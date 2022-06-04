You are here

Mitch Evans secures third victory of Formula E season with win in Jakarta E-Prix

Mitch Evans in the Jaguar TCS Racing car secured his third win of the Formula E World Championship, Edoardo Mortara came third.
Mitch Evans in the Jaguar TCS Racing car secured his third win of the Formula E World Championship, Edoardo Mortara came third. (Supplied/FIA Formula E)
  • The Kiwi beat out title rival Jean-Eric Vergne in the DS Techeetah into second
  • ROKiT Venturi Racing secured fifth podium of the season via Edoardo Mortara
LONDON: Mitch Evans in the Jaguar TCS Racing car secured his third win of the Formula E World Championship season with victory in the Jakarta E-Prix.

The Kiwi beat out title rival Jean-Eric Vergne in the DS Techeetah into second with ROKiT Venturi Racing securing its fifth podium of the season via Edoardo Mortara finishing in third.

The Swiss-Italian advanced to the duel stages of qualifying with the second-fastest time, and defeated Jake Dennis in the third Quarter Final before losing out to Antonio Felix da Costa in the penultimate stage to qualify fourth on the grid.

He made a strong start from the second row to maintain position, while Lucas slipped to 11th after lining up in 10th.

After settling into a rhythm, the race was momentarily paused by a Safety Car following a stoppage for Oliver Rowland and was resumed with 40 minutes + one lap remaining.

Opting to utilize the overcut strategy, Mortara ran as high as second place and activated the power boost device himself in the 19th minute.

He rejoined in fourth to resume his fight with Da Costa and cleared the Portuguese pilot in his second Attack Mode period, 12 minutes from the end.

Di Grassi, meanwhile, continued his charge for points and overtook Sebastien Buemi, Nyck de Vries and Pascal Wehrlein to move forwards to seventh.

With an energy advantage on Mitch Evans and Jean-Eric Vergne, Mortara closed in on the battle for the win in the final laps but fell only 0.234 seconds shy of the runner-up spot and 0.967 seconds adrift of victory at the chequered flag.

“A great first race for us and Formula E in Jakarta today,” Jerome D’Ambrosio, team principal at ROKiT Venturi Racing said. “With Edo on the podium in third and Lucas battling forward to seventh, we were able to take home a good haul of points. The heat and humidity meant that the race was quite challenging in terms of both battery and tyre management but our guys did a tremendous job to manage this situation.

“The battle in both the Drivers’ and Teams’ World Championships is extremely close at the moment and with only four weekends remaining this season, we need to maintain our current momentum, we’ll still be taking it on a race-by-race basis and as always, the goal is to do our best,” he added.

“I really enjoyed racing in Jakarta for the first time and I think we can consider this as a successful weekend,” Mortara said. “Because of the high temperatures and humidity, the race was very challenging, not only physically but in terms of managing the tyres and battery. For sure, it was not easy but we executed a very smart strategy.

“After qualifying, our goal was on the podium and in the final laps, I could see that Mitch [Evans] and Jean-Eric [Vergne] were starting to fight one another.

“We joined the battle but unfortunately, there just weren’t enough laps to get past. I’m extremely happy to be back on the podium and now, we focus on Marrakech,” he added.

By taking home third, Mortata secured his fourth podium of the season and the 11th of his career while Di Grassi added six points to the team’s total of 21 from the weekend.

With this result, ROKiT Venturi Racing holds third in the World Teams’ Championship with 169 points while Mortara also lies third in the Drivers’ Standings with 114 points.

The FIA Formula E World Championship’s eighth season will resume on 2 July when the fully-electric series returns to Morocco for the Marrakech E-Prix.

Topics: Motorsport ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Formula E Jakarta Indonesia Jakarta E-Prix

Can Comeback Kid Omar Abdulrahman pull off a miracle and lead UAE to World Cup?

Can Comeback Kid Omar Abdulrahman pull off a miracle and lead UAE to World Cup?
Updated 04 June 2022
Wael Jabir

Can Comeback Kid Omar Abdulrahman pull off a miracle and lead UAE to World Cup?

