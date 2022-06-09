You are here

Algeria suspends foreign trade with Spain in Western Sahara dispute

Algeria suspends foreign trade with Spain in Western Sahara dispute
The move comes after the country suspended on Wednesday a 20-year-old friendship treaty with Spain that committed the two sides to cooperation in controlling migration flows, and also banned imports from Spain. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Algeria suspends foreign trade with Spain in Western Sahara dispute

Algeria suspends foreign trade with Spain in Western Sahara dispute
  • The move is part of an escalating dispute over the status of Western Sahara
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Algeria said on Thursday it was suspending foreign trade in products and services with Spain as of June 9, Radio Algeria International reported, part of an escalating dispute over the status of Western Sahara.
The move comes after the country suspended on Wednesday a 20-year-old friendship treaty with Spain that committed the two sides to cooperation in controlling migration flows, and also banned imports from Spain.

Topics: Spain Algeria Western Sahara dispute

Berlin driver’s ‘confused’ statements under investigation

Berlin driver’s ‘confused’ statements under investigation
Updated 38 min 58 sec ago
AP

Berlin driver's 'confused' statements under investigation

Berlin driver’s ‘confused’ statements under investigation
  • Driver, 29-year-old German-Armenian, detained after car came to a halt in shop window
  • Incident was close to 2016 terrorist site attack into Christmas market
Updated 38 min 58 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Investigators are trying to make sense of “confused” statements by a man who drove into a school group in Berlin in what appears to have been a deliberate rampage, the city’s mayor said Thursday.
Wednesday’s incident on a popular shopping street in the center of the capital left one woman dead, a teacher with the school group from central Germany, and six people with life-threatening injuries. Another three were seriously injured.
The driver, a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lives in Berlin, was detained swiftly after his car came to a halt in a shop window. Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said that, by Wednesday evening, authorities had determined that it was an “amok act by a really seriously psychologically impaired person.”
She told public broadcaster RBB Inforadio that investigators are working to determine the context and what if anything else influenced him. They are also “trying, with the help of a language mediator, to find out more from the partially confused statements he is making,” she added.
Berlin’s top security official, Iris Spranger, said on Wednesday that posters were found in the car “in which he expressed views about Turkey.” But she said there was “no claim of responsibility.”
Giffey said authorities don’t yet know whether the posters have any connection to Wednesday’s incident.
The car plowed into pedestrians close to the site of a 2016 attack in which an Islamic extremist drove a commandeered truck into a Christmas market, resulting in 13 deaths. Giffey said Wednesday’s crash “reopens deep wounds and traumas” associated with that event.

Topics: Germany berlin Car Crash

Ukraine’s president says millions could starve because Russia is blockading ports

Ukraine’s president says millions could starve because Russia is blockading ports
Updated 57 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine's president says millions could starve because Russia is blockading ports

Ukraine’s president says millions could starve because Russia is blockading ports
Updated 57 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Millions of people could starve because of Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.
Warning that the world was on the brink of a “terrible food crisis,” he said in a televised statement that Ukraine was unable to export wheat, corn, oil and other products and added: “Millions of people may starve if the Russian blockade of the Black Sea continues.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict starvation ports

At least 10 killed, 3 missing in central China flooding

At least 10 killed, 3 missing in central China flooding
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

At least 10 killed, 3 missing in central China flooding

At least 10 killed, 3 missing in central China flooding
  • Storms pummeled Hunan province since the beginning of the month
  • Flooding affected 1.8 million people in Hunan
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

BEIJING: At least 10 people have been killed and three are missing in flooding in the central Chinese province of Hunan, state media report.
Storms have pummeled the province since the beginning of the month, with some monitoring stations reporting historic levels of rainfall, the Xinhua News Agency said late Wednesday.
Around 1.8 million people have been affected in the largely rural, mountainous province — 286,000 of whom have been evacuated to safety while more than 2,700 houses have been damaged or collapsed entirely, Xinhua said.
China regularly experiences flooding during the summer months, most frequently in central and southern areas that tend to receive the most rainfall.
China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed, mostly along the Yangtze, China’s mightiest river.
The government has invested heavily in flood control and hydroelectric projects such as the gargantuan Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze.
Globally, more intense tropical storms are on the rise as a result of climate change, leading to increased flooding that threatens human lives, crops and groundwater quality.

Topics: China flooding Beijing

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger
Updated 09 June 2022
(AFP)

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger
  • City eased restrictions last week but lockdown was never fully lifted
  • Government denies rumours that rest of the city would lock down again in phases
Updated 09 June 2022
(AFP)

SHANGHAI: Shanghai will lock down a district of 2.7 million people on Saturday to conduct mass coronavirus testing, city authorities said, as the Chinese metropolis struggles to fully emerge from punishing curbs.
The city eased many restrictions last week, after confining most of its 25 million residents to their homes since March as China battled its worst Covid outbreak in two years.
But the lockdown was never fully lifted, with hundreds of thousands in China’s biggest city still restricted to their homes and multiple residential compounds put under fresh stay-home orders.
The southwestern district of Minhang, home to 2.7 million people, will be placed under “closed management” on Saturday morning and all residents will be tested, district authorities said in a social media post on Thursday.
“The closure will be lifted after samples have been collected,” they added, without giving a specific time or date.
The statement also did not say what measures would be imposed if any district residents test positive.
Under China’s stringent zero-Covid approach, all positive cases are isolated and close contacts — often including the entire building or community where they live — are made to quarantine.
Shanghai reported nine new local infections on Thursday — none in Minhang.
The district’s announcement sparked fear among some social media users that the lockdown could be prolonged beyond Saturday if any cases are found.
“You need to clarify if (the lockdown) will really be lifted after samples are collected,” one user wrote on Weibo.
“If there are abnormal results after the tests, what will you do? Continue the lockdown?” asked another.

