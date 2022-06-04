You are here

  • Home
  • Red Sea Farms hopes to hit 30 hectares of desert farm operations by end of 2022

Red Sea Farms hopes to hit 30 hectares of desert farm operations by end of 2022

Short Url

https://arab.news/w64w3

Updated 36 sec ago
SHAFQUAT ALI

Red Sea Farms hopes to hit 30 hectares of desert farm operations by end of 2022

Red Sea Farms hopes to hit 30 hectares of desert farm operations by end of 2022
  • Founded in 2018, Red Sea Farms grows fresh produce in enclosed and climate-controlled farms
  • It uses sunlight and saltwater as base resources instead of relying on rainfall, fresh groundwater, or desalinated water
Updated 36 sec ago
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: Agriculture technology startup Red Sea Farms is planning to widen the scope of its greenhouse space in Saudi Arabia to 100 hectares in the next three years, said a top executive of the company.

Speaking to Arab News, Simon Roopchand, Red Sea Farms’ new global COO and regional CEO of the Middle East, said: “We have an expansion plan for the Kingdom that will take us to over 100 hectares of greenhouse space in the next three years.”

The company hopes to achieve 30 hectares of desert farm operations by the end of this year and has already started cultivating snack tomatoes and snack pepper in the Kingdom.

“Our objective is to expand the produce business to cater to the region’s market and ensure that we have the right quality of locally grown produce,” said Roopchand.




Red Sea Farms COO Simon Roopchand. (Supplied)

With the low supply of berries in the region, the company is currently experimenting with producing a wide range of locally grown berries in their greenhouses.

Ploughing on sunshine and sea water

Founded in 2018, Red Sea Farms grows fresh produce in enclosed and climate-controlled farms that largely depend on saltwater to cool greenhouses and irrigate crops.

The company uses sunlight and saltwater as base resources instead of relying on rainfall, fresh groundwater, or desalinated water.

Its innovative technology saves 300 liters of freshwater per kilogram of produce — an approach effective in areas where water is sparsely available and arable land is scarce.

“It’s all based on a sustainable food supply that we can deliver in a very sustainable way,” said Roopchand.

Red Sea Farms last month raised $18.5 million from Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed, The Savola Group, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Innovation Fund and OlsonUbben to expand its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

It will also use it to increase its fresh produce line and sell its technology to users in critically water-depleted regions. The company has also earmarked a global expansion plan that is expected to generate its first-generation product sales by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We want to provide our technology to make it commercially viable for operators and farm growers to grow where it wasn’t possible before,” Roopchand said.

He added that the company aims to be a leading sustainable food business in the GCC, with their products currently being sold in the region.

“One of our challenges is keeping up with the demand. We can see that growing food security is a problem globally, and we are expanding quickly,” he added.

One reaps what one sows

The company has also partnered with The Red Sea Development Co. in the Kingdom as a leading supplier of sustainable fresh food. The ag-tech company will produce a diverse range of fresh leafy greens, herbs, vine crops, vegetables and fruits, including berries.

“We are partnering with TRSDC to produce vegetables and fruits for them sustainably. It’s a huge development,” said Roopchand.

The move assumes significance since The Red Sea Project will welcome 300,000 guests annually by 2023 and upwards of 14,000 employees, which could become a logistical bottleneck, especially in a remotely located and largely arid area.

On the research front, the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Controlled Environment Agriculture Center is evaluating Red Sea Farms’ technology and its potential to produce crops in arid environments.

The university will integrate the company’s technology and study its adaptability for one year before deploying it across the US.

“We are a research-based company, so we won’t stop innovating. We want to feed the world sustainably. To do that, we need to keep reducing our requirements on fossil fuels, monitoring our carbon footprint, and ensuring that we can have local people in harsh environments growing quality crops,” Roopchand said.