Can Comeback Kid Omar Abdulrahman pull off a miracle and lead UAE to World Cup?
  • The career of the one-time golden boy of Emirati football has been blighted by injuries, but he is back in the national squad for the AFC playoff against Australia on Tuesday
Updated 04 June 2022
Wael Jabir

“Beware the Asian Cup’s most entertaining player!”, warned Australia’s newspapers as the Socceroos prepared to face the UAE for a place at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup final, the host nation’s publications heaping praise on the Whites’ flamboyant talisman.

After showing glimpses of his ability at the London 2012 Olympics, Omar Abdulrahman had finally blossomed into one of Asia’ finest playmakers by the time the quadrennial continental competition rolled around, his cheeky Panenka in the penalty shootouts quarter-finals win against reigning champions Japan declaring to the continent that this was a man brimming with confidence and fearing none.

Australian defender Trent Sainsbury vowed ahead of the game to “get in Abdulrahman’s face” and duly delivered, while also chipping in with a goal in the 2-0 victory en route to continental glory on home soil.

Disappointment Down Under it was for Abdulrahman and company, as the UAE’s number 10 was pipped to the tournament’s MVP award by the hosts-turned-champions’ own playmaker Massimo Luongo.

Fast-forward seven years and the careers of Abdulrahman and Luongo have taken contrasting yet somehow nearly identical paths. The Emirati swapping sides almost every season with stints at Al-Hilal, Al-Jazira and Shabab Al-Ahli all blighted by injury after injury while national team appearances stopped in 2019 — about the same time his Australian counterpart last appeared in a Socceroos shirt following an injury-ridden career in England’s second and third tier.

When the UAE and Australia locked horns again in the quarter-finals of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup and the Whites triumphed on home soil, taking revenge for the defeat of four years earlier, neither Abdulrahman nor Luongo were on the pitch; in fact, Abdulrahman missed out on making the squad for the home tournament through one of his endless injuries.

But then there was the 2022 AFC Champions League, where Abdulrahman returned to Shabab Al-Ahli’s starting XI amid an abundance of doubts over whether this was another false dawn for the midfielder, by now already on the wrong side of 30 and with a record of no less than three anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

A carefully planned introduction was well managed by none other than Mahdi Ali, the coach under whom Abdulrahman made his first exploits in a UAE shirt, including at Australia 2015. After 20-minute cameos in the first two games, Abdulrahman made his first AFC Champions League start in more than four years when he was named in the starting XI to face Al-Gharafa in Matchday 3, playing 66 minutes in a 1-1 draw.

It was in the reverse fixture a few days later that those murmurings grew louder: “Could he really be back this time?”

Abdulrahman ran the show from start to finish. The Qatari defenders were left to collect their dropped jaws as he darted into the box following a quick exchange of passes with teammate Thomas Olsen before taking an effort that was parried by the goalkeeper into the path of the Norwegian who headed home the opener inside 20 minutes.

He then went on to supply the pre-assists for the second and third goals, and Federico Cartabia and Mohammed Juma for the fourth and fifth goals after the restart in an 8-2 thumping; the biggest result ever in the competition for his team. This was vintage Abdulrahman resurrected, the playmaker who singlehandedly led Al-Ain’s charge to the AFC Champions League final in 2016 and was dubbed the best player not plying his trade in Europe or South America at some point.

Rodolfo Arruabarrena is taking charge at the national team ahead of a crucial junction of the qualifiers where the UAE are two games from reaching the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the closest they have come since reaching Italia 1990. Abdulrahman’s return to form earned him a recall to the national team setup, and once more we are left to ask: “Could this be it?”

Luongo has long faded out of Graham Arnold’s plans for the Socceroos, but Abdulrahman showed steely determination to come back into the fold. His career has to date been defined by coming oh so close for club and country; third place in the AFC Asian Cup, runner-up in the AFC Champions League and an unsuccessful trial at Manchester City. Now the 30-year-old has a final chance to change that legacy and go the last mile when it really matters.

