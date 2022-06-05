MENA Project Tracker: SEC extends date for bids submission for KSA-Jordan power network

You are here

The Saudi Electricity Co. has extended the deadline for the contract to construct the electricity interconnection network linking Saudi Arabia and Jordan, MEED reported.
RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Co. has extended the deadline for submission of contracts for the construction of the network linking Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, China’s Midea Group and air conditioning technology firm Taqeef are set to launch new smart cooling technology in the Middle East and North Africa region. The Saudi Power Procurement Co. has pushed the deadline for a major independent power project in the Kingdom. Meanwhile, UAE’s G42 Cloud and America’s Kyndryl are set to facilitate cloud adoption in the Middle East.

·      The Saudi Electricity Co. has extended the deadline for the contract to construct the electricity interconnection network linking Saudi Arabia and Jordan, MEED reported. Submission dates for the contract have been pushed two months to the end of July, from the end of May previously.

·      Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group and leading air conditioning technology firm in the UAE, Taqeef, are collaborating to launch a new smart cooling technology to cater to the MENA region’s multifaceted infrastructure, Trade Arabia reported. Such a solution is expected to help owners and developers address resource efficiency in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions in line with net-zero goals.

·      Saudi Power Procurement Co., or SPPC, has pushed the deadline for bidders to submit contracts to construct the 3,600 MW Taiba independent power project, MEED reported. The tender closing date for the contract has been extended by four months to October. SPPC is contemplating the integration of decarbonizing measures to the gas-fired power generation plant, according to industry sources.

·      UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing provider G42 Cloud has sealed a deal with American multinational information technology infrastructure services provider Kyndryl to accelerate the adoption of cloud in the UAE and the Middle East as a whole, Trade Arabia reported. While G42 is expected to manage the region’s cloud computing infrastructure, Kyndryl is anticipated to offer holistic and innovative solutions to businesses.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Spain have developed a bilateral trading volume worth over $5 billion annually, as both the countries continue to share strong business relationships, said Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb. 

While speaking at the Saudi-Spanish Investment Forum in Riyadh on June 5, the minister stressed that the Kingdom can benefit from Spain’s expertise and experience in the tourism sector. 

“There is a great opportunity in front of us and together we will seize it,” said the minister. 

He also added that Saudi Arabia has now become one of the world’s most compelling places to invest. 

The minister further noted there is the Saudi-Spanish Infrastructure Fund with a capital of $1 billion to finance infrastructure projects in the Kingdom. 

 

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-backed Saudi developer  ROSHN will open more than 2,000 schools within its community, as it eyes to become the most trusted community developer in the Kingdom, said Abdulrahman Maghrabi, executive director, partnership of ROSHN. 

While speaking at the Saudi-Spanish Investment Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Maghrabi revealed that ROSHN project will have all the necessary amenities including mosques, schools, commercial spaces, and retail facilities. 

He also added that ROSHN will plant over 100,000 trees within its community.

Maghrabi further noted that ROSHN is operating across the Kingdom by developing more than 200 million square meter of land and providing over 400,000 housing units. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is aiming to become one of the top 15 economies globally by 2030, as the country focuses more on non-oil sectors including tourism, according to Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture. 

 While speaking at the Saudi Spanish Investment Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, the minister said that the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will become $1.3 trillion by the end of this decade. 

He added that Saudi Arabia and Spain have signed six agreements and memorandum of understanding in the defense, trade, and tourism sectors. 

The minister also said that the National Investment Strategy which was unveiled in October 2021 will triple the investment in the Kingdom by 2030. 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Sunday, rising by 0.47 percent to $29,785.28 as of 9:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,794.73 up by 1.68 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

DAMAC completes $50m in crypto deals

A Dubai-based real estate developer, DAMAC Properties, has completed cryptocurrency deals worth SAR1.8 billion ($50 million) since the beginning of the year, according to its Chief Operating Officer, Ali Sajwani.
Damac properties is having a hard time convincing older generations to embrace cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, and the metaverse, Sajwani said, according to Bitcoin.com
In accepting either Bitcoin or Ethereum as payment, Sajwani noted that DAMAC has demonstrated its willingness to go the extra mile to “benefit from the most advanced technology solutions,” the article said.

VC Cypher Capital invests in blockchain company Iomob
The blockchain-focused investment firm Cypher Capital, based in Dubai, invested in Iomob on June 3, according to a statement.
The blockchain company, which developed the world’s first mobility marketplace network and token, will use the investment to improve its blockchain architecture.
Cypher Capital’s support, according to Iomob CEO Boyd Cohen, helps fuel the development of new, decentralized, interoperable global mobility networks, which will be the cornerstone of the company’s new ‘internet of mobility’ philosophy, which is beginning to reshape how the company views global transportation.
Since its incorporation in 2018 by three Ph.D. co-founders based in Barcelona, Spain, Iomob’s has deployed trials with major enterprise customers in New Zealand, Spain, and Scandinavia, and is now deploying commercially in the UK, US, and Portugal.
According to the statement, Iomob delivers multimodal, shared mobility access to millions of travelers this year with several more deployments planned.
Additionally, A100x and Creas have co-invested in the blockchain company with True Global Ventures.
With Iomob’s application and world-class “Journey Planner,” users can access 7,000 taxi fleets, and micro mobility in more than 270 cities, along with thousands of parking spaces and over 480 public transit feeds.
 

Crypto.com receives provisional approval to open a crypto exchange in Dubai
Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, is in the process of offering digital asset services in Dubai, following in the footsteps of Binance, FTX, and Bybit
Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority has provisionally approved Crypto.com’s Virtual Asset MVP License, allowing the company to offer a full range of crypto exchange products and services, according to a statement.
Director General of Dubai World Trade Center Authority that houses VARA, Helal Saeed Almarri, said in a statement: “As a licensed participant, Crypto.com will be one of the anchors partnering with VARA in the development of a global future focused regulatory framework.”
Crypto.com submitted required documentation detailing its assurances of compliance checks in return for the provisional license. After VARA issues its final Virtual Asset MVP license, the company will offer additional products and services to institutional investors and consumers, the statement said.
Crypto.com announced plans to open a regional hub in Dubai in March. The UAE government and Crypto.com are also partnering through Investopia to advance global financial innovation both domestically and internationally.

RIYADH: Oil settled higher on Friday, supported by expectations that OPEC’s decision to increase production targets by slightly more than planned will not add that much to global supply, which should tighten as China eases COVID restrictions.
Brent crude rose 1.79 percent, to settle at $119.72 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate crude advanced by 1.71 percent, to $118.87.

Moscow says it sees big jump in profits from energy exports

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday said Western sanctions would have no effect on the country’s oil exports, and predicted a big jump in profits from energy shipments this year, Tass news agency reported.
“Considering the price level that has been established as a result of the West’s policies, we have suffered no budgetary losses. On the contrary, this year we will significantly increase the profits from the export of our energy resources,” Tass quoted Lavrov as telling a Bosnian television station.  

Iraq’s oil production will hit 4.58 million bpd as of July
Iraq’s oil output will reach 4.58 million barrels per day as of July following an OPEC+ decision to increase production, an Iraqi Oil Ministry spokesperson said on Friday, according to the state news agency.
“Production increase will be at a rate of 70,000 bpd,” spokesman Aasem Jehad said, noting that the OPEC+ decision concerns production not exports.
OPEC+ said on Thursday it had agreed to boost output by 648,000 bpd in July — or 0.7 percent of global demand — and a similar amount in August versus the initial plan to add 432,000 bpd a month over three months until September.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

