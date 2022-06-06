You are here

Aussie Will Power holds off Rossi to win IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix

Aussie Will Power holds off Rossi to win IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix
Will Power celebrates in the James Scott Memorial Fountain after winning the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto race on Belle Isle in Detroit Sunday. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Aussie Will Power holds off Rossi to win IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix

Aussie Will Power holds off Rossi to win IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix
  • Power took his first victory since last year at the Indianapolis road course and moved atop the driver standings with 255 points, three ahead of Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Australia’s Will Power held off American Alexander Rossi by one second to win the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday and seize the series season points lead.

Power, who started 16th, passed US pole-sitter Josef Newgarden on lap 15 and stayed in front from there, denying the fast-closing Rossi his first triumph since 2019.

“Chopped through the field then had to fight hard,” Power said. “Just drove it as straight as i could, really nice on the brakes and throttle. I knew if we could keep a decent gap we’d be all right.”

New Zealand’s Scott Dixon was third with Newgarden fourth and Mexico’s Pato O’Ward fifth after 70 laps over a 2.35-mile, 14-turn temporary street course at Belle Isle Park.

Power took his first victory since last year at the Indianapolis road course and moved atop the driver standings with 255 points, three ahead of Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.

O’Ward was 12 back in third with defending season champion Alex Palou of Spain 14 back after seven of 17 races.

“Very good performance from me mentally,” Power said. “I left nothing on the table. I was in that zone. That’s why I was able to pump out hot laps.”

Rossi hasn’t won in 43 races since 2019 at Road America.

“We’re finally just executing our potential,” Rossi said. “One more lap would have been really interesting.”

Newgarden sped to the lead and kept it until Power overtook him on lap 15 with Dixon and Palou just behind.

Rossi, who has signed a multi-year deal with McLaren starting next season, passed Palou on lap 39 to grab third and took second on a pit stop exchange with Dixon.

Power made his final stop on lap 50 and returned to the track with the lead with Rossi in hot pursuit. The Aussie came up behind the slower car of Jack Harvey in the final laps but stayed ahead of Rossi to the finish.

Horschel’s big eagle secures a big win at the Memorial

Horschel’s big eagle secures a big win at the Memorial
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Horschel’s big eagle secures a big win at the Memorial

Horschel’s big eagle secures a big win at the Memorial
  • Horschel moves to just outside the top 10 in the world, the highest he has ever been, thanks to a year that finally has brought some consistency in a hit-and-miss game
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

DUBLIN, Ohio: Billy Horschel ended any doubt about his victory at Muirfield Village with an eagle putt from one end of the green to the other on the 15th hole, sending him to a four-shot victory Sunday at the Memorial.

Horschel was staked to a five-shot lead at the start of a sun-soaked final round and no one ever got closer than two shots. He closed with an even-par 72.

There still a few nervous moments.

Horschel’s streak of 49 consecutive holes without a bogey ended on the sixth hole. He didn’t make his first birdie until the 10th hole. He had to scramble for bogey on the par-3 12th that dropped his lead to two over Aaron Wise.

Before the long eagle, Horschel saved himself with par putts of 12 feet on the 13th hole and 8 feet on 14.

And then it was over. From the front of the green on the par-5 15th, Horschel’s putt from just inside 55 feet had the perfect line and perfect speed, bending left and dropping in the left side of the cup as he stretched out both arms in a quiet, disbelieving celebration.

“Just like you, big man,” Horschel said to tournament host Jack Nicklaus when it was over.

His lead was up to four shots, and it was a comfortable finish. Horschel finished at 13-under 275 and won $2.16 million, the largest paycheck of his career. As an elevated event, the win comes with a three-year exemption.

Horschel said he has learned from Tiger Woods and Nicklaus that he didn’t need to do anything special with a five-shot lead unless the moment called for it. It was calling on the 15th hole after Wise stuffed a wedge into 2 feet for birdie.

“If I had to do something special, I was ready for it,” he said. “Making that was huge.”

Wise did what he could in a final round so difficult that no one shot better than 69. He and Joaquin Niemann were the only players to apply any serious pressure on Horschel. He opened the back nine with a pair of birdies sand saved par from the back bunker on the 12th. But he dropped a shot on the 13th just as Horschel was looking shaky.

Wise made a meaningless bogey on the final hole for a 71 to finish alone in second.

Cameron Smith, who had the 36-hole lead, also started five shots behind. He had a pair of double bogeys for a 42 on the front nine and was never a factor.

Niemann, who won another elevated event at Riviera in the Genesis Invitational, made a strong move and was creeping within range until his wedge on the 14th found a bunker, leading to double bogey. He answered with two birdies, finished with a double bogey and shot 71. He tied for third with defending champion Patrick Cantlay (71).