Topics: Red Sea Farms Simon Roopchand The Red Sea Development Company business

Related

Red Sea Farms sees tie-up with American university as a gateway to global market, says CEO
Business & Economy
Red Sea Farms sees tie-up with American university as a gateway to global market, says CEO
Startup of the Week: Red Sea Farms in Saudi Arabia aims to provide viable solutions to water scarcity
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Red Sea Farms in Saudi Arabia aims to provide viable solutions to water scarcity

Saudi-US trade hits $24.7bn in 2021 as non-oil exports see record high

Saudi-US trade hits $24.7bn in 2021 as non-oil exports see record high
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-US trade hits $24.7bn in 2021 as non-oil exports see record high

Saudi-US trade hits $24.7bn in 2021 as non-oil exports see record high
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The trade volume between Saudi Arabia and the US reached SR92.5 billion ($24.7 billion) in 2021, an increase of 22 percent from 2020, as non-oil exports from the Kingdom to the US witnessed a record high, a report showed.

This increase in volume reflects a strong rebound in the trade relationship between the two countries after the pandemic lows in 2020, a report by the US-Saudi Business Council said.

Total Saudi exports jumped to SR50.7 billion in 2021 compared to SR33.7 billion in the previous year.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surged in 2021  

The Saudi non-oil exports to the US increased by 72 percent to SR9.1 billion, marking the highest annual level of non-oil exports ever in history. 

Fertilizers were the top Saudi non-oil export to the US, accounting for SR2.6 billion or 29 percent of non-oil exports, while exports of urea, a common nitrogen fertilizer, doubled over the past decade, growing from SR375 million to SR750 million.

Oil exports to the US rose 46 percent from SR28.5 billion to SR41.6 billion, with the organic chemicals being the second-largest non-oil export to the US in 2021, accounting for SR1.9 billion or 21 percent of the non-oil total.

Saudi exports of organic chemicals to the US grew 108 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year.

The growth of metal and mining exports from the Kingdom continued in 2021 as aluminum bounced back from a small dip in 2020 to set another record high, according to the report.

Saudi exports of aluminum to the US increased by 24 percent compared to the previous year, reaching SR1.3 billion, thus becoming the third largest Saudi non-oil export to the US.

Motor vehicles: The largest US export to Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, US exports to Saudi Arabia rose 0.3 percent from the year 2020, at SR41.8 billion, including electrical, mechanical, industrial, agricultural, and pharmaceutical goods.

Motor vehicles were the largest US export to Saudi Arabia in 2021, totaling SR7.1 billion.

Approximately 75 percent of motor vehicle exports to Saudi Arabia were consumer vehicles while the remaining 25 percent comprised motorized military vehicles, tractors, trailers, and other related parts.

US vehicle exports to Saudi Arabia increased 16 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year.

The second-largest export category consisting of boilers, machinery, and parts, represented 12 percent of US goods exported to the Kingdom in 2021, reaching SR5.2 billion.

The third-largest export segment consisted of aircraft and parts, which totaled SR5 billion. Civilian-related aircraft goods declined 67 percent while the value of helicopter exports rose 78 percent.

Texas became the top US state trading with Saudi Arabia, exporting SR7.2 billion in merchandise, followed by Maryland, which grew by 69 percent compared to the previous year with a total value of SR4.1 billion, and California, which exported a total of SR2.5 billion.

Exports to Saudi Arabia between these three states combined supported an estimated 17,721 US jobs in 2021, the report showed.

Louisiana was the top US importer of non-oil goods from Saudi Arabia in 2021 with a total value of SR1.9 billion in fertilizers imports.

Indiana was the second-largest importer of non-oil Saudi goods in 2021 with a value of SR993 million, 97 percent of which were aluminum products.

Texas imported SR17.8 billion in goods from the Kingdom with 95 percent being crude oil, but remained the third-largest importer of non-oil goods, accounting for SR922 million.

Topics: US Saudi Arabia trade exports imports

Saudi Ma’aden, GlassPoint seek to build world’s largest solar-powered steam plant

Saudi Ma’aden, GlassPoint seek to build world’s largest solar-powered steam plant
Updated 32 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ma’aden, GlassPoint seek to build world’s largest solar-powered steam plant

Saudi Ma’aden, GlassPoint seek to build world’s largest solar-powered steam plant
Updated 32 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi state miner Ma’aden has signed an initial agreement with US-based GlassPoint to build the world’s largest solar-powered steam plant at the former’s Alumina refinery.

