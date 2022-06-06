Letters from Hitler’s doctor show how he treated dictator’s voice — Swiss newspaper

You are here

Adolf Hitler. (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

  • “If there is something bad, I absolutely have to know,” Hitler told the doctor after their first consultation in May 1935, according to the letters
ZURICH: The Swiss descendent of one of Adolf Hitler’s doctors has released details of letters that show how he treated the Nazi dictator for voice problems, NZZ am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.
Hitler was treated several times by Carl Otto von Eicken, a German ear, nose and throat specialist, for 10 years from 1935, the newspaper said.
The letters from the doctor to a cousin were discovered by Robert Doepgen, von Eicken’s great-great-grandson, who found them when researching family archives for a school project. Von Eicken died in 1960.
British historian Richard J Evans, a specialist in German history, vouched for the authenticity of the unpublished letters, the newspaper said.
The letters show Hitler’s fear of serious illness, the newspaper said.
“If there is something bad, I absolutely have to know,” Hitler told the doctor after their first consultation in May 1935, according to the letters.
The newspaper said the letters also showed the importance Hitler attached to his voice, which he used in speeches to whip up support for his regime.
One operation to remove a polyp was postponed until after a speech, the letters say, as von Eicken advised Hitler he needed to rest his voice after the procedure.
In his letters von Eicken never questioned that he treated a man whose actions led to millions of people being killed in the Holocaust and World War Two, the newspaper said.
The paper said that when asked by Russian interrogators after the war why he didn’t kill Hitler, von Eicken said: “I was his doctor, not his murderer.”
Hitler died by suicide in a bunker in Berlin in 1945, shortly before the end of the war.

Indian climber banned for ‘faking’ Everest ascent reaches summit six years later

Indian climber banned for ‘faking’ Everest ascent reaches summit six years later
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

Indian climber banned for ‘faking’ Everest ascent reaches summit six years later

Indian climber banned for ‘faking’ Everest ascent reaches summit six years later
  • Narender Singh Yadav, 26, claimed to have reached the top of the 8,849-meter mountain in May 2016
  • The Nepal government decided to revoke recognition of his feat after an investigation
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Indian climber who was banned from Everest after faking a summit of the world's highest mountain six years ago has successfully reached the peak legitimately.

Narender Singh Yadav, 26, claimed to have reached the top of the 8,849-meter mountain in May 2016, but his photos were later shown to have been digitally altered.

The Nepal government decided to revoke recognition of his feat after an investigation.

They concluded that the photographs evidence the climber had used to “prove” he reached the top of the world's tallest mountain were faked. 

When the news broke, the Indian mountaineering community and the country's media reacted with outrage.

Yadav and two other climbers were issued a six-year ban backdated to 2016, and this was the first year he was able to return to the mountain.

“I had done everything for the award,” he told The New York Times. “But suddenly, they told me, 'Deposit the coat and go home.'”

Yadav said his parents were humiliated by relatives and neighbours in the village they are from and that villagers called him a “fraud,” he said. “For them, it was a matter of shame.”

Yadav maintains he reached the summit but that the expedition leader doctored his photos and posted them on social media after he was nominated for India's prestigious Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award in 2020.

His ban ended on May 20. Seven days later, he was on the summit — this time with an ample cache of photos and videos to prove his feat.

* With AFP

GM unit Cruise gets green light to deploy driverless taxis in US first

GM unit Cruise gets green light to deploy driverless taxis in US first
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

GM unit Cruise gets green light to deploy driverless taxis in US first

GM unit Cruise gets green light to deploy driverless taxis in US first
  • Cruise had been offering free, driverless rides in the city since February of this year
  • But to charge passengers, a human driver had previously been required
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The US have given approval for the first commercial fleet of driverless taxis in California, with taxi service Cruise getting the go-ahead to offer rides in San Francisco. 

It is the first time an autonomous ride-hailing service has been allowed to charge for rides that will have no other people in them besides the passengers in the state.

Cruise's initial fleet of 30 electric cars will be limited to driving passengers in less congested parts of San Francisco between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m, to minimize chances of property damage, injuries or death if something goes wrong.

It will also allow regulators from California's Public Utilities Commission to assess how the technology works before allowing the service to expand.

Cruise, controlled by General Motors, had been offering free, driverless rides in the city since February of this year, alongside another robotic car pioneer, Waymo, but to charge passengers, a human driver had previously been required to take control if something were to go wrong with the technology. 

“This means that Cruise will be the first and only company to operate a commercial, driverless ride-hail service in a major US city,” chief operating officer Gil West said in a blog post late Thursday.

“We'll begin rolling out fared rides gradually,” he added.

Biden tells critic Musk ‘lots of luck’ on Moon

Biden tells critic Musk ‘lots of luck’ on Moon
Updated 03 June 2022
AFP

Biden tells critic Musk ‘lots of luck’ on Moon

Biden tells critic Musk ‘lots of luck’ on Moon
  • Musk has made clear he's no Biden fan
  • "So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the Moon," Biden said of Musk
Updated 03 June 2022
AFP

REHOBOTH BEACH, United States: President Joe Biden took his on-and-off tensions with billionaire Elon Musk to another level Friday, wishing the SpaceX founder “lots of luck” on the Moon after he expressed pessimism about the US economy down on Earth.
Musk has made clear he’s no Biden fan and a report Friday from Reuters said he told Tesla executives he has a “super bad feeling” about the US economy and wants to slash the electric auto maker’s workforce by 10 percent.
Biden, celebrating May jobs data that economists see as potentially indicating a healthy path forward for the post-pandemic economy, responded to Musk’s reported comment by pointing to growth among Tesla rivals.
“Let me tell you, while Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment overwhelmingly,” Biden said.
“The former Chrysler corporation, Stellantis, they are also making similar investments in electric vehicles,” Biden said.
“So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the Moon,” Biden said of Musk, whose SpaceX has been picked by NASA to build the lander for a Moon trip.