The city government on Thursday denied rumours that the rest of the city would lock down again in phases, saying that while individual areas had issued confinement orders, the city as a whole was "gradually resuming normal production and life".
The lockdown in Shanghai — a major global shipping hub — had threatened to pile further pressure on already-strained international supply chains.
But the city has slowly come back to life in recent days.
Commuters are back on subways and buses as people return to working in their offices, while residents have gathered in parks and along the city’s historic waterfront.
But others are chafing under continued restrictions, with residents in one compound in the downtown Xuhui district protesting against the rules this week.
China’s capital Beijing, meanwhile, is transitioning more smoothly toward normality after shutting restaurants, gyms and subway stations last month to stamp out a smaller outbreak.

The Chinese capital's largest district, however, on Thursday ordered clubs and bars to close after some venues were linked to Covid cases, according to state media.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China COVID-19 lockdown Shanghai

More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms

More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms

More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
  • The consequences of the war are being felt far beyond Eastern Europe because shipments of Ukrainian grain are bottled up inside the country, driving up the price of food
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

BAKHMUT, Ukraine: Workers pulled scores of bodies from smashed buildings in an “endless caravan of death” inside the devastated city of Mariupol, authorities said Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports.
At the same time, Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has emerged as central to Moscow’s grinding campaign to capture Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.
As the fighting dragged on, the human cost of the war continued to mount. In many of Mariupol’s buildings, workers are finding 50 to 100 bodies each, according to a mayoral aide in the Russian-held port city in the south.
Petro Andryushchenko said on the Telegram app that the bodies are being taken in an “endless caravan of death” to a morgue, landfills and other places. At least 21,000 Mariupol civilians were killed during the weeks-long Russian siege, Ukrainian authorities have estimated.
The consequences of the war are being felt far beyond Eastern Europe because shipments of Ukrainian grain are bottled up inside the country, driving up the price of food.
Ukraine, long known as the “bread basket of Europe,” is one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but much of that flow has been halted by the war and a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. An estimated 22 million tons of grain remains in Ukraine. The failure to ship it out is endangering the food supply in many developing countries, especially in Africa.
Russia expressed support Wednesday for a UN plan to create a safe corridor at sea that would allow Ukraine to resume grain shipments. The plan, among other things, calls for Ukraine to remove mines from the waters near the Black Sea port of Odesa.
But Russia is insisting that it be allowed to check incoming vessels for weapons. And Ukraine has expressed fear that clearing the mines could enable Russia to attack the coast. Ukrainian officials said the Kremlin’s assurances that it wouldn’t do that cannot be trusted.
European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday accused the Kremlin of “weaponizing food supplies and surrounding their actions with a web of lies, Soviet-style.”
While Russia, which is also a major supplier of grain to the rest of the world, has blamed the looming food crisis on Western sanctions against Moscow, the European Union heatedly denied that and said the blame rests with Russia itself for waging war against Ukraine.
“These are Russian ships and Russian missiles that are blocking the export of crops and grain,” Michel said. “Russian tanks, bombs and mines are preventing Ukraine from planting and harvesting.”
The West has exempted grain and other food from its sanctions against Russia, but the US and the EU have imposed sweeping punitive measures against Russian ships. Moscow argues that those restrictions make it impossible to use its ships to export grain, and also make other shipping companies reluctant to carry its product.
Turkey has sought to play a role in negotiating an end to the war and in brokering the resumption of grain shipments. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. Ukraine was not invited to the talks.
Meanwhile, Moscow’s troops continued their painstaking, inch-by-inch campaign for the Donbas region with heavy fighting in and around Sievierodonetsk, which had a prewar population of 100,000. It is one of the last cities yet to be taken by the Russians in Luhansk, one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Sievierodonetsk the “epicenter” of the battle for the Donbas.
“This is a very fierce battle, very hard, perhaps one of the most difficult of the entire war,” he said in his nightly video address, which was recorded in the street outside his office in Kyiv.
He said the Ukrainian army is defending its positions and inflicting real losses on the Russian forces.
“In many ways, it is there that the fate of our Donbas is being decided,” Zelensky said.
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai acknowledged the difficulties of battling Russian forces, saying, “Maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city.”
“Everything the Russian army has — artillery, mortars, tanks, aviation — all of that, they’re using in Sievierodonetsk in order to wipe the city off the face of the Earth and capture it completely,” he said.
The city of Lysychansk, like Sievierodonetsk, is also wedged between Russian forces in Luhansk province. Valentyna Tsonkan, an elderly resident of Lysychansk, described the moment when her house came under attack.
“I was lying on my bed. The shrapnel hit the wall and went through my shoulder,” she said as she received treatment for her wounds.
Russia’s continuing encroachment could open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations more than three months into the war, analysts said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “has the option of declaring his objectives met at more or less any time in order to consolidate Russia’s territorial gains,” said Keir Giles, a Russia expert at the London think tank Chatham House. At that point, Giles said, Western leaders may “pressure Ukraine to accept their losses in order to bring an end to the fighting.”
Zelensky said Russia is unwilling to negotiate because it still feels strong.
Speaking by video link to US corporate leaders, he called for even tougher sanctions to weaken Russia economically, including getting it “off the global financial system completely.”
Zelensky said Ukraine is willing to negotiate “to find a way out.” But a settlement cannot come “at the expense of our independence.”
Meanwhile, to the north, Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region killed five people and wounded 12 over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian authorities said.
The Russian military said it used high-precision missiles to hit an armor repair plant near Kharkiv. There was no confirmation from Ukraine of such a plant being hit.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Mariupol food crisis

