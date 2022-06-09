Saudi Arabia launches maturity index for 12 digital platforms

MADINAH: Saudi Arabia has launched a Digital Experience Maturity Index for 12 government services to improve people’s experiences and increase their satisfaction.
It relies on three basic perspectives to measure the maturity of government platforms to achieve user satisfaction, improve the user experience, and enhance the mechanism for handling complaints and reports, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The platforms to be measured in the first cycle are Etimad, Absher, Madrasati, Najiz, Sakani, Qiwa, Tawakkalna, Sehhaty, Saber, Balady, Fasah, and Ehsan.
Ahmed bin Mohammad Al-Suwaiyan, who is the governor of the Digital Government Authority, said these 12 would be the focus of the first cycle as they were among the highest-priority platforms based on specific criteria.
He launched the index during his speech at the 8th National Conference for Quality, which concluded on Wednesday in Madinah.
The event was organized by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization under the theme of “Sustainable Quality for an Ambitious Nation.”
Al-Suwaiyan stressed the importance of the digital government’s contribution to achieving national goals by improving people’s quality of life, whether they were citizens, residents, or visitors, facilitating doing business, enhancing competitiveness, increasing government work efficiency, and enhancing the country’s digital ranking in global indexes.
The authority regulates the digital government's platforms, websites, digital services, and government networks.
It also issues measurements, indicators, tools, and reports to measure the performance and capabilities of government agencies in the field of digital government.
Saudi Arabia called on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA and resolve outstanding issues without delay
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday welcomed the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors’ resolution stressing that Iran must comply with its obligations under the safeguards agreement, and the necessity to cooperate with the agency to resolve all outstanding nuclear issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia called on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA and resolve outstanding issues without delay, hoping that the board of governors member states will fully support the agency and its director general, the statement added.
The IAEA said Wednesday it had adopted a resolution formally criticizing Iran for a lack of cooperation with the UN nuclear inspectorate, diplomatic sources told AFP.
The motion brought by the United States, Britain, France and Germany — but voted against by Russia and China — is the first to criticize Iran since June 2020 and comes amid an impasse on efforts to bring the US back into a 2015 deal over Iran’s nuclear program.
Fashion Village in Jeddah Season brings designers to the public
Held under the slogan “Our Lovely Days,” the second Jeddah Season follows on from the success of Riyadh Season, which recorded more than 15 million visits over five months
Updated 08 June 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: This year’s Jeddah Season is showcasing Saudi fashion brands and bringing them closer to the audience through Fashion Village in the City Walk zone.
One of those brands is the contemporary clothing line Galag, which has easy-to-wear casual pieces and designs inspired by automobiles and Saudi heritage.
“Galag is a collective that began in 2013 consisting of a group of automotive enthusiasts, photographers, and videographers with a passion for exploration and using road trips as a means to do so,” Galag owner Sultan Al-Faisal told Arab News. “The Galag clothing line began as a creative outlet in 2017 in response to a demand from Galag supporters for a tangible product, and it quickly gained traction in Europe, the United States, and East Asia, before being introduced to the Saudi scene in 2019.”
One of the things that make Galag stand out is its shoe collection, something not many Saudi brands offer as it is hard to produce, but Al-Faisal and his team accepted the challenge.
“Our sneakers are made in Portugal, and they are our own design. We wanted to create a timeless silhouette that would go with anything, and the materials are synonymous with quality and durability.”
In Riyadh Season, the brand took part in the E’Space concept store with an earlier collection called “Cosmopolis.”
The pop-up in Jeddah is called Galag Garage, which is an offshoot of the main brand.
“The experience in Jeddah Season has been great. People have been extremely enthusiastic and gave us a warm reception, which is more than we could ever ask for.
“The other participants in the season have also shown their support and that is priceless to us. We are just happy that we have been approached to take part in it and that the Jeddah Season team saw enough value in us and gave us the trust to be able to take part.”
Galag’s immediate plans are to be more involved with some of the communities and subcultures present in Jeddah.
“There are many communities and groups that we don’t believe have had the support and exposure that they deserve, such as the skater community group the sillyboys crew, working with them to help them grow, then it would be a success for us, definitely something to look forward to.
“At the end of the day, we just want to give different and new choices as a Saudi brand to the Saudi consumer, and that will hopefully strengthen the Saudi design language and expand it so that people don’t just look at us as one-note in terms of design.”
Held under the slogan “Our Lovely Days,” the second Jeddah Season follows on from the success of Riyadh Season, which recorded more than 15 million visits over five months. The annual Jeddah Season festival aims to highlight the city’s rich heritage and culture through a total of 2,800 activities in nine zones over the event period.
Saudi aid agency, King Hussein foundation sign $1.33m deal to treat Syrian cancer patients
Updated 08 June 2022
SPA
AMMAN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently signed an agreement with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation to treat Syrian refugees diagnosed with cancer in Jordan, with a total value of $1.33 million.
KSrelief Assistant Supervisor-General for Operations and Programs Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez and KHCF Director Nisreen Qatamesh signed the agreement at the headquarters of the Saudi Embassy in Amman.
The distinguished strategic partnership between KSrelief and KHCF started in 2018 and played a pivotal role in saving the lives of cancer patients, where the provided support contributed to treating several Syrian and Yemeni refugees.
The agreement is a part of KSrelief’s efforts to treat the increasing numbers of Syrian refugees diagnosed with cancer who cannot afford the costs of treatment.
Worldwide, KSrelief has implemented 2,011 projects worth nearly $6 billion in 84 countries, in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015.
According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s various projects were Yemen ($4 billion), Palestine ($369 million), Syria ($327 million) and Somalia ($216 million).