Expectations are dampened by a recent history of recurrent injuries, but in the absence of two of the Whites’ most talented attacking players — Fabio Lima and Khalfan Mubarak — Emirati fans can only hope that this time Abdulrahman has risen from the ashes to silence his doubters and pull one last rabbit out of his magician’s hat, having been written off by so many.

Should the 2016 Asian Player of the Year pull off the greatest of all comebacks and guide the Whites to FIFA World Cup qualification after 32 years of hurt, there will be little doubt to his status as the greatest footballer this nation has ever produced.

Topics: football UAE

5 things we learned from Saudi and UAE victories at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022

5 things we learned from Saudi and UAE victories at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022
Updated 04 June 2022
John Duerden

5 things we learned from Saudi and UAE victories at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022

5 things we learned from Saudi and UAE victories at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022
  • A 5-0 win over Tajikistan sends out a message that, after two final losses, the Young Falcons are looking to claim the trophy for the first time
Updated 04 June 2022
John Duerden

Group D of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 got off to an interesting beginning on Friday as Japan defeated the UAE 2-1 while it was a perfect start for Saudi Arabia with a 5-0 win over Tajikistan.

Here are five things we learned from the action. 
1. Saudi Arabia send a message

The 5-0 victory may have sounded comfortable but Tajikistan did not make it easy. The Central Asians, making their debut in this tournament, started both halves brightly before being pushed back and then defended in numbers and with discipline. 

The attacking talent of Saudi Arabia was just too good, however, and this was an impressive display going forward. Hamad Al-Yami broke the deadlock in style just before the break and just after Ayman Yahya added a second point with another well-taken strike. When Haitham Asiri made it three midway through the half, there was only going to be one winner. There was still time for Moteb Al-Harbi to add a fourth and then Abdullah Radif scored from the spot with the last kick of the game.

It all means that it was a perfect start for the West Asian team who have made the past two finals. That does not mean that their name is on the trophy but it was an impressive all-round display that will surely make rivals sit up and take notice. Just think, they are still waiting for Firas Al-Buraikan and Hassan Tambakti to join the squad after finishing their training camp with the senior side.

2. Missed penalty a turning point for UAE

The first half between the UAE and Japan had been a fascinating affair but there had not been that much goalmouth action to write home to Abu Dhabi or Tokyo about. Then, the game exploded to life around the hour mark. Yuito Suzuki put the Samurai Blue ahead but within two minutes the Whites were level thanks to a thunderous half-volley from Yaser Alblooshi. 

The match really turned in the 71st minute. A Japanese handball gave Denis Silva’s men a perfect opportunity to take the lead and make a major step toward the quarter-finals. Abdulla Idrees stepped up but his spot-kick was well-saved by Zion Suzuki. Not long after, Mao Hasoye headed into the roof of the UAE net and that was that.

Had that penalty been scored by the Al-Jazira man then the situation would surely now be looking very different. It means that UAE are on the backfoot and need to take three points against Tajikistan on Monday to stay alive in the competition.

3. Al-Yami’s moment of brilliance will live long in the memory

Millions of football fans have heard the old cliche that goes something like: “If Lionel Messi/a Brazilian had scored that goal, we would never hear the end of it.” In Tashkent, however, there really was a strike that deserves a wider audience and wider discussion. 

At the end of the first half, head coach Saad Al-Shehri could have been forgiven for feeling a little frustrated. Saudi Arabia had close to three-quarters of possession but couldn’t find a way through. Then Hamad Al-Yami intervened. A low shot outside the area from Hamed Al-Ghamdi looked to be going wide but Al-Yami was standing with his back to goal and then instinctively flicked the ball into the bottom corner of the net. It may have been instinctive but it was also very deliberate and a moment of pure class, and must surely be in the running for the goal of the tournament.

It is to be hoped that this gives the Al-Hilal player a real confidence boost ahead over the coming days.

4. UAE still can take positives

Playing against Japan is never easy and while UAE will be disappointed with the 2-1 defeat, there are some positives to take from the performance.

