What We Are Buying Today: LamChoko

LamChoko is a Saudi brand that sells one-of-a-kind handmade chokers and jewelry sets that will add an exotic edge to any outfit.
Chokers reached the peak of their popularity in the Nineties, but the accessory has made several re-appearances in fashion trends in the years since, and LamChoko is banking on the phrase “Old is gold” having some truth behind it.
The choker remains an essential addition to any woman’s wardrobe, not least because its easy-to-wear adaptability means it can be matched with numerous styles and is suitable for many different age ranges.
Chokers can be made from velvet, beads, leather, precious metals, and other materials, and can be embellished with sequins, studs, or pendants, among other things.
LamChoko also sells seasonal collections, including bright, simple chokers for summer, feathery ones for winter, gold and silver tones for Eid, and an 18-karat-gold necklace that can be worn year round, but is especially popular during Ramadan.
Besides its chokers, LamChoko also offers earrings, and customized necklaces, which customers can personalize with their names, initials, or even designs that are special to them for nostalgic reasons.
Most of LamChoko’s showcased products are handmade in Saudi Arabia. Others are imported from India and Russia.
For more information, visit @lamchoko on Instagram.
Picking home decorations and accessories can be hard for households as it requires a theme and an aesthetic sense.
However, a frame in the living room with one good saying or a Qur’anic verse is a must-have in every Arab-Muslim home to reflect its religious affiliation.
With a skillful touch, Hafeth by Gardenia can introduce you to a collection of handmade canvas concept embroideries.
Hafeth by Gardenia is a line produced by Saudi fashion designer Gardenia Hafiz.
She has selected verses from the Qur’an that are full of life wisdom and turned them into a beautiful visual narration by mixing words and colors. Beads, sequins and silk threads are key elements in all pieces.
One typically inspiring piece is “Kindness,” a perfect combination of color, pattern and texture inspired by Surat Ibrahim, verse 24: “Do you not see how God makes comparisons? A good word is like a good tree whose root is firm and whose branches are high in the sky.”
The handmade work features a tree made with different shades of green and brown. The background is made of light beige Italian linen, with the words of the verse embroidered to the side.
Islamic art is usually made of complex shapes and such pieces liven up the spaces they are hung in.
The size of the pieces varies from 30 cm to 1 meter long; customized designs and larger sizes are also available. Large pieces take up to two months to make, while smaller pieces can take around 16 hours, depending on the amount of hand embroidery included.
A significant percentage of the proceeds goes to local charities to help those in need. You
can find these pieces in bazaars, as well as on the website: https://gardeniahafiz.shop/
Balenciaga taps Bella Hadid for fall 2022 campaign
DUBAI: Balenciaga has enlisted Bella Hadid for its fall 2022 campaign lensed by British artist Nadia Lee Cohen.
The part-Palestinian model stars in the first entry in the multi-part campaign series alongside a diverse cast including French musician Aya Nakamura and models Kit Butler, Zuo Chen, Abdou Diop, Inti Wang and Lina Zhang.
The brand’s Nineties-inspired fall 2022 campaign is a continuation of the short film, “The Lost Tape,” released in December 2021 just ahead of fashion week.
The stylish ensemble appear against a minimal grey backdrop wearing nearly all of the most-talked about pieces from the Balenciaga creative director Demna’s (formerly known as Demna Gvasalia) new offering — such as the Excavator rainboot and the Le Cagole bag.
Three-piece jeans that are simultaneously a miniskirt, pants and boots are also on display, as is a Crocs collab handbag that came out earlier this year.
The Palestinian-Dutch catwalker took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes images from her new modeling campaign.
Her backstage images showed her having her hair touched up by Gary Gill between posing for the flashing cameras.
Hadid made a runway appearance for the French house at its emotional fall 2022 show back in March.
The show addressed Russia’s attacks on Ukraine and Demna’s own personal experience as a refugee from his native country of Georgia.
“The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee,” he wrote in the show notes. “This show needs no explanation, it is a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace.”
Hadid, 25, traipsed through the snow wearing a monochrome ensemble and Y2K-inspired shield-like glasses.
Balenciaga is among a wide spectrum of fashion brands to ask Hadid to front one of its campaigns.