DiplomaticQuarter: Japanese envoy visits Anime Village at Jeddah’s City Walk
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Japanese ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Iwai Fumio, recently visited the first Anime Village in the Middle East, which is part of the Jeddah Season’s City Walk zone.
The Anime Village is part of the wide range of activities that aim to aid cultural exchange between the two friendly countries. It offers a variety of activities such as cinema shows, musical performances, manga artist meetups, interviews with creators, parades and much more.
Fumio told Arab News Japan that he was impressed with Anime Village: “I would like to express my deepest respect to all concerned for the event being held in Jeddah. I hope it will be an opportunity for Saudi Arabia and young people to enjoy it.”
He said that the Kingdom had become a global tourist destination due to its cultural, historical and civilizational potential, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The envoy was briefed on the most important global events, experiences and services provided for the public, citing the high degree of organization in the event zones.
He praised the Kingdom’s development of the entertainment sector, as well as the variety of events and options available to the public.
The ambassador stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership between the tourism and entertainment sectors in the Kingdom and Japan.
The ambassador expressed his admiration for the Jeddah Season, citing the precise distribution of the event sites and that the events are suitable for all ages.
The zone has several areas inspired by iconic anime series such as “Attack on Titan,” “Naruto,” “Captain Tsubasa” and “Gundam.” The biggest attraction is Konoha Village, which features the main set of the popular anime “Naruto,” including life-size figures of the show’s characters and a little museum displaying items and images from famous scenes in the anime.
The second-largest area is the Animaze, where visitors can walk through a maze while reading about famous anime series, including “Hunter x Hunter,” “Ghost in the Shell,” “My Hero Academy,” “Demon Slayer,” “Bleach” and “Jujutsu Kaisen.”
There is also a PAC-Man arcade, Japanese restaurant Kimono, a “Hello Kitty” store and Japanese anime store Animate, the first to open in the Middle East.
Second Creative Solutions cohort kicks off at Ithra
The program invites professionals in art, science and technology to develop viable solutions using extended reality technologies
Updated 08 June 2022
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: The white walls of the innovation lab at Ithra were once again illuminated as it served as a physical backdrop to the digital blank canvas that will bring to life some of the most ambitious projects to date.
The new cohort of Creative Solutions kicked off on June 2, where selected cohorts gathered to team up and be introduced to the program. Creative Solutions is a yearly thematic innovation program that invites professionals in art, science and technology to develop viable solutions using extended reality technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, immersive audio and haptics.
Upon arrival, the chosen cohorts unboxed their starter kits, which included Ithra memorabilia and the much-prized Oculus Quest 2, a pricey VR headset developed by Facebook Reality Labs. The group of Saudis were selected from a competitive pool of applicants and got straight to work, with 14 masterclasses, guest speakers and plenty of facetime with one another, the cohort went all in.
Simon Benson, the leading technology consultant at Ithra, who has over 25 years of commercial immersive experience and has previously founded the PlayStation VR project, said he was looking at what is possible with immersive technology while getting this current cohort together.
“They will enter the program already with an idea about something that they want to use immersive technology for, and what we’re here to do now is to take them on a journey to refine the idea of making the best possible use of immersive,” Benson told Arab News.
This means that the Creative Solutions staff will guide the cohort members to ensure they are using the “right technology for the right purpose.” The aim is to create an ecosystem in which members of past and present can collaborate and support one another.
Abdullah Alosaimi, a registered nurse from Jeddah, is creating an immersive VR game that promises to use humor and realistic storytelling to attract teens to join him and his colleagues in the healthcare industry. Benson singled out this project by expressing how vital this field is and how this immersive experience could change lives, as well as save them. “Many healthcare organizations around the world are suffering from the shortage of healthcare workers. So the idea of the program is immersive virtual reality. The idea was: How can we address this challenge in this healthcare setting, especially after COVID-19?” Alosaimi said.
Mutaz Basharahil had an epiphany in 2017 after graduating from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals with a degree in computer engineering. He realized that while he enjoyed the thrill and challenge of being completely submerged in a narrative unfolding on his screen, he wanted to go a step further and create his own fantasy world.
After being a developer of immersive experiences and game applications, he decided to jump right in, and to bring us along with him. For Creative Solutions, he intends to produce an interactive VR narrative experience that takes place in a fantasy setting.
“I remember during the years in college and even before — when I used to play different games — and how I was like a few centimeters from the screen. So I was close to the screen. I was so immersed in it and with the story, the environment, the audio and the sound — to the point that even when I hear a sound cue, I look at myself as if moving the mouse. Then I noticed, I love that sense of being immersed in this,” he told Arab News.
Fatima Alnammi was similarly engulfed in a field that she is now a part of. Over the decades, the arts educator from Dhahran has acquired an extensive background in architecture and interior design and intends to utilize color and the principles and elements she has learned throughout her practice to develop an immersive narrative universe that provides insight into the artistic and creative processes.
For Creative Solutions, her VR experience was inspired by artists who temporarily lost their mojo, perhaps during the pandemic, and hopes this experience will help ignite the spark they once had in the field of art.
The story she created starts with a 10-year-old boy named Ahmed who takes us on an unexpected journey to learn from the great art masters, to reconnect with our own identity and heritage, as well as to use art to find our way back to art.
The remaining cohort lead members include: Abdulkarim Alanazi, Abdullah Alqahtani, Ahmad Morsy, Ali Al-Eid, Ali Altattan, Amal Alkinani, Atheer Alharbi, Fahmi Farahat, Fatima bin Dawood, Maryam Aloudah, Jumanah Saklou and Huriyyah Alqahtani. This cohort is made up of eight men and seven women, with representation from the central region and the two coasts of the Kingdom. Ten of the projects are in VR, three are in AR, and one each in MR and Artificial Intelligence. The nine industries represented are education, art, healthcare, tourism, game, film, museum, energy and environment.