The facility to be developed will help the miner reduce carbon emissions by over 600,000 tons annually, representing a 50 percent reduction at the refinery, according to a statement.

“This significant development will dramatically reduce our carbon footprint and bring us closer to our mandate of carbon neutrality by 2050,” CEO of Ma’aden, Rebort Wilt stated.

“As the world moves towards green aluminum, Maaden intends to help lead the way in this transition,” he added.

Rod MacGregor, CEO of GlassPoint, said, " This facility when built will be the largest industrial solar steam plant in the world and the first deployed in both Saudi Arabia and in the aluminum supply chain."

Topics: Saudi Mining Company (Maaden) Maaden solar Glasspoint Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi water companies bet on hydrogen to beat climate change: IDA CEO

Saudi water companies bet on hydrogen to beat climate change: IDA CEO
Updated 05 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel & Theresa Stevens

Saudi water companies bet on hydrogen to beat climate change: IDA CEO

Saudi water companies bet on hydrogen to beat climate change: IDA CEO
Updated 05 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel & Theresa Stevens

RIYADH: The Saudi water sector is moving towards increasing its hydrogen production as companies try to find creative ways to tackle climate change.

“We are the main producers of water, which is the main source of hydrogen,” said Carlos Cosin, president of the International Desalination Association and CEO of Almar Water Solutions.

Cosin made these remarks during an interview with Arab News at a conference for the desalination sector in Jeddah last month. The event was jointly organized by the Saudi Saline Water Conversion Corporation and the IDA.

“I think the contribution of the International Desalination Association is to provide visibility on what the Kingdom is doing and replicate it in other countries,” he said. “We are also bringing ideas from business models implemented in other countries and replicating them here, such as the PPP model,” he added, noting Saudi Aramco was also interested in using this model.

Carlos Cosin. (Supplied)

The Kingdom has a vital role in the future of desalination as it builds on its legacy of leadership in the sector. “Saudi Arabia took a leadership role in implementing desalination technology in the early seventies. It has been a living laboratory for desalination the entire world looked towards,” said Shannon McCarthy, secretary-general of IDA.

Cosin said Almar Water Solutions has two main projects in the Kingdom: the King Abdullah Economic City and Kindasa, one of the country’s oldest water companies.

The production capacity of the King Abdullah Economic City is 450,000 cubic meters per day, while Kindasa is 80,000 cubic meters per day, he said.

As to how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the operations of Almar Water Solutions, Cosin said they were still able to meet their production commitment.

“In the intermediate term, we are exploring the possibility of utilizing water electrolysis to produce hydrogen. This is a new step that the water sector can lead with,” added Cosin.

Regarding their plans for the future, the company is exploring investment opportunities with the National Water Co., Cosin added.

Owned by the Public Investment Fund, NWC provides water and wastewater treatment services for the Kingdom through private sector participation.

Topics: King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) Carlos Cosin International Desalination Association Saudi National Water Co. (NWC) Kindasa Saudi Saline Water Conversion Corporation

Related

Saudi sovereign wealth fund considers new hydrogen company; developing 70% of vision 2030 renewable target
Business & Economy
Saudi sovereign wealth fund considers new hydrogen company; developing 70% of vision 2030 renewable target
Alkhorayef secures $84m loan to finance water projects in Dammam
Business & Economy
Alkhorayef secures $84m loan to finance water projects in Dammam

Ancient city of AlUla welcomes modernity to encourage future tourism

The Royal Commission of AlUla has positioned the city as a viable destination for businesses in the region. (Supplied)
The Royal Commission of AlUla has positioned the city as a viable destination for businesses in the region. (Supplied)
Updated 05 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Ancient city of AlUla welcomes modernity to encourage future tourism

The Royal Commission of AlUla has positioned the city as a viable destination for businesses in the region. (Supplied)
  • 24% of visitors who are now coming to the region are international visitors, says top official
Updated 05 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: The ancient city of the Nabataeans in historic AlUla valley is emerging from the mists of time to put Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map.

