Algeria suspends treaty of friendship and cooperation with Spain: State media

Algeria suspended its 20-year-old treaty of friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation with Spain on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
  • Tensions are simmering between Algiers and Madrid over recent Spanish comments on Western Sahara
  • Spain has shifted closer to Morocco’s position on the conflict there
CAIRO: Algeria has suspended its 20-year-old treaty of friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation with Spain, state media reported on Wednesday.
No reason was given for the decision, which was taken by Algeria’s top security council.
But tensions are simmering between Algiers and Madrid over recent Spanish comments on Western Sahara as Spain has shifted closer to Morocco’s position on the conflict there.
In April, the Algerian-backed Polisario Front, Western Sahara’s independence movement, said it was severing ties with Spain after Madrid backed Morocco’s plan giving autonomy to the former Spanish colony.
Algeria is a key gas supplier to Spain, and is expected to review prices for any new gas contract with Spanish firms, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The current gas contract with Spain is long term with prices well under the current market level, the same source, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters. 

Topics: Algeria Spain Western Sahara Morocco

Lebanese caretaker energy minister says ‘politics’ behind delay of US-backed electricity plan

Lebanese caretaker energy minister says ‘politics’ behind delay of US-backed electricity plan
Updated 4 sec ago

Lebanese caretaker energy minister says ‘politics’ behind delay of US-backed electricity plan

Lebanese caretaker energy minister says ‘politics’ behind delay of US-backed electricity plan
Updated 4 sec ago
AMMAN: Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister said on Wednesday “politics” was behind the delay of a US-backed deal to supply his country with electricity from Jordan via Syrian territory to ease crippling power shortages.
Walid Fayad told Reuters that the World Bank, which had pledged to finance the project, was “tying it to some kind of political diligence,” alluding to external considerations without getting into specifics.
Speaking on the sidelines of an energy conference in the Jordanian capital, Fayad said the World Bank was also “adding more conditions although they were clear at the start.”
Fayad said the United States had demanded to “see the financing terms from the World Bank” to ensure that the electricity deal “is not sanctionable,” even though Washington had told Beirut in January not to fear sanctions over its regional energy supply plans.
A US State Department source said that the US was requesting details of transactions, including final financing as contracts, to review for sanctions compliance as part of Washington’s OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) process, which administers a number of different sanctions programs. The source said this was part of standard government procedures.
The United States enacted the Caesar Act in 2019 allowing it to freeze assets of anyone dealing with Syria, with the aim of forcing President Bashar Assad to stop his war with opposition forces and agree a political solution.
Lebanon and Jordan signed a deal in Beirut last January to ease chronic Lebanese power outages by transmitting about 400 megawatts (MW) of electricity across Syrian territory.
Fayad said the delay would worsen shortages as Lebanon enters its summer season, with higher energy demand and an influx of tourists.
The Lebanese-Jordanian agreement is part of a wider plan that also aims to pump Egyptian gas to a power station in northern Lebanon via a pipeline that runs through Jordan and Syria.
The agreement with Egypt has yet to be signed.
“There is no delay but an important milestone that we need to get through is the American approval plus the financing from the World Bank,” Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told Reuters at the conference in Amman.
Lebanon has suffered power outages dating to its 1975-90 civil war, which ravaged the electricity infrastructure and left many families relying on private generators.
A World Bank spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

US says Iran removing IAEA cameras would be ‘extremely regrettable’

US says Iran removing IAEA cameras would be ‘extremely regrettable’
Updated 42 sec ago
Reuters

US says Iran removing IAEA cameras would be ‘extremely regrettable’

US says Iran removing IAEA cameras would be ‘extremely regrettable’
Updated 42 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: It would be regrettable and counterproductive for Iran to remove two of the UN nuclear watchdog’s surveillance cameras as it has announced, the United States said on Wednesday as it pushed for a resolution criticizing Iran at the watchdog’s board.
“If accurate, reports that Iran plans to reduce transparency in response to this resolution are extremely regrettable and counterproductive to the diplomatic outcome we seek,” a US statement to a meeting of the 35-nation Board of Governors said ahead of a vote on the US-backed draft resolution. “We do not seek escalation (with Iran).”

Topics: Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) US IAEA cameras

UN envoy arrives in Yemen for talks on Taiz

UN envoy arrives in Yemen for talks on Taiz
Updated 39 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

UN envoy arrives in Yemen for talks on Taiz

UN envoy arrives in Yemen for talks on Taiz
  • Grundberg flew into the capital Sanaa less than a week after the truce in Yemen was renewed for a second period of two months
  • He commended the extension and said it was a “positive signal of the parties’ seriousness to uphold” the truce
Updated 39 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UN’s special envoy arrived in Yemen on Wednesday for talks on reopening routes to the Houthi-besieged city of Taiz.

Hans Grundberg flew into the capital Sanaa less than a week after the truce in Yemen was renewed for a second period of two months.

He commended the extension and said it was a “positive signal of the parties’ seriousness to uphold and implement the truce.”

Grundberg continued on landing at Sanaa Airport: “Yemenis have seen the truce’s tangible benefits. We have witnessed a significant positive shift and we have a responsibility to safeguard it and deliver on its potential for peace in Yemen.”

The UN envoy expressed hope that “constructive discussions” would be held on “our proposal for reopening roads in Taiz and other governorates, as well as economic and humanitarian measures, and the way forward.”