Before the handshake with Nicklaus, Horschel was mobbed by his three children. He now has seven PGA Tour victories. His wife has watched him win. His parents have seen him win. This was the first time his children were there, and they were bouncing on the firm greens.

That might have been as great as any pressure as Horschel felt.

“Having a five-shot lead, knowing it was mine to win, I really wanted to get the monkey off my back,” he said of winning with his kids in attendance.

Horschel moves to just outside the top 10 in the world, the highest he has ever been, thanks to a year that finally has brought some consistency in a hit-and-miss game. He has three victories in the last 15 months, all of them against strong fields — the Dell Match Play and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last year, and now this.

It might even be enough to finally be considered for a US team with the Presidents Cup later this year.

Ronaldo steers Portugal past Switzerland, Spain held in Prague

Ronaldo steers Portugal past Switzerland, Spain held in Prague
Updated 29 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Ronaldo steers Portugal past Switzerland, Spain held in Prague

Ronaldo steers Portugal past Switzerland, Spain held in Prague
  • Ronaldo scored two goals in four first half minutes and had a third ruled offside by VAR as Portugal crushed Switzerland 4-0 in Lisbon
Updated 29 min 21 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo marshalled Portugal past Switzerland in the Nations League on Sunday as Gavi made history becoming Spain’s youngest ever scorer.
Ronaldo scored two goals in four first half minutes and had a third ruled offside by VAR as Portugal crushed Switzerland 4-0 in Lisbon.
The Manchester United striker had set up William Carvalho for the opener with Joao Cancelo completing the rout to fire Portugal to the top of League A, Group 2, on goal difference from the Czech Republic.
In Prague, Jakub Pesek put the hosts in front before Gavi levelled with a low curling left-footer at the record age of 17 years and 304 days just before halftime.
Jan Kuchta had the Czechs back in control with a delicate chip but Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez headed home in the final minute to salvage a 2-2 draw.
“It is wonderful to be able to say that we are disappointed to lose points against Spain,” said Czech captain Tomas Soucek.
“We showed heart and great teamwork. If somebody told us that we would have four points before these two games, we would have taken it. We have started well and look forward to the next games.”
“We lacked fluency so the game was really tough” shrugged Spain coach Luis Enrique.
Martinez conceded it wasn’t Spain’s “finest” match.
“We came away with a point, but the aim was to win. When you don’t win, when you have great difficulties, you come away disappointed.”
Spain reached the final of last year’s Nations League, beating European champions Italy in the semis before losing to France, and they enjoyed a relatively smooth qualification for the World Cup.
But they are now on the back foot in this competition and after their opening 1-1 stalemate with Portugal on Thursday are placed third in the group, two points adrift.
Elsewhere Northern Ireland extended their winless run in the competition to 12 with a drab goalless draw in Cyprus
And Georgia are in command at the top of League C Group 4 after dishing out a 5-2 drubbing to Bulgaria while Manchester City’s new headline signing Erling Haaland produced the goals in Norway’s 2-1 win in Sweden.
The Norwegians top League B, Group 4 after two wins from Serbia, 4-1 winners over Slovenia.
On Monday world champions France have their second run out in Split against Croatia with Kylian Mbappe one of several kep components of Didier Deschamps’ team to skip eve-of-match training.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward came off with a left knee niggle at half-time of Friday’s 2-1 loss by last year’s Nations League winners to Denmark at the Stade de France.
Also missing were Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, N’Golo Kanté and Jules Kounde.
“We’ll see about tomorrow (Monday),” Deschamps said on Mbappe’s prospects of turning out against the team Les Bleus defeated to win the 2018 World Cup in Moscow.
Number two keeper Mike Maignan will earn his third call-up in place of Hugo Lloris with Presnel Kimpembe taking the captain’s armband in this League A, Group 1 tie.

Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup in 64 years

Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup in 64 years
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup in 64 years

Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup in 64 years
  • Gareth Bale’s free-kick, turned into his own net by Ukrainian captain Andriy Yarmolenko, separated the sides
  • The last time Wales were at a World Cup was in 1958, when they were eliminated by a goal, for Brazil, by 17-year-old Pele
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