The Royal Commission of AlUla, or RCU, is keen on achieving this milestone by pressing ahead with an audacious master plan to develop its hospitality, tourism and sustainability infrastructure.

“The historic city of AlUla received more than 250,000 visitors in the past 12 months, far exceeding its forecast,” John Northen, executive director at RCU, told Arab News while adding that the city hopes to attract 1 million visitors by 2025.

We will need many services, engineering firms, consultants, design firms, and artists to partner with us.

Amr Al-Madani, CEO of RCU

One of the most notable developments on this front is the expansion of Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Domestic Airport in AlUla. Last year, the airport received approval from the aviation authority to allow international flights to land.

Amr Al-Madani, CEO of RCU (Left) and John Northen, Executive director at RCU

The airport was not only expanded to receive 400,000 visitors annually but also widened to 2.4 million square meters to facilitate the growing inbound traffic.

“The airport now can very well serve our needs for the next 10 years,” said Amr Al-Madani, CEO of RCU.

Culture and heritage

Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008, AlUla is an exquisite sight, stretching from the deep green of the oasis and the ochre of the sand to the red of the sandstone canyons and the black tones of the volcanic rocks.

AlUla received more than 250,000 visitors in the past 12 months, far exceeding its forecast.

John Northen, Executive director at RCU

This enchanting setting is home to one of the most fertile valleys in the Arabian Peninsula.

The city is also home to Hegra, created by the Nabataeans, a mysterious clan of traders whose enterprising legacy shone briefly but brightly more than 2,000 years ago.

The unveiling of the spectacular rock-cut tombs of the ancient city is part of an initiative to transform the dramatic landscape and heritage of the wider AlUla region into one of the world’s greatest cultural tourism destinations.

FASTFACTS

• One of the most notable developments on this front is the expansion of Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Domestic Airport in AlUla.

• Last year, the airport received approval from the aviation authority to allow international flights to land.

• The airport was not only expanded to receive 400,000 visitors annually but also widened to 2.4 million square meters to facilitate the growing inbound traffic.

• Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008, AlUla is an exquisite sight, stretching from the deep green of the oasis and the ochre of the sand to the red of the sandstone canyons.

“It will be completely different; you will feel like you traveled back in time and experienced something very unusual,” said RCU’s Northen.

Global tourism destination

The city has also been developing its infrastructure to accommodate the needs of the country’s growing tourism industry, especially international tourists.

By hosting some of the world’s biggest names in music and entertainment, including Alicia Keys, Lionel Richie, and Andrea Bocelli, the city has made a name for itself on the global tourism scene.

“Twenty-four percent of visitors who are now coming to AlUla are international visitors. So, we have a significant number of tourists coming from around the world,” the commission’s chief destination marketing officer, Philip Jones, told Arab News.  

RCU, in the recent past, also hosted international events such as AlUla Arts, AlUla Skies, Winter at Tantora, and the AlUla Wellness Festival to attract international and regional tourists.

Growing hospitality spread

The city is also seeing an increasing number of hotels slated to open this year.

One such labor of love is the Banyan Tree Hotel, a sprawling destination with 79 villas slated to open in October this year.

The hotel is also a worthy neighbor of Maraya Hall, the largest mirrored building in the world and a centerpiece of the city’s growing cultural landscape.

The RCU is also developing AlUla’s old town, where they will inaugurate the 30-room Boutique Hotel in October.

AlUla has also regenerated its 2,000 square kilometers of vast Sharaan Nature Reserve, a sanctuary to the Arabian leopards.

“Here, we are developing two exciting hotels, one designed by the French architect Jean Nouvel, which will be built inside the mountain,” Northen added.

Business destination, really?

Even more interesting is the icing of modernity on the ancient city. RCU has also positioned the city as a viable destination for businesses by reducing their operating cost and improving business opportunities in the region.

In February, professional services behemoth PwC opened a new office in AlUla, its sixth in the Kingdom. Located in the city’s urban zone, PwC Middle East aims to service the growing projects in Saudi’s northwest region.