The California-raised model has a number of high-profile advertorials under her belt, including for Swarovski, Burberry, Michael Kors and Versace.
DIDI’s debut graduate exhibition displays innovative MENA minds
DUBAI: The Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) launched its first graduate exhibition as its first intake of undergrad students from 2018 head into the world with their bachelor’s of design this summer. From fashion targeting children with tactile sensory disorders to virtual reality goggles that offer stressed users a meditative digital escape, the projects on show are nothing less than impressive.
The institute, which is found in the Dubai Design district in a 100,000-sq-ft facility, was launched in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Parsons School of Design.
The school’s curriculum was conceived by MIT’s School of Architecture and Planning, offering design-focused courses and others in fashion, multimedia, strategy, management and art.
Ahead of the class of 2022’s graduation ceremony, the institute’s exhibition is being held in Building 7 at Design District 3 until June 5, showcasing next-level projects by 32 senior students.
“We are immensely proud of the caliber of our students and the thought-provoking works that are on public view,” said Mohammad Abdullah, president of DIDI, adding: “As the first intake of students to join our program and now the first to graduate, we have seen them undertake a remarkable and enlightening journey over the last four years to develop a heightened design and innovation driven mindset.”
Abdullah said: “The demand for bright, courageous, innovative, and empathetic minds has never been stronger, as we head to the fifth industrial revolution and see the working relationship between increasingly smart technologies and humans evolve yet further. Our students represent that future-focused cadre of thinkers, innovators and disruptors who will define the world of tomorrow and make an impact.”
From a fashion collection designed for children with tactile sensory disorders to an application which aims to support early to mid-stage dementia patients with reminiscence therapy using artificial intelligence and augmented reality, there is no shortage of mindblowing creations.
Jeddah-born design student Abdulaziz Zamil Alzamil, 22, is one of the two Saudi students graduating from DIDI this year. For his senior project, “The Application of Universal Laws Into the Design Process,” he dreamed up his very own methodology to better understand the relationship between universal law and design.
“The universal law is believed to be a set of principles that govern our universe mostly found in ancient books and teachings as well as philosophies. There are many books that portrayed their own principles. During my research, I looked at the different books and picked one in order to translate their principles into a design language that can positively impact design practices,” said Alzamil, who added that his project took nine months to complete.
The student came up with a unique design methodology, which he translated into a set of educational cards to aid him in the creation of two furniture pieces.
The two sets of cards, one for designers working on a completely new project and the second for designers working on an existing project, come enclosed in a black box and ask helpful questions that aim to streamline the design process. Along with the set of cards is a pack of sticky notes to attach to the back of each card after the designer narrows down their answers.
“It’s important for us as designers to refine our thoughts and set our intentions and goals for each project,” said the student. “As creators, whatever we’re going to produce is going to have certain effects on the environment or to the user. So it’s important to ask ourselves what causes or effects we want our product or service to have before we create something.”
Alzamil and his professor plan to publish the methodology and create a business model out of his strategy.
Other standout projects include “MindPlay” designed by Sana Mohamed, which is described as a product-service system for remotely monitoring and treating children diagnosed with ADHD by utilizing Brain-Computer Interface and eye-tracking technology to help the child to self-regulate their abnormal brain activity signals, improving attention, hyperactivity and impulsivity symptoms.
Also showcasing his work is Emirati student Nayef K. Al-Bastaki, who programmed his own virtual world in the metaverse accessible by VR goggles that serves as an idyllic and meditative digital escape for those seeking a sense of calm.
In addition to the programs, applications, tools and prototypes trying to address pressing global issues, there was also a handful of projects that showed a myriad of perspectives on where fashion could go next, from a charitable NFT fashion collection to a sustainable clothing brand made from upcycled materials and second-hand garments designed to reduce fast fashion’s environmental impact.
“Label Unknown” by Lebanese student Tamara Samir Naoura hopes to eliminate the labeling imposed on people by allowing the wearer to decide what they want to write on their clothing tag.
“I wanted to create a brand that is inclusive and that everyone can resonate with,” explained the graduate student.
Additionally, all garments are customized to the user’s body rendering standardized sizing obsolete.
“The process began from observing how people feel like they can’t express their identity due to social expectations, and ‘Label Unknown’ aims to encourage people to deviate from that.”