Defensively, they were largely solid and were completely solid until the hour. The first goal came as Eid Khamis, who had not put a foot wrong hitherto, failed to clear a ball into the area to leave Yuito Suzuki able to score from close range. The second goal was just a lovely move. A perfect cross from Shuto Fujio’s cross was headed home perfectly by Hosoya.

There was also the performance of Yaser Alblooshi. The 21-year-old came off the bench after 57 minutes and immediately caused problems with his direct running. Six minutes later, he scored a spectacular equalizer, collecting a long-range pass in the air and lashed a fierce half-volley off the crossbar that gave the goalkeeper no chance. The Al-Ittihad Kalba man may just have earned a starting spot in the next game.

5. There is little time to rest

When it comes to youth tournaments, the Asian Football Confederation likes to run through the games quickly and a game every three days is par for the course. It means that there is little time to put things right on the training ground. Pretty much all you can do is rest from the previous game, do a little light work and then get ready for the next clash.

Saudi Arabia can take on Japan knowing that a draw will be a decent result but a win could mean a place in the last eight with a game to spare. That clash is already looking like the big one of the group stage and will give a good idea of where both teams are.

For the UAE, the situation is clear; they have to defeat Tajikistan. Anything else and elimination is virtually certain.

Howe stays tight-lipped on future of Dubravka as Newcastle goalkeeper

Howe stays tight-lipped on future of Dubravka as Newcastle goalkeeper
Updated 04 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

Howe stays tight-lipped on future of Dubravka as Newcastle goalkeeper

Howe stays tight-lipped on future of Dubravka as Newcastle goalkeeper
  • Martin Dubravka has been United’s No.1 since signing on loan under Rafa Benitez in January 2018
Updated 04 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is refusing to be drawn on whether there will be a changing of the guard in the Newcastle United goalkeepers’ union this summer.

Manchester United’s Dean Henderson is the latest name to be linked with a move to United this summer, with the likes of Nick Pope, Kasper Schmeichel, Sam Johnstone, and Thomas Strakosha also mentioned in dispatches.

Martin Dubravka has been United’s No.1 since signing on loan under Rafa Benitez in Jan. 2018. His deal from Sparta Prague was made permanent in the summer window later that year.

Only injury has kept the Slovakian out of the United first-team in those impressively consistent four years, with players such as Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman having to wait their turn.

And while Howe is understood to be assessing his options in this department, he will not commit to any permanent changes.

“Martin’s been an excellent goalkeeper for this team for many, many years. You just have to look back to the Liverpool game where he was outstanding. He’s done very well, he’s been a big part of our recent success,” said the head coach. “In terms of talking about specific positions? That’s a big no-no. I’ll let you do that.”

While Dubravka’s immediate future at Newcastle is in little doubt, the same cannot be said of the other two senior United keepers at the club.

The Darlow situation is being watched closely by Championship side Middlesbrough, while an unsuccessful loan spell at Bournemouth has done little to further the stock of Woodman.

“Freddie went out on loan and Mark Travers, who I know very well, is an outstanding goalkeeper. Probably from having Freddie’s presence behind him his game kicked on to another level, so it was difficult for Freddie to get game time, which is a disappointment for us and him,” said Howe. “He’s an outstanding young goalkeeper. Freddie will sit down with us again and discuss what the next step is. At this moment in time, it’s difficult to say.”

Meanwhile, while an official announcement on the confirmation of Dan Ashworth’s appointment at Newcastle United is awaited, it appears as if the Premier League have jumped the gun on the news.

In a statement last week, the Magpies stated that the deal to get Ashworth on board was “subject to Premier League approval.” It was also stated that “Newcastle United will issue further information following the relevant approval process.”

However, the official Premier League website has already listed the change in its directory, with Ashworth down officially as United’s “sporting director.”

Confirmation is still awaited from Newcastle United.

