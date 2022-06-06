You are here

Saudi Real Estate Co. aims to invest $1.6bn within 5 years, CEO says

Saudi Real Estate Co. aims to invest $1.6bn within 5 years, CEO says
Riyadh skyline (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Real Estate Co., also known as Alakaria, aims to invest SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) over the next five years, the firm’s CEO said in an interview with Al-Arabiya.

The investment is planned to be in existing projects between 35 and 45 years old, reviving multi-use projects and residential developments, Ibrahim Alwan added. 

This comes following the company’s general assembly agreement to raise the firm’s capital by 56 percent to reach SR3.75 billion.

Alakaria previously explained that the increase in capital was aimed at financing and implementing its future plans, expanding its activities and repaying part of the credit facilities.

RIYADH: Morocco-based financial technology and rewards startup WafR has raised $455,000 in its latest funding round, MAGNITT reported. 

This funding will be used to support the growth of the company and meet its requirements, according to the company. 

WafR helps consumers find discounts and deals on products in local shops.

"We are very pleased with the group of investors we were able to secure in this new funding round and are proud of the strong growth experienced by WafR over the past 12 months," Ismail Bargach, co-founder of WafR said. 

The round was led by Launch Africa Ventures, First Circle Capital, WeLoveBuzz, with participation from a group of angel investors.

RIYADH: Iron ore surges to its biggest gain in 13 weeks. In addition to this, Chinese stocks surged amid easing COVID-19 restrictions.  

·      Iron ore topped above $140 per ton, up from $130 per ton in May, reflecting the biggest gain in 13 weeks on hopes that easing Chinese COVID-19 restrictions will boost demand once again. In addition to this, inventories dropped to an eight-month low, Bloomberg reported, citing Steelhome data.

·      Chinese stocks rose on Monday amid easing COVID-19 restrictions and limitations, Reuters reported. While the CSI300 index surged 1.5 percent on Monday to reach 4,152.24 points, the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.1 percent to reach 3,228.93 points.

·      Chinese regulators are set to proceed with investigations regarding Chinese mobility platform Didi Global Inc. in an attempt to restore the platform’s main apps in mobile stores no later than this week, Bloomberg reported. The firm is expected to face a financial penalty in addition to transferring 1 percent of its shares to the state.

RIYADH: Kuwaiti car distributor Ali Alghanim and Sons Automotive Co raised more than $3 billion in a private placement ahead of its public offering, which was 11 times oversubscribed, according EFG Hermes.

The firm has listed 124.8 million shares for 793 Kuwaiti fils a share, representing 45 percent of its share capital, with a market capitalization of $717 million.

This makes the automotive firm the first IPO in the Kuwaiti stock market since 2020.

EFG Hermes’ Investment Banking division said it has completed the advisory for Ali Alghanim $323m private placement ahead of the initial public offering on Boursa Kuwait.

The upcoming IPO will be the agency's first as joint bookrunner.

Ali Alghanim also distributes cars in Iraq, as well as Kuwait — among them, the Land Rover, Mini, BMW, Rolls-Royce, and McLaren marques.

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Recycling Co., also known as SIRC, has launched a new firm named SAIL to respond to oil and hazardous spills along the coastline of Saudi Arabia, the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, according to a press release. 

SAIL will work toward establishing marine emergency response services supported by marine monitoring which will help to detect oil and hazardous material spills in the Saudi waters in a very early stage. 

According to a press release from the Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed firm, SAIL will be located at strategic coastal locations along the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf to provide an efficient and fast response to marine spills. 

Following the launch of the new company, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadley, Saudi minister of environment, water, and agriculture, and the chairman of the board of directors of SIRC remarked that SAIL will “support the Kingdom’s efforts in safeguarding its marine environment as well as the Saudi coasts.” 

RIYADH: The Central Bank of Kuwait issued bonds and tawarruq for six months worth 280 million Kuwaiti dinars ($924 million).

The rate of return is set at 2 percent, according to Kuwait News Agency.

CBK also issued bonds and tawarruq worth 360 million Kuwait dinars as of May 30 at a rate of return of 2 percent.