Return of Harry and Meghan splits opinion

Return of Harry and Meghan splits opinion
Updated 03 June 2022
AFP

Return of Harry and Meghan splits opinion

Return of Harry and Meghan splits opinion
  • Opinions were split among the throng of fans waiting at the London landmark to catch a glimpse of the royals
  • "They got a really big cheer," said Ana, a 23-year-old from Mexico studying in the UK
Updated 03 June 2022
AFP

LONDON: Cheers greeted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan outside St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday as they made their first public appearance in Britain for two years.
But opinions were split among the throng of fans waiting at the London landmark to catch a glimpse of the royals, reflecting a generational divide.
The couple’s return for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations was always going to be watched closely as a test of their popularity.
They stood down as working royals in 2020 and settled in California, and their very public criticisms since have outraged fans of the monarchy.
“They got a really big cheer,” said Ana, a 23-year-old from Mexico studying in the UK, who was watching with a friend.
On Thursday, the couple kept a low profile at the Trooping the Color parade, which began festivities to mark the queen’s record-breaking 70-year reign.
But Ana said the “backseat” role was “unfair.” “They should all be treated the same,” she told AFP.
Harry’s grandmother restricted appearances on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday to “working royals” only.
The St. Paul’s service was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s only official participation in the four days of celebrations.
“They are part of the royal family,” said Amy Thomas, 17, who traveled to London from northern England with her mother for the event.
“They should be able to do a bit of a different concept of what the royal family is now.
“I just think the presentation of the royal family is old-fashioned. They’re just kind of stuck in their ways.
“Harry and stuff and all that went on. I think you can tell it needs to be dealt with differently.”
These opinions stood at odds with a YouGov poll published this week that suggested nearly two-thirds of Britons (63 percent) viewed both Harry and Meghan negatively.
But there is a generational gap. Among those aged 18 to 24, the couple are largely seen positively. Among the over-65s, more than 60 percent hold a negative view.
Gwyneth Cookson, 65, from Motherwell, near Glasgow in Scotland, said proudly she had shaken hands with Meghan at Edinburgh Castle.
“I’m a fan,” said Cookson, wearing a sparkly Union Jack badge. She was there with her daughter and grandson holding a toy corgi.
“Hopefully there will be a wee reconciliation.”
Other older royal watchers were noticeably chillier.
“I’m not really interested anymore,” said Ruth Horsfield, from Lancashire in northwest England, who came to London on a pensioners’ coach tour.
“Nothing against them but they’ve got their own lives now. They don’t feel part of it any more.
“They’ve divested themselves of it really. I don’t think they should make any money out of it.”
“I think they’re just gradually being forgotten about,” added her friend Glynis Morgan from Yorkshire.
“As long as they don’t rake muck and do too much damage to the queen.”
Wearing a purple jubilee T-shirt and matching cap and a Swatch watch featuring the queen and a corgi, Coleen, from the Canadian city of Toronto where Meghan once lived, was clearly not a fan.
“I don’t think she did anyone any favors,” she said quietly. “I think he picked the wrong wife.”
Sitting beside her, Lorraine Frame from Northern Ireland cut in: “They have their own agenda.
“They’re coming back because they’re scared of missing something and they are not welcome. I certainly booed them.”
Wearing a Union Jack t-shirt and reading a newspaper royal supplement, she said she also came especially for the jubilee.
“I don’t think they can be trusted because of their dealings with Netflix, what they may or may not say, and I think shame on them. I mean Harry was brought up better,” she said.
Harry “wants his cake and he wants to eat it,” she said.
Megan, she claimed, “came into this royal family thinking she could change hundreds of years of history and tradition — and she didn’t.”
“Let her have her day today and the sooner they get back to America the better.”

Iraqi refugee crowned world’s fastest pizza maker

Iraqi refugee crowned world’s fastest pizza maker
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

Iraqi refugee crowned world’s fastest pizza maker

Iraqi refugee crowned world’s fastest pizza maker
  • Domino’s employee Zagros Jaff crafted 3 in under 70 seconds at Las Vegas competition
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Crafting three in just 70 seconds, a refugee from Iraq and Domino’s employee has been crowned the world’s fastest pizza maker.

Zagros Jaff, 33, had never seen a pizza before he arrived in the UK 17 years ago, but having spent the last 15 years at Domino’s Portsmouth branch, “he has learnt a thing or two,” Metro reported on Friday.

Wowing judges and a crowd of 8,000 at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, Jaff fought off pizza makers from around the globe to claim his crown and win $3,000.

Celebrating his victory, he said: “It was a great feeling — I am so excited to have won. I practised for all these years continuously, so it was such a great moment.”

Finalists had to hand-stretch fresh dough as well as sauce and place toppings on three large pizzas.

Hitting 70 seconds required Jaff to practice twice a week for at least seven weeks prior to the competition, with his speed theoretically meaning he could produce 150 per hour.

He said had one of his pizzas not been “just a few grams overweight” he would have got it down to 56 seconds, with speed just one element as quality, sauce application and toppings’ portioning were also factored in.

Competitors were given a time penalty or risked having pizzas disqualified if they were not perfect.

Jaff has previously won awards for Domino’s manager and supervisor of the year, and won the chain’s European record three years running. 

