis

  • The delivery came as an extension of the relief projects being provided by the Kingdom to Yemen
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) announced it had distributed more than 2,800 cartons of dates to needy families in Hiran District, Hajjah Governorate, Yemen, benefiting almost 17,000 individuals, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The delivery came as an extension of the relief projects being provided by the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, to Yemeni people to alleviate their suffering from an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The center also announced on Friday it was supporting a nutrition project for children under the age of five, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hajjah and Marib.