Topics: Newcastle United NUFC Dean Henderson Martin Dubravka

UEFA apologizes to fans over Champions League final chaos

UEFA apologizes to fans over Champions League final chaos
Updated 03 June 2022
AFP

UEFA apologizes to fans over Champions League final chaos

UEFA apologizes to fans over Champions League final chaos
  • Thousands of supporters were unable to access European club football's showpiece match despite having genuine tickets
  • "No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again," European football's governing body said
Updated 03 June 2022
AFP

LAUSANNE: UEFA apologized to spectators for the first time on Friday for their “frightening and distressing” experience ahead of the Champions League final, saying no football fan should go through such mayhem.
Thousands of supporters were unable to access European club football’s showpiece match despite having genuine tickets, in chaotic scenes that saw the French police use tear gas at close range even against children.
“UEFA wishes to sincerely apologize to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football.
“No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.
Spanish giants Real Madrid beat England’s Liverpool 1-0, but the match was completely overshadowed by the chaos outside the stadium.
Before the game, thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets had to wait for hours to enter the ground, with police using tear gas and pepper spray on the crowds.
Some Liverpool supporters said they feared being crushed after small openings were used to filter the queues.
Many fans from both sides also reported being assaulted and robbed outside the stadium after the match.
The chaos sparked anger in Britain, political uproar in France a fortnight ahead of legislative elections, and raised questions about the French capital’s capability to host the Olympics in 2024.
UEFA has commissioned an independent review led by Portugal’s former government minister Tiago Brandao Rodrigues and aimed at finding the responsibilities and shortcomings of those involved in organizing the final.
“UEFA wishes — and needs — to understand what happened during the course of the day of the final, and determine lessons learnt to ensure there is no repeat of the actions and events of that day,” it said in a statement.
“The review will seek to establish a full picture and timeline of what occurred during the day, both within the stadium and the surrounding areas, including examining spectator flows to the stadium via the various access points,” it said as it published the terms of reference.
The review will go through the security, ticketing and planning for the final and will also look at fan meeting points.
It will engage with UEFA, fan groups, Liverpool and Real Madrid, the French Football Federation (FFF), the police, the stadium operator and other public authorities.
“Further information on how relevant parties can submit their testimonies (via a dedicated email address or an online questionnaire) will be communicated shortly,” UEFA said.
The review will start immediately and be completed in the “shortest possible time-frame” and then set out its findings, conclusions and recommendations.
Once completed, it will be published on UEFA’s website.
France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has faced accusations of lying after he blamed the chaos on massive ticket fraud, and has since admitted that the organization around the final could “clearly” have been better.
The Champions League final kicked off 36 minutes late due to the problems outside.
The review is so far “the only investigation linked to the fans,” Football Supporters Europe executive director Ronan Evain told AFP.
If UEFA’s communications “were not ideal on Saturday... the main thing is that it is there, and putting the pressure on” Darmanin, the FFF and the Paris police, “so they recognize that the supporters were victims of what happened,” Evain added.

Topics: 2022 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool real madrid fans Paris

Saudi Arabia kick off AFC U23 Asian Cup campaign with 5-0 win over Tajikistan

Saudi's players celebrate during their 5-0 win over Tajikistan in their AFC U23 Asian Cup opener.
Saudi's players celebrate during their 5-0 win over Tajikistan in their AFC U23 Asian Cup opener.
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia kick off AFC U23 Asian Cup campaign with 5-0 win over Tajikistan

Saudi's players celebrate during their 5-0 win over Tajikistan in their AFC U23 Asian Cup opener.
  • Young Falcons lead Group D on goal difference from Japan, who defeated the UAE 2-1
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia kicked off their AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 campaign in Uzbekistan with a comfortable 5-0 win over Tajikistan at the Lokomotiv Club Stadium in Tashkent.

The Saudi team now lead Group D on goal difference from Japan, who earlier on Friday defeated the UAE 2-1.

The Young Falcons took the lead through Hamad Al-Yami in the 42nd minute, before the floodgates opened in the second half.

Ayman Yahya scored the second goal four minutes after the break, and Haitham Asiri made it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Miteb Al-Harbi scored the fourth goal with four minutes of the 90 left and, in stoppage time, Abdullah Radif added the fifth goal from a penalty spot.

Saudi Arabia play Japan on Monday, with Tajikistan meeting the UAE on the same day.

 

Topics: AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia

