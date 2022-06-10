You are here

  Banque Saudi Fransi-backed MTN program assigned (P)A2 by Moody's

Banque Saudi Fransi-backed MTN program assigned (P)A2 by Moody’s

Banque Saudi Fransi-backed MTN program assigned (P)A2 by Moody’s
The MTN program is a special-purpose vehicle established by BSF (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Banque Saudi Fransi-backed MTN program assigned (P)A2 by Moody’s

Banque Saudi Fransi-backed MTN program assigned (P)A2 by Moody’s
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi’s $4 billion guaranteed Medium-Term Note program has been assigned a provisional senior unsecured foreign-currency rating of (P)A2 by Moody’s Investors Service.

The MTN program is a special-purpose vehicle established by BSF and the rating is aligned with BSF's A2 long-term deposit ratings, a statement showed.

Securities issued under the programme will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of BSF, according to Moody’s, and rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated from time to time outstanding obligations of BSF. 

Under the programme, BSF may issue notes, through BSF Finance, up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $4 billion.

Based on Moody's view of a very high likelihood of Saudi government support in case of need, the BSF's A2 long-term deposit ratings capture the bank’s Baseline Credit Assessment of baa1 and a two notch uplift.

BSF's well-established corporate banking franchise, strong asset quality, sound capital adequacy and deposit-funded profile secured the sound profitability of the bank thus the baa1 BCA rating.

Both ratings come from BSF's high credit and funding concentrations and continued downside risks on asset risk while some borrowers remain impacted by the pandemic induced disruption, Moody’s said.

Topics: Moody’s Investors Service Banque Saudi Fransi

Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry

Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry

Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Raising Saudi Arabia’s import tariffs on more than 500 items led to an investment increase in goods production and more jobs in the Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The rise on 575 commodities was issued in June 2020, and saw rates increase from zero to 25 percent on some food and beverage products.

Building materials, machinery, and vehicles saw tariffs rise to up to 15 percent on some items.

Following the rise, investments in relevant factories in the Kingdom increased by 2 percent by the end of December 2021 — reaching SR374 billion ($99.7 billion). 

The ministry added that the number of factories producing these commodities increased by 8 percent to reach 2,955 factories during the same period, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The total number of Saudi employees working in factories producing goods with adjusted fees increased by 18 percent to reach 61,000 employees, in addition to an increase in the total number of employees in factories producing the same goods by 7 percent to reach 194,000 employees, by the end of December 2021.

The tariff adjustment also affected hand wash basins made of marble and alabaster, which was reflected in a 110 percent increase of investments between June 2020 and June 2021, to SR456 million, the ministry said.

The number of factories for these goods increased by 9 percent in the same period, reaching 51 factories, and the total number of employees increased by 30 percent to nearly 2,000 employees.

The positive effects of the tariff adjustment extended to a number of commodities, including doors, windows and thresholds, in which the percentage of investments increased by 11 percent to more than SR5 billion, the ministry said.

The investment in glass goods in the form of tubes and pipes increased by about SR2.3 billion, while other commodities included in the customs tariff have witnessed different growth rates. the ministry added.

 

Saudi Arabia aimed, through the customs tariff increases, to improve the balance of payments, increase exports, and bring the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 65 percent.

 

The Kingdom also aims to raise the percentage of foreign investments to 5.7 percent, and provide job opportunities for citizens, in addition to raising the percentage of non-oil exports from 16 percent to at least 50 percent of non-oil GDP.

Topics: imports trade tariffs Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award

Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award
Updated 59 min 43 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award

Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award
Updated 59 min 43 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has won a top industry award after the Kingdom’s sukuk issuance rose 37 percent in a year.

The NDMC was named the Sovereign Treasure and Funding Team of the Year at the Annual Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Middle East awards ceremony in Dubai on June 8.

The award came after sukuk issuance hit $36.9 billion in 2021.

An NDMC statement said that the honor signifies Saudi Arabia's ability to meet investors' expectations, and recognition for the efforts in developing the local debt market.

 On May 25, the NDMC announced the closure of issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SrR-denominated Sukuk Program which was set at SR14.9 billion.

Topics: National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Sukuk

Saudi Arabia cuts oil flows to China despite OPEC+ pledge to accelerate production

Saudi Arabia cuts oil flows to China despite OPEC+ pledge to accelerate production
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia cuts oil flows to China despite OPEC+ pledge to accelerate production

Saudi Arabia cuts oil flows to China despite OPEC+ pledge to accelerate production
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will provide some Chinese buyers with less crude than they asked for next month, despite a pledge by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to speed up production.

Saudi oil giant Aramco normally does not provide buyers a reason why volumes are cut, according to Bloomberg, which added that Aramco did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on the matter.

While Chinese buyers are facing a shortfall, those in Japan, South Korea, Thailand and India will get the oil volumes they had sought, with some even getting extra supplies, Bloomberg reported, citing refinery officials who asked not to be identified for information privacy. 

Looking for alternatives to Russian products, many Asian buyers asked Aramco for more oil this week, during the so-called nomination process.

Buyers are still finding Saudi cargoes more affordable than supplies from the North Sea and the US, despite a higher-than-expected increase in prices from the Kingdom.

China and India are big buyers of Russian crudes, even after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco OPEC+ China

Chinese contractor wins $974m Madinah tunneling project

Chinese contractor wins $974m Madinah tunneling project
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

Chinese contractor wins $974m Madinah tunneling project

Chinese contractor wins $974m Madinah tunneling project
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Construction firm China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co. has been awarded a $974 million contract to build five kilometers of tunnels in the Saudi Arabian city of Madinah.

The project also involves the construction of a pedestrian bridge, according to MEED.

Al-Amida road will serve as an alternative to the current ring road, through expanding the roadway to six lanes, upgrading the Ali Bin Abi Taleb traffic tunnel and connecting Al-Amida to the King Faisal ring road.

Canada’s WSP and US-based Parsons are among consultants working on the project while Rua al-Madinah Holding is the client, MEED said.

Saudi Arabia also witnessed a tunneling project in NEOM, in June, with contracts being awarded for the bored tunneling sections of The Line.

Topics: Madinah China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co

West unlikely to reject Russian energy for years: Vladimir Putin

West unlikely to reject Russian energy for years: Vladimir Putin
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

West unlikely to reject Russian energy for years: Vladimir Putin

West unlikely to reject Russian energy for years: Vladimir Putin
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Russian companies should not start “concreting over their oil-wells” according to Vladimir Putin as he predicted the West will rely on energy from his country for many years.

As the EU currently imports around 40 percent of its gas from Russia, the bloc has pledged to reduce its dependency on Russian oil by 90 percent by the end of 2022. 

The bloc has not made any commitments on gas.

According to the BBC, the Russian president made the statement after attending an exhibition in Moscow dedicated to the 350th anniversary of the birth of Russian monarch Peter the Great, who fought against Sweden.

The Russian President compared this fight to his invasion of Ukraine, claiming that Peter the Great was taking back territory and that “it is our responsibility also to take back and strengthen.”

Despite US reduction of Russian energy products’ supply as a punishment after the Ukraine invasion, rising global oil and gas prices mean that profits of such companies could have risen in recent months.

“The volume of oil is decreasing on the world market, prices are rising,” President Putin told a group of young entrepreneurs, adding that company profits are rising.

Putin's words came after a US official admitted that Russian profits on energy may be higher now than before the invasion of Ukraine, the BBC said.

Asked at a Senate hearing if Russia could be earning more now from fossil fuels than it was before the war, US energy security envoy Amos Hochstein replied: “I can't deny that.”

 

Topics: Vladimir Putin EU Oil

Latest updates

Banque Saudi Fransi-backed MTN program assigned (P)A2 by Moody’s
Banque Saudi Fransi-backed MTN program assigned (P)A2 by Moody’s
Saudi Film Festival closes with a red carpet and golden palm awards
Saudi Film Festival closes with a red carpet and golden palm awards
Boat of Life carries rural Bangladeshis on voyage toward health
Boat of Life carries rural Bangladeshis on voyage toward health
Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry
Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry
Rights watchdog condemns the Taliban for violently beating Afghan journalist
Rights watchdog condemns the Taliban for violently beating Afghan journalist