Nouara added: “The outcome was heartwarming, especially seeing people wearing the garments and observing their reactions. The most important thing for me as a designer was to capture people’s confidence through my garments and that will be my main driving point for all the future collections.”
Hani Asfour, the institute’s dean, said: “This graduate exhibition is testimony to the hard work of our students and represents DIDI’s rich DNA for design-driven innovation. All the student projects seamlessly integrate design, technology and strategy, combining visuality with digitization and business methodologies.”
He added: “DIDI is fully aligned with the UAE’s recent educational reforms. We seek to further empower our youth as creative, independent thinkers and makers, and we are proud to be a part of this transformation as we prepare the next generation of changemakers.
“Our vision at DIDI is simple: to prepare students for a world where today’s jobs may not exist in the future.” But if the graduate exhibition is any indication, our future is in good hands.
Celebrity shoe designer Amina Muaddi celebrates birthday in style
DUBAI: Celebrity-loved shoemaker Amina Muaddi had an early birthday celebration on Tuesday. The footwear designer, who is of Jordanian and Romanian descent but grew up in Italy, turns 36 on June 2. To mark the special occasion, Muaddi got together with some of her closest friends to celebrate.
The entrepreneur shared snippets of her pre-birthday bash on her Instagram Stories, which showed her enjoying an outdoor sunset dinner in Paris.
In attendance was her partner, French comedian Fary Lopes, model Tina Kunakey, Lebanese designer Eli Mizrahi, GCDS designer Giuliano Calza, French-Algerian model Younes Bendjima and Moroccan-Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi, among others.
For the occasion, Muaddi cut a sleek figure in a black dress, a matching tailored blazer and a swipe of maroon lipstick.
Although it wasn’t her official birthday, a handful of her stylish friends took to social media to celebrate the businesswoman.
“HB to my forever ever bestie. Love you,” The Attico co-founder Giorgia Tordini captioned an Instagram post of the pair together.
Fashion blogger Pernille Teisbæk also took to her Instagram Stories to wish Muaddi a happy birthday.
She shared a sweet black-and-white photo of the highly sought-after footwear designer, writing “Happy birthday boo. Love you.”
Muaddi certainly has a lot to celebrate as she is at the helm of one of the most in-demand footwear labels in the industry.
She launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye.
The part-Jordanian creative also helped design the shoes for Rihanna’s Fenty collection. The collaboration was so successful that it received the Collaborator of the Year award at the 34th edition of the FN Achievement Awards in 2020.
Also in 2020, Muaddi teamed up with rapper ASAP Rocky’s creative agency AWGE on four shoe styles that are a marriage of their personal tastes. The collection is Muaddi’s first-ever collaboration for her own brand.
A year later, she went on to land a spot on Women’s Wear Daily and Footwear News’s 50 Most Powerful Women list.
Riyadh is the latest city to get limited release Fred Perry shirt
DUBAI: Following the launch of the Fred Perry pop up store in Riyadh’s Olaya Street, the British brand has launched a limited-edition ringer T-shirt to celebrate. The cotton jersey shirt, which comes in black and white colorways, features the brand’s ubiquitous laurel wreath logo and has the Olaya Street shop address printed across the back.
It is available to purchase exclusively online and in the Riyadh store for $100.
Riyadh is the latest metropolis to join the brand’s City Releases, a collection of limited release Fred Perry shirts inspired by its global shop locations.
The release coincides with the 70th anniversary of the polo shirt first launched by legendary tennis star Fred Perry in the 1950s.
The British heritage house is marking the special occasion with a new exhibition, titled “Fred Perry: A British Icon” at the Design Museum in London.
In other Fred Perry news, the Wimbledon-founded label this week teamed up with Palestinian-Israeli brand Adish to curate a collection that shines a spotlight on the unique and skilled embroidery work in Palestine.
The collection includes the brand’s signature polo shirt, ringer shirt, sweatshirt, track jacket and track pants, which have all been hand-embroidered by female artisans in a village in Palestine.
Adish is a collaborative effort between Israelis Amit Luzon and Eyal Eliyahu, Palestinian-American artist Jordan Nassar and Palestinian Ramallah-based Qussay K to counter the systematic erasure of Palestinian cultural heritage by adding traditional Tatreez embroidery to contemporary, unisex designs.