“The presence of globally renowned companies, such as PwC, in AlUla is central to our goal of transforming the area into a dynamic and thriving business hub,” said Al-Madani in a statement.

The company is conducting training sessions for local entrepreneurs to help them match pace with the region’s ongoing transformation.

“With the size of growth we are anticipating, we will need many services, engineering firms, consultants, design firms, and artists to partner with us,” said Al-Madani.

Employment opportunities

According to RCU, over 3,000 jobs have already been created in the tourism sector by entrepreneurs who offer new mobility choices and new experiences.

“Micro enterprises are one way to accelerate economic growth because instead of looking for a job, each creates one plus one and one plus two jobs,” Al-Madani said.

He said entrepreneurship would be the bedrock for sustainable economic growth as AlUla becomes a tourist destination.

Inspired by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and economic diversification plans, AlUla wants 70 percent of its economy to rely on tourism by 2035.

However, Al-Madani added that for the city to become a sustainable economy, there must be multiple economic drivers like the film industry, specialized education, agriculture and craft.

Sustainable by heart

RCU sees sustainability as a significant element in the development of AlUla, driven by the Saudi green initiatives launched in October 2021.

The RCU chief said the commission hoped to draw 50 percent of the energy required for AlUla from sustainable sources by 2035.

To achieve the target, RCU is developing two sustainable power stations; it will invite bids about 18 months from now.

One station will be located north of AlUla and the other in the south.

“When we think of sustainability, we look to the past civilizations for inspiration,” added Al-Madani. “We seek to apply innovative approaches to ancient wisdom to develop new ways to protect AlUla’s natural landscape and its people and secure its legacy in the years to come. This is the core inspiration of crossroads, using the past to chart the best path into the future,” he summed up.

 

 

Topics: UNWTO116

Related

Exclusive Electromin eyes more charging stations Kingdomwide as CEO wants to end Saudis’ reluctance to EVs
Business & Economy
Electromin eyes more charging stations Kingdomwide as CEO wants to end Saudis’ reluctance to EVs
Crude oil reserves in Oman currently stand at 5.2 billion barrels, and gas reserves at around 24 trillion cubic feet. (ONA)
Business & Economy
Oman announces new oil discoveries, gas and oil deals with Iran

Electromin eyes more charging stations Kingdomwide as CEO wants to end Saudis’ reluctance to EVs

Electromin eyes more charging stations Kingdomwide as CEO wants to end Saudis’ reluctance to EVs
Updated 05 June 2022
WAEL MAHDI
Nirmal Narayanan

Electromin eyes more charging stations Kingdomwide as CEO wants to end Saudis’ reluctance to EVs

Electromin eyes more charging stations Kingdomwide as CEO wants to end Saudis’ reluctance to EVs
  • While it is a bold move, it is very timely, says Petromin’s group CEO Kalyana Sivagnanam
  • Range anxiety is one of the big obstacles to the adoption of EVs ... So we’re also launching a mobile charger. So if you’re stuck on the road, give us a call
Updated 05 June 2022
WAEL MAHDI Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Petromin’s new venture Electromin aims to kick-start confidence in customers’ minds to buy electric vehicles, even as the company recently opened 100 EV charging stations in Saudi Arabia, according to its group CEO.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Kalyana Sivagnanam, group CEO of Petromin, called it a bold move since customers in the Kingdom are still reluctant to buy EVs.

“While it is a bold move, I think it is very timely. We also have plans to expand this further beyond 100 stations and, in due course, we will make that announcement as well,” Sivagnanam told Arab News.

Petromin Group CEO (AN: Mohammed Albiejan)

Mobile charging solution

During the interview, Sivagnanam revealed that the most critical concern of people who wish to buy EVs is charging their vehicles if they run out of storage and get stuck on the road.

Addressing this concern, the company is providing a mobile charging service for EV users if they get stuck on the road.

SPEEDREAD

• Kalyana Sivagnanam predicted that the Kingdom would eventually need more charging stations as people will soon embrace EVs.

• By installing 100 EV charging stations, the company aims to possess a national network of electric vehicle chargers.

• The company also plans to introduce direct current fast chargers as the market grows and more customers start buying EVs in the Kingdom.