CARDIFF: Gareth Bale led Wales to their first World Cup since 1958 as Ukraine’s dreams of lifting the spirits of a war-torn country were cruelly denied by a 1-0 defeat in Cardiff on Sunday.
Bale’s free-kick, which was turned into his own net by Ukrainian captain Andriy Yarmolenko, separated the sides despite the visitors dominating the game in sodden conditions at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Ukraine made a nation proud in beating Scotland 3-1 on Wednesday in their first competitive clash since Russia’s invasion.
Oleksandr Petrakov’s men deserved much more from another exceptionally composed performance under the strain of carrying the hopes of a people devastated by Russian aggression.
The Ukrainian national anthem was applauded by all sides of the stadium before the game and, just as on their trip to Scotland in midweek, the visitors were inspired rather than inhibited by the pressure put upon them.
However, they were made to pay an exceptionally heavy price for not taking their chances and one moment of misfortune.
Oleksandr Zinchenko did find the net after just three minutes, but the Manchester City man was deemed to have taken his free-kick that caught Wayne Hennessey off guard too quickly.
Hennessey then had to be alert to prevent Roman Yaremchuk opening the scoring before Viktor Tsygankov sliced a glorious chance wide.
Wales had barely threatened the Ukrainian goal, but in Bale have a star capable of changing the course of matches in an instant.
The 32-year-old is without a club having brought down the curtain on nine years at Real Madrid by picking up a fifth Champions League winner’s medal last weekend.
Bale has reserved his best for international duty in recent years and will now get the chance to add a World Cup to a glorious career.
His free-kick on 34 minutes was headed off target until Yarmolenko tried to head it to safety and only succeeded in deflecting the ball past the helpless Georgiy Bushchan.
Ukraine refused to be crushed by that misfortune and were unlucky not to be given a penalty before half-time when Yarmolenko was clipped by Joe Allen inside the box.
The pattern continued into the second half as Rob Page’s men were pinned back inside their own half.
But the home side did have big chances of their own to double their advantage on the counter-attack when Aaron Ramsey steered wide, Brennan Johnson hit the post and Bale shot meekly into the arms of Bushchan.
At the other end, chances continued to come and go as Tsygkanov’s effort was saved by Hennessey before Yaremchuk put the rebound wide.
A last-ditch challenge from Ben Davies then prevented Yarmolenko the shot at redemption.
Ukraine’s day was summed up five minutes from time when Hennessey produced an incredible save to prevent substitute Artem Dovbyk’s header finding the top corner.
But Wales are now unbeaten in 19 home games stretching back nearly four years for a reason as they were roared home by the majority of the 33,000 crowd.
The last time Wales were at a World Cup they were eliminated by a goal for Brazil by 17-year-old Pele in the quarter-finals.
This generation of Welsh players achieved the seemingly impossible by getting to the semifinals of Euro 2016 in their first major tournament for 58 years.
Now they have written themselves into the history books once more when they get the chance to face England, USA and Iran in Qatar come November.

Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam
  • The 36-year-old Nadal comfortably defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0
  • Rafael Nadal is now two Slams ahead of old rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal won a 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday with a straight-sets rout of Casper Ruud to become the oldest male champion at Roland Garros and he vowed to “keep fighting.”
In a disappointing final, 36-year-old Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 with victory coming 17 years to the day since he claimed his first French Open as a 19-year-old in 2005.
Nadal won the last 11 games of the final and is now two Slams ahead of old rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with Sunday’s victory coming against all the odds.
Nadal, the oldest winner in Paris since a 34-year-old Andre Gimeno in 1972, had not been certain of taking part after a chronic left foot injury, which has plagued him throughout his career, flared up again.
He also needed the best part of a gruelling 12 hours to see off Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the previous three rounds.
“I don’t know what I would do in terms of injuries if it wasn’t for the team, my family and everyone around me,” said Nadal.
“I would’ve already retired much before if it wasn’t for you.
“I never believed, that I’d be here at 36, being competitive again. Being here, means a lot to me on the most important court in my career. It helps me to keep going.
“For me, it’s incredible to play here. It’s an incredible feeling. I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting to try to keep going.”
His two-hour 18-minute win on Sunday took his record at the tournament to 112 wins against just three losses and also put him halfway to a rare calendar men’s Grand Slam last achieved by Rod Laver in 1969.
“The most important thing is to congratulate Rafa,” said Ruud.
“You are a true champion. This is the first time I have faced you so now I know what it’s like to be the victim! There will be many others.
“You have taken me into your academy with open arms and you are a true inspiration to me. We all hope you continue for some more time.”
Nadal, unbeaten in 13 previous finals in Paris and playing in his 30th Grand Slam decider, got off to a flying start against Ruud, the first Norwegian man to feature in a championship match at the majors.
He broke for 2-0 and even though he handed the break straight back courtesy of a two uncharacteristic double faults, he was quickly back in front again for 3-1.
The Spaniard wrapped up the opener in 49 minutes against his 23-year-old opponent who has trained at his academy in Manacor since 2018.
World number eight Ruud, the in-form player on clay since the start of 2020 with 66 wins on the surface, was under siege again in the second set, having to fight off three break points in the opening game.
There was a sudden glimmer of hope when he broke for 3-1 with Nadal again coughing up a double fault. However, Nadal roared back with a double break for 4-3.
Ruud saved three set points in the ninth game but his first double fault of the final handed Nadal a two-set lead.
Nadal had said on the eve of the final that he would rather lose Sunday’s match in exchange for a new foot.
However, without needing to hit top gear, he was in complete control against Ruud, racing away to the title with three breaks in a third set which was over in 30 minutes.
Nadal sealed the win with a backhand down the line, his 37th winner of the final.