Topics: Yemen Taiz UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg

Iran insists not hiding anything as UN watchdog set for censure vote

Iran insists not hiding anything as UN watchdog set for censure vote
Updated 08 June 2022
(AFP)

Iran insists not hiding anything as UN watchdog set for censure vote

Iran insists not hiding anything as UN watchdog set for censure vote
  • Iran turns off two surveillance cameras of the UN’s nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites
Updated 08 June 2022
(AFP)

TEHRAN: Iran insisted Wednesday it had declared all sites which hosted past nuclear activities after Western governments submitted a motion to the UN atomic energy watchdog to censure it for non-cooperation.

“Iran has no hidden or undocumented nuclear activities or undisclosed sites,” the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, told the official IRNA news agency.

“These fake documents seek to maintain maximum pressure” on Iran, he added, referring to the crippling economic sanctions reimposed by Washington when then president Donald Trump abandoned a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers in 2018.

The resolution submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency by the United States, Britain, France and Germany is the first since June 2020 when a similar motion censuring Iran was adopted.

In a joint statement to the IAEA’s Board of Governors, Britain, France and Germany said they “strongly urge Iran to stop escalating its nuclear program and to urgently conclude (the) deal that is on the table.”

The motion is seen as a sign of growing Western impatience with Iran after talks on reviving the 2015 deal stalled in March.

“This recent move by three European countries and the US by presenting a draft resolution against Iran is a political one,” Eslami said, adding that “Iran has had maximum cooperation with the IAEA.”

The trigger for the latest Western condemnation was a report issued by the IAEA late last month in which it said it still has questions about traces of enriched uranium previously found at three sites, which Iran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.

The watchdog said those questions were “not clarified” in its meetings with Iranian authorities.

The IAEA Board of Governors is expected to vote on the motion later on Wednesday or on Thursday, diplomats said.

European governments have expressed mounting concern over how far Iran has gone since the US reimposed sanctions in resuming nuclear activities it had halted under the 2015 deal.

Iran has built up large stockpiles of enriched uranium, some of it enriched to levels far higher than those needed for nuclear power generation.

“Its nuclear program is now more advanced than at any point in the past,” the governments said in their joint statement, adding Iran’s accumulation of enriched uranium has no “credible civilian justification.”

Talks to revive the nuclear accord started in April last year with the aim of bringing the United States back in, lifting sanctions and getting Iran to return to the limits it agreed to on its nuclear activities.

But negotiations have stalled in recent months and the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell warned in a tweet last weekend that the possibility of returning to the accord was “shrinking.”

IAEA head Rafael Grossi told reporters on Monday that it would be “a matter of just a few weeks” before Iran could get sufficient material needed for a nuclear weapon if they continued to develop their program.

A report earlier showed that Iran turned off two surveillance cameras of the UN’s nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites.
The report did not identify the site.
Iran has been holding footage from IAEA surveillance cameras since February 2021 as a pressure tactic to restore the atomic accord.

Topics: Iran IAEA

Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 21, injures 47

Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 21, injures 47
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 21, injures 47

Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 21, injures 47
  • Four of the seven cars in the train derailed in the early morning darkness near the desert city of Tabas,
  • The report said the number of casualties could rise
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

TEHRAN: A passenger train traveling through eastern Iran struck an excavator and derailed nearly half its cars before dawn Wednesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring another 47, officials said.

The train derailment near the desert city of Tabas was the latest disaster to strike the Islamic Republic in recent weeks as Tehran struggles under US sanctions and any return to its nuclear deal with world powers remains in doubt.

The train operated by the state-run Islamic Republic Railway carried some 350 people as it traveled from Tabas, some 550 kilometers southeast of Tehran, to the city of Yazd. It struck the excavator as the train traveled over a railroad underpass in the rural scrubland, sending cars and its passengers flying.

“Passengers were bouncing in the car like balls in the air,” one unnamed injured passenger told Iranian state television.

The state-run IRNA news agency gave the casualty figures, citing emergency officials.

Rescue teams with ambulances and helicopters arrived in the remote area where communication is poor. Over a dozen people suffered critical injuries, with some transferred to local hospitals, officials said.

Aerial footage of the desert site of the disaster showed train cars on their side, with some rescuers running at the scene as they tried to care for those injured.

State TV later aired images from a hospital where the injured received treatment. One of those injured told the broadcaster they felt the train suddenly brake and then slow before the derailment.

The derailment happened some 50 kilometers outside of Tabas.

The report said the crash is under investigation. Initial reports suggested the train collided with an excavator near the track, though it wasn’t immediately clear why an excavator would have been close to the train track at night. One official suggest it could have been part of a repair project.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi offered condolences over the crash and announced an investigation would be undertaken into its causes.

Iran’s worst train disaster came in 2004, when a runaway train loaded with gasoline, fertilizer, sulfur and cotton crashed near the historic city of Neyshabur, killing some 320 people, injuring 460 others and damaging five villages. In 2016, a train collision in northern Iran killed at least 43 people and injured about 100.

Iran has some 14,000 kilometers of railway lines throughout a country about two and a half times the size of Texas. Its rail system sends both people and goods across the country, particularly in rural areas.

Iran also has some 17,000 annual deaths on its highways, one of the world’s worst traffic safety records. The high toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

Iran, already straining under US sanctions over its collapsed nuclear deal, has been mourning the deaths of at least 41 people killed in a building collapse in the country’s southwest.

Topics: Iran train accident Tehran