“Range anxiety is one of the big obstacles to the adoption of EVs. What if I run out of charge and get stuck on the road? So we’re also launching a mobile charger. So if you’re stuck on the road, give us a call. We will bring a mobile charger to assist you on the spot,” added Sivagnanam.

Strategic locations for charging

Sivagnanam predicted that the Kingdom would eventually need more charging stations as people will soon embrace EVs.

By installing 100 EV charging stations, the company aims to possess a national network of electric vehicle chargers.

Kalyana Sivagnanam, group CEO of Petromin talking to Arab News

“These 100 locations have been strategically mapped out. So, of course, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam would have a majority of these. But we are also ensuring that there’s national coverage,” he further added.

The road ahead

Sivagnanam further noted that the company considers Electromin charging stations a long-term investment in the Kingdom, as he strongly believes in the future of EVs.

“We see this as a strategic investment, something that is very long term and important to us as a company. We’ve always been leaders. We’ve always been pioneers. So it is only natural that we go from Petromin to Electromin,” he said.

Advent of DC chargers

The company also plans to introduce direct current fast chargers as the market grows and more customers start buying EVs in the Kingdom.

“We have started with AC chargers. As the market evolves and if there is a demand for DC fast chargers, Electromin will install them. As the demand grows and we see newer vehicles come into the market, we will upgrade our chargers,” added Sivagnanam.

Vision 2030 influence

Sivagnanam also made it clear that the adoption of electric vehicles in the country will be driven by government policy. He stated that the adoption of EVs in the Kingdom would be much higher than in other countries in the coming years.

“Vision 2030 talks about sustainability. Riyadh has said that they will go for a 30 percent sale of electric vehicles by 2030. We are guided by these numbers. We think there is a strong push for a sustainable ecosystem,” he further added.

Lubricant market will continue to grow

The company also expects the lubricant industry to grow during this EV transformation period.

“Petromin is a lubricant company. We are now evolving into a future industry. We also expect the lubricant market to continue to grow. The lubricant market is not just about automotive; lubricants are also industrial and commercial,” he said.

Sivagnanam added that Petromin wants to strengthen its existing portfolio, and the company is also making sure that it is well-positioned for the future.

Talking about sustainability, he said, “Petromin will continue reducing carbon footprint. On the other hand, Electromin, as a company focused purely on EVs, will continue toward a zero-emission sustainable world.”

Toward newer horizons

Sivagnanam also added that Petromin is planning to expand into different segments and geographies. Calling India a big market, he revealed that the company is looking at opportunities in the region besides assessing prospects in Africa and other Arab markets.

“As a Saudi company, we also have a big presence outside Saudi Arabia. Petromin exports lubricants to over 40 countries. We have big ambitions to grow into many other markets. So the core business will continue to expand. We have new markets, we have growth markets, and we have new segments. Lubricants are being used in a variety of industries, and that business will continue to grow,” added Sivagnanam.

 

Topics: EVs electric vehicles Petromin Electromin Vision 2030

Related

Crude oil reserves in Oman currently stand at 5.2 billion barrels, and gas reserves at around 24 trillion cubic feet. (ONA)
Business & Economy
Oman announces new oil discoveries, gas and oil deals with Iran
Investment and tourism ministries to hold Saudi-Spanish forum on Sunday
Business & Economy
Investment and tourism ministries to hold Saudi-Spanish forum on Sunday

Latest updates

Police: 2 dead, several wounded in Philadelphia shooting
Police: 2 dead, several wounded in Philadelphia shooting
ACWA Power starts operations at $1.1bn water and power plant in Bahrain
ACWA Power starts operations at $1.1bn water and power plant in Bahrain
Philippine volcano spews ash and steam, alarms villagers
Philippine volcano spews ash and steam, alarms villagers
ACWA Power signs PPA deal for $107m Layla PV solar project
ACWA Power signs PPA deal for $107m Layla PV solar project
Saudi-US trade hits $24.7bn in 2021 as non-oil exports see record high
Saudi-US trade hits $24.7bn in 2021 as non-oil exports see record high

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.