Martin Boyle drawing on Saudi experience to help Australia overcome UAE in World Cup showdown

Martin Boyle drawing on Saudi experience to help Australia overcome UAE in World Cup showdown
Updated 05 June 2022
Paul Williams

Martin Boyle drawing on Saudi experience to help Australia overcome UAE in World Cup showdown

Martin Boyle drawing on Saudi experience to help Australia overcome UAE in World Cup showdown
  • Al-Faisaly player believes having qualified for Russia 2018 will give Socceroos an edge in Tuesday’s play-off
  • The winners of Australia v UAE will face Peru in the ultimate World Cup qualification decider
Updated 05 June 2022
Paul Williams

As Saudi-based Socceroo Martin Boyle prepares for Tuesday night’s do-or-die World Cup playoff clash with the UAE on what is forecast to be a sweltering 41 degrees Celsius day in Doha, he’s preparing to offer a rather odd piece of advice for his father - bring a jacket.

This week’s clash in the Qatari capital is at the 50,000-capacity Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, one of the many glistening new stadiums built for the upcoming FIFA World Cup with leading air-conditioning technology.

Boyle sat out last week’s warm-up against Jordan, having only just arrived in camp from his Saudi club Al-Faisaly, and felt first-hand just how effective the air-conditioning was.

“I was sitting in the stand the other day, and it was freezing,” 29-year-old Boyle told Arab News from the Socceroos camp in Doha. “So I'm sure when my Dad comes along, I'll have to tell him to bring a jacket to a country that he probably doesn't even need.”

While conditions inside the stadium on match day will be more than comfortable for the players, there is still the matter of day-to-day life and training for the players in the lead up to the game, and Boyle believes the experience of almost six months playing in Saudi Arabia has prepared him well for what he hopes will be a successful fortnight for him and the Socceroos, who will face Peru in the ultimate decider should they get past the UAE.

“Yeah, personally, I definitely think it's helped me,” the former Hibernian winger said. “I remember when I played in Scotland, I was coming in and I was doing the warm-ups and the heat was getting me, I was coming off the bus and I was sweating before training and stuff like that.

“And now, I feel like because we're playing in 30-35 degree heat and training every day, it's certainly helped me. I'm not getting fatigued as easily and not needing to hydrate as much. Obviously, you do need to hydrate but I'm not feeling it. I'm feeling much better about myself.”

While the circumstances are different, with this being a one-off match at a neutral venue as opposed to a two-legged home and away tie as has been custom in the past, Boyle feels the experience Australia gained - even if he wasn’t part of the set up at the time - from going through the playoffs four years ago will stand them in good stead ahead of the clash with the UAE.

“Experience is everything in the game nowadays,” Boyle explained. “I think you need that. They've (his teammates) been through it, they’ve played in the game and they’ve qualified, and you hear all the stories of what it meant to them, how unbelievable it was, and representing our country at the World Cup.

“I think because we've got a lot of younger players, and players that haven't experienced that, they can definitely share their memories. I see the experience of that group and the stories that they can share and I think it's vital.”

Boyle, born and raised in Scotland, qualifies to play for Australia as his father Graeme was born in Sydney. Called up by Graham Arnold for this qualifying campaign, the winger has been something of a revelation, scoring three goals along the way and proving to be one of the most consistent players in Arnold’s squad.

And he knows how important this week is, not just for him but for the team.

“These games coming up, this is where you can definitely make yourself a legend and put your name in the books,” he said. “Qualifying for a World Cup, there’s a lot of people in this team that have done it. To see yourself there and make your family proud and the nation proud – that’s exactly where I want to be.”

His form for the Socceroos helped him earn a move in January to Al-Faisaly as they looked ahead to their AFC Champions League commitments.

Drawn alongside Qatari giants Al-Sadd, as well as Uzbekistan’s Nasaf and Jordan’s Al-Wehdat, not many expected Al-Annabi to progress past the group stage in their first appearance in the continental competition.

But they stunned their more fancied opposition, losing just once and topping the group, even beating the star-studded Al-Sadd along the way.

It was an experience Boyle cherished, finding the back of the net in an important 1-1 draw with Al-Wehdat.

“We played against some good teams,” he said. We played against Al-Sadd, and they had Santi Cazorla and stuff, so that was a great experience to be able to share the field with him and we managed to beat them and we managed to qualify, which is historic for the club